Buying Guide for Incontinence Management (Adult Briefs)

Through our comprehensive research and thorough product testing, we've come up with a list of the best products for incontinence management so you can decide which suits your requirements. The rest of the article will discuss each product in-depth, including its features, advantages, and disadvantages.
Our top nine picks for incontinence management:
- MoliCare Slip Maxi Briefs
- FitRight Stretch Ultra Incontinence Briefs
- Abri-Form Premium Adult Briefs
- MoliForm Soft Liners
- Female Urinal
- Spillproof Male Urinal
- Wellness Underwear
- Tranquility Premium OverNight Underwear
1.) MoliCare Slip Maxi Briefs - Our Top Choice
MoliCare Slip Maxi Briefs | MoliCare Super Plus | AvaCare Medical
Product Highlights
MoliCare Slip Maxi Briefs provide excellent protection for incontinence due to the high absorption rate and large leg openings to help bring more comfort to the patients. It comes with odor control properties and uses a poly backing material for more comfort and ease of use throughout the day.
Features
- MoliCare Slip Maxi Briefs come in large, medium, and small sizes, with the waistbands ranging from 20" to 31", 27" to 47", and 47" to 59", respectively.
- High absorbency rate - these briefs can absorb heavy flow to prevent leakage due to the high interior barriers and liquid capacity.
- The MoliCare Slip Maxi Briefs are suitable for overnight use, bowel incontinence, and capable of protecting even those who sleep on their side against leakage.
- Latex-free - prevents problems for users with latex sensitivity where coming into contact with latex can result in issues such as irritation and, in severe cases, anaphylactic shock.
What We Like About MoliCare Slip Maxi Briefs
The best part about MoliCare Slip Maxi Briefs is that they have an exceptional absorption rate, which is fantastic for those with a more severe level of incontinence and thus require stronger protection. It also provides maximum protection for users who regularly produce a large amount of urine overnight.
We also like that it slips on very quickly, enabling you and/or your caretakers to have an easier time putting on and changing the briefs. It is also unlikely to cause chafing due to the quality material, leading to more comfort for the users.
What We Don't Like About MoliCare Slip Maxi Briefs
The MoliCare Slip Maxi Briefs can accommodate people who have sizes large, medium, or small, though it is not currently available to those who may have an extra large or extra small waist size.
Pros ; Cons
|Pros
|Cons
|Absorption rate
|Excessive movement leading to leakage
|Latex-free
|Ease of use
2.) FitRight Stretch Ultra Incontinence Briefs
FitRight Stretch Ultra Incontinence Briefs with Center Tab | AvaCare Medical
Product Highlights
The FitRight Stretch Ultra Stretch Briefs work as incontinence protection to absorb any urine or fecal matter and make the product easier to discard without leaving any messes. It uses superabsorbent material, thus contributing to its robust leakage protection.
Features
- The FitRight Stretch Ultra Stretch Briefs have soft anti-leak guards that ensure users can move around without leakage.
- It uses a cloth-like outer material that provides maximum comfort and prevents issues such as skin irritation from coarse material.
- A single center tab ensures that the briefs are easy to assemble and disassemble, thus making it much easier for the user to put on and use.
What We Like About FitRight Stretch Ultra Stretch Briefs
A FitRight Stretch Ultra Stretch Brief has very soft guards that are comfortable enough for you to ignore during daily activities. In addition, two stretch zones help improve flexibility in a single brief, enabling the product to fit the user easily. It also has a reasonably sizable panel towards the back that is great for coverage and ensures a good grip.
What We Don't Like About FitRight Stretch Ultra Stretch Briefs
The FitRight Stretch Ultra Stretch Briefs can be very expensive, with you needing to purchase a set of 80 starting at around $68 for the medium briefs. A large or extra large set will cost approximately $76.40.
There are only two sizes available for users of the FitRight Stretch Ultra Stretch Briefs. However, while that is an okay range, there could be an improvement in the number of sizes available to help incorporate the needs of users who don't fit the regular measurements.
