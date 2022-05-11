Cardarine GW501516 SARMs, Results, How it Works, Results, Buy Legal

Bodybuilders and athletes wanting to increase their fat burning capacity are turning to SARMs as they are similar to steroids but are much less prone to side effects. The most effective SARM for fat burning is Cardarine gw501516.
There has been lots written about this ‘SARM’ and its use for fat loss and performance enhancement.
In this article, we’ll explain what Cardarine is and why it cannot technically be classed as a SARM. We'll also take a look at the purported benefits, potential side effects, and other important points relating to its use ‒ basically, all the pros and cons of Cardarine.
We'll round things up by taking a look at one of the best natural alternatives to Cardarine and explain why so many bodybuilders and athletes are using it instead to get ripped.
Best Legal Cardarine GW501516
What is Cardarine?
Also known as GW501516 and Endurobol, Cardarine is a synthetic compound that acts as a metabolic modulator. It's not a SARM.
SARMs (selective androgen receptor modulators) enhance protein synthesis and improve bone strength by binding with the androgen receptors in muscle and bone. Steroids do this too but they are not "selective" they bind with all the other androgen receptors in the body as well. This is believed to be one of the reasons they cause more side effects than SARMs.
Cardarine does not bind with any androgen receptors at all. It belongs to a class of drugs called peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor (PPAR) agonists.
The cell receptors drugs of this class act upon are more abundant in lean muscles than they are in other parts of the body.
Drugs like Cardarine affect energy metabolism at the cellular level in ways that are believed to increase energy expenditure (boost metabolism). This is the reason why so many bodybuilders find GW-501516 such an attractive option during their cutting cycles.
In theory, Cardarine should work well and has the potential to provide improvements in body composition and physical performance.
However, there is insufficient study data to support using it in either area. More worryingly, some of the available data suggests Cardarine may present significant health risks.
Nevertheless, a lot of athletes manage to obtain the drug and often report very satisfactory results.
Who Makes Cardarine?
Cardarine was discovered in the early 1990s during a research collaboration between Ligand Pharmaceuticals and GlaxoSmithKline.
Why Was GW501516 Created?
Its initial proposed role was for the treatment of hyperlipidemia (elevated fats in the blood), but later studies explored its potential value for treating diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular disease.
The SARM (selective androgen receptor modulator) finally entered clinical development as a potential drug candidate for treating metabolic and cardiovascular diseases. However, the companies abandoned the project in 2007 after the drug caused rapid cancer in several organs during animal-based clinical trials.
However, some of the animal research highlighted Cardarine's ability to support fat loss. Other studies suggested its value as a performance enhancer. It was not long before athletes got wind of the study results and began using them to enhance their abilities in sporting pursuits.
As with similar performance-enhancing drugs, Cardarine is prohibited from use in sports. It's been banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) since 2009 and is easily detectable in urine and hair tests.
Of course, the fact that WADA and similar sporting organizations have banned Cardarine could be seen as endorsing its ability to provide an unfair advantage.
Cardarine gw501516 and BodyBuilding
Athletes and bodybuilders are often willing to take many risks to gain an extra advantage in sports. This is especially apparent in bodybuilding where the history of steroid abuse stretches back to the mid-1950s.
During the 1970s, steroid abuse in sports became so common it was often seen as the norm and, despite the availability of safe natural alternatives, to this day, people continue to use steroids to enhance muscle growth and athletic performance.
In the early 2000s, SARMs became the next "big" thing. Athletes often see SARMs as a safer alternative than steroids because they provide similar benefits but appear to have fewer side effects.
However, all SARMs are experimental drugs. They may very well be a little safer than steroids but they still present unacceptable health risks.
Cardarine is one of the most popular SARMs. People mainly use it to boost athletic performance and for cutting. One of the most amazing things about this is that Cardarine is not a SARM at all. However, even a lot of the people who use it are unaware of this.
