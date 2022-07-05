Comprehensive Review of Online-Therapy.com

Online-Therapy.com started in 2009 as a Swedish company. However, it has quickly expanded to serve several English-speaking companies, including the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Australia.
The program offers a variety of subscription-based plans, all of which include working alongside a licensed therapist. These programs focus on Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for treatment, and several resources are available outside your sessions to help you apply practices to your daily life.
There are many facets of the service to explore, including the resources you receive, the various plans, and how they differ from other online-based therapy options.
Is Online-Therapy. com for You?
Online-Therapy.com is an excellent choice for people dealing with mental health issues that may be addressed without medication. However, you should also be open to and willing to work strictly with the methods offered by Cognitive Behavioral Therapy.
People with depression, anxiety, and high-stress levels benefit from this talk therapy to change their thoughts and behaviors. You should also be prepared for self-led assignments throughout the week, including:
- Worksheets
- Keeping up with a journal
- Creating activity plans
- Meditating
Online-Therapy.com is an excellent choice for anyone with a busy schedule that does not have much time to drive to an in-person session and wait in the waiting room. In addition, because there are multiple options for communication in your live sessions, this is also good for anyone with social anxiety.
You are less likely to find Online-Therapy. com helpful if you require medication. For example, ADHD is listed on the conditions they treat. However, you cannot receive a stimulant prescription that many diagnoses need.
This goes for other severe conditions or people needing medication for:
- PTSD
- Chronic pain
- Bipolar Disorder
- Active addiction
- An active eating disorder
Note that Online-Therapy. com focuses on individual therapy, although they’ve recently introduced a couples program. Couples therapy is particularly suited for telehealth as it is more accessible and easier for two people to schedule. However, this is not the choice for families or those under 18.
Online-Therapy. com is not an emergency program, and anyone with suicidal thoughts or dealing with a crisis should look to these resources for help. This is not a replacement for inpatient care, and those with a history of psychotic disorders or a history of psychosis require a different format for treatment.
Those looking for affordable online therapy are generally pleased with the prices for the various plans. Online-Therapy. com is still expensive as far as service goes, and they do not accept insurance, but it’s much cheaper than paying for in-person sessions.
Because no discounts are offered for financial strife, their services are better suited for those with at least moderate financial stability.
What We Like About Online-Therapy. com
When you first enter the Online-Therapy. com site, they claim that they are not like other therapy sites. For the most part, this appears to be true.
The site boasts a great design, and it’s easy to sign up and get started. In addition, offering various program tiers makes their programs more accessible for different budgets, and you don’t need to worry about finding a way to contact your therapist.
Switching to a new therapist is a no-hassle process; you don’t need to stress about jumping through hoops or confronting the person you’re replacing.
Resources
You have access to many sources, even before you sign up and unlock your toolbox. We commend Online-Therapy. com for making sure you have everything you need to make an informed decision, including:
- An extensive FAQ section
- Detailed explanations of the therapy process
- A basic CBT guide
All this information allows you to decide accurately whether their services are the right fit for you.
Signing Up
The signup process digs deeper into this, and you start by answering a series of questions about your mental health. You also establish your preferences for a therapist, along with your communication preferences, and the algorithm matches you with several recommendations.
All therapists have complete bios on the site, making it easier to choose someone you deem an appropriate fit for your needs.
Once you match, you should hear from them within 24 hours, although most people say the waiting period is a few days.
Program Inclusion
Online-Therapy. com has four different plans available, but even the most basic plan ensures your issues are addressed, and you have access to the tools you need for self-work.
Therapists offer therapy for a variety of conditions, including:
- Agoraphobia
- Anxiety
- Anger
- Bipolar disorder
- Borderline Personality Disorder
- Anxiety (Generalized Anxiety Disorder; Health, Social, or Speech anxiety)
- Stress
- Depression
- Insomnia
- OCD
- PTSD
- Relationship issues
While all therapists and conditions work through CBT practices, each session is designed to meet your needs. You operate on your schedule, and there is no pressure to accomplish specific tasks or treat this like a program to graduate within a certain period.
Contact Schedule with Therapist
Regardless of your plan, you can send unlimited messages to your therapist.
Standard, Premium, and Couples plans also have access to weekly 45-minute live sessions (the number of which depending on your tier) that allow you to have immediate responses to your thoughts
You can pay for additional live sessions, but the program's premise is to enable you to address issues on your own and in the moment. The extensive toolbox offers several solutions to help you handle what you feel and what is happening in your life, putting the power in your hands.
Easy Switch to New Therapist
Some online therapy options put you in an impossible place if things aren’t working out, and you feel like you’re stuck with your therapist until you can pause your subscription and ghost them.
We appreciate that Online-Therapy. com lets you switch with just a few clicks. This is particularly useful for those with social anxiety who can balk at the idea of contacting customer service or potentially putting their therapist down.
Instead, you can transfer to a new therapist through your dashboard, although your options remain those from your initial assessment.
What We Don’t Like About Online-Therapy.com
The site isn’t perfect and is not the best choice for every situation. While Online-Therapy. com is a valuable tool, there are a few things to consider before signing up.