Pros ; Cons
|Pros
|Cons
|Very absorbent
|Expensive
|Leak-proof guards
|Sizing availability
|Odor control properties
3.) Abri-Form Premium Adult Briefs
Abri-Form Premium Adult Briefs, Level 4 Absorbency | AvaCare Medical
Product Highlights
When it comes to products that provide thorough incontinence protection, the Abri-Form Premium Adult Briefs provide the best absorbency, much more than their reusable counterparts. It provides 135 ounces of leak-proof fluid retention, meaning it can absorb around six times as much as you can produce in waste.
Features
- The Abri-Form Premium Adult Briefs have breathable side sections that make them more comfortable for users to wear daily.
- It absorbs liquid four times as well as general adult diapers, with a retention volume of 4000 ml.
- Non-woven panels for the hip sections provide more protection and help hold the briefs securely.
What We Like About Abri-Form Premium Adult Briefs
We find that the Abri-Form Premium Adult Briefs are some of the most absorbent incontinence products on the market, protecting users with either medium or severe incontinence to prevent leakage.
We also like the innovative design and how secure the briefs feel after putting them on. As such, it makes for an effortless changing process and helps to give all users security. The tapes are also flexible, providing extra protection when performing physical activities.
In addition, plenty of sizes are available for those who want to purchase the Abri-Form Premium Adult Briefs, ranging from small, medium, large, to extra large.
What We Don't Like About Abri-Form Premium Adult Briefs
Extensive physical activity may cause the tabs that hold the diaper together to break or become dislodged, leading to holes and small slits that can cause leakage when the user has the urge to urinate. It can also feel very bulky the longer you wear it, making it awkward to move around correctly.
Pros ; Cons
Pros
Cons
|Great absorbency rate
|Tabs can break
|Easy to use
|Plenty of sizes available
4.) MoliForm Soft Liners
MoliForm Soft Liners | AvaCare Medical
Product Highlights
The MoliForm Soft Liners are small pads for users with lighter incontinence levels. Each pad provides good leakage protection and protection against chaffing due to the ultra-soft material and cloth-like back. There are also four types of MoliForm liners with four different absorption rates to accommodate more users.
Features
- The MoliForm Soft Liners have anti-leak guards that can protect against overspills, helping to ensure the user's comfort.
- Different liners are available for different absorbency levels, ranging from average to overnight, thus ensuring that they can cater to all users.
- The MoliForm Soft Liners use dry technology to keep the wearer's skin dry, thus preventing discomfort and decreasing the chances of getting rashes from wet skin rubbing against each other.
What We Like About MoliForm Soft Liners
The MoliForm Soft Liners are all individually wrapped, thus making it convenient to carry on a small handbag throughout your day. After removing the material that covers the adhesive, you'll notice that it is particularly strong and thus can easily stick to your underwear without any fuss.
What We Don't Like About MoliForm Soft Liners
While the MoliForm Soft Liners come with a maximum absorbency rate, since it doesn't come in a full diaper or briefs format, it can feel like they're not strong enough to provide overnight incontinence protection. As a result, some users might not feel comfortable using the maximum absorbency liners as an alternative to full briefs that can provide thorough coverage from the waist.
Pros ; Cons
|Pros
|Cons
|Strong adhesive strip
|The maximum absorbency version of the MoliForm Soft Liners may provide less protection
|Dry technology to keep skin dry
|Wetness indicator
5.) Female Urinal
Female Urinal, Translucent | AvaCare Medical
Product Highlights
The translucent female urinal allows women to pass urine without the risk of not being able to hold it while heading to the bathroom. Due to the translucent material, it is easy to see whether the urinal is full, and it provides a handle with a seal so that it does not fill up with urine when the user uses the urinal, making it easier to wash.
Features
- The translucent female urinal has a specialized handle that can hang on a normal bedrail or that you can carry to the bathroom to dispose of the contents.
