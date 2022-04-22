Buy Dianabol Pills for Sale: Dbol Review, Results, Risks, Alternatives

Dianabol (Dbol) is a popular bodybuilding steroid. It's a little different from most of the other anabolic steroids people use for boosting muscle growth because you don't inject. Dianabol is a pill.
If you are reading this Dbol review, we have to presume, you are considering using Dianabol pills to make muscle and strength gains during your bulking cycle.
Best Legal Dianabol Pills
D-Bal was created to give anyone from casual gym goers to professional bodybuilders the option to experience the benefits of Dianabol steroid without side effects.
If this is so, you are not alone. Many people find this particular anabolic steroid extremely attractive.
However, although Dbol can certainly help you to get better results while bulking, it also presents some health risks. You need to be aware of that.
You also need to be aware there are some very good Dbol alternatives that can help you to get similar gains without presenting any of the risks.
In writing this Dianabol review, we are not encouraging you to use Dianabol. Nor are we trying to urge you into buying a natural alternative. All we are going to do is provide you with the facts - good and bad - so that you know what you are getting into and can make an informed decision when you decide if you want to enhance your muscle gains with Dbol or use a different option instead.
What Is Dianabol?
Dianabol is a popular name for Methandienone. It belongs to a category of drugs known as anabolic-androgenic steroids (AAS). Although most bodybuilders know it as Dianabol and are largely unaware of its real name, when they talk about it they are more likely to refer to it as Dbol.
Dianabol was created during the 1950s by an American physician and bodybuilder named John Bosley Ziegler. At the time, American athletes were struggling to compete with Soviet athletes in competitions. The Soviets always had an extra edge when it came to strength and speed.
When Ziegler discovered the Soviets were enhancing their athletic capabilities by injecting testosterone, he decided to make a synthetic hormone that was more powerful than testosterone. Dianabol is the result. [1]
The muscle-building capabilities of steroids are judged on their anabolic rating, compared to testosterone.
Testosterone has an anabolic rating of 100. Depending on the quality of the supplier, Dianabol's anabolic rating can be up to 210.
Although the steroid can deliver significant improvements in muscle growth, Dianabol pills have been banned since the mid-1980s. It's illegal to buy them and testing positive for Dbol will get you a quick competition ban.
Ziegler's original Dbol was a pink tablet. The Dianabol pills for sale via the black market are made in underground labs and often have a liquid center. The d bol pills are often pink.
Needless to say, buying anything from underground labs entails additional risks over and above those presented by the original steroid.
What Does Dianabol Do?
Dianabol takes over the role of testosterone.
As you are probably aware, testosterone is the male sex hormone. It's both anabolic and androgenic.
Although women have testosterone too, they don't have as much of it as men do. If they did, the androgenic nature of testosterone would cause them to develop masculine traits, such as facial hair and a deep manly voice.
The term "anabolic" refers to the process of anabolism.
Some processes in the human body are anabolic. Others are catabolic.
Catabolic processes break down tissue. Anabolic processes repair it. When you exercise, the activity breaks down muscle tissue. It's a catabolic process. When your body rebuilds muscle, via protein synthesis, it's an anabolic process.
These processes happen in the female body as well but, because women have less testosterone, the anabolic effect is not as strong as it is in men. That's why the average man is stronger and more muscular than the average woman.
Testosterone enhances protein synthesis by binding with the androgen receptors in the muscles. Consuming Dianabol can do this too and, because it has a higher anabolic rating, the androgen receptors bind with the steroid in preference to testosterone.
You could say your body sees the effects of Dianabol as a superior version of testosterone. Due to its higher anabolic rating, it certainly supports superior levels of lean muscle mass.
However, this comes at a price.
By competing with testosterone and, essentially, overpowering it, Dianabol makes testosterone redundant. Then, because it's no longer needed, your body begins producing less testosterone. That presents you with some major problems when you stop using the steroid.
What Happens When You Stop Using Dianabol?
When you stop using Dbol, or any other anabolic steroid, your body no longer has sufficient testosterone levels. This requires you to do a post-cycle therapy (PCT).
A PCT consists of a combination of drugs and/or supplements that helps restore your normal hormonal balance.
After you have done a steroid cycle, a good PCT is essential. Don't doubt it. Without steroids or testosterone, your muscle strength and mass will quickly diminish. You could lose all the gains you made during your Dbol cycle and more, leaving you in a worse position than you were in before your Dianabol cycle.
