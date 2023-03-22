cosmetic-procedures-that-can-help-you-turn-back-the-hands-of-time

No matter how hard we try to pretend it won't happen, that first wrinkle will appear. Whether it's across your forehead, around your eyes or your mouth, these signs of aging happen to everyone. What's more, it seems to be happening to younger people than you'd expect.
It's not uncommon to see people as young as 30 seeking the advice of a cosmetic surgeon, and with so many new technological advancements that can nip and tuck your waist or undo years sun damage or partying just a little too much, you can blame them. If you've been thinking of refreshing your appearance before summer, you must know which procedures are right for you. In this post, we'll review five of the most sought-after cosmetic treatments you might want to consider.
Getting the Finances in Order
You might already be searching online for a cosmetic surgeon or dermatologist to make your skin dreams a reality. However, it's important to note that these treatments do come at a price, sometimes a hefty one. Cosmetic treatments can quickly run into hundreds or thousands, depending on what you want to be done. Those who do want to undergo multiple procedures at once either save up or look for a loan to cover the cost.
Personal loans, in this case, can be used to pay for treatments without having to finance it through the doctor's office. However, it's equally important to understand everything about this financing, whether you're qualified to apply and what happens if you default. If you've never applied for one before, you can always review a guide that breaks down how personal loans work. That way, you'll know whether it's a good idea to apply or if it's better to hold off for a while.
Neurotoxins and Dermal Fillers
Injectables are probably one of the most requested cosmetic procedures out there. Neurotoxins like Botox and Dysport and fillers can take years off your appearance in less than one hour. Dermal fillers like Juvéderm help to smooth out laugh lines, plump thinning lips, and even chisel your jawline.
Toxins can literally erase forehead lines, the lines between your brows and on your nose and smooth out the unsightly orange peel appearance on your chin. Most people respond well to both treatments without any side effects. Both kinds of injectables do need regular touch-ups; Botox every three to four months and dermal fillers every nine to 12 months. How often you'll need them depends on what was injected and how fast your metabolism is.
Skin Lasering and Chemical Peels
Even though most people practice proper skincare and apply sun protection, there's still an overwhelming desire to have a picture-perfect complexion. Years ago, the only way to achieve this was with harsh treatments that potentially led to scarring. Thankfully, chemical peels have come a long way, as has laser skin resurfacing.
While more potent options are still available, these days you can make your skin glow with little to no downtime. Hydrafacials, gentler chemical peels, and microdermabrasion all work well to smooth out rough, uneven skin tones. If you have more problematic areas that need to be treated, such as acne scarring, wrinkling or skin laxity, lasers can take in one sitting.
Coolsculpting
If you have stubborn areas of fat that just won't budge, Coolsculpting can make them disappear. With a special wand, the doctor uses sound wave technology to dissolve pockets of fat. Over time, the fat cells dissolve while the skin tightens up. Coolsculpting is a safe procedure. However, it's not for everyone. Certain medical conditions may affect the results, so it's always best to disclose any conditions you have.
Tear Troughs
If you've been looking tired lately, even when you get a good night's sleep, flat tear troughs might be the reason. As we get older, we start to lose fat in our faces. That can lead to your undereye area thinning out and losing elasticity. Thin skin allows blood vessels to show through, giving you the raccoon-eyed appearance. In addition to lifting the cheeks with fillers, a skilled surgeon can also fill your tear troughs with filler or even your own fat. Both procedures can instantly minimize, if not erase, black circles.
Upper and Lower Eyelids
A blepharoplasty is the procedure for upper and lower eyelids. This is a simple, yet very common surgery that's used to eliminate droopy eyelids and tighten the skin around the eyes. Both upper and lower eyelid surgery can be performed under local anesthesia. However, if the surgery is more in depth, it may require general anesthesia.
Thread Lifts
Thread lifts are another common procedure, but compared to others, it's non-surgical. Many often acquire a thread lift to get rid of any sagging and aging skin to have a younger appearance. This is accomplished by stimulating the recipient's collagen production. Plastic surgeons place temporary stitches on the patient, which is where the thread is inserted.
Once inserted, the surgeon then pulls the thread to lift the skin into position. You'll need to wait about two weeks to recover from the procedure fully. Until that time has passed, don't do any rigorous activity, or massage the target areas. Make sure to consult the plastic surgeon regarding any questions about the recovery process.
Male Liposuction
Male liposuction is a minimally invasive procedure that aims to remove excess fat in men. This procedure is a little different than the rest we've talked about. The plastic surgeon will begin by administering a diluted anesthesia before making the appropriate incisions along the target areas.
What separates this type of liposuction from the rest is that the target areas are generally the abdomen, back, neck, chin, and flanks. Afterwards, a small tube known as a cannula is placed within the incisions to loosen the excess fat. Once loosened, the tube then sucks it out through either a syringe or a surgical vacuum. After the procedure is completed, patients must wait up to weeks to heal before they can resume their normal routine.