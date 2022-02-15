Best Snoring Aids, Anti-Snoring Devices and Nasal Dilators

Snoring can be a big problem for a lot of people. It's noisy, it takes away from your quality of rest, and it also takes away from the quality of rest for other people in the general vicinity, such as your partner.
But thankfully, you don't have to deal with the problem entirely on your own.
Thanks to the rise of anti-snoring technology and the ingenious craftsmanship of a few different inventors, there are now some amazing snoring aids on the market that can help treat your snoring symptoms and help you overcome them to get the best night's sleep possible.
And in this article, you're going to learn about the four best aids to stop snoring and anti-snoring devices on the market today. They are ideal for both mouth and nose breathers and men and women of all ages.
Quick Links: Here Are the Top 4 Snoring Remedies
- AirSnore – Best Overall Snoring Remedy
- Good Morning Snore Solution – Best TSD Device
- Smart Nora – Best Smart Technology Device
- Mute Snoring – Best Nasal Dilators
These four options represent four different categories of anti-snoring remedies, and all of them were chosen because they're well known and highly reviewed amongst anti-snoring product aficionados.
1. AirSnore Anti Snoring Mouthpiece
The AirSnore is an MAD, which stands for ‘mandibular advancement device.’ or an anti-snoring mouthpiece.
It's super simple to use, and it's easy to understand.
It looks like a mouthpiece/mouthguard that you wear over your teeth while you sleep.
Airsnore can be purchased with essential oils to enhance the effect.
You may mistake it for an athletic mouth guard at first because it bears a close resemblance to one.
But upon closer inspection, you’ll realize that some crucial differences set it apart.
It helps to combat snoring by slightly advancing the lower jaw.
This creates more room in the back of the airway, thus helping to eliminate air constriction, which can be a leading cause of soft palate vibration, which causes snoring. [ref]
AirSnore snoring mouthpieces have been on the market for some time now.
And it has an excellent customer reputation.
You can buy the mouthpiece for $49.95 on the official company website, and it also comes with free shipping and a 60-day money-back guarantee.
It gets excellent reviews and is a well-known and respected anti-snoring product that has truly withstood the test of time.
All things considered, this is definitely one of the best anti-snoring mouthpieces available to curb snoring without going to too much expensive trouble.
2. Good Morning Snore Solution TSD
The Good Morning Snore Solution is a TSD, which stands for ‘tongue stabilization device.’
It helps to stop snoring by pulling the tongue gently forward and holding it in place during sleep via a gentle suction cup mechanism made possible via a suction bulb located at the front of the device.
One great thing about TSDs is that they're less bulky than MADs. Therefore, they can sometimes be a bit easier to get used to.
People who can’t stand to have an entire ‘mouthguard-like device’ in their mouth while sleeping may be especially likely to appreciate the smaller, sleeker design of a product like the Good Morning Snore Solution.
The Good Morning Snore Solution is FDA cleared, clinically proven, safe and straightforward to use, and doctor recommended.
It also gets high marks from customers who've used it successfully.
It has a great reputation online. In fact, we’ve tested it and we’ve found it to be a truly revolutionary snoring aid.
With that being said, this product is a bit more expensive than the AirSnore.
You can buy a single mouthpiece for $99.94. Or, you can buy a multipack for $149.94.
Another great thing about this device is that it comes in two different sizes.
There's a regular size and then a smaller adult size.
This gives you the power to purchase a size that more fits explicitly the shape of your mouth, which will help it to work better.
The product also comes with a risk-free 30-night satisfaction guarantee.
If you don't like it, you can simply return it.
This adds to the value and helps to protect you from risk if it just doesn’t work for you.
3. Smart Nora
The Smart Nora is a top snoring aid, it’s also an exciting option in that it’s a ‘smart’ anti-snoring product that uses a revolutionary contact-free mechanism for helping combat snoring.
It doesn't utilize mouth guards, chin straps, or nasal attachments.
All you do is set up the product and let it do its thing.
Here's how it works.
First, you hang a sound-detecting egg above your bed.
Then, you place an air bladder underneath your pillow.
Then, you hook the device together with the rest of the unit beside the bed.
This is the part of the unit you plugin. You also connect it to the air bladder with thin rubber hoses.
