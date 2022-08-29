Best Probiotics for Menopausal Women: Best Probiotic for Women Over 50

If you are a woman over 50 and feel as though are going through the menopause, a probiotic supplement can really help. Irregular periods, vaginal dryness, hot flashes and insomnia are just some of the symptoms that can occur. This article lists the best probiotics for menopause for women in their 40’s or 50’s.
Best Probiotics for Women Going the Menopause
Women and the Menopause
Women are usually in the menopause when they haven't had a period for 12 months in a row.
Menopause presents a variety of problems. Hot flashes are only part of the story. The hormonal changes that occur when women reach their mid-40s to early 50s can impact the quality of their lives in several other ways too.
Other symptoms of menopause may include:
- Worsening of memory
- Problems concentrating
- Anxiety
- Night sweats
- Mood changes
- Insomnia
- Reduced interest in sex
Probiotics for Women and the Menopause
Vaginal dryness is one of the more unpleasant symptoms of menopause. Even if the change of life has not decreased your libido, dryness of the vagina may make sex painful.
Menopause can also make you more susceptible to bacterial vaginosis and similar infections. However, this problem is more likely to occur post-menopause so you may not have to worry about it until you are 50 or older.
The increased susceptibility to vaginal infections is due to changes in the vaginal microbiota. Once you know that, it's not surprising that so many women find probiotic supplements are one of the best ways to tackle the problem. [1]
Osteoporosis is another menopause-related issue that may affect women who are 50 or older. It's the most prevalent disease in menopausal women.
Unfortunately, unlike the other changes that occur due to menopause, you may not discover the problem until you start breaking bones.
As with most of the problems menopause brings, this weakening of the bones is the result of hormonal changes. [2]
The good news is some probiotics for women can help prevent osteoporosis. They can help resolve many other menopause-related issues as well.
This article provides information about the best probiotics for menopausal women. In addition to listing the most useful options, it also provides links to scientific papers, etc. so that, if you wish to do so, you can check out the science for yourself.
The 4 Best Probiotics for Menopausal Women 50 and Over
We did not choose these products lightly. None of them are here without good reason, but at least one of them may surprise you because it's marketed as a probiotic for men.
All the products that made our list of best probiotics for women over 50 contain several species of probiotic bacteria that have scientifically proven value in areas relating to menopause.
Although we reviewed many other probiotics, none of them was a match for our top 4.
All four of these products provide several species from the Lactobacillus family of probiotic bacteria.
Bacteria species from this family are among the most prevalent in the vaginal microbiome so, not surprisingly, Lactobacillus bacteria are known to be very good for clearing up bacterial vaginosis, vulvovaginal candidiasis, and similar vaginal infections. [1]
Each species brings something different to the table. You will get a greater appreciation of this when we take a look at some of the key players in the top four probiotic products.
No. 1 - Probiology Gut + - Best Probiotics for Women
CLICK FOR PROBILOGY GUT+ LOWEST PRICE
We are ranking Probiology Gut + as the #1 best option for menopausal women who are seeking a good probiotic product to use as an alternative to HRT.
Probiology Gut + is a high-quality supplement that's designed to improve female gut health. Although there is no reason why men could not use it as well, the combination of probiotic bacteria the supplement provides offers far greater benefit to women. It is arguably the best probiotic for gut health on the market today!
Although we are basing our recommendation on the overall quality of the probiotic formula, we should also point out Probiology Gut + has excellent customer reviews. It also has a 60-day money-back guarantee.
Each tablet provides 40 billion culture-forming units (CFU) taken from several key probiotic species, most of which are in the Lactobacillus family. You may remember we already mentioned how important this family of probiotic bacteria is for encouraging good vaginal health. [1]
Probiotics Strain and Healthy Bacteria
All the best probiotic supplements provide prebiotic fiber. More often than not in the form of Fructooligosaccharides (FOS). Probiology Gut + is no exception.
When it comes to feeding probiotic bacteria, FOS is pretty much unbeatable. The FOS in Probiology Gut + won't just get your probiotic top-up off to a good start, it will help nourish your existing probiotic bacteria as well.
Probiology Gut + also utilizes Maktrek bypass technology. Don't worry. It's not as complicated as it sounds.
Maktrek is a special coating that covers the probiotic tablets. It's made from complex marine polysaccharides extracted from brown seaweed.
