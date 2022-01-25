Best SARMs for Bulking Cycles, SARM Stack to Build Muscle

SARMs (Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators) are extremely popular with bodybuilders and other athletes trying to build lean muscle. They are almost as popular as anabolic steroids. Lots of former steroid users have now switched to using SARMs instead.
As with steroids, specific SARMs are better for bulking cycles. Others are best for SARM cutting cycles and improving lean muscle and can be very effective for helping you to maximize fat loss without losing lean muscle tissue.
SARMs work in a similar way to steroids. Both options enhance muscle growth by binding with the androgen receptors in the cells. The big difference is SARMs is "selective," and steroids are not.
Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators only bind with the androgen receptors in muscle tissue and bone cells. Steroids are not so demanding. They bind with the androgen receptors in all the cells of the body. That's one of the biggest reasons steroids have worse side effects than SARMs.
Although SARMs are safer than steroids, that does not mean they lack muscle-building power. On the contrary, the best SARMs are every bit as effective as steroids, and, like steroids, you can enhance their abilities by combining them in stacks. It's just a case of learning which brands work best.
Here is a snapshot of the 4 Best SARMs for Bulking In 2022:
All four SARMs provide powerful natural ingredients that can help you maximize your bulking without the risk of side effects. They also have a money-back guarantee.
So if you want to take your muscle gains to the next level without taking any risks with your money or jeopardizing your health, these are the top four bulking SARMs to use.
- RADBULK - (Testolone Rad-140)
- LIGABULK - (Ligandrol LGD-4033)
- OSTABULK - (Ostarine MK-2866)
- YKBULK - (YK11 Myostatin)
These four options also work together incredibly well if you use them alongside each other in a SARMs bulking stack.
Click here for details on the IRONBOUND SARM BULKING STACK - 4 of the best bulking SARMS stacked together at a vastly discounted price.
If you are serious about making massive gains in the shortest possible time, this SARMs bulking stack will help you to do it. It will also increase your athletic performance, improve your vascularity, and help you attain higher free testosterone levels. It is the top SARM stack for bulking cycles
All the above SARMS stack for bulking cycles is 100% safe, natural, and anti-inflammatory.
When people tell you certain things are safer than others, you need to remember that being safer is not the same. When you choose the "safer" option, all you are doing is going for the lesser of two evils.
Forget about the safer options, choose the safe ones instead, and wisely select your SARM brand. Then take time to familiarize yourself with it and use it correctly. Do these things, and get the results you want without compromising your health.
When it comes to bulking and building lean muscle growth, the abilities of SARMs are similar to those of steroids. However, you lose nothing by choosing them instead, and the lack of side effects makes them a far better option.
However, some supplement companies have developed natural bulking SARMs stacks alternatives that deliver similar benefits without causing any side effects.
If you are keen to find something that will help you to get the maximum gains during bulking and provide other steroid-like benefits without side effects, using a natural SARMs alternative to bulk up is the best way to go,
This article provides information about the best SARMs for bulking. It explains what they are and details the things they can do. It also includes information about the four best SARMs alternatives for bulking cycles are.
Back in the 70s, if you wanted to get the best lean muscle mass and strength gains during your bulking cycle, steroids were the only way to do it. Times have moved on. You can still take a risk on steroids if you want to or use SARMs stacks or their natural alternatives.
Although SARMs are safer than steroids, they remain experimental drugs. Using them is illegal and may also secure you a competition ban.
However, in addition to being safe and effective, the top SARMs alternatives are legal and, when you use them, you do not need to fear failing a drug test. There's a reason why so many amateur and professional athletes decide this is the way they want to go.
Best SARMS for Bulking - Top SARMS Stack for Massive Muscle Gains
All of the following brands provide natural formulas and do not present a risk for side effects. In addition, they are safe, legal, extremely effective, and have a money-back guarantee refund policy.
RADBULK
Click here for details and pricing on RADBULK
Easily one of the best legal SARMs for bulking, RADBULK helps you get bigger, stronger muscles. In addition, it does it fast and revs up your metabolism so that while you are training, you are burning extra fat.
