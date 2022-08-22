Best Probiotics for Weight Loss and Belly Fat, Top Probiotic Supplements to Lose Weight

Can a good probiotic product flatten your stomach and help you to lose belly fat? Absolutely, there are several premium brand probiotics for weight loss that have excellent weight management benefits [1].
It's not just weight loss, all the best probiotic products offer numerous other health benefits as well. We will review and compare the most effective probiotic supplements for weight loss.
Best Probiotics for Weight Loss - Quick Look
Probiotics and Weight Management
The most obvious thing probiotics do is improve gut health and the digestive system.
However, these friendly gut-living bacteria can also fight fatigue and boost immune function. In fact, according to science, 70-80% of the human immune system is located inside the gut. [2]
The various ways probiotic bacteria support good health has already been well studied and research is ongoing. Scientists are finding further insights and discoveries all of the time.
However, in this article, we are mainly going to focus on the relationship between probiotic bacteria and weight loss. We will provide information about some of the most useful probiotic species, along with links to important studies so that you can check out the science yourself.
The fact that you have taken the time to seek out and read this article suggests you are probably looking for a probiotic supplement that can help you to burn your belly fat, improve digestive health and lose weight.
If this is so, you are not alone. Plenty of other people are in the same boat but, with so many options to choose from, finding the probiotic supplements that work best for weight loss can be a challenging task.
Don't worry. There is no need to try and go it alone. In a moment, we are going to introduce you to the three probiotic strains that work best.
Top 3 Probiotics for Weight Loss and Belly Fat
After evaluating the probiotic content of dozens of products and reading the customer reviews for each one of them, these are the three probiotic supplements that came out on top:
Now that we have introduced you to the top 3 probiotics for belly fat, the next thing to do is tell you some more about them. We'll also show you some of the science to help you to better understand why each of them is so good.
#1 - Probiology Gut + - Best Probiotic Supplement to Lose Weight
Probiology Gut + provides strains of probiotic bacteria from the Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium families. All the best probiotic supplements provide Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium because these two bacteria families have the most research behind them and proven value in many areas.
At this point, you may be asking yourself why you should use a daily supplement like Probiology Gut+ instead of eating probiotic yogurts and fermented foods. If you are asking this, it's a good question and the answer may surprise you.
Although yogurts provide Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium bacteria too, when you eat them, some of the live bacteria they provide are killed by your stomach acids.
None of the bacteria in Probiology Gut + falls victim to stomach acid because the capsule it's encased in has a special coating, called Maktrek, that shields the gut bacteria from harm. It does not break down until it has delivered its precious cargo safely to the gut.
Probiology Gut + also provides prebiotic fiber to nourish your new and existing probiotic bacteria and help them to flourish.
Although there are other forms of prebiotic fiber, fructooligosaccharide (FOS) is one of the top options. This is the type Probiology Gut + provides.
As you will soon see, all the best probiotic supplements provide prebiotic fiber. That's another thing that sets them apart from probiotic yogurts.
Probiology Gut+ Probiotic Strain Info
You only need to take this probiotic supplement once per day. The dose is two capsules.
Each dose provides a proprietary blend that houses 40 billion culture forming units (CFU) that consist of the following four probiotic species:
- Lactobacillus acidophilus
- Lactobacillus plantarum
- Bifidobacterium lactis
- Lactobacillus paracasei
Lactobacillus acidophilus is one of the most versatile probiotic species.
However, before going any further, we should explain the difference between probiotic families and species.
Probiotic bacteria are identified by their family and species. They can be further divided into numerous bacteria strains.
So, in the case of Lactobacillus acidophilus, Lactobacillus identifies the family, while acidophilus refers to the species.
Research shows Lactobacillus acidophilus reduces body weight and fat mass. One study, in particular, is interesting because, although it was conducted on mice, not people, it suggests this probiotic species may also activate brown adipose tissue (BAT). [3]
The human body has two kinds of fat. One is brown (BAT) and the other is white ‒ white adipose tissue (WAT).
Most of the fat in adult humans is WAT.
When BAT increases, so does thermogenesis. This boosts metabolism by causing the body to lose extra energy as heat. [4]
Most diet pills contain ingredients that increase thermogenesis. However, the increase is temporary. By helping you to maintain consistently higher levels of BAT, Lactobacillus acidophilus enables you to retain a faster metabolism 24 hours a day.
Lactobacillus paracasei is an extremely useful inclusion too. Strains from this species of bacteria have been shown to reduce fat storage. [5]
The results of a study involving children suggest Lactobacillus paracasei can further help prevent obesity by regulating metabolism. [6]
Key Information at a Glance
- 40 billion CFU
- Four probiotic strains
- Prebiotic fiber
- Special coating
- Shelf-stable (no need to refrigerate)
- 30 servings per bottle
- 60-day money-back guarantee
#2 - Biotics 8
Don't let the marketing angle fool you, although the manufacturer markets Biotics 8 heavily towards men, it's equally good for women. A good all-arounder that aids digestion, enhances immunity, and helps eliminate gas and bloating; Biotics 8 is also one of the best probiotic supplements for weight loss.