Maktrek can resist the actions of the digestive enzymes in the stomach. Without this special coating, the enzymes may destroy some of the probiotics. This would reduce the supplement's power.
The coating does break down but not before it has reached the intestines and that's where the bacteria needs to be.
Key Probiotic Strains and Beneficial Bacteria
The three most important bacteria species are Lactobacillus acidophilus, Lactobacillus plantarum, and Lactobacillus paracasei.
That's not to say the other species are not good as well, but we don't want this article to get too long. Nor do we want to bog you down with too much research so we are concentrating on the three probiotic species that work best for menopause.
Let's begin with Lactobacillus acidophilus. We've already pointed out it comes from a good family and this particular species is one of the most studied.
Recent research published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine (July 2020) shows this species can provide significant relief from many of the symptoms of menopause.
The research team conducting the study was so impressed with the probiotic's abilities that it wholeheartedly endorses Lactobacillus acidophilus as a safe alternative to HRT. [3]
Now let's take a look at Lactobacillus plantarum and Lactobacillus paracasei. Both are well-studied probiotics but the data from one clinical trial is particularly interesting. It suggests strains from both species have the potential to offer protection from osteoporosis. [4]
As with all probiotic bacteria, both these species also improve gut health and provide benefits in many other areas.
The same is true for Lactobacillus acidophilus, which is good for assisting weight loss. One study suggests this may be due to the probiotic's ability to activate brown adipose tissue (BAT). [5]
Many women experience menopausal weight gain, so this ability makes Lactobacillus acidophilus an extra useful inclusion. Lactobacillus paracasei has value in this area as well. Research involving obese children suggests this probiotic strain can regulate metabolism, helping to prevent weight gain. [6]
Click to Order Probiology Gut+
No. 2 - 1MD Complete Probiotics Platinum - Best for Gut Health
CLICK FOR 1MD LOWEST PRICE
1MD Complete Probiotics Platinum takes the #2 spot in our list of best probiotic supplements for menopausal women. It's a popular option with many women who are aged 50 or older even though controlling the symptoms of menopause is not a primary aim.
1MD Nutrition market Complete Probiotics Platinum as a basic gut health supplement. That's a shame because the good bacteria it provides offers value in many areas. One of them is controlling the symptoms of menopause.
This supplement is also a good all-rounder with the potential to deliver many other benefits and, like all the best probiotics, it has a money-back guarantee. If the results are not as good as you hoped, you have 90 days to claim a refund.
Notable Product Features
Like the #1 product, Maktrek provides a combination of probiotics and prebiotic fiber. The pills also have a special slow-release coating to help protect the probiotics from harm. It's not Maktrek but it works in a similar way.
Key Probiotic Strains
Lactobacillus acidophilus is one of the main probiotics in Complete Probiotics Platinum. You may recall we have already mentioned research shows it's one of the best probiotic alternatives to HRT. [3]
The formulation also provides Lactobacillus gasseri. This probiotic species is good for addressing mild menopause symptoms in middle-aged women.
Data from a recent study published in Nutrients journal (May 2022) indicates Lactobacillus gasseri may have a lot of value in this area.
Eighty women, aged 40-60 took part in the study. Some women were given tablets providing live Lactobacillus gasseri probiotic bacteria. The rest got a placebo.
Questionnaires completed by the women from both groups show Lactobacillus gasseri significantly reduced the symptoms of menopause. [7]
No. 3 - Probiotic 40 Billion
CLICK FOR PROBIOTIC 40 BILLION LOWEST PRICE
Although Probiotic 40 Billion is not quite as good as the previous two supplements it boasts a superior guarantee. It lasts for 100 days. You don't often see a guarantee as good as that. Especially when you are researching probiotic products.
As with Complete Probiotics Platinum, this option is not aimed at women who are aged 50 or older and the manufacturer makes no claims concerning menopause.
Once again, it's a case of the proof is in the pudding and this pudding contains a couple of the best probiotic species for helping to improve the lives of menopausal women.
How This Probiotic Supplement Works
Probiotic 40 Billion provides 40 billion CFU but we probably don't need to mention that because the name makes it so obvious.
This probiotic supplement also provides some FOS and utilizes the Maktrek coating.
Key Probiotic Strains in the Formulated Probiotics
Probiotic 40 Billion contains Lactobacillus plantarum and Lactobacillