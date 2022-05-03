Deca Steroid Cycle: Deca Durabolin Results, Review, Before and After, Buy Legal

Deca durabolin (deca) is one of the most popular anabolic steroids used by bodybuilders to bulk up and gain lean muscle mass.
Anabolic steroids such as Deca durabolin are often used as part of 'bulking stack' and can increase muscle growth quickly when combined with a weight training program and protein rich diet.
There are legal deca steroids that can be purchased directly from an American manufacturer that can be shipped to the USA, Canada and Australia.
Best Legal Deca Durabolin to Buy
DecaDuro has been created to give anyone from casual gym goers to serious bodybuilders the muscle growth and anabolic effects of Deca. DecaDuro is an oral capsule that is legal to buy, legal to use and will not cause side effects.
If you have arrived on this page it's safe to presume you have questions about the potent anabolic steroid Deca Durabolin. Perhaps you are considering using it and want to learn more about the risks and benefits involved.
Alternatively, you may be here because you are already using Deca Durabolin and experiencing undesirable issues that are encouraging you to seek a safer alternative.
Why you are here is not overly important. This article will provide you with the answers you seek. We are going to begin by providing a steroid overview that explains what Deca Durabolin is and how it became such a popular bodybuilding steroid.
We are also going to provide information about common Deca Durabolin cycles and doses and the kind of results you can expect. A deca and test cycle is one of the most frequently searched for - more info lower down in the article.
To obtain an even balance, we will provide information about the Deca Durabolin risks and side effects as well.
Towards the end of this Deca Durabolin steroid review, we will provide an overview of a safe and natural steroid alternative you may want to consider using instead.
What Is Deca Durabolin? (A Brief Steroid Overview)
Deca Durabolin is an anabolic steroid that's delivered to the body via intramuscular injection. The generic name for the drug is Nandrolone.
Although Deca Durabolin is a popular steroid with a long-standing reputation, it was never designed to be used for bodybuilding. As with many similar anabolic androgenic steroids, Deca Durabolin was originally developed to treat diseases that decrease bone mass and/or cause muscle wastage.
This steroid is very good for improving muscle mass - enhancing muscle hypertrophy. Don't doubt it. It has not become such a popular bulking steroid without good reason. However, it is not and has never been intended to be used without medical supervision.
In addition to offering tremendous value as a muscle growth enhancer, Deca Durabolin also presents certain dangers and not all of them relate to health. Testing positive for Deca Durabolin can get you a swift competition ban as well.
On a molecular level, Deca Durabolin is similar to testosterone. Scientifically, the only difference between it and testosterone is Deca Durabolin lacks one carbon atom at the 19th position. For this reason, it's also known as 19-nortestosterone.
As you may be aware, testosterone is the male sex hormone. It's both androgenic and anabolic. In its role as an androgen hormone, testosterone produces male characteristics such as facial hair. As an anabolic steroid, one of the main things testosterone does is enhance muscle growth and cellular repair.
Nandrolone decanoate has a higher anabolic rating than testosterone but is not as androgenic as some of the other anabolic androgenic steroids. For this reason, it's often seen as being a more acceptable option for women. However, before they use this steroid, women need to be aware the risk of masculinization is still there.
Nandrolone (Deca Durabolin) History
Nandrolone decanoate was created during the 1950s by researchers at the Organon Pharmaceutical company. Organon applied for a patent in 1959 and received the license in August 1961.
In addition to being good for boosting muscle growth, the steroid quickly gained a reputation as a performance enhancer and it was not long before Deca Durabolin became popular with bodybuilders, powerlifters, and athletes from many other fields of sport.
Perhaps not surprisingly given how long it's been around, Deca Durabolin was also one of the first steroids to be forbidden in sports. It was banned by the Olympics Committee in 1974 and many other sporting organizations were quick to follow suit.
Deca Durabolin Benefits
- Provides rapid gains in muscle mass
- Enhances stamina and athletic capabilities
- Speeds up muscle recovery between workouts
- Increases red blood cell production
- Increases bone density
- Improves appetite
- May reduce joint pain
Stacking deca with other similar compounds can lead to quick gains. Read a real deca before and after testimonial.