Like all the best probiotic fat burners, Biotics 8 provides a mixture of probiotic bacteria and prebiotic fiber. It's a little different from the other top options, though, because each dose also provides digestive enzymes.
Although supplements that have digestive enzymes in them can increase energy and offer other desirable benefits, their presence in Biotics 8 is unlikely to directly support weight loss.
However, the Biotics 8 formulation also provides Vitamin D. This is an unconventional inclusion for a probiotic product but it's still a useful addition.
Vitamin D is one of the best nutrients for boosting immune function. Of greater importance (in this formulation, anyway) is the relationship between Vitamin D and obesity.
Research shows overweight people are often deficient in Vitamin D. There is an ongoing debate over the reason why this is so. It's unclear if the deficiency is a cause or a consequence. [7]
Regardless of the dynamics, getting some extra Vitamin D is only going to be beneficial.
Bearing in mind the fact Biotics 8 is primarily designed to improve gut health, it's also worth noting research shows Vitamin D is a "gut microbiota modifier" that helps provide a healthy gut microbiome. [8]
Biotics 8 Probiotic Species
The standard dose is three capsules per day but the manufacturer suggests beginning with two capsules for the first few days to give your gut time to adjust.
The full dose (3 capsules) provides 10 species of probiotic bacteria:
- Lactobacillus acidophilus
- Lactobacillus casei
- Bifidobacterium bifidum
- Lactobacillus fermentum
- Lactobacillus paracasei
- Bifidobacterium breve
- Lactobacillus rhamnosus
- Lactobacillus plantarum
- Bifidobacterium longum
- Saccharomyces Boulardii
Like Probiology Gut +, Biotics 8 utilizes the fat-burning ability of Lactobacillus acidophilus. [4]
Lactobacillus rhamnosus is another good probiotic to consume if you want to get rid of your body fat mass and lose weight. Strains from this species can be very effective in this area.
For the purposes of one study, conducted at Université Laval in Quebec, Canada; the researchers recruited 125 overweight people, who then followed a 12-week weight loss diet.
As is generally the case with this type of study, some of the participants got probiotic strains from the Lactobacillus rhamnosus species, while others got a placebo.
However, although the women who got the probiotic lost significantly more weight than the women in the placebo group, Lactobacillus rhamnosus did not appear to work for men. [9]
Key Information of the Probiotic Strains
- 20 Billion CFU
- 10 Probiotic strains
- Provides prebiotic fiber
- Enriched with Vitamin D to further support gut health
- 20 Servings Per Bottle
- 60-day money-back guarantee
#3 - 1MD Complete Probiotics Platinum
Complete Probiotics Platinum is a popular probiotic supplement manufactured by 1MD Nutrition. The company specializes in producing gut health products so it's no wonder this one has such a good reputation for getting results.
When it comes to providing the broadest range of benefits, Complete Probiotics Platinum has an advantage over the other two top options. That's not surprising because, of the three, it's the one that provides the most species of probiotic bacteria.
However, feedback from customers suggests Complete Probiotics Platinum has a slightly lesser value than Probiology Gut + and Biotics 8 when it comes to supporting weight loss.
There is no knocking this product's potency though. As a belly fat buster, it's still a high achiever compared to all the other probiotic supplements we reviewed before compiling our list.
Bearing in mind the manufacturer's experience in this field, you probably won't be surprised to learn that Complete Probiotics Platinum has a special protective coating. Its ability to protect the probiotics from stomach acid is one of the things that allows this option to have such greater potency than most of the alternatives.
But does Complete Probiotics Platinum provide any prebiotic bacteria? You bet! And it's FOS but we would not expect anything less from a company such as 1MD.
Customers who use this supplement often rave about its ability to provide rapid positive changes in gut health. So, if you have a lot of gut problems and also need to lose weight, Complete Probiotics Platinum may be the best probiotic to choose.
However, be aware that it could take up to three months before you attain any noticeable weight loss and a reduction in body fat. After that, it will probably be a case of slow and steady wins the race.
1MD Complete Probiotics Platinum Probiotic Strains
Unlike the other two top weight management products, with this probiotic, you only need to take one capsule per day. It's a one-hit wonder but some people find it a little hard on the stomach so it's generally best to take it with a meal.
