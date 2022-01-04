Best Testosterone Supplements for Boosting Low Testosterone 2022

Testosterone supplements are very popular with men of all ages and for various reasons.
Testosterone is the male sex hormone. It's also an anabolic steroid. In addition to providing male characteristics, such as a deep voice and facial hair, it also supports protein synthesis and the corresponding improvements in muscle mass.
As well as doing these things, testosterone plays a crucial role in fat burning, boosts energy levels, and can even improve confidence and mood.
The fact that adequate testosterone is also necessary for a healthy sex drive is so obvious it doesn't need saying.
Unfortunately, testosterone levels do not remain consistent throughout life. Instead, they peak during adolescence and then gradually decline.
The rate of decline is generally only around one percent per year, but the decrease has a more noticeable impact as you add more years to the clock.
Low testosterone can make it very difficult to gain and retain muscle. It can also affect libido and fertility and may even result in erectile dysfunction (ED).
Good testosterone-raising supplements can bring testosterone levels back up. They achieve this by providing combinations of natural ingredients that encourage the body to produce extra testosterone.
Unlike bodybuilding steroids and testosterone replacement therapies, the best testosterone booster supplements don't introduce synthetic hormones into the body. Instead, they help the body become more efficient at doing something it already does.
Unfortunately, many testosterone supplements are not as good as they are alleged to be. It's straightforward to be misled. They do not contain the correct ingredients actually to boost testosterone levels.
To help you avoid wasting money and becoming disappointed, we've researched more than 20 popular testosterone boosters and put together a list of the five that work best.
#1. TestoPrime: The Best Testosterone Booster for 2022
TestoPrime is one of the most popular natural testosterone boosters on the market. It's specially formulated for men who need a supplement to reverse the hormonal consequences of aging to look better, feel better, and enjoy improvements in their physical and sexual performance. It also preserves lean muscle mass.
TestoPrime provides 12 high-quality ingredients. All of them are 100 percent natural and have plenty of clinical evidence that proves their abilities.
Working in synergy, the 12 ingredients in TestoPrime stimulate your testosterone-making machinery, helping you enjoy all the benefits higher testosterone levels entail.
TestoPrime is manufactured and distributed by Wolfson Brands. The company has been a major player in the supplement industry for more than 30 years and is renowned for its ability to produce natural supplements that work.
Like all Wolfson Brands products, TestoPrime is manufactured in state-of-the-art production facilities that are GMP certified and FDA-approved. The formulation does not contain any synthetic compounds or unnecessary binders and fillers. Most of the key ingredients are botanical. The rest are vitamins and minerals, so, unlike artificial alternatives, there is little or no risk of side effects.
TestoPrime Ingredients
Panax Ginseng: An adaptogen herb that's one of the most famous aphrodisiacs in the world. In addition to boosting fertility and sexual performance, the ginsenosides in ginseng increase physical and mental performance.
Ashwagandha: Ashwagandha is an adaptogen herb that boosts testosterone and fertility, increases libido, and supports rapid improvements in muscle growth.
D-Aspartic Acid: D-aspartic acid works on the anterior pituitary gland, causing it to release luteinizing hormone. This stimulates the testes, encouraging them to produce extra testosterone.
Fenugreek: Fenugreek is a potent testosterone-boosting herb. Ninety percent of the participants in one study showed a testosterone increase of 46 percent.
Green Tea Extract: Green tea provides powerful antioxidants that help with fat loss. One of them (epigallocatechin gallate) prevents circulating testosterone levels from depleting due to conversion to dihydrotestosterone(DHT).
Garlic Extract: The allicin in garlic improves cellular integrity in the testicles, causing improvements in serum testosterone. [source - 1]
Pomegranate Extract: The ellagic acid in pomegranates cleans the arteries and improves circulation. That's one of the reasons it's present in so many natural alternatives to Viagra. The other reason is its ability to increase testosterone.
Vitamin D: Vitamin D boosts immune function, increases testosterone, and improves sperm quality.
Zinc: Like Vitamin D, zinc supports immune function, boosts testosterone, and helps men produce healthy sperm.
Vitamin B5: Vitamin B5 boosts energy levels and helps support healthy testicular function.
Vitamin B6 helps you make the most of the energy in food and improves tissue uptake of testosterone.
Black Pepper Extract: The piperine in black pepper enhances the absorption of nutrients and therapeutic compounds.
How To Use TestoPrime
TestoPrime is a supplement you need to take every day. The dose is four capsules. The best time to take them is just before breakfast.