Deca Durabolin – How it Works
Deca Durabolin (Nandrolone) works in several ways.
Deca Improves Protein Synthesis
One of the main things it does is bind with the androgen receptors in the muscles and enhance protein synthesis.
However, it also binds with all the other androgen receptors in the body and, although its ability to bind with the androgen receptors in the bones can be beneficial, the way it interacts with some of the other androgen receptors can be disruptive.
Protein synthesis is the process the body uses to repair micro-tears in the muscles and build them bigger and stronger. The process relies heavily on the amino acids that are supplied by the blood. These are the building blocks of muscle.
Deca Durabolin Improves Nitrogen Retention
Deca Durabolin further enhances muscle growth by helping the muscles attain a better supply of blood. It achieves this by improving nitrogen (NO) retention. Healthy protein synthesis requires a nitrogen-rich atmosphere. [source]
Deca Durabolin helps maintain the nitrogen balance that is necessary to deliver maximum improvements in muscle mass.
By functioning as an NO booster, the steroid also increases vasodilation. This is a relaxing of the blood vessels that produces a slight increase in diameter resulting in better circulation. This allows the muscles to receive a better supply of nutrients.
Deca Increases Red Blood Cell Count
Deca Durabolin also increases red blood cell count. The red blood cells carry oxygen around the body. This is important too because the muscles require extra oxygen during exercise or any other pursuit that places the muscles under increased physical demand.
The extra demand for oxygen during exercise is possibly more apparent during cardiovascular activities such as sprinting or long-distance running. Heart rate and respiration increase because the body is trying to get extra oxygen to the muscles.
These things happen during resistance training too but burning sensations in the muscles are more likely to be the factor that limits your reps.
Exercise requires energy. This is released within the muscles via a process called cellular respiration. It works best in an oxygen-rich atmosphere (aerobic respiration).
When the heart and lungs cannot keep up with the muscles' demand for oxygen, energy production can continue for a short time (anaerobic respiration).
The problem is anaerobic respiration generates lactic acid as a byproduct of exercise. When lactic acid builds up it causes muscle pain and discomfort. You can't fight this for long before you have to stop, take a break, and allow your blood to flush the lactic acid from your muscles.
By providing you with extra red blood cells and improving circulation to the muscles, Deca Durabolin allows you to maintain aerobic respiration for a little longer before you have to stop. It also helps you to clear the lactic acid from your muscles a little faster. This makes it possible to take shorter breaks between sets.
In the case of track athletes, the steroid makes it easier to maintain a faster pace than normal. That's one of the reasons why it works so well as a performance-enhancing drug.
Deca Durabolin Reduces Joint Pain
Exercise doesn't only place extra strain on the muscles. It places a lot of strain on the joints as well. Resistance training can be especially bad for this. A lot of people who train with heavy weights have trouble with joint pain sooner or later and many of those who do find Deca Durabolin help to reduce it.
The results of one study, involving men suffering from hypogonadism, show the steroid reduced pain scores by more than half.
Deca Increases Appetite
This steroid can make you feel super hungry. During bulking cycles that can be very useful because, by encouraging you to eat more, Deca Durabolin helps you to maintain the calorie abundance that's necessary for maximum gains.
Dirty bulkers may find Deca Durabolin particularly helpful. When you are dirty bulking you eat a lot and do so often. It can be a very challenging diet to follow.
How to Use Deca Durabolin
In this section, we'll take a look at the Deca Durabolin doses and cycles some people are using. We'll also look at a few popular stacking options.
However, we must stress we are in no way endorsing the use of this or any other steroid. All we are doing is providing information. In our view, the health risks of anabolic androgenic steroids far outweigh the benefits.
Durabolin Dosage
People inject this steroid once per week.
"Bodybuilders who take anabolic steroids such as testosterone also sometimes use human chorionic gonadotropin in an attempt to repair possible damage that steroids can cause such as shrinking testicles and infertility."
Some bodybuilders use it in 12-week cycles and inject 600mg per week. It is too much androgenic activity. Men who use this much every week are very likely to get a very unpleasant side effect called Deca Dick.