Part of the confusion may be due to the fact so many bodybuilders incorporate gw501516 into their SARMs cutting stacks.
Cardarine Availability and Distribution
People often buy Cardarine on the Black Market. There are also sites that sell Cardarine online. Depending on the country where you live, buying the drug may be illegal.
Cardarine is often produced in underground laboratories; so you can never be certain of the quality of the product you are getting. It may not even be legit gw501516. Even if it is, it may be diluted or contaminated with other products.
The bottom line is if you buy this drug there are a lot of risks.
Cardarine Benefits
As we've already mentioned, Cardarine appears to offer benefits a lot of athletes may find desirable. Some research suggests it may also help lower levels of bad cholesterol.
This is a somewhat interesting scenario because some anabolic steroids have the potential to cause high cholesterol. However, this is not something we need to dwell on because lowering cholesterol is not the primary reason athletes become interested in this drug.
Instead, let's take a look at the two abilities that cause Cardarine to get so much attention.
Cardarine Fat Burning
In theory, Cardarine should be able to help people to burn fat faster because it targets the part of the cell responsible for energy metabolism.
Some early studies examined its potential as an anti-obesity treatment. Data from one of the studies show that Cardarine increased fatty acid oxidation, reducing fat storage. This reduced the incidence of obesity in the mice even though they were eating a high-calorie diet.
Researchers have speculated that gw501516 may stimulate PPAR in the same way as exercise. In theory, this would mean the drug could allow people to attain the weight loss benefits associated with exercise without actually exercising.
However, the researchers admit there is a need for further study before it is possible to prove the theory that it may be possible to replace exercise with a pill.
The simple truth is that there are no high-quality, long-term human studies to support the drug's ability to do this. It's only a theory.
Insulin Resistance
Other research evaluated the potential of Cardarine as a type 2 diabetes treatment. A clinical trial using rodents suggested the drug may deliver improvements in blood glucose and insulin.
In theory, this could be beneficial for weight loss too because the carb and sugar cravings some people experience after their meals are often due to rapid fluctuations in blood sugar and insulin.
The thing to remember is that the majority of research is animal-based. Cardarine may not interact with human biology in the same way as it does with other mammals.
Cardarine Enhances Athletic Performance
Despite the lack of the right kind of research and the drug's potential to cause harm, one of the main things people use Cardarine for is improving athletic performance.
Due to the drug's association with fat burning, many athletes use it to try and attain a leaner physique, boost energy, and improve their cardiovascular performance.
Many people who use Cardarine say the drug works well so, when word gets around, it gives the drug extra credibility.
However, at least one study does suggest Cardarine can enhance performance ‒ for mice, anyway.
Cardarine gw501516 Clinical Trials
Data from the animal studies, which was conducted in 2015, shows mice treated with the drug showed improvements in exhaustive running performance.
Anothers on mice found that GW501516 promotes fatty acid oxidation in skeletal muscles and reduces metabolic syndrome.
A lot of people who are thinking of using Cardarine as a performance booster, consider this study a big deal. But it's only one study. On mice, not humans.
These people may not be familiar with the fate of the mice that ended the development of the drug. Then again, they may simply choose to ignore it.
Cardarine Side Effects & Safety Concerns
Side effects are a major concern with this drug. So much so that, in addition to banning its use in sports, WADA has also issued a warning concerning the dangers.
The warning is no longer on the WADA website but an archive copy is available on the Internet Archive Wayback Machine.
Obviously, the fate of the mice in the study was a primary concern to WADA. However, despite the warning, people still obtain Cardarine via the black market and use it.
Comments posted on bodybuilding forums show that Cardarine can cause several unpleasant side effects.
- Dizziness
- Headaches
- Fatigue
- Stomach aches
- Diarrhea
- Joint pain
- Irregular heartbeat
Cardarine Dosage & Cycle
The companies developing Cardarine, canned the project long before it was possible to ascertain the best dose. Even if they had managed to do this, the dose would have been based on using the drug for medicinal purposes, not bodybuilding or sports.