As with all the top testosterone supplements, it's best to use TestoPrime alongside a healthy lifestyle.
How TestoPrime Works
TestoPrime provides natural compounds that help your body to produce testosterone safely and without side effects.
In addition to increasing testosterone production, TestoPrime prevents circulating testosterone levels from depleting by converting to DHT or binding with sex hormone-binding globulin (SHBG).
The formulation also stops your testosterone from being metabolized into progesterone or estrogen.
TestoPrime Benefits
- Improving bone mineral density
- Assisting fat burning
- Boosting libido and fertility
- Supporting muscle growth and repair
- Enhancing memory and cognitive function
- Protecting against anxiety and fatigue
- Supporting good cardiovascular health
Reasons to Choose TestoPrime
TestoPrime is one of the most potent and effective testosterone booster supplements. It's produced by a reputable company and has excellent customer reviews.
TestoPrime provides a greater diversity of benefits than alternative testosterone boosters. It also provides superior overall results. There's a reason why we are rating it number one.
Most people notice the improvements within a few days to a few weeks, so it's a pretty fast-acting product too.
More importantly, TestoPrime has a lifetime satisfaction guarantee. So, if you are not 100% happy with the improvements in energy, fitness, mood, and sexual potency, you can claim a refund.
PROS
- No need for a prescription
- Produced by a reputable company
- Manufactured in the US and the UK at FDA-approved facilities
- Provides a diverse range of benefits
- No known side effects
- Each purchase includes a free e-guide to help you to get even better results
- Bulk buy discounts and special offers
- Free international shipping
- 100% satisfaction or a lifetime guarantee
CONS
- Only available from the official website
- Some people might find it challenging to take four capsules in a single dose
#2. TestoGen: Most Powerful Testosterone Booster
TestoGen is one of the most talked-about testosterone boosting supplements on the market. There's a good buzz about this product. It has excellent customer reviews.
TestoGen is one of the first supplements many men go for when they begin noticing the results of low testosterone in their bodies.
Sometimes they learn about TestoGen via a personal recommendation, but, more often than not, they discover it by reading best natural testosterone boosting supplement lists like this one.
It always gets plenty of praise for its ability to boost energy, enhance muscle growth, improve sex drive and sexual function, and generally help provide a better quality of life.
Many men using the product are also surprised when they notice it's helped them get rid of stubborn belly fat.
The TestoGen formulation contains 11 natural ingredients. Some are plant extracts, others are vitamins and minerals.
Working in unison, the natural ingredients in Testogen override testosterone depletion, be it due to aging or unfortunate genetics, and help men enjoy all the benefits higher testosterone levels provide.
Testogen is manufactured by Muscle Club Limited. It’s a British company that backs its supplement with a 100-day money-back guarantee.
However, with more than 103,000 satisfied TestoGen customers saying how good it is, the guarantee is unlikely to be necessary.
TestoGen Ingredients
D-Aspartic Acid: A proven natural testosterone booster with plenty of science and an excellent reputation for delivering good results.
Zinc: If you begin researching testosterone boosting supplements, you will see this inclusion come up a lot. Zinc is one of the best natural testosterone boosters in the world.
Boron: A good testosterone maintainer that suppresses SHBG and prevents it from lowering circulating testosterone levels. [source -2]
Bioperine: A brand of black pepper extract that boasts superior piperine potency. Its ability to boost ingredient absorption has made it one of the most popular helper ingredients in the world.
Vitamin K1: This vitamin doesn't boost testosterone, but it does help to maintain the testosterone that's presently circulating in your blood.
Vitamin B6: Great for boosting energy and improving target organ response to testosterone. Vitamin B6 is good for stopping low testosterone and aging from slowing you down.
Fenugreek Extract: Long before pills like TestoGen existed, people used fenugreek to boost testosterone naturally and improve libido. It's an age-old treatment that's stood the test of time.
Korean Ginseng Extract: Although ginseng gets a lot of attention due to its longstanding reputation as an aphrodisiac, Chinese herbalists use it to treat various ailments and consider it a life-giving herb.
Nettle Leaf Extract: Nettle leaf extract stops testosterone levels from binding with SHGB, helping you get the maximum benefits.
Vitamin D3: Among other things, Vitamin D3 inhibits the conversion of testosterone to estrogen. It's a good companion for nettle leaf. The two should work well together.
Magnesium: An essential mineral that can increase testosterone by up to 25 percent. Magnesium also aids sleep. Testosterone production increases during sleep, so this is no bad thing.