Deca Dick is a steroid-induced form of erectile dysfunction (ED). Although some men recover pretty quickly after they go off-cycle, others find the condition lasts up to a year.
A dose of 300-400mg per week is safer but it's also possible to judge the dose based on your present body weight. Men who do this usually take 2mg of Deca Durabolin for each pound of lean body weight.
Women who are using Deca Durabolin for bulking do not need to take as much as men do. Certainly no more than 50 mg per week.
Deca Durabolin and Dianobol Cycle
Dianabol (methandrostenolone) is another popular anabolic steroid. You take it orally. It's famous for its exceptionally good ability to increase muscle mass.
A lot of men stack Dianabol with Deca Durabolin during their bulking cycles. The combination gets a lot of respect for its ability to increase muscle size and strength. However, this combination is probably best left to experienced steroid users.
Dianabol is very hard on the liver. It is also one of the worst androgenic anabolic steroids for increasing blood pressure. Be aware of that before considering using Deca Durabolin and Dianabol in a stack.
Men who use this stack generally take 400mg of Deca Durabolin for 8-10 weeks, don't introduce Dianabol until the third week of their Deca Durabolin cycle and take no more than 20mg per day.
It's not unheard of for men to gain 40lbs per cycle with this stack. However, both steroids cause water retention so, when people see weight increases like that, not all of it will be muscle.
Deca Durabolin and Anadrol Cycle
Anadrol (oxymetholone) is an oral steroid that's similar to Dianabol. It has also got a reputation for delivering rapid improvements in lean body mass.
As with the previous stack, people begin by taking Deca Durabolin at a dose of 400mg per week in an 8-10 week cycle. After a couple of weeks, they begin taking Anadrol at up to 50 mg per day. At the start of their fifth week, they often increase this to 100 mg per day.
Again, stacking Deca Durabolin and Anadrol can result in some pretty nasty side effects. It's hard on the liver and the heart and there is a strong risk of gynecomastia (man boobs).
Deca Durabolin and Sustanon Cycle - Deca and Test Cycle
Sustanon is a steroid that provides four testosterone esters. It's typically taken during bulking but a lot of people use it for cutting too. Sustanon 250 is one of the best steroids for helping people to get a hard, ripped physique. Th.is is also known and the deca durabolin and test cycle
Sustanon is an FDA-approved testosterone replacement therapy. However, it's not intended for bodybuilding. People who use it in this way take higher doses than the manufacturer intended.
This stack is probably gentler on the body than the previous two we have mentioned and should present a lesser risk of side effects.
Please note that we said "lesser," not zero. All anabolic steroids have side effects and stacking is only ever going to increase the potential for harm.
However, people who stack Sustanon with Deca Durabolin often gain around 30 pounds in a cycle, along with impressive improvements in strength.
It's pretty common to take Deca Durabolin (300mg per week) and Sustanon (600mg per week) over a 10-week cycle. This is for advanced steroid users.
Deca Durabolin Only Cycle
This is self explanatory and consists of Deca durabolin only cycles.
Deca Durabolin Side Effects
Although Deca Durabolin has a reputation for being one of the milder steroids, it can still cause side effects.
We've already mentioned one of them ‒ the dreaded Deca Dick.
Despite its being less androgenic than many other anabolic steroids, Deca Durabolin also has the potential to ruin the femininity of women who use it. So, although it's often seen as being the most female-friendly steroid, there is still an element of risk.
Other Deca Durabolin side effects can include:
- Acne
- Nausea
- Itching
- Fluid retention
- High blood pressure
- Undesirable changes in cholesterol
- Liver harm
- Man boobs
- Heart problems
Deca Durabolin also suppresses testosterone production by around 70%. That means you cannot just stop using it. You need to do a post-cycle therapy (PCT).
A PCT is a drug/supplement treatment that helps bring up normal testosterone levels and compensates for the lack of steroids in your system until you get everything back on track.
Doing a PCT will entail additional expense but it's a necessary expense. If you stop taking Deca Durabolin and don't follow up with a PCT, you will be able to wave goodbye to all of your gains in record time.