When the intelligent egg detects noise, the unit will inflate the air bladder—causing your pillow to rise gently.
When snoring occurs, your body will detect that your head is rising slightly, and your throat muscles will automatically tense up.
This won't disturb your sleep, and you won't even realize it's happening.
However, when it happens, your snoring will stop due to the tightening of the throat muscles.
The product works because loose throat muscles contribute to soft palate vibration, the primary cause of snoring.
When your throat muscles tense up naturally during sleep, you can pretty much eliminate your odds of snoring.
The unit is silent, portable, and works well. We even got our hands on it to test it at one point and were super impressed with how well it performed.
It comes with a 30 day 100% money-back guarantee and boasts a one-year warranty.
Priced at $359, it's a little bit more expensive than other options on our list.
However, it's also the least invasive and the easiest to use.
Plus, it’s the only ‘smart’ option we’ve listed.
We’ve seen other products try to utilize smart technology for snoring. And honest, they just can’t keep up with the Smart Nora.
This is why we selected this product, in particular, to take up the mantle of our favorite ‘smart’ snoring aid on the market.
4. Mute Snoring Nasal Dilators
There are several different types of nasal dilators on the market.
However, Mute Snoring makes our absolute favorite nasal dilators, and we love them for several reasons.
First of all, let's talk about how a nasal dilator works.
These products work as follows:
You insert the small, gentle, soft, expandable wings into your nostrils.
They fit inside quite well. Once they’re pushed inside, the small ‘bridge’ connecting the two wings is the only part you can see.
Another great thing about Mute Nasal Dilators is that they feel comfortable when they’ve been placed correctly within the nostrils (assuming you’re using the proper size and have them adjusted).
When placed correctly, they'll push outward against the inside of your nasal passages.
This helps keep your nose wide open while you sleep, thus promoting better airflow and a greater incidence of nasal breathing, which will help prevent your throat from drying out.
But it will also contribute to overall better airflow while sleeping, which can significantly reduce your odds for snoring.
Nasal dilators are especially useful for people who tend to suffer from ‘nasal snoring.’
But they can also be used in conjunction with other products (any of the other products on this list, actually) to help double down on the positive anti-snoring benefits.
Mute Snoring Nasal Dilators come in a range of different sizes.
To find the perfect fit, you can order a trial pack that includes one of each size (there are three different options to choose from). Then, you can order refills for that pack as needed.
Each size can also be adjusted by gently opening the loop a little further, which makes them incredibly customizable.
As far as pricing goes, they're also pretty affordable.
You can buy a Mute Trial Pack for $14.99 or a three-pack of the size you need for $21.99.
Mute Nasal Dilators have been tested in clinical trials, and they are wildly successful.
If you're looking for an anti-snoring product that’s simple to use, minimally invasive, and that won't require you to sleep with a mouthpiece in your mouth, this is a product to try.
How We Chose The Best Snoring Aid?
As you likely know, there are many snoring aids and anti-snoring devices on the marketplace.
So how exactly did we choose our favorites?
To break it down to our top four favorite products, we looked at four different categories to help figure out which of the many snoring aids available stood out as the very best and compared what’s on other website top lists.
Here are the categories we looked at.
Effectiveness
At the end of the day, if a snoring product isn't practical, it's just not going to be a product that's worth the money.
Therefore, we always dig deep into clinical trial information, customer reviews, customer testimonials, and just the science of the product, in general, to determine how the product works.
This helps us to understand that it's effective at what it claims to do.
You certainly don’t want to waste your money on something that will help you.
And so, whenever we test or research products, effectiveness is genuinely the ‘gold standard’ that we look at first.
Clinical Research
Of course, if a product has been proven to be effective through clinical research, that earns some huge marks from us.
As far as we're concerned, it's always easier to trust a product that has already been proven to work in a scientific research environment.
Thankfully, nowadays, more and more products are going through this process to prove that they’re capable of doing what they’re designed to do.
Customer/User Reviews
Customer reviews can give you a true inside look at whether or not the product actually works for consumers.
A positive record of customer reviews indicates that the product does what it was designed to do, whereas a range of negative customer reviews tells the opposite story; that this is probably a product that isn't going to work.