- The see-through material helps to measure urine production easily and check whether the state of your urine is normal.
- A translucent female urinal weighs around 0.1 lbs, making it easier to hold or carry without exerting any physical effort.
What We Like About The Translucent Female Urinal
We like that the translucent female urinal has a very wide base that can stand on its own to help users balance on top of the product and urinate properly. It also has a good neck angle to prevent any spills or leaks when the product is almost full. The product is also very easy to clean since there are no detachable parts that require special cleaning.
Moreover, unlike certain hand-held urinals, this can be a lot more convenient to work with, and it is easy to measure how much urine you can produce in a given amount of time.
What We Don't Like About The Translucent Female Urinal
It can be challenging to use the translucent female urinal at the beginning since it has an odd shape. As a result, some users may end up splashing urine all around the urinal and thus making it much more challenging to clean up.
Due to the open top, if you do not empty the urinal straight away, it can emit an unpleasant odor that can circulate throughout the room. Since there is also no seal, a slight nudge may lead to the entire product falling over and spilling all the contents on the floor.
Pros; Cons
|Pros
|Cons
|Broad base to help users balance
|It can be challenging to use at first
|Easy to see the state of your urine
|No seal when not in use
|It weighs only 0.1 lbs, so it is easy to carry
|Easy to clean
6.) Spillproof Male Urinal
Spillproof Male Urinal | AvaCare Medical
Product Highlights
The Spillproof Male Urinal is a specialized urinal for men with an anti-reflux system that prevents liquid from slipping from the product. It has a large handle you can easily hold either while using or emptying the product.
Features
- Holds a considerable amount of fluids to ensure that users can urinate without having to worry about overspill
- The Spillproof Male Urinal has an anti-reflux funnel that users can remove to clean the product using an antibacterial solution.
- It has a broad base for storing on the floor or cupboard and keeping it out of the way.
What We Like About The Spillproof Male Urinal
We like that the Spillproof Male Urinal only weighs 2 lbs, making it easy to carry for users with less physical strength. Furthermore, the handle is in a convenient location for users to hold and manipulate according to the position they want to be in to use the device. The handle is sturdy and non-slip, so you can better hold the product.
There is also a screw cap which makes emptying the device more manageable and hassle-free, even in the dark.
What We Don't Like About The Spillproof Male Urinal
The Spillproof Male Urinal costs around $51.29, which can prove to be very costly. Since it is an odd shape, some people may find it challenging to clean since there are many different sections you must focus on scrubbing.
Pros ; Cons
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy to hold
|Expensive
|Prevents urine spillage
|Difficult to clean
|2 lbs in weight
7.) Wellness Underwear
Wellness Underwear | AvaCare Medical
Product Highlights
The Wellness Underwear is a type of pull-up underwear that you can use when performing regular, daily tasks. Each pair of underwear can last for around eight hours or half a day before you need to change, and it has three-layer protection to keep the skin dry and potentially prevent sores.
Features
- Utilizes a multi-layered InconTek technology inspired by NASA to ensure protection over long periods
- The Wellness Underwear has odor-eliminating properties to make it much more pleasant to wear
- It can hold around 64 ounces of fluid to help the user settle during long trips or to ensure that the user feels comfortable throughout the night.
What We Like About Wellness Underwear
The Wellness Underwear is highly cost-effective and only costs $20.51 for a medium bag of 18 packs, meaning that you may be able to purchase the underwear in bulk easily. It also comes in many different sizes, including medium, large, X-large, XX-large, and XXX-large, so it accommodates several types of users.
It is also easy to set and keep to a strict schedule when changing the underwear. Since it can last for 8 to 12 hours, you can set a time in which you need to change the underwear so that it does not inconvenience the patient.
What We Don't Like About Wellness Underwear
The Wellness Underwear does not come in a small size, which isn't ideal for many customers who want to take advantage of the high absorbency rate and comfort that the Wellness Underwear provides for users.