A lot of people who have experience using Cardarine are happy to share dose advice but the doses they recommend are only their opinions. They do not come from a reliable scientific source.
However, a lot of bodybuilders take 10 mg of Cardarine per day, often over a cycle of 8-12 weeks.
Some people are taking 20 mg per day! It's hard not to wonder if these individuals are also avid players of Russian Roulette.
Cardaribe Post Cycle Therapy
After a cycle of using Cardarine, it is important to do a post cycle therapy (PCT).
PCT helps to normalize the body's hormone levels and restore the hypothalamic-pituitary-testicular axis (HPTA). Cardarine can suppress the HPTA, so PCT is essential to help bring hormones back to normal levels.
There are several different protocols for PCT, but the most important aspect is to use a SERM (selective estrogen receptor modulator) like clomiphene citrate or tamoxifen. These drugs help to stimulate the production of testosterone and prevent estrogen from becoming too dominant.
Other supplements that can be used during PCT include human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) and an AI (aromatase inhibitor). hCG helps to stimulate the testes and prevent Atrophy, while AI's help to reduce estrogen levels. PCT should be tailored to the individual, but should last 4-6 weeks for optimal results.
What SARMs Can Be Stacked With Cardarine gw501516
While Cardarine is often used as a standalone supplement, it can also be stacked with other SARMs to achieve even better results. One popular option is to stack Cardarine with Ibutamoren MK 677 which is known for its ability to build lean muscle mass.
Another option is to stack Cardarine with Ligandrol LGD-4033, which is often used to help improve strength and stamina. Regardless of which SARMs you choose to stack with Cardarine, you can expect to see enhanced results.
Cardarine Results
It can be difficult to get an idea of the kind of results that may be typical for a Cardarine cycle. A lot of people run it alongside SARMs. That makes it difficult to pinpoint the contributions (good and bad) of the individual components that form the stack.
Even when people run it alone, opinions and results about Cardarine can differ.
For instance, one bodybuilder states that Cardarine is good for endurance but lacks potency as a fat burner.
Although a lot of people say Cardarine makes them feel lethargic, others say it gives them incredible energy and, of course, that's one of the things it's supposed to do.
It's hard to say if this better classed as a benefit or a side effect, but one guy says the drug makes him feel like he could have sex indefinitely.
This is in addition to boasting zero fatigue during his workouts and notable increases in endurance and cardiovascular performance.
Despite Cardarine's alleged prowess as a fat burner, we were unable to find any reports of fat loss or improvements in body composition. The main focus appears to be on the drug's ability to improve energy and stamina and provide a more intense workout.
Cardarine GW501516 - Conclusions
Cardarine (GW501516) has a reputation for increasing fat loss and enhancing physical performance. This is mostly based on the results of a few animal-based clinical trials and hearsay.
When you dig deep and take note of the experiences bodybuilders are sharing online, Cardarine seems to offer the most potential as a performance booster. Unfortunately, any benefits could come at a cost to your health.
Many people who use Carderine admit it causes side effects and, although most of the reports suggest the side effects are milder than those you can expect from steroids, this experimental drug presents greater concerns.
Although it originally showed promise in certain areas, the companies developing it stopped the project. They did this for a good reason. The drug caused severe harm to the mice the researchers administered it to.
Bearing in mind the lack of long-term human trials, the risk of side effects, and questionable sources of the drug (underground labs), Cardarine is a risky option. Lots of people use it but they do so at their own risk.
C-Dine 501516 - A Safe and Legal Cardarine Alternative
C-Dine 501516 is a Cardarine alternative made by Crazy Bulk.
Crazy Bulk has a reputation for producing the best legal steroids. Its products are popular with bodybuilders and strength athletes all over the world.