How To Use TestoGen
The dose is four TestoGen capsules per day, taken before breakfast. For maximum benefits, you need to take TestoGen every day.
How TestoGen Works
Like all the best testosterone supplements for men, TestoGen does not add synthetic hormones to your body. Instead, it helps you to maximize your normal testosterone levels.
It's so efficient at doing this. Some men attain 45 percent increases in testosterone after only a few weeks.
Testogen Benefits
- Increases testosterone naturally
- Reverses the symptoms of low testosterone
- Boosts energy and fights fatigue
- Supports better workouts
- Builds muscle and strength
- It helps you burn stubborn fat
- Revitalizes your sex drive
- It gives you more energy and zest for life
Reasons to Choose TestoGen
TestoGen is a high-quality testosterone supplement that can help you enjoy the benefits of higher testosterone without any of the nasty side effects synthetic boosters can cause.
With only one dose taken each morning, it's an easy supplement to fit into your daily routine. If you find it hard to remember taking pills during the day, TestoGen is an excellent option to choose.
Muscle Club also produces some testosterone-boosting drops. Although they are optional, combining TestoGen drops with the capsules is an excellent way to set your testosterone production rates into overdrive.
PROS
- No need for a prescription
- Produced by a reputable company
- Provides significant increases in testosterone
- No known side effects
- Option to combine with TestoGen drops
- Bulk buy discounts and special offers
- Free international shipping
- 100-day money-back guarantee
CONS
- Only available from the official website
- Four pills per dose may make TestoGen a poor option for people who find it hard to swallow pills.
#3. Testo Max: Best for Rapid Muscle Recovery
Testo Max is a testosterone booster developed by CrazyBulk. It's designed to be a safe alternative to Sustanon. [source -3]
Sustanon is an injectable steroid that takes over the role of testosterone in the body, enhances protein synthesis, and provides impressive improvements in physical performance and muscle growth.
Sustanon can also cause liver damage and many other nasty side effects. So CrazyBulk's Testo Max replaces the prick with a pill to deliver similar benefits to the steroid without any side effects.
Testo Max is a versatile supplement that works well in bulking stacks and is equally suitable for use during cutting cycles.
Like all the best testosterone boosting supplements, Testo Max offers far-reaching benefits, including extra vitality and improved sexual potency.
However, Testo Max excels as a muscle growth stimulant because the supplement is specially designed for bodybuilders who would otherwise be using steroids.
Testo Max Ingredients
Vitamin B6: Besides improving the body's ability to utilize testosterone, Vitamin B6 excels as an energy provider. That's why it's present in so many energy drinks.
Vitamin D3: Besides being good for supporting improvements in circulating testosterone, Vitamin D can lift mood and assist fat burning.
Boron: As well as being suitable for helping you to build muscle, boron helps improve bone mineral density. If you are aiming for muscles like steel, you might also have strong bones.
D-Aspartic Acid: It's no surprise that Crazy Bulk has added D-aspartic acid to its Sustanon substitute. It's such a good testosterone booster, it would have been crazy not to.
Ginseng: This herb brings a lot to any supplement for bodybuilders. As well as helping you enjoy improvements in circulating testosterone its abilities as an adaptogen allow it to reduce exercise-induced muscle damage and aid rapid recovery. [source - 4]
Nettle Leaf Extract: Always a good addition to bodybuilding supplements and testosterone boosters alike, nettle leaf does much more than protect testosterone from SHBG. It is also good for relieving pain in the muscles and joints.
Magnesium: A mineral with many virtues, one of the things magnesium does is aid muscle contractions.
Fenugreek Extract: Research suggests fenugreek's ability to increase testosterone may be due to compounds called furostanolic saponins. Regardless of the mechanisms responsible, it's a good natural testosterone booster that works.
Zinc: A mineral that supports protein synthesis by aiding muscle-building chemical reactions, stabilizing protein structures, and regulating hormones.
Vitamin K1: In addition to supporting testosterone, Vitamin K also aids wound healing.
Bioperine: Due to its ability to improve ingredient absorption, Bioperine takes an already strong formulation and makes it better.
How To Use Testo Max
You take Testo Max daily, regardless of whether you plan to train. The dose is four capsules, taken each morning, on an empty stomach.
How Testo Max Works
Testo Max is designed to improve strength, performance, and muscle growth like Sustanon does. The ingredients achieve this by tweaking your body's ability to increase and maintain high levels of circulating testosterone.