More muscle tissue and less fat! What more could you want? How about better vascularity? RADBULK can help you to get that too.
- Lean muscle gains
- Burn fat fast
- Improve vascularity
- Reduce recovery time
- Improve muscle building workouts
LIGABULK
Click here for details and pricing on LIGABULK
LIGABULK is an extreme muscle builder that will help you achieve the greatest gains in the shortest amount of time. In addition, it's a seriously good anabolic enhancer that allows you to enjoy rapid recovery rates and delivers extreme energy to help you in your workout regimen.
In addition to being good for your muscles, LIGABULK is kind to your tendons, so there is no need to worry about joint pain holding you back.
- Builds high-quality muscle tissue
- Enhances strength
- Greatly reduces recovery time
OSTABULK
Click here for details and pricing on OSTABULK
OSTABULK is one of the best legal SARMs for helping you to build muscle mass and take your strength increases to the next level.
In addition to helping you to enjoy extreme muscle gain and hyper strength, OSTABULK keeps you lean as you grow.
- Boost testosterone
- Build lean quality muscle
- Increases fat loss
- Get stronger and fast muscle recovery
- Lift heavier and smash through plateaus
YKBULK
Click here for details and pricing on YKBULK
Safe and legal, YKBULK is the best alternative to YK11 myostatin. A perfect training partner helps you push past fatigue to train harder and longer and enjoy superior muscle gains.
If you are struggling to get bigger and want to stop tiredness from holding you back, YKBULK will help you do it without breaking the law or compromising your health.
- Rapid strength gains
- Extreme muscle growth
- Enhanced performance
- Faster recovery
SARMs for Bulking: What You Need to Know
SARMs bulking cycles are more important than cutting cycles. Although your cutting cycle helps you burn away excess fat and improve your definition, the bulking cycle is where all the growing is done.
There wouldn't be much lean muscle tissue to reveal without the growth. Nevertheless, its "mass" importance is too great to deny.
The best bulking SARMs don't just help you to grow. They also help you to train. The extra energy and stamina they deliver make it possible to put more into your workout, allowing you to enjoy superior muscle gain.
However, even the best SARMs don't give you an excuse to take your eye off your diet. Eating the correct foods is one of the most essential parts of a successful bulking cycle.
Food provides the energy you need to train, along with the raw materials necessary to build muscle. Good SARMs improve training ability and muscle growth by enhancing critical biological processes such as testosterone production, energy metabolism, nitrogen retention, and protein synthesis.
Good bulking diets need to provide a calorie surplus and adequate protein. Try to eat at least one gram of protein for each pound of your body weight. For example, if you weigh 200 lbs, your bulking cycle diet needs to provide 200 grams per day.
Where possible, try to eat your biggest carb-providing meal of the day shortly after your workout. Your bulking SARMs will help the energy from the carbs get to your muscles, helping you to feel pumped for the rest of the day.
It is also essential to drink plenty of water throughout the day. Ensuring adequate hydration will help your body metabolize your SARMs and get the optimum benefits.
What are the Best SARMs for Bulking?
Genuine SARMs are experimental drugs developed as possible treatments for muscle-wasting disease. Although none of them have gained approval, their ability to boost muscle growth makes them an attractive option to people keen to improve their physique and strength. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24189892/
However, specific SARMs offer greater bulking potential than other SARMs do.
Selective androgen receptor modulators were developed for muscle-wasting disease.
The four best SARMs for bulking are:
- Testolone Rad-140
- Ligandrol LGD-4033
- Ostarine MK-2866
- YK11 Myostatin
Testolone
Testolone mimics the abilities of testosterone, taking over its role within the body. As with anabolic steroids, when you stop using this SARM your body will no longer be capable of producing sufficient testosterone. That means you will have to do post-cycle therapy (PCT).
Testolone is banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). In addition, the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) takes an equally dim view over its use.
Although Testolone can cause dangerous side effects and testing positive for it will entail competition bans, this remains one of the most popular bulking SARMs.
Testolone also has a reputation for being one of the best SARMs for rapid growth. That's one of the main reasons, so many athletes are willing to throw caution to the wind and hope for the best.
