Best Supplements to Lower Blood Sugar Naturally - Over the Counter Medication for Blood Glucose Levels

Natural dietary supplements to lower blood sugar levels are a more attractive proposition than pharmaceutical medication in some cases. A naturally formulated supplement is safer, more readily available and a fraction of the cost. This article details the best blood sugar supplements for 2023 available over the counter.
The 3 Best Supplements For Lowering Blood Sugar Naturally
After carefully reviewing the ingredient profiles of dozens of natural blood sugar supplements, we were able to list the three best blood sugar-lowering supplements for 2023.
Here are the top 3 natural supplements for blood sugar control available to buy OTC
- Altai Balance - [Editors choice and market leader]
- BeLiv
- Limitless Glucose 1
All three dietary supplements provide ingredients that have proven to be very effective for controlling healthy blood sugar levels. However, each one has additional merits that may be more appealing to certain people. No one size fits all.
#1 - Altai Balance - Best Overall
CLICK to view Altai Balance price and availability
Altai Balance is a high-quality supplement that's specially formulated to control high blood sugar levels and body weight. It achieves this by providing several powerful natural ingredients. However, in addition to preventing high blood sugar, some of the ingredients have detox abilities that purge the body of particulate matter (PM).
PM is a form of airborne toxin that's generally too small to see but can wreak havoc inside the body. Produced from many sources including cars, industrial plants, and construction sites, PM toxins such as lead, nickel, and arsenic can get past the defense mechanisms in the lungs and enter the blood.
According to research published in Frontiers, PM pollution contributed to 292.5 thousand deaths and ranked third among all the risk factors responsible for the increase in type-2 diabetes since 2019. [1]
Altai Balance is the only blood sugar-lowering supplement that's specifically designed to provide a PM detox and, once you become aware of its value in this area, you may decide it's the overall best choice. We did too. That's why we have placed it at the top of our list.
Key Ingredients in Altai Balance to Control Blood Sugar Levels
Alti Balance provides several of the best ingredients for lowering blood sugar and aiding detoxification.
Here are a few of the star players (highly effective ingredients for lower blood sugar levels):
Gymnema Sylvestre
Gymnema sylvestre is a perennial vine that's native to Asia. It provides compounds that give it value both as a weight loss aid and a herb for lowering blood glucose levels.
The results of one study are particularly interesting because, in addition to highlighting Gymnema sylvestre's ability to lower blood glucose levels, the results show it also increased insulin sensitivity and had a beneficial influence on blood lipids (cholesterol). [2]
White Mulberry
Like Gymnema sylvestre, white mulberry has been shown to be effective at lowering blood sugar levels and cholesterol. It also has a reputation for being good for the heart.
Bitter Melon
High in Vitamins A and C, bitter melon (Momordica charantia) is cultivated in many countries as an edible fruit.
Research shows long-term use of bitter melon can be very good for blood sugar control. Data from the same 3-month study also shows extracts from the fruit can deliver significant improvements in weight loss. [3]
Licorice Root
Another excellent inclusion, licorice is a versatile ingredient that supports good health in numerous ways.
Among other things, research shows licorice has value as a natural treatment for diabetes and may be useful for treating many kinds of cancer. It also aids the expulsion of toxins from the body and appears to be useful for treating various forms of liver disease. [4]
Juniper Berries
Another well-chosen ingredient, juniper berries are well-known for their ability to lower blood sugar levels. These little balls of natural goodness are also high in antioxidants that aid the removal of particulate matter and similar toxins that enter the body.
Banaba
Banaba is a popular herbal diabetes treatment with a long-standing reputation. Research suggests its prowess in this area is mainly due to the corosolic acid it provides.
Corosolic acid appears to enhance glucose uptake at the cellular level and may lower blood sugar within 60 minutes of consumption. Research is equally supportive of using banaba extracts for appetite suppression and weight loss. [5]
How to Use Altai Balance - Dosage
The dose is one capsule per day, taken with a large glass of water. As with all-natural supplements that lower blood sugar and/or support weight loss, it's best to use Alti Balance alongside a suitable diet and exercise plan.
#2 - BeLiv
CLICK to view BeLiv price and availability
BeLiv is an all-natural supplement that's designed to help people to keep their blood sugar levels under control while also boosting energy and vitality. It's a little different from the other two top options because it's a drop-type supplement, not a pill.
Many people find swallowing pills difficult or unpleasant. For people who do, Belliv will be the best blood sugar-lowering supplement to pick.