By making additional testosterone available to the muscles, Testo Max enhances protein synthesis. This helps you to recover faster and encourages more rapid improvements in muscle mass.
Testo Max Benefits
- Increases energy and physical stamina
- Provides a massive testosterone boost
- Helps you to train harder
- Supports rapid increases in muscle mass and strength
- Accelerates post-workout recovery rate
- Supports fat burning
- Increases sex drive and sexual performance
- Safe and legal to use Sustanon alternative
Reasons to Choose Testo Max
Although it shares ingredients and abilities that are similar to the other top testosterone-boosting supplements, Testo Max offers the most benefits to bodybuilders.
The combination of ingredients is tweaked for bodybuilders, not people who need help with sexual potency or other issues.
If you want to boost testosterone to improve your training ability and muscle growth, Testo Max is the best supplement to choose.
Because Testo Max increases testosterone instead of suppressing it, as Sustanon does, there is no need to do PCT (post-cycle therapy), when you stop using the supplement.
PROS
- Produced by a reputable company
- No need for a prescription
- No needles or injections
- Safe and legal alternative to Sustanon
- No known side effects
- Bulk buy discounts and special offers
- Free international shipping
- Money-back guarantee
CONS
- Only available from the official website
#4. Prime Male: Best For Men Aged 40+
Prime Male is the best testosterone booster for men aged 40+ who are struggling with issues, such as fatigue and poor libido, due to low testosterone.
Typical Prime Male users appear to begin using the supplement after they notice their energy levels dwindling or find it harder to make progress in the gym.
Prime Male is one of several supplements developed by Roar Ambition. It's a British company that produces very specialized supplements. One of its other products, Instant Knockout, is a fat burner that was originally only available to professional fighters.
Roar Ambition takes its time developing its products but they are always worth waiting for. This one can deliver a 42% improvement in testosterone in only 12 days. It also boasts an endorsement by Hollywood tough guy Dolph Lundgren, who says it's a great product and provides a heartfelt recommendation.
Prime Male Ingredients
Many of the ingredients in Prime Male are the same as those included in the other top testosterone boosters. However, the inclusion rates and ratios are a little different, so don't go thinking all testosterone boosters are the same.
A bit more of one ingredient and a little less of another can make a huge difference.
- D-Aspartic Acid
- Black Pepper
- Boron
- Magnesium
- Korean Ginseng
- Ashwagandha Extract
- Nettle Root
- Vitamin B6
- Vitamin D3
- Vitamin K2
- Zinc
- Luteolin
It's not all the same ingredients though. Prime Male also provides luteolin. It's a flavonoid that's present in citrus fruit.
Research shows luteolin and associated citrus flavonoids may have the potential to delay hypogonadism in aging males.
There are some other, subtle differences between Prime Male and the other top testosterone boosting supplements. Roar Ambition is using several high potency extracts that have higher than normal strength.
For instance, the 120 mg of ginseng the supplement provides is a 4:1 extract that is four times normal strength. That makes it the equivalent of 480 mg of standard ginseng extract.
Nettle root is a 10:1 extract and D-aspartic acid is in the calcium chelate form because it has superior solubility and is easier to absorb.
How To Use Prime Male
As with the other testosterone boosters on our list, the dose is four capsules per day. However, you don't take them all at once.
You take one Prime Male capsule with each of your three main meals of the day (breakfast, lunch, dinner) and a final one just before going to bed.
How Prime Male Works
The dosing schedule helps to maximize the ingredients in your blood and enables you to retain optimum testosterone levels around the clock.
The final capsule of the day is especially important because your body is programmed to produce most of its testosterone while you are asleep. It produces most of your human growth hormone (HGH) during sleep too.
Testosterone and HGH appear to have a special relationship that allows one to increase the other.
HGH is often said to be the body's internal fountain of youth. It helps to keep you young.
By boosting nighttime testosterone production, resulting in improvements in HGH, the supplement has the potential to make changes that will be especially noticeable to men who are aged 40+.
Prime Male Benefits
- Boosts testosterone
- Builds lean muscle
- Helps you become stronger faster
- Shift your libido into high gear
- Increases energy and fights fatigue
- Helps you to burn belly fat and lose weight
- Controls blood pressure and helps you achieve optimum cardiovascular health
- Improve mood and self-confidence
- Enhances cognitive function and sharpens your mind
Reasons to Choose Prime Male
Prime Male is ideal for men who need a testosterone booster that can help them defy aging and optimize their overall health.