Testolone Benefits
- Gain lean muscle mass
- Accelerated body fat loss
- Improvements in bone density and muscle strength
Testolone Side Effects
In addition to being one of the most popular bodybuilding SARMs, Testolone also offers some of the worst side effects.
Testolone side effects can include:
- Aggression
- Nausea
- Hair loss
- Stress and anxiety
- Hormonal imbalances
- Frequent severe headaches
- Heart attacks or strokes
Like many steroids, Testolone may also be harmful to your liver
Ligandrol
Ligandrol is another popular SARM that suppresses testosterone-like steroids and is banned by WADA and the NCAA.
Like Testolone, Ligandrol has a reputation for being one of the most potent SARMs. But unfortunately, it also shares its ability to cause dangerous side effects.
Ligandrol was developed as a treatment for muscle wasting and osteoporosis. It has yet to receive approval in either role in any country of the world, but athletes still manage to obtain it via the black market.
Several athletes have received bad publicity and competition bans due to testing positive for Ligandrol. Most of them deny knowingly using it, but the penalties can be severe.
In 2017, NBA basketball player Joakim Noah tested positive for Ligandrol was banned for 20 games.
Ligandrol S4 Benefits
- Increases lean muscle mass
- Increases muscular strength
- Boosts energy
- Speeds up post-workout recovery
Ligandrol Side Effects
- Water retention/bloating
- Man boobs
- Hair loss
- High cholesterol
- Heart attack
- Stroke
- Liver damage
Research suggests Ligandrol suppresses the production of several other important hormones in addition to testosterone. There is insufficient study data to predict the possible long-term effects, but reducing growth hormone production is not a good idea.
Ostarine
Also known as Enobosarm, Ostarine is another experimental drug developed to treat muscle wastage and osteoporosis. It is not approved for human consumption in the USA or anywhere else in the world.
Although it's not one of the most powerful bulking SARMs, Ostarine can still hold its own against many steroids. Rather than using it alone, if you want good results from this SARM, it's probably best to add it to a stack.
If you are a competing athlete, think twice about using Ostarine. Even though it doesn't rank among the most powerful SARMs, WADA banned Ostarine.
Unfortunately, some unscrupulous supplement manufacturers have been known to sneak it into their supplements as an undisclosed ingredient. As a result, several athletes have been caught out and banned from competition.
Ostarine Benefits
- Increase muscle mass
- Supports body fat loss
- Reduces muscle pain
Ostarine Side Effects
- Stomach pain
- Constipation
- Diarrhea
- Nausea
- Headache
- Heart attack
- Stroke
- Liver damage
As you can see, Ostarine is yet another SARM that may be safer than an anabolic steroid but still cannot be considered a safe anabolic agent to use.
YK11 Myostatin
YK11 Myostatin is a popular SARM and myostatin inhibitor. Although many people are happy to take advantage of its anabolic capabilities, YK11 Myostatin never passed the preclinical development stage. As a result, it has never been tested on animals or humans.
YK11 Myostatin differs from other SARMs in that, due to its chemical structure, it could easily be classed as a steroid. However, it only scrape through as a SARM because limited data suggests its selective about the androgen receptors it binds with.
This SARM has a unique ability other anabolic agents cannot match. It's the only one that can stimulate Follistatin production.
Follistatin is a protein that inhibits Myostatin. This is a big deal because Myostatin appears to limit how muscular you can become.
YK11 Myostatin Benefits
Although there is no clinical evidence to support the value of using this SARM, many people who have experience using it swear it's a muscle growth enhancer that works.
YK11 Myostatin Side Effects
- Hair loss
- Acne
- Aggression
- Joint and tendon weakness
- High cholesterol
- Water retention
- Man boobs
- Liver damage
Like other SARMs and Steroids, YK11 Myostatin suppresses natural testosterone and requires a PCT.
The Best SARMs Bulking Stacks
As with steroids, if you want to get the maximum bulking benefits from SARMs, the best thing to do is use them in a stack.
Although the variety of stack combinations can be diverse, certain combinations come up repeatedly.