Key Ingredients for Lowering Blood Glucose Levels
Gymnema Sylvestre
There is no point in going over old ground. We have seen this ingredient before because the Alti Balance formula also harnesses its ability to lower blood sugar and improve insulin sensitivity. [2]
Maca Root
A very popular supplement ingredient, maca root is a key inclusion in many of the best natural supplements for increasing fertility and sex drive. Needless to say, it's not included in the BeLiv formula as a libido enhancer. The manufacturer has chosen to use maca because research suggests it may regulate blood sugar and lipid metabolism in insulin-resistant cells. [6]
Guarana
Guarana berry extracts provide caffeine. As you probably know, caffeine is one of the most commonly-used stimulants in the world and is good for enhancing mental focus and boosting energy.
Guarana differs from other natural caffeine providers because it releases caffeine more slowly. This allows it to keep on delivering its benefits for much longer than popular alternatives such as caffeine anhydrous and kola nut.
Grape Seeds
Research shows grape seed extracts are effective for lowering blood sugar and further suggests grape seed may lower the risk of cardiovascular events in type-2 diabetics. [7]
Eleutherococcus Senticosus
Also known as Siberian ginseng, Eleutherococcus senticosus is a popular adaptogen herb. It's associated with many health benefits including boosting energy and endurance.
Astragalus Membranaceus
A highly valued medicinal herb, Astragalus membranaceus is a key player in traditional Chinese medicine. It can do many good things for the body and mind but is primarily included here due to its value as a natural anti-diabetic agent. [8]
How to Use BeLiv - Dosage
You take BeLiv once per day, just before eating breakfast. There is no need to worry about timing and counting the drops, you just fill up the entire dropper and discharge the contents under your tongue.
Alternatively, it's also possible to add the dose to a glass of water and consume BeLiv as a blood-sugar-lowering drink.
For best results, use BeLiv alongside a suitable diet and exercise plan.
#3 - Limitless Glucose 1
CLICK to view Limitless Glucose 1 price and availability
Glucose 1 is a blood sugar-balancing supplement made in the US by Limitless. In addition to helping its users regulate blood sugar levels, Glucose 1 also regulates blood pressure and aids weight loss. It achieves these things by providing a cutting-edge combination of nutrients and plant extracts.
Key Natural Ingredients to Manage Blood Sugar Levels
Banaba Leaf
This is another ingredient we have covered before. Banaba provides plant chemicals that can lower blood glucose levels within 60 minutes and help support weight loss. [5]
Cinnamon
Made from the bark of cinnamon trees, this popular cooking spice is also a source of powerful medicinal compounds. It's primarily included in the Glucose 1 formula due to its ability to control blood sugar but research suggests cinnamon may also be effective for lowering blood pressure in type-2 diabetics. [9]
Chromium Supplements
Chromium is a trace mineral that's present in many foods. Research shows supplements that provide chromium reduce insulin resistance, improve blood glucose control, and help reduce the risk of type-2 diabetes and heart disease. [10]
Zinc
Zinc is an important mineral that aids immune function and also plays an important role in natural testosterone production. It's a useful addition to supplements of all kinds and is a particularly good fit here because zinc supplements have been shown to reduce insulin resistance and appetite in obese people. [11]
Thiamine
Also known as Vitamin B1, thiamine has a longtime association with diabetes. Research suggests thiamine supplements have much value as antidiabetics. Unfortunately, most study results stress the need for further study. Due to the fact that thiamine is non-patentable and inexpensive, it is next to impossible for researchers to secure the necessary funding. [12]
How to Use Limitless Glucose 1 for Blood Sugar Control
The dose is one Glucose 1 capsule per day, used in conjunction with diet and exercise.
Foods That Lower Blood Sugar
Your food choices can have a dramatic effect on the level of sugar circulating in your blood. Certain options are worse than others and selecting the wrong foods can be especially harmful to diabetics and people who are trying to lose weight.
If you want to keep things on an even keel and avoid blood sugar spikes and crashes, you will need to take note of the foods you are eating and avoid the temptation to go crazy with sugar and carbs.
In a moment, we are going to take a look at some of the best and worst foods to eat. As you compare them you will notice many of the foods that are worst for raising blood sugar are also generally not the healthiest options. By avoiding them, you will change your eating habits for the better.
Carbohydrates (Carbs)
Carbohydrates are the body's primary source of fuel so, despite what keto dieters may try and tell you, making drastic cuts to your carb intake is unhealthy and will be particularly dangerous for diabetics.