Deca Durabolin Results
This is the area most Deca Durabolin users focus on ‒ the results.
Although it's a slow-release steroid that takes 24-48 hours to completely integrate into the body’s system, once it is absorbed it acts fast.
Most users notice decent improvements in stamina, endurance, and strength within the first seven to 12 days of their cycle. So, if you were to use this steroid, you could expect to find your workouts becoming a lot easier. You would also notice your lifting capabilities rapidly improving.
Although the size gains may not be so noticeable at first, your lean muscle mass will be increasing as well. Instead of relying on the mirror, it may be helpful to take some Deca Durabolin before and after shots.
Deca Durabolin Before and After
Before and after results using deca (DecaDuro stack) - gained 25 lbs of lean muscle.
Deca Durabolin is a popular bulking steroid. Its popularity is not without good reason. People who use it alongside the correct diet and training regimen can attain some phenomenally good improvements in size, strength, and muscle fullness.
As we already stated, you may not notice the improvements in the mirror but you will if you take some before and after shots. It may also be a good idea to record your muscle measurements (biceps, chest, thighs, etc.) each week and record your weight as well.
Some of the gains you make during bulking will be fat but you will lose this during your cutting cycle and, when you do, you will be able to appreciate how much muscle you have gained.
Deca Durabolin Positives and Negatives
Here are good and bad points to using Deca durabolin. The obvious advantages are a quick muscle gain, improvement to body composition and an increase to lean body mass. The drawbacks are some adverse effects such as legal issues and some serious health risks.
Deca PROS
- Milder than other anabolic steroids
- Improves training capability
- Increases endogenous testosterone levels
- Provides incredible gains in muscle size and strength
- Can positively influence calcium metabolism
- Enhances androgenic effects
- Strengthens bones and lean muscle tissue
- Reduces joint pain
Deca CONS
- Illegal to use for bodybuilding
- Banned from use in sports
- Needs to be injected
- Slower working than many other steroids
- Risk of side effects
- May cause water retention
- Risk of ED - erectile dysfunction
- Requires a PCT
What Is the Best Legal Deca Durabolin Alternative?
Deca Durabolin presents several benefits bodybuilders are bound to find enticing. Unfortunately, as with all the other anabolic steroids, it also presents many risks.
Although it's milder than many of the other steroids, Deca Durabolin still has the potential to cause many side effects, ruin your sex life (men), or destroy your femininity (women). It's also a steroid that can secure you competitions bans and, let's not forget, using Deca Durabolin for bodybuilding or sports is also breaking the law.
There are many reasons to seek out a safe alternative. People who do will find several options available. However, the best option available at this time is DecaDuro by Crazy Bulk.
Crazy Bulk is a manufacturer that specializes in producing all-natural supplements that work like steroids. There are Crazy Bulk alternatives for all the popular bodybuilding steroids and none of them have any known side effects.
In addition to providing high-quality botanical extracts and other natural ingredients that allow them to do the same things as steroids, Crazy Bulk legal steroids are also designed to stack together.
If you can do it with a standard steroid, you can do it with a Crazy Bulk steroid too.
DecaDuro is popular with people who are new to bodybuilding and with seasoned bodybuilders as well. Thousands of people use it, all over the world, many of whom used to use Deca Durabolin and are now using DecaDuro instead.
Reasons to Buy DecaDuro
DecaDuro is a supplement that provides natural ingredients. It does not contain artificial compounds or drugs so it is 100% legal to use. Instead of replacing your body's natural testosterone, the supplement encourages your body to produce more of it.
That's a much better scenario all around. In addition to allowing you to enjoy muscle-building enhancements similar to Deca Durabolin, by not suppressing testosterone, DecaDuro allows you to make good gains without the requirement for a PCT.
The cutting-edge combination of plant extracts and amino acids also delivers a tremendous energy and stamina boost. This makes DecaDuro an excellent option for athletes who wish to improve their levels of physical performance without side effects.
Like the Deca Durabolin steroid, the Crazy Bulk alternative helps you to recover faster between workouts. DecaDuro takes care of your joints as well. It does this by enhancing collagen synthesis so your ligaments and tendons attain better health.