Another thing to look for is the absence of customer reviews.
If you can’t find a review about a product, it generally means that it’s new and untested.
That’s always something to look at because unless you just really feel like putting a new product to the test, your money is generally going to be better spent on something that has already been proven to work.
Price
Most people don't want to spend a ton of money on an anti-snoring product.
And this is understandable.
There are plenty of products in the sub $100 range on the marketplace.
However, it's also true that sometimes spending extra money on an exceptional product is worth it.
The Smart Nora is an example of a snoring aid that costs a bit more than the average anti-snoring product, but that really makes up for this extra cost by being so efficient, easy to use, and effective that the extra cost is really justified.
Price is an important consideration. But at the end of the day, the big question isn’t whether or not the product is cheap, but whether or not the product is worth the price tag.
Other Snoring Aids That Might Help
Though we've chosen our top four favorite snoring aids for this post, it's also true that there are many other types and categories of products out there that could potentially work for you.
Let's talk about some of the other top contenders.
A Humidifier
Humidifiers help to moisturize the air by shooting vaporized water droplets into your environment.
A humidifier isn't necessarily designed to be a dedicated anti-snoring product.
However, dry air can definitely contribute to snoring woes.
Thus, a strategically placed and sanitized humidifier may actually be a great preventative measure for snoring, especially if you live in a dry climate.
You can even add a bit of essential oil to the mix to really ramp up the effect.
Anti-Snoring Chin Strap
An anti snoring chin strap is basically a stretchable fabric strap that goes around the head and loops down around the jaw.
It helps to keep the jaw closed during sleep, which promotes nasal breathing over mouth breathing.
However, it can also help to prevent snoring by keeping the jaw from falling open, thus helping to keep the airway less restricted and more open.
Chin straps have mixed reviews on the marketplace.
Some people have great luck with them. But some people find them uncomfortable and not super useful as a snoring aid.
This is one of those types of products that you really need to experiment with to see if it might work for you.
Anti-Snoring Pillow
An anti-snoring pillow is basically a pillow designed to help you sleep in such a way as to avoid accidentally closing off your airway or restricting it with the position you're resting in.
Anti-snoring pillows don't work for everyone.
But for some people, they're actually quite effective.
Once again, this is one of those types of snoring products that you need to experiment with but a lot of people end up realizing that pillows alone rarely pack the anti-snoring punch needed to solve the problem.
Nasal Strips
Nasal strips are actually really similar to nasal dilators, except that they work from the outside instead of from the inside.
They consist of small adhesive strips that help to pull the nasal passages outward when worn, thus helping to create more room in the airway.
We’ve actually found that nasal strips tend to work better than most of the other items on this ‘alternative list.’ But they’re not quite as efficient in the long-term as nasal dilators because the strips can come off during sleep.
Plus, they don’t tend to keep the nasal passages quite as ‘open’ as nasal dilators do.
Essential Oils
Some essential oils can actually do wonders to help you curb your snoring risk. They can be classed as natural sleep medicine.
Some examples of oils to try include:
- Thyme
- Peppermint
- Eucalyptus
- Cedarwood
- Lemon
- Clove
- Pine
- Fennel
- Sage
- Citronella
- Lavender
- Marjoram
- Valerian
Interestingly, AirSnore makes an essential oil mixture (called Airsnore Drops) that works really well for snoring. You can even buy it along with the mouthpiece for a double snore-destroying combo.
Here are some of the ingredients it uses:
- Sunflower seed oil
- Eucalyptus oil
- Lavender oil
- Peppermint oil
- Scots pine leaf oil
We’ve tried the oil, and it works well. The drops alone cost $44.95. Or you can buy a combo of the AirSnore Mouthpiece and the AirSnore Drops for $89.95.
Snoring FAQs
Is snoring dangerous?
Snoring is dangerous in the sense that it can cause sleep deprivation for both you and your partner.
However, snoring can become even more dangerous if it turns into sleep apnea or another sleep disorder.
A lot of people don't know how to tell the difference between regular snoring and obstructive sleep apnea.
You can check out this post to learn some of the warning signs associated with OSA.
Here's the thing.
Snoring is never good for you.