Although it can help you to improve muscle mass and enhance performance, you don't need to be a gym-goer to reap the benefits. Prime Male can enrich your life in numerous ways such as helping you to concentrate at work and giving you extra energy to play with your kids.
PROS
- No need for a prescription
- Produced by a reputable company
- A great option for older men
- No known side effects
- Bulk buy discounts and special offers
- Free international shipping
CONS
- Only Available via the official website
#5. TestoFuel: Best For Improving Energy and Motivation
TestoFuel is marketed towards men who want to train hard and give their best without running out of steam in the gym.
It's good for men of all ages and, although you will still get benefits without going to the gym, you will notice greater improvements if you do.
TestoFuel is recommended by Robby “The Black Prince” Robinson. You may not remember him but he was "big" back in the 1970s. Thanks to TestoFuel and a rigorous training regimen, he's still big today and remains lean and ripped at over 70 years of age.
Robby won Mr. Universe four times and is a 5-time Mr. Olympia. When it comes to building muscle and keeping in shape, he knows his stuff. Robby doesn't believe in steroids, but he does believe in TestoFuel. That's an endorsement that's hard to beat.
TestoFuel Ingredients
If you've read the ingredient profiles for the other four testosterone boosting supplements, you should already know what the top testosterone boosting ingredients are and why. TestoFuel contains most of the popular options and has some oyster extract as well.
- Vitamin D3
- Magnesium
- Vitamin K2
- Vitamin B6
- Zinc
- D-Aspartic Acid
- Ginseng
- Fenugreek Seed
- Oyster Extract
Like cakes, testosterone supplements contain a lot of the same ingredients but, remember, no two cakes taste the same.
The ingredients in TestoFuel combine to produce slightly different results from the other leading testosterone boosters and it has excellent customer reviews.
The oyster extract may seem a strange inclusion but it's included because it's loaded with zinc.
As you may be aware, oysters are a famous aphrodisiac. Although there may be additional factors involved, most of this reputation is probably due to the testosterone-boosting abilities of zinc.
If you've scrutinized the ingredient list, you may have noticed the formulation already contains zinc. What's the difference? The body absorbs the two forms at different rates and, let's face it, you can never get too much of a good thing.
TestoFuel Benefits
- Naturally increases testosterone
- Increases energy and stamina
- Increases strength and encourages muscle growth
- Reduces body fat
- Improves your mood
- Boosts self-esteem
How To Use TestoFuel
The dose is four TestoFuel capsules per day. Although you should notice improvements in a few days, to get the full benefits you need to keep on taking the supplement for at least two months.
How TestoFuel Works
TestoFuel helps your body to produce and regulate testosterone naturally. This makes it a much safer option than products that contain synthetic testosterone.
The box describes TestoFuel as an anabolic support complex and that's exactly what it is. Working together, the ingredients improve protein synthesis, boost energy, and provide other useful benefits that can help you to train harder and achieve better results.
Reasons to Choose TestoFuel
TestoFuel is a high-quality testosterone supplement manufactured in the USA and the UK. It's a good option for anyone who wants to gain more muscle mass and is particularly suitable for those who need extra energy to train.
Although TestoFuel is suitable for adults of all ages, it's proved to be especially popular with older men who are finding low testosterone is affecting the way they train.
PROS
- No need for a prescription
- Produced by a reputable company
- Helps you to train harder and achieve improvements in growth
- No known side effects
- Bulk buy discounts and special offers
- Free international shipping
CONS
- You have to buy it from the official website
- No money-back guarantee
- Unsuitable for vegans and vegetarians (due to the use of oyster extract)
Testosterone Booster Supplements Buyers Guide
Before ordering a pill, capsule or tablet to increase test levels there are several things you should look for.
Natural Ingredients
The legitimate T boosters will have a formula that comprises of all natural ingredients. All the brands listed above have natural t-boosting ingredients.
Money Back Guarantee
A good testosterone booster supplement will come with a money-back guarantee. This way, you can be sure that you're not wasting your money if the product doesn't work for you.
Ingredients
The ingredients in a testosterone booster supplement are important to look at. Some supplements contain only herbs and minerals, while others also contain hormone precursors like DHEA and Tribulus Terrestris.
Clearly Marked Label
The label on a testosterone booster supplement should be clearly marked with the ingredients and dosage information. This will help you to know exactly what you're taking and how much.
Effectiveness
Not all testosterone-booster supplements are created equal. Some are more effective than others. When looking for a testosterone booster supplement, make sure to find one that has been proven to be effective with scientific study and clinical data.