So, if you want to increase lean body mass DecaDuro gives you the tools to do exactly this!
Why This Deca Durabolin Alternative Is So Good
As with the steroid it replaces, one of the things DecaDuro does is improve nitrogen retention. This is one of the reasons it is so good at enhancing physical performance and boosting muscle growth. The supplement helps you to achieve a more favorable nitrogen balance by providing L-Arginine and L-Citrulline. Similar supplements have one or the other of them, DecaDuro goes that step further by providing both.
One of the most interesting things about this combination is it has been shown to be good for alleviating ED. How cool is that? Instead of giving you a limp dick like Deca Durabolin, DecaDuro has the potential to make your erection stronger.
The DecaDuro formulation also provides wild Yam and ginseng extracts. Even working alone, both ingredients are capable of delivering a significant testosterone boost.
Wild Yam is also a natural remedy for rheumatoid arthritis. As for ginseng, in addition to being renowned for its abilities as an aphrodisiac, it's revered in China for being a "life-giving" herb.
Ginseng's abilities have been well researched and many studies prove its value in more than one area. For instance, the results of one study, conducted at the University of Rome La Sapienza in Italy, support using ginseng to boost testosterone and increase male fertility as well.
Where to Buy DecaDuro
You can only buy DecaDuro from the official Crazy Bulk website. Don't be fooled. If it appears to be available elsewhere, the supplement you are looking at will be fake.
Each bottle of DecaDuro provides 90 capsules. That's a 30-day treatment and, at only $62 a pop, the price is not bad at all. A lot of inferior muscle-building supplements cost an awful lot more.
However, as with Deca Durabolin, to get the best results you need to use DecaDuro in cycles of 8-12 weeks. With that in mind, it makes sense to place an initial order for two bottles instead of one. When you do that, Crazy Bulk will send you a third bottle of DecaDuro free of charge.
It's also possible to buy DecaDuro as part of a Crazy Bulk legal steroids stack and, as with the individual products, you can get three Crazy Bulk stacks for the price of two.
All purchases from the Crazy Bulk website have free international shipping. Plus a 60-day money-back guarantee.
DecaDuro Pros & Cons
PROS
- Safe and legal Deca Durabolin alternative
- Oral supplement (no needles or injections required)
- Enhances physical performance and workout capabilities
- Speeds up muscle recovery
- Delivers significant improvements in muscle mass and strength
- Can be used for bulking and cutting
- Supports improvements in joint health
- Stacks well with other Crazy Bulk legal steroids
- Does not suppress exogenous testosterone or require a PCT
- 60-day money-back guarantee
CONS
- Unlikely to increase appetite
- Only available via the Crazy Bulk website
Should You Use Deca Durabolin Steroid - Conclusion
The Deca Durabolin steroid offers some very desirable benefits. It can help you to get bigger and stronger, improve your overall physique, and support improvements in your training capability as well.
This steroid has been around for a long time. More than one generation of bodybuilders can tell you what it can do.
However, among all the success stories there will also be plenty of tales of woe. Despite its reputation for being one of the safest anabolic steroids, Deca Durabolin can present some pretty nasty side effects.
Furthermore, using steroids for sports or body enhancement is illegal. It can also result in competition bans. This particular option can really screw up your sex life too so there are plenty of strong arguments for using a safer alternative instead.
As we have already explained, the best alternative to Deca Durabolin is undoubtedly DecaDuro by Crazy Bulk. It provides the same benefits as the steroid, including joint care, but has no known side effects and does not require a PCT.
Bearing in mind the fact both options provide similar benefits, one of the best things about using DecaDuro instead of Deca Durabolin is the absence of Deca Dick. The ingredients DecaDuro provides are known to boost libido and erection quality instead of interfering with them.
As a whole, the DecaDuro formulation is kind to the body. Instead of pushing testosterone out of the way, it boosts its production. Why choose to go with a chemical impostor when you can have the real thing instead?
Deca Durabolin Vs Decaduro? There is only one sensible outcome.