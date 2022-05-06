Best Ways to Implement Case Studies into Your Marketing Initiatives

Marketing may be a constantly evolving field, but some marketing strategies remain effective for all businesses. One of these strategies is the use of case studies.
Case studies demonstrate the benefits of your product or service. In other words, they validate your offerings and demonstrate their practical value. Case studies from your past or current customers increase the chances of potential customers becoming buyers.
Whether you’re already using case studies, or you’re looking into using them, we’ve compiled a list of tips for how to use case studies in your marketing initiatives. But first, let’s look at what case studies are and why they’re so effective.
What’s a Case Study?
Kristen Deyo, Inbound Marketing Senior Manager at SmartBug, describes the difference between a case study and a testimonial.
Deyo claims, “A case study is a detailed story about something your customer did or was able to achieve while using your product or service.”
Case studies are long-form content that discuss a conflict or a challenge your customer faced with which your support helped them resolve. They tend to be more in-depth than testimonials, allowing you to fully explore topics.
“Case studies are opportunities to answer a customer’s questions,” says Corey Ashton Walters, Founder and CEO of Here. “Your former customers likely had the same needs and challenges that potential customers face. When you describe how your product has served someone in the past, you give your audience information about your product. A case study is a space to answer many frequently asked questions. It shows that you have the expertise to solve a customer’s problem and that your product is not only effective but essential.”
Consumers report that case studies were integral when deciding to purchase from companies.
Why Case Studies Are Essential
The majority of consumers conduct online research before purchasing a product or service. Customers often cite case studies and testimonials as a leading reason for buying a company’s product or service. Both business-to-business buyers and individual consumers claim that case studies impacted their purchases. As Deyo describes them, case studies are social proof of your company’s value.
In a recent post by Levitate Media, the writer states that case studies are powerful representations of a company’s reputation. While consumers conduct research, they will find positive stories of someone else’s experience with your company. Levitate Media also claims that 88% of consumers trust online ratings and reviews.
Gigi Ji, Head of Brand and Business Development of Kokolu states, “It’s essential to utilize marketing techniques that cite the customer. Sharing data is important. You may have logical and statistical proof that your product works, and you should share this with your audience. However, logical proof is far more effective when it’s shown alongside social evidence. Presenting case studies allows your audience to hear a second opinion. They don’t have to take your word for it, and they don’t have to rely solely on numbers, which can be impersonal. In case studies, your audience sees itself. It sees customers satisfied with their experience, which, of course, your audience wants for itself.”
With all the benefits of using case studies in your marketing, you might be wondering how to compose impactful case studies.
How to Write a Case Study
Writing a case study is, at its core, storytelling. It’s content writing that requires a narrative format.
Karim Hachem, VP of eCommerce of Manhattan Beachwear states, “Case studies are more than a list of statistics. They’re stories. You have to draw readers in, allowing them to get to know the subject of your study just as they would a character. You must select the right candidate whose story inspires you and highlights your product’s efficacy. When writing the case study, you introduce who the client is, whether they are a business or an individual, and what problem or challenge they were facing. You might include what ineffective solutions the client tried before finding your company. Emphasize the client’s positive experience with your company. Make sure to quote them. Let your audience hear their voice so that they might connect with them.”
For more tips on how to write case studies, visit Marketing Specialist Natalie Boyd’s blog post from SmartBug.
You can write case studies or present them in a video format.
Now that you’ve written or recorded powerful case studies, where do you put them? There are several ways to present case studies as part of your marketing initiatives.
Company Website
The first place you should consider placing your case studies is your website. It’s the source of all information your customers need to know you and your products. If there’s an ideal place to highlight the customer experience, it’s your website.
“People visiting your website expect to see customer reviews,” says Chris Gadek, Head of Growth of AdQuick. “Case studies and testimonials are as necessary as product descriptions. They paint a complete picture of who you are and why customers should trust your product or service. You can include case studies on your home page, which most customers will access first. You can also create a designated page, potentially in a blog format, specifically for case studies and reviews. Wherever it’s relevant on your site, you can include partial or full quotes from case studies."
Dawn Kendall, Co-Founder of 8 Sheep Organics, expands on how you can change the format of case studies to fit different pages.
Dawn Kendall states, “If you’re presenting case studies on a designated page, you can write in-depth about the customer’s experience and the success statistics for your product. You can also link to separate landing pages so customers don’t have to download or scroll through documents. If you decide to write case studies in blog posts, the format changes. You’re able to be more informal and conversational in tone. You don’t have to pack the study full of numerical data. The audience can read it as a human interest story where it connects to the customer and where you inspire them to take action.”
Your past and current customers are part of who you are as a company. Their stories have a valid reason for being on your website. After all, you make products and services to be used. Having strong descriptions of these offerings is only the first step. Potential customers want to see your offerings in action, to learn how they can add value to their lives.
You can also include case studies in more direct marketing techniques such as emails.
Email Marketing Campaigns
Email campaigns remain one of the most effective marketing strategies. Deyo claims that emails generate $38 for every $1 spent, making them a 3,800 percent return-on-interest. They’re opportunities to reconnect with leads and keep current clients updated. With such high engagement, emails are excellent spaces to include case studies.
Karl Hughes, CEO of Draft.dev states, “Including excerpts from case studies gives your emails substance. If your emails only consist of updates on deals and offerings, you might lose some of your leads. Some leads may be waiting on discounted prices or new bundles, and deal-centered emails might convert them into buyers. Other leads might be waiting for more reasons to purchase from you. They might be waiting for the social proof case studies provide. These leads are more likely to open a success story when it pops up in their inbox than another run-of-the-mill deal.”
You can also engage clients directly by giving case studies to your sales team.
Sales Team
Levitate Media reminds us that consumers are becoming more informed than ever. Often, they already know their needs before speaking to a salesperson. Giving your sales team case studies to pull from can help them close the deal as consumers compare solutions. Deyo states that “case studies can boost your closing ratio by 70% and your sales by 185%.”
“Customer success stories help your sales team effectively pitch your product,” says Oliver Zak, CEO and Co-Founder of Mad Rabbit. “If a customer has done thorough research, chances are they possess a lot of knowledge concerning your product and how it compares to your competitors. You want to give your sales team as many selling points as possible so that when they’re speaking to an informed customer, they can offer new information. Your sales team can also make case studies come to life in a way text cannot. They will show customers your company’s reliability and the practical value your product has.”
You can also promote case studies on your social media pages.
Social Media
Many customers will learn about your company through social media. In advertisements and shared posts, customers will become familiar with your brand name, and they’re likely to click the related links to your company website. With social media’s connectivity, it’s the perfect medium to share case studies.
Phillip Akhzar, CEO at Arka, claims, “Social media allows you to share captivating snippets of case studies. You can pull from your client’s quotes to present concise reviews of your product. Potential customers don’t have to read through large blocks of text or sit through several minutes of video to learn how you’ve served others. Through social media promotion, you can post many case studies and reach a wider audience.”
Case studies are a powerful marketing tool. We hope this list has given you some insight into writing case studies and where to place them to reach your target audience.