Judging by its popularity, the best SARMs bulking stack appears to be:
- Testolone Rad-140
- Ligandrol LGD-4033
- Ostarine MK-2866
- YK11 Myostatin
However, although many athletes say this is a powerful combination, as with steroids, stacking SARMs increases the danger of side effects along with the benefits.
SARMs and PCT - Post Cycle Therapy
It's unfortunate, but most SARMs suppress testosterone production similarly to steroids. So, like it or not, when you stop using them, a PCT will be necessary. The only way to avoid this is to choose natural SARMs alternatives instead.
Although it involves additional expense, a good PCT compensates for the damage caused by ongoing testosterone suppression. You will need to continue with it until your normal ability to produce the growth hormone comes back online.
A good post-SARM PCT needs to have the following qualities:
- Restores natural testosterone production
- Reduces the conversion of testosterone to estradiol
- Improves the ratio of testosterone to estrogen
- Supports muscle retention and growth
PCTs may consist of drugs, natural supplements, or both.
What are the Best SARMs Alternatives for Bulking?
Although several companies produce supplements that allegedly work like SARMS, Brutal Force is the only company so far that has managed to pull this off.
Brutal Force SARMs have an army of fans and, in addition to getting a lot of recommendations via word of mouth, they also have excellent customer reviews.
Brutal Force legal SARMs provide sophisticated combinations of carefully balanced natural ingredients that deliver SARMs-like benefits without any side effects.
The other good thing about Brutal Force SARMs is they do not suppress testosterone, meaning there is no requirement for a PCT.
To date, the company has developed eight Selective androgen receptor modulators substitutes - one for each of the eight most popular bulking and muscle building SARMs.
As with the experimental drugs they replace, Brutal Force SARMs are stackable. The company also offers its customers several pre-built stacks. Buying any of these involves discounts that help you to save money.
The Ironbound Bulking Stack is the best option to choose if you want to increase your muscle mass in the shortest possible time significantly.
The four supplements in the Ironbound Bulking Stack from Brutal Force are:
- RADBULK (Replaces Testolone)
- LIGABULK (Replaces Ligandrol)
- OSTABULK (Replaces Ostarine)
- YKBULK (Replaces YK11 Myostatin)
The Best Place to Buy SARMs for Bulking
SARMs are experimental drugs so, if you buy them and use them to build muscle, you will be breaking the law. Nevertheless, many athletes often outsource a local supplier via their contacts at the gym.
Legal SARMs alternatives are much easier to get hold of, and buying them will not cause you to run afoul of the law. Nor will you have to fear any side effects or competition bans.
Brutal Force distributes its SARMs from the official website. The company offers rapid international shipping and, although its SARMs are very reasonably priced, it does not charge any shipping fees.
When you buy two bottles, you get a third bottle free and, although they are already heavily discounted, the buy two get a third one free applies to the stacks as well.
Best SARMS for Bulking - The Bottom Line
Steroids, SARMs, or their legal alternatives; when buying powerful anabolic agents these days, you are spoiled for choice. However, if you want to get the maximum growth without breaking the law or contending with side effects, Brutal Force SARMs are the only way to go.
Although there are other options, we kept it simple in this article by only focusing on the four most popular SARMs and their natural alternatives.
People who choose SARMs over steroids because SARMs cause fewer side effects. That's a smart move.
However, when the options are available, it's still smarter to choose something that can do the same things but has no side effects at all. Brutal Force SARMs have no side effects, and you'll quickly discover they work like a charm if you give them a go. Nine out of 10 customers recommend them, and they have a 100-day money-back guarantee.
FAQ's
What is SARMS for Bulking and Building Muscle?
A SARM (selective androgen receptor modulator) is an androgen receptor structure initially developed for muscle wasting diseases. They have been adopted and adapted by companies that make bodybuilding supplements to help muscle building, burn fat, and accelerate fat loss. The best bulking SARMs usually involve stacking two or more products.
Why Use a SARMS Stack for Bulking?
A Selective androgen receptor modulators stack can help build lean muscle tissue, aid muscle recovery, and promote growth hormone.