However, obstructive sleep apnea is actually known to increase your risk for a number of different chronic diseases and illnesses, including:
- Daytime fatigue
- Cardiovascular problems
- Eye problems
- Metabolic disorders, such as type 2 diabetes
- Pregnancy complications
Therefore, if you have a snoring problem, it's always better to deal with it sooner rather than later, to avoid having it turn into something worse—like obstructive sleep apnea.
Do any snoring aids work?
Some people wonder whether or not snoring aids even work.
For example, some people claim that all of these different non-surgical anti-snoring products available on the market are really just gimmicks and that there's really no way to stop snoring.
There are even people who believe that snoring is a natural thing that you shouldn't worry about.
However, there's a lot of misinformation in these notions.
The fact of the matter is that there are actually quite a few snoring aids that work really well and we've featured four of them in this post.
It's also true that snoring is actually a pretty dangerous problem.
You should never just write it off as normal.
Yes, a lot of people snore. But just because it’s common doesn’t mean that it isn’t dangerous.
The risks that it poses to your health and wellness are just too great, and the simple truth of the matter is that your snoring issues could contribute to other health problems down the road.
It's always better to try to eliminate the issue and get it sorted out as quickly as possible.
And there’s a ton of evidence to show that snoring products like MADs, TSDs, etc. can really help.
How can I stop snoring naturally tonight?
Snoring aids offer unique solutions to help you curb your snoring issues.
However, snoring aids aren't the only way to help stop your snoring woes.
You can also utilize a number of lifestyle changes to help you naturally stop snoring over time.
Of course, each individual case may vary.
But here are some lifestyle changes that may help you to decrease your odds of snoring in the long run, even without the use of snoring aids.
- Sleeping on your side instead of on your back
- Losing weight
- Exercising more
- Quitting smoking
- Quitting alcohol consumption
- Adopting better sleep hygiene practices
How do you sleep with someone who snores loud?
Unfortunately, this is one of the biggest problems with snoring.
Not only can it affect your quality of sleep, but it can also affect the quality of sleep of the people who are within earshot. It can also cause daytime sleepiness.
Chronic snoring can be loud.
Here’s a quote from an article about snoring that was published by the Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry of USC:
“A person who snores not only disturbs the sleep of others, but if it is loud, they might disturb their sleep. Snoring levels vary between and within a single individual. The mean peak levels of snoring recorded are between 50 and 65 decibels. Snoring could reach high noise levels in the range of 80-90 decibels that matches the decibel levels of a vacuum cleaner.”
For this reason, treating the problem with a snoring aid or with lifestyle changes is always the best approach.
However, in the interim, if you're struggling to sleep within earshot of someone who snores like a rumbling truck, you may want to try deploying earplugs or some soft white noise in the form of relaxing music to help you cope with the sound until you get the problem dealt with.
If worst comes to worst, it may also be a better idea to sleep in a separate room than to get a poor night's sleep right next to the person snoring.
Talking About The Issue Can Help You To Sort It Out
Of course, keeping an open dialogue about the problem is also essential.
Some people get embarrassed about snoring, which can cause them to avoid the problem instead of seeking a solution.
However, it's always a better idea to talk about the problem upfront, be empathetic and understanding, and work together to find positive solutions that will help everyone sleep well and have a better quality of rest.
Don't forget sleep is a pillar of health and wellness.
And everyone must get a quality night of rest consistently.
Verdict: What Is The Best Aid To Stop Snoring?
We believe that the most effective snoring aids on the market today are the AirSnore, The Good Morning Snore Solution, the Smart Nora, and the Mute Snoring Nasal Dilators.
These four different products represent four different anti-snoring techniques that have been proven to work. We believe that they represent the other respective effective anti-snoring technologies to quite a successful degree.
Of course, choosing which one will mostly depend on the specific factors surrounding your situation.
But here's a tip.
It's always better to try something, even if you’re not sure about it, rather than to take zero action to fix the snoring problem.
So if you're dealing with a snoring issue, simply pick a product (for starters, you could choose one of the products from our list of the top snoring aids) and give it a try.
In most cases, you can return it if it doesn't end up working for you.
But you never know, you may be pleasantly surprised by how well it works out!