Pros ; Cons
|Pros
|Cons
|It lasts for 8 to 12 hours on average
|No small size is available
|Comfortable to wear and use
|Cost-effective
8.) Tranquility Premium OverNight Underwear
Tranquility Premium OverNight Underwear | AvaCare Medical
Product Highlights
The Tranquility Premium OverNight Underwear is a disposable pull-up incontinence management underwear. It offers maximum absorption that can take over a quart of fluid to help you sleep overnight without disturbances. It can also hold urine and fecal matter throughout the night and comes in a full range of sizes.
Features
- The Tranquility Premium OverNight Underwear has a full-rise waist to ensure that the product fits you snuggly without causing any chafing.
- It uses breathable and cloth-like fabric that helps to provide maximum comfort.
- The product features leg cuffs that help to provide more protection against potential leakage.
What We Like About Tranquility Premium OverNight Underwear
The Tranquility Premium OverNight Underwear has a whole range of sizes available, so whether you're small, medium, large, extra large, extra small, or XX-large, you can use the product to protect you from leakage and offer comfort throughout the day.
What We Don't Like About Tranquility Premium OverNight Underwear
It can be challenging to put on or take off an inactive and bedridden patient since you can't easily rip the side tabs to give you more room to clean the skin.
Pros ; Cons
|Pros
|Cons
|Affordable price
|It can be challenging to put on or remove on an inactive patient
|It has a whole range of available sizes
|Breathable material
What to Look for When Buying an Incontinence Management Product?
Comfort
Comfort is one of the most critical aspects of deciding which incontinence management product to purchase for yourself or a patient. If the material or the design is not comfortable, it can be difficult for you to focus on any other task.
Moreover, sometimes you may feel uncomfortable due to chafing if you use a product that uses rough material, leading to sores and other avoidable skin issues. A discomfiting product can also lead to redness, skin irritation, rashes, and more if you have more sensitive skin.
Absorbancy Rate
You must consider the absorbency rate of the type of incontinence product you should buy. You should purchase a product according to the needs of the individual since different people can experience different incontinence levels: light, moderate, heavy, and overnight.
Users with lighter incontinence would better suit pads or smaller products. However, if you have bowel incontinence, then whether it's light or otherwise, a more full-coverage product may be better to help you feel comfortable.
Sizing
Another essential thing to look for when purchasing incontinence protection is sizing. Some brands and some types of products only cater to the standard sizes, such as small, medium, and large. Other products can cater to those who may be a size extra large or extra small, making them more inclusive.
To account for sizing when purchasing a product, use a tape measure to retrieve the patient's waist and hip size and purchase any product according to the data you receive.
Final Verdict – The Best Incontinence Product
MoliCare Slip Maxi Briefs
If you want to get the best type of incontinence product for you or another individual, then the MoliCare Slip Maxi Briefs would be the best option. It has an incredibly high absorption rate and can efficiently and effectively handle urine and bowel leakage.
MoliCare Slip Maxi Briefs are also not too expensive compared to other options, meaning you won't have to break the bank to purchase them regularly. MoliCare Slip Maxi Briefs are available on AvaCare Medical, and you can buy the product here.
FAQs
What Kind of Product Would an Active vs. Inactive Patient Require?
An active and more independent patient capable of performing strenuous activities would require an incontinence protection product with more leakage guards and padding. Leakage guards help ensure the user can move around properly, and padding helps prevent chaffing and discomfort.
Would Pads / Pantiliners Suffice for Light Incontinence?
So long as the user feels comfortable using pads for light fluid leakage, then those products should suffice for everyday protection. However, if you want more security or feel it may not be enough, a pad and pant system that uses reusable underpants would be the cheapest alternative.
What Type of Material is Best for Incontinence Products?
The type of material that would best suit users depends mainly on preference. However, wool and polar fleece are popular options as wool is highly effective for overnight use due to being breathable and polar fleece is entirely water repellent to keep the outer parts of the product dry.