Customer Reviews
Customer reviews can be helpful when deciding which testosterone booster supplement is right for you. Reading reviews from other customers can give you. idea of what to expect from a particular supplement.
Price
The price of a testosterone booster supplement can vary greatly, so it's important to find one that fits your budget. There are some special offers that offer value when bought in bulk.
Shipping
Before ordering a test-booster you should ensure that it can be delivered to your part of the world. Most premier testosterone boosting supplement brands ship to the United States, Canada, UK, Australia and other European countries. South Africa does cause a problem with some brands though.
Payment Methods
Try to stick to know payment methods when ordering a Testo-booster online. Payment methods such as Amex, Visa and MasterCard are common. As are Amazon and Paypal.
Testosterone Boosters FAQs
Here are some common questions often asked about T-boosters.
What causes low testosterone?
Testosterone production within the body diminishes as you get older. After an initial peak during adolescence, you can expect your testosterone levels to decline at a rate of around one percent per year.
Several other factors can also influence testosterone such as obesity, sleep apnea, and poor diet.
Certain lifestyle choices can be detrimental to testosterone as well. Overuse of alcohol can be particularly bad. Certain medications can reduce testosterone too.
Do testosterone supplements work?
Good testosterone boosters can work very well. Millions of people use them and attain excellent results.
Unfortunately, for every good testosterone booster, there are 10 that can't deliver the goods. This article lists five of the best but, depending on your age and requirements, certain options may be more suitable than others.
What are the signs of low testosterone?
Low testosterone can cause several issues. Two of the most common ones are lack of energy and daytime fatigue.
Low libido, poor sex drive, and ED are three more issues that could signal your testosterone is running low.
Other signs of low testosterone include poor memory, weight gain, mood swings, and loss of muscle mass. If your belly is getting bigger, while your muscles become smaller, there's a good chance low testosterone is to blame.
Are testosterone boosters safe?
Some testosterone boosters are safe. Others are not. The ones that provide synthetic testosterone or similar hormones are best avoided.
Apart from suppressing your normal testosterone, they may also contain preservatives or similar chemicals that could make you ill.
Natural supplements that boost testosterone are generally a safer option but it's best to only buy high-quality options such as the ones on our list.
Cheap testosterone boosters often contain low-grade ingredients that have little potency and may be contaminated with compounds that may have the potential to cause harm.
Are testosterone boosters the same as steroids?
No. Steroids take over the role of testosterone. This cripples normal testosterone production. When you stop taking the steroids your testosterone will be so low that rapid loss of muscle mass would be inevitable if you did not follow up the treatment cycle with a PCT.
Natural testosterone boosters provide botanical compounds and nutrients that boost your ability to produce testosterone. That's a much better way to go. And much safer, as well.
How long does it take before natural testosterone booster supplements start to work?
The speed can vary from one person to the next. Everyone is different, so there is no rule of thumb.
However, you may notice some minor improvements, such as extra energy and better concentration within just a few days.
More noticeable changes, such as improvements in muscle strength and size may take three or four weeks. Perhaps even longer because your genetics can delay or enhance your results.
If you want to get the best results in the shortest possible time, be sure to use your testosterone supplement alongside a healthy diet and lifestyle.
What is the difference between testosterone and free testosterone?
The testosterone your body produces enters your blood, which carries it to the places it needs to be. The benefits testosterone provides are the result of what happens when it binds with androgen receptors in the cells.
However, the testosterone in your blood is not always "free" to do this. If it binds with SHBG, it cannot bind with androgen receptors because SHBG got there first.
It doesn't matter how much testosterone is in your blood, unless it's free testosterone, it will do you no good.
Do testosterone boosters make good ED pills?
Although testosterone boosters increase libido and may also be good for tackling ED, they are not designed to be used in this way. Other natural supplements, known as male enhancement products, are likely to offer far superior results.
Male enhancement products do a lot more than increase testosterone. They also improve circulation to the penis and provide other useful benefits.
You wouldn't use Viagra to improve your gym performance, why use a testosterone booster to improve your ability in bed?
Best Testosterone Booster Supplements Conclusion
Most of the premium T-boosters have multiple benefits: They can
- Increase low and healthy testosterone levels
- Help reduce muscle mass loss
- Aid fat burning
- Minimize erectile dysfunction
- Help anti-aging
Buying a premium testosterone supplement such as TestoPrime will cover all bases. It is our number 1 rated and best natural testosterone-boosting supplement for 2022.