In addition to its range of legal steroids, Crazy Bulk also has a range of SARMs alternatives. Because Carderine is so popular and is often mistaken for a SARM, Crazy Bulk offers a high-potency natural alternative to Cardarine too.
Customer feedback suggests, C-Dine 501516 doesn't just deliver on the promise of improving stamina and energy but accelerates fat loss too.
As we have already pointed out, there are questions over Cardarine's ability to aid cutting. There is no cause to have any of these doubts about C-Dine 501516 by Crazy Bulk.
Crazy Bulk C-Dine 501516 Benefits
- Extreme fat torching
- Rapid weight loss
- Increase lean muscle mass
- Increase fat burning capacity
- Faster muscle recovery
- Burns fat for energy
- Enhances definition
- Increases energy and endurance
Why This Cardarine GW501516 Alternative Is So Good
The Crazy Bulk SARM alternative is very effective and fat burning.
First of all, it has no known side effects. Not for humans or mice. It's safe. The same is true for all Crazy Bulk supplements.
Customer reviews are also excellent. They show C-Dine 501516 does everything Cardarine is supposed to do and then some more.
In addition to reports of more energy and better workouts, there are plenty of reports of fat loss and also appetite suppression.
Bearing in mind the need to reduce calorie intake for effective cutting, it's good that Crazy Bulk's Cardarine alternative offers this type of support.
All of the ingredients in C-Dine 501516 are natural. It provides a "cutting" edge blend of vitamins, minerals, and botanical extracts.
It's not surprising this Cardarine alternative works so well because one of the ingredients is Capsimax. As the name suggests, it's a high-potency capsicum extract.
Capsicum's ability to boost metabolism and fat loss has been proven in numerous clinical trials. As has its ability to suppress hunger.
The formulation also provides an exciting branded ingredient called InnoSlim. It combines Panax ginseng with another respected medicinal herb. In addition to firing up your fat-burning capabilities, this unique combination also decreases glucose absorption and enhances metabolic wellness.
These are but two of 11 ingredients. The formulation also provides B vitamins to increase energy and iodine to support the production of important T-hormones that are necessary for swift metabolism.
Where to Buy Crazy Bulk C-Dine 501516 (Legal Cardarine)
Unfortunately, you cannot buy C-Dine 501516 in the stores. It's only available from the Crazy Bulk website. However, with free rapid international shipping as standard, you won't have to wait long for your order to arrive.
At less than $70 per bottle, C-Dine 501516 is not an expensive product and each bottle provides a 30-day supply of pills.
The Crazy Bulk website also allows you to take advantage of some very generous special deals. You can either buy three bottles for the price of two or get five bottles for the price of three.
If you get super-lucky and arrive at the site while a flash sale is running, you will be able to obtain a further 20% discount on top.
Flash sales only run for 24 hours so, if you want to torch the maximum amount of fat for the least amount of money, you need to strike while the iron is hot.
One of the best things about this Crazy Bulk Cardarine alternative is it comes with the backing of a 60-day money-back guarantee. So if you don't get crazy good results, you just ask for your money back. This supplement is so good that you won't need to do so, but it's great the opportunity is there.
Cardarine FAQ's
Is Cardarine Legal in the USA?
GW501516 is legally available to buy in all western countries in 2022 with the exception of Australia. Cardarine is now considered a Schedule 9 compound by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA). Cardarine is legal to buy for research purposes.
Is Cardarine on the WADA banned list?
Yes, the World Anti Doping Agency has classed GW501516 a banned substance. Athletes may not compete in world wide sporting events after using Cardarine to enhance performance.
What is the Correct Cardarine dosage?
A lot of bodybuilders take 10 mg of Cardarine per day, often over a cycle of 8-12 weeks.
Can I use Cardarine gw501516 for bodybuilding?
Bodybuilders can use legal versions of gw 501516 - these are classed as SARM alternatives. Cardarine gw501516 alternatives are oral capsules and not injectable. They will not contain illegal or banned substances.