Each capsule provides a mix of 51 billion bacteria from the following 11 probiotic bacteria species:
- Lactobacillus acidophilus
- Lactobacillus casei
- Bifidobacterium bifidum
- Lactobacillus plantarum
- Lactobacillus gasseri
- Bifidobacterium longum
- Lactobacillus salivarius
- Lactobacillus rhamnosus
- Bifidobacterium lactis
- Lactobacillus bulgaricus
- Lactospore (bacillus coagulans)
Like the other two high-ranking digestive health supplements, Complete Probiotics Platinum provides Lactobacillus acidophilus. The fact that it's in three of the best probiotic formulations says a lot about the value of this probiotic species.
It also has Lactobacillus gasseri. That's another probiotic that can help you become a weight loss winner.
It's a good probiotic for belly fat reduction too. In a 12-week randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial involving 90 volunteers, Lactobacillus gasseri produced delivered significant reductions in visceral adipose tissue (belly fat). [10]
Probiotic Strains Information at a Glance
- 51 Billion CFU
- 11 Probiotic strains
- Provides prebiotic Fiber
- Delayed-release capsules
- 30 Servings Per Bottle
- 90-day money-back guarantee
Gut Health and Weight Gain / Obesity: How Does That Work?
Due to their ability to increase metabolism and hinder fat storage, the best probiotics can be a useful asset in the war against belly fat. However, they can also aid weight loss in other ways, simply by improving the state of your existing gut microbiome.
When your gut microbiome is out of balance, it can cause you to overeat and gain weight. It does this by triggering cravings for sugar and carbs.
This may seem like a ridiculous idea but that does not make it any the less true. When your microbiome is unbalanced, non-friendly bacteria and other pathogens build up to higher than normal levels.
This causes many problems and one of the things it can do is cause disruptions in insulin and blood glucose levels. These disruptions can lead to blood sugar crashes.
When this happens the brain picks up on the situation quickly and tries to rectify it by encouraging you to eat high-energy food (sugar and carbs)
When the level of pathogens present in the gut becomes excessively high, it can also slow metabolism. This makes it much easier to gain weight. It also makes it a lot harder to lose it.
It's not just about body weight though. When your gut microbiome is out of sync, it can impair immune function and cause a whole host of other woes, such as fatigue, that can seriously impair your quality of life.
The state of play in the gut affects the body in so many different ways some experts say the gut microbiome should be considered a human organ. [11]
How the Gut Microbiome Can Further Influence Weight Gain
It's easy to presume all weight gain is fat gain but this is not always the case. It's also possible to weigh in heavier due to other issues. Two of the most common ones are inflammation and water retention.
Although there can be other reasons why they occur, imbalances in the gut microbiome can cause or worsen both of these issues. Where this is the case, the best way to resolve them is to take an appropriate probiotic product.
Probiotics and Weight Loss FAQs
What is the difference between probiotics and prebiotics?
Probiotics are friendly bacteria that are naturally occurring inside the gut. They keep pathogens under control and, by doing this, can influence health for the better in numerous ways.
The term "prebiotic'' refers to a type of fiber that is present in certain foods. The human digestive organs cannot process it so prebiotic fiber travels, untouched, through the stomach and into the gut.
Although prebiotic fiber has no nutritional value, it is still beneficial because probiotic bacteria feed on it. Less helpful types of gut-living bacteria do not, so prebiotics can only be beneficial.
Can everyone use probiotics to lose weight?
Although probiotic bacteria are naturally occurring in everyone, some people may not be able to use probiotic supplements. However, most people can.
If your immune system is impaired, due to a disease such as HIV or AIDS, or due to medical treatments, such as chemotherapy, it would be unwise to use probiotic supplements without prior medical approval.
However, you should be able to use a prebiotic instead.
Does using probiotics to lose weight cause side effects?
Probiotics are unlikely to cause side effects in healthy individuals. However, some people who begin using this type of supplement for the first time may suffer minor intestinal issues, such as bloating or gas.
Reactions like these generally dissipate within a few days. It's just a case of giving your body time to adjust to the changes in the gut microbiome.
Can I take probiotics while I'm using antibiotics?
No. This would be unwise. Your medication would lose a lot of its potency killing the probiotic bacteria.
The truth is, antibiotics can play havoc with gut health. They kill all bacteria be it good or bad. However, antibiotics are important. They can save lives. If a doctor has prescribed them to you, they will be a necessary evil.
Although it is unwise to take probiotics alongside antibiotics, probiotics offer untold benefits after the antibiotic treatment is complete by helping you to restore your gut microbiome in the shortest possible time.
Best Probiotic Supplement for Weight loss Summary and Conclusion
There are many commercial probiotics on the market each offering several health benefits. Most good probiotic brands can improve gut health, the digestive system and treat conditions such as inflammatory bowel disease, IBS and candida overgrowth.
We position Probiology Gut+ as the best probiotic supplement for weight loss and a whole host of other conditions. It is ideally formulated to not only help you lose weight but to also prevent future weight gain.