As mentioned before, Online-Therapy. com does not take insurance. You need to be comfortable paying out of pocket and only receiving attention rooted in CBT. You also need to be 18 or older (although there is a workaround for some adolescents).
Does Not Take Insurance
Online-Therapy. com does not accept insurance of any kind, which means you’re footing the bill regardless of which plan you choose or what recommendations you have from your in-network doctor.
You can receive an itemized receipt to pursue reimbursement or direct payment for your online therapy, but this requires some footwork.
Most insurance users can receive at least partial reimbursement, but there’s no guarantee so it is best to check first if this is a significant factor.
Only Offers Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy is not snake water, but it’s not all-encompassing.
This therapy is based on changing your thoughts; for this to work, your ideas need to be the cause of your feelings and behaviors. When you change your thinking, you start to feel and act better, even in the same situation.
Studies show that CBT is an effective and non-invasive form of treatment, and it equips you to handle life beyond your sessions.
This will not work if you have a more severe condition that requires intense treatment or medication. Again, there is no shame in needing these resources, but Online-Therapy. com is not the place to find them.
Only Treats Adults
The site explicitly states that you must be 18 years or older to receive therapy. In addition, they note that online therapy is not the best format for a child and that therapists should treat children in person to assist with the techniques and skills they present.
You can petition a teenager to join, but both parents must email their consent first.
Pros; Cons
|Pros
|Cons
|20% off your first month
|No free trial period
|More affordable than traditional therapy
|Does not take insurance
|Toolbox full of additional resources
|Only treat adults
|All listed therapists are licensed with full bios
|Only offer CBT
|Program is easy to navigate
|No medication management services
|Communication methods for every situation
What’s Included?
There are four plans offered by Online-Therapy.com, each offering something different. These plans are priced by the week (although you pay monthly) and include the baseline therapy program and some form of live communication throughout the week (Basic plans excluded).
The tools included with every plan include:
- Daily contact with your therapist (Mon-Fri) (unlimited messaging)
- A CBT program in 8 sections
- 25 Worksheets
- Daily worksheet replies (Mon-Fri)
- Meditation and yoga videos
- Journal
- Activity plan
- Assessments
You also retain the right to change therapists in the simple process outlined above and conduct your business on a secure platform.
This is all included in the basic plan. The higher tiers have:
- Standard: 1 45-minute live session per week (your choice of video, voice, or text)
- Premium: 2 45-minute live sessions per week (video, voice, or text); express replies
- Couples: 1 45-minute live couples session per week (video, voice, or text)
As long as you’re comfortable running through CBT with these offerings, any of these plans can work for you.
Technical Specifications
|Price
|• Basic: $50/week
• Standard: $80/week
• Premium: $110/week
• Couples: $110/week
|Accepts Insurance?
|No; offers itemized receipts for out-of-network coverage
|Communication Methods
|Text messaging; voice-only; video chat
|HIPPA Compliant?
|Yes
|App
|No; web-optimized for smartphones and tablets
|HSA/FSA
|Yes
Features
Understanding the tools offered by Online-Therapy. com can help you determine whether the site is a good fit for you.
8 Section CBT Program
Every client works through the same 8-section CBT program to ensure they have the essential tools needed to reframe their thoughts in daily life.
This program acts like chapters in an interactive book; you can access it in audio, video, or textual form.
Worksheets
Each section has worksheets you will complete to ensure you understand the material and can apply it to your own life.
Your therapist will also respond to your answers, and having this information online reduces the need for you to retain every comment or tip.
Weekly Messaging and Live Sessions
Every plan offers unlimited messaging, meaning that you can send a message to your therapist throughout the week, and they will get back to you when you have time. This can be especially helpful when you’re starting.
Live sessions last 45 minutes, and you can choose video, voice, or text formats. The live sessions give you instant guidance, and digging deeper into significant issues or struggles is easier.
You also can schedule more live sessions than your plan offers, but there is an additional cost.
Journal
The integrated journal helps you start and end your day in the right mindset. Journaling is a helpful part of CBT, enabling you to reflect on and address your thoughts.
Meditation and Yoga
Meditation and Yoga help you deal with depression, anxiety, and stress healthily and physically.
These are effective methods of dealing with powerful emotions and help you connect your mind and body to reach a state of peace.
The videos included in your resources toolbox can serve as an instant mood boost, and they help you shift your thoughts to a more effective path.
Activity Plan
Suppose you struggle with scheduling things that boost your spirit or fail to follow through with your plans. In that case, the activity plan serves as a written agreement.
Not only can your therapist reflect on how this goes down for you, but you increase the chances of carrying out your plans just by writing them down and checking them off.
Final Breakdown
Online-Therapy. com is an excellent choice for anyone needing talk therapy at a lower price and a more convenient schedule. While the program is not extensive enough to cover medicinal needs or in-person therapy, it’s an excellent point for those looking to reframe their thought processes.
Signing up is easy, and the less time you spend lying in wait, the faster you can get on with your life.