Dietary guidelines in the US state carbs should account for 45% to 65% of total daily calorie intake but there are plenty of ways to do it. Unless you are suffering from hypoglycemia and need to bring your blood sugar up quickly, complex carbs are generally better than simple carbs (sugars).
Complex Carbs - Good Choice for Lowering Blood Sugar Levels
- Whole grains (oatmeal, brown rice, millet, quinoa, etc.)
- Food items made from whole grains that have zero or very little added sugar, such as wholemeal bread.
- Lentils
- Kidney beans
Simple Carbs - Poor Choice for Glucose Metabolism
- Potatoes
- Processed grains such as white flour
- White bread
- Spaghetti and similar (non-wholemeal) pasta products
- Processed breakfast cereals that are loaded with sugar
Vegetables
Vegetables are full of nutrients and dietary fiber. However, always choose fresh or frozen vegetables over canned and processed options because they often have added fats and sugars.
Good Choices to Manage Blood Glucose Levels
- Leafy greens (kale, lettuce, cabbage, sprouts, spinach, etc)
- Green beans
- Onions
- Cucumber
- Tomatoes
Poor Choices
- Beetroot
- Sweetcorn
- Parsnips
- Carrots
- Pumpkin
Fruits
Like vegetables, fruits are rich in nutrients and fiber. Unfortunately, they are also a source of fructose (simple sugar) and generally higher in carbs so caution is necessary if you want to avoid post-eating blood sugar spikes.
Good Fruit Choices
- Oranges
- Apples
- Grapefruit
- Strawberries
- Blueberries
- Kiwi fruit
- Pears
Although the above choices have relatively high levels of sugar, they also boast high levels of fiber and fiber-like compounds such as pectin. These slow down digestion and sugar absorption. However, it's still important to stick to small servings.
Poor Fruit Choices
- Pineapple
- Mango
- Cherries
- Papaya
- Grapes
- Dried fruits (raisins, dates, cranberries, etc.)
Protein
Protein is an important nutrient that helps your body repair itself at the cellular level. So, if you thought protein is only important for muscle growth, you got it wrong.
Good Protein Choices
- Lean chicken breast meat
- White fish
- Lean cuts of pork
- Turkey breast meat
- Lentils
- Beans
- Eggs
- Tofu
Poor Protein Choices
- Fried meats
- Processed meats
- Bacon
- Regular cheeses
- Fatty cuts of meat (pork belly meat, lamb chops, duck, etc.)
Obviously, the way you prepare and cook your food can influence its effect on high blood sugar too. For instance, many meat marinades are high in sugar and/or fat. Poached or boiled eggs are better than eggs that have been fried. Fried fish is a poor choice. Steamed or poached fish is much better.
Vitamins and Minerals That Regulate and Manage Blood Glucose Levels
Here is a list of other vitamins, minerals and compounds that are extremely beneficial if you have elevated blood sugar levels.
Vitamin D Supplements
Vitamin D is an essential nutrient for the body, but did you know it can also help manage blood sugar levels and treat diabetes?
Recent studies have shown that there is a positive correlation between Vitamin D deficiency and the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.
Additionally, those with lower vitamin D levels often experience higher blood sugar concentrations than those who are not deficient. Fortunately, taking a daily supplement of Vitamin D3 can help diabetics increase their Vitamin D intake and allow them to better regulate their glucose levels.
Increasing one's exposure to sunlight is another way to get more Vitamin D without having to rely on costly supplements or diet adjustments. Ultimately, Vitamin D supplementation offers a safe, reliable method of managing both blood sugar levels and diabetes.
Alpha Lipoic Acid
Alpha Lipoic Acid is an antioxidant found naturally in many foods like broccoli, Brussel sprouts, yams and collard greens. It has been used for decades to manage blood sugar levels and diabetes.
Studies have shown that Alpha Lipoic Acid helps improve insulin sensitivity and can reduce spike in blood glucose levels. Additionally, it has been linked to boosting energy as well as helping with nerve issues associated with diabetes.
Taking Alpha Lipoic Acid supplements also helps improve glucose metabolism, thereby providing better control over blood sugar levels for those suffering from diabetes.
These effects have been seen not only in adults but also in children who take the supplement regularly. With its wide-ranging benefits, Alpha Lipoic Acid is a popular choice among those looking for natural ways to manage their diabetes symptoms.
Magnesium
Magnesium is an integral trace mineral that plays an important role in managing blood sugar levels and helping to manage diabetes.