In addition to destroying your gains, low testosterone levels can also affect your body in many other undesirable ways including causing fatigue and brain fog and/or making your body become more prone to storing fat.
So, although doing a PCT will necessitate spending extra money, it's a necessary expense.
Dianabol Results
If you decide to use Dbol instead of an alternative, you will notice three main benefits during your cycle:
- Strength increases
- Rapid gains in muscle tissue
- A more noticeable pump in your muscles during training
In addition to these things, you will also find it easier to train harder and work your muscles longer before exhaustion and muscle pain due to lactic acid build-up forces you to stop.
However, a lot of the really good stuff will be happening behind the scenes. Namely improvements in protein synthesis and nitrogen retention.
Improvements In Protein Synthesis
Most bodybuilders are obsessed with protein intake and quite rightly so. Protein provides the building blocks your body uses to create muscle.
When you consume protein, your digestive organs reduce it to smaller compounds called amino acids.
Amino acids are small enough to pass through the walls of the intestines and enter the blood. When the amino acids reach the muscles, the body reconstitutes them into the protein we call muscle. This anabolic process is called protein synthesis.
When it's assisted by testosterone, the process works well. With Dbol onboard it works even better.
Improvements In Nitrogen Retention
Improvements in nitrogen (N0) retention help you to train harder. The availability of extra nitrogen also supports further improvements in anabolism and gaining muscle mass.
Many of the best pre-workout supplements are NO boosters. Their ability to elevate NO levels in the body increases vasodilation. This is a relaxing of the blood vessels that allow the muscles to get a better supply of oxygen and nutrients. [2]
The availability of extra oxygen slows down the build-up of lactic acid making it possible to train a little longer before lactic acid produces that burning sensation in the muscle that forces you to stop.
The improvements in blood supply to the muscles also contribute to a better pump during training.
An article published in Scientific American (August 2019) describes nitrogen balance as a "measure of protein metabolism." When the intake of nitrogen into the body is greater than nitrogen loss, it increases the total "body pool" of protein. By doing this it encourages your body to build muscle. [3]
Again, it's important to remember that testosterone does these things too, the difference is that Dbol has a more noticeable effect. Dare we say it?... Dbol is like testosterone on steroids.
The main take-home point here is, if you are taking Dianabol, you will notice a big difference in your ability to build muscle mass, pump, and training capabilities. It's not unheard of for Dbol users to gain up to 10 pounds in muscle during the first two weeks of their cycles.
However, some of the best Dbol alternatives can provide similar benefits and results without presenting the same risk of side effects.
Dianabol Dangers
Side effects are a common problem among people using Dianabol. At the lower end of the scale, mild Dbol side effects may include acne, greasy skin, and hair loss.
Dianabol can also cause high cholesterol, mood swings, and "roid rage." There is a good chance of water retention too. If you have this problem, it's not going to do much to improve your muscle definition.
At the far end of the scale, liver damage, heart attacks, and strokes are a few of the most dangerous Dianabol side effects.
Although some people presume Dbol is safer than injectable steroids, the fact that it is taken orally presents problems of its own. The steroid has to be modified at the molecular level to prevent the liver from destroying it. This "17-α-alkylation modification" makes Dbol very hard on the liver. It's one of the most "hepatotoxic" steroids so any improvements in muscle growth that it brings could come at a very high price. [4]
Dianabol Dosage and Cycle
It's best to take Dianabol pills with food. People who use this steroid often take a dose of 30-50mg per day and use a cycle of 4-8 weeks.
First-time Dbol users are probably better off keeping the dose low. When you use a steroid like this for the first time, there is no way to be certain how bad the negative issues may be.
After bulking a cutting cycle can be started to reduce excess body fat.
Dianabol usage should be in moderation, stop if you are experiencing high blood pressure.
Dianabol Stacking Options
Dianabol is a very powerful bulking steroid so many bodybuilders do not incorporate it into a stack. This is a wise move because stacking steroids greatly increases the likelihood of dangerous side effects.
Nevertheless, some bodybuilders take a Devil may care attitude and stack Dbol with Anavar and/or other anabolic steroids.
A somewhat safer option is to do a 4-week Dianabol cycle to get your bulking off to a good start and then switch to a different steroid, such as Deca-Durabolin.
Bearing in mind the various safety issues and the availability of safer alternatives, it seems crazy that anyone would want to run the risks of using Dbol in a stack. However, people still do it.
Here are a few examples of Dianabol stacks some bodybuilders use:
- Dbol - Primobolan Cycle: 500mg Primobolan a day for 6 weeks - 30-40mg Dianabol a day.
- Dbol - Deca Durabolin Cycle: 200mg Deca Durabolin a day or 8 weeks - 10mg Dianabol a day (starting on week 3).
- Dbol - Turinabol Cycle: 10 - 20mg Turinabol a day (for 4 to 6 weeks) - 10 - 20 mg Dianabol a day
- Dbol - Testosterone Enanthate Cycle: 500mg Testosterone Enanthate a day for 6 weeks - 10mg Dianabol a day.
- Dbol - Trenbolone Cycle: 200 - 400mg Trenbolone a day per week - 10mg Dianabol a day.
NOTE
* When we began this Dianabol review, we pointed out we would only be providing unbiased information about the Dianabol benefits and risks. However, due to the potency of this particular steroid and the extra dangers stacking presents, we strongly suggest not going this particular route.
Where to Buy Dianabol Pills + Legal Status
Due to the dangers that it can present, Dianabol is banned in the USA by the FDA. Similar organizations in the UK, Australia, and most other countries of the world take a similar stance.
There are however legal alternatives available that can be ordered without restrictions in the US, Canada, Australia and many other countries.
Let's not have any confusion about this, using Dianabol for bodybuilding or to enhance abilities in any other athletic pursuit is illegal.
Most people obtain this and other anabolic steroids via contacts at their local gym. Some people also manage to obtain it illegally online.
The Dbol pills they obtain do not come from any of the major pharmaceutical companies. They come from underground labs that distribute their products via the black market.
These labs are not answerable to any regulatory bodies, the quality of their products is uncertain, and there is no way to know how many hands they have passed through before you receive them. If anything goes wrong, the only person you are likely to have contact with is the last one in the chain.
Dianabol Half-Life Vs Detection Time
Dianabol has a half-life of five hours or less but don't make the mistake of thinking this makes it hard to detect. It can remain detectable in your body for six to eight weeks.
Like other steroids and similar drugs, such as SARMs, Dianabol is banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and other sporting organizations. Make no mistake about it, if you test positive for Dbol, these organizations will not allow you to compete in competitions.
Bans can last a long time too. The US Anti-Doping Agency provides a long list of athletes who have received sanctions [5]. It includes weight lifters, cyclists, martial artists, and men and women who have been banned from competing in many other sports. The average Dbol suspension is two years but suspensions for some of the other performance-enhancing drugs can be up to four years long.
Dbol FAQs
Is Dianabol Safe?
No. As with other steroids, Dianabol presents many health risks and can be particularly hard on the liver. Some people may experience milder side effects than other people do but no steroid should ever be considered safe.
Can women use Dianabol?
Although some female athletes use Dbol, doing so is a bad idea. Although Dbol's androgenic rating is lower than testosterone, it still has the potential to cause women to develop masculine traits such as facial hair. It may also produce unfavorable changes to the clitoris.
How fast are the Dbol gains?
Dbol is a fast-acting steroid that can provide muscle gains of 5-10 pounds in as little as two weeks and up to 28 pounds by the end of a 6-week cycle.
However, let's not forget this steroid can also cause water retention. Athletes who experience this type of reaction may find their true level of muscle gain is not quite as good as their scales make it appear.
How much does a supply of Dianabol pills cost?
Dianabol is expensive. In the USA, it's not unusual to pay $0.60 to $1 or more per pill. In the UK and Europe, the cost of using Dbol may be higher still.
Does Dianabol require a PCT?
As with all anabolic steroids, Dbol suppresses natural testosterone production so you will need to follow your cycle with a PCT.
Although this will entail extra expense, if you don't follow your Dbol cycle with a PCT, you will experience rapid losses in muscle mass.
What is the half-life of Dianabol?
Dianabol has an active half-life of around five hours. You need to take it at least once per day. However, splitting the dose and taking it twice per day is generally a better way to go.
How long does Dbol remain detectable?
Dianabol can be still detectable in blood and urine samples for up to eight weeks after your cycle.