Magnesium supplementation helps the body use insulin more efficiently by enabling glucose absorption from the bloodstream into muscle and fat cells, lowering elevated blood sugar levels.
It also facilitates increased hormone production of the pancreas which helps move glucose into cells for energy production.
Research has shown that magnesium may help to reduce inflammation associated with diabetes, as well as improve outcomes for those suffering from this disease. A study showed that taking magnesium (supplement form) for 6-24 weeks (of men and women) with type 2 diabetes and pre-diabetes led to reduced fasting blood sugar.
Taking magnesium supplements or consuming magnesium-containing foods such as spinach and pumpkin seeds can be a beneficial addition to any diet plan intended to help control diabetes.
Natural Blood Sugar Supplements Vs Diabetes Medication
Supplements that lower blood sugar naturally used to be mainly associated with diabetes. However, these days, many non-diabetics are also keen to take steps to manage their blood sugar levels. Especially people who are struggling to lose weight.
Some people seeking weight loss are even willing to use diabetes medications such as Ozempic and Wegovy (semaglutide) or Mounjaro (tirzepatide). However, these treatments have to be delivered to the body via injection so these and similar options are not exactly pleasant to use.
More worryingly, most of the diabetes treatments people use for weight loss have the potential to cause dangerous side effects and are distributed with warnings. Oral supplements that lower blood sugar naturally do not present any of these risks and the best options are backed by money-back guarantees.
However, many type-2 diabetics successfully manage their conditions without using pharmaceutical products, choosing to focus on diet and exercise instead. Others adopt a similar route and use natural supplements for extra support.
This article provides information about the best oral supplement for people who want to lower their blood sugar naturally. It also contains tips about foods that can help keep blood sugar levels stable.
However, although we hope you find this article useful, we must point out that the information it contains is no substitute for professional medical advice.
Best Natural Blood Sugar Supplements - The Bottom Line
Although using supplements such as Altai Balance and BeLiv is a good way to lower blood sugar naturally, it's best not to overestimate their abilities. Good as they are, these supplements will not give you the power to eat a lot of high-sugar foods without spiking your blood sugar. They only support genuine efforts to keep it clean by choosing food options that are low in sugar and avoiding foods that contain it in higher amounts.
Thanks to their excellent ingredient profiles, the top 3 supplements for lowering blood sugar can deliver notable benefits without any of the side effects that are so common with prescription medications for controlling blood sugar.
All three options also come from respected manufacturers that provide lengthy money-back guarantees. So, if you want to try them, you have absolutely nothing to lose.
Research Sources
1. Estimates of Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus Burden Attributable to Particulate Matter Pollution and Its 30-Year Change Patterns: A Systematic Analysis of Data From the Global Burden of Disease Study 2019: https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fendo.2021.689079/full
2. Effect of Gymnema sylvestre Administration on Glycemic Control, Insulin Secretion, and Insulin Sensitivity in Patients with Impaired Glucose Tolerance: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32460589/
3. Momordica charantia Administration Improves Insulin Secretion in Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29431598/
4. Glycyrrhiza glabra (Licorice): A Comprehensive Review on Its Phytochemistry, Biological Activities, Clinical Evidence and Toxicology: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8703329/
5. Management of Diabetes and Its Complications with Banaba (Lagerstroemia speciosa L.) and Corosolic Acid: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3468018/
6. Maca Extracts Regulate Glucose and Lipid Metabolism in Insulin‐Resistant HEPG2 Cells via the pi3K/Akt Signalling Pathway: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8194906/
7. Effects of Grape Seed Extract in Type 2 Diabetic Subjects at High Cardiovascular Risk: A Double Blind Randomized Placebo Controlled Trial Examining Metabolic Markers, Vascular Tone, Inflammation, Oxidative Stress and Insulin Sensitivity: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19646193/
8. Recent Advances in Astragalus membranaceus Anti-Diabetic Research: Pharmacological Effects of Its Phytochemical Constituents: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3855992/
9. Effect of Short-Term Administration of Cinnamon on Blood Pressure in Patients With Prediabetes and Type 2 Diabetes: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23867208/
10. A Scientific Review: The Role of Chromium in Insulin Resistance: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/15208835/
11. Zinc Supplementation Improves Body Weight Management, Inflammatory Biomarkers and Insulin Resistance in Individuals With Obesity: A Randomized, Placebo-Controlled, Double-Blind Trial: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31827626/
12. Thiamine and Diabetes: Back to the Future?: https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00592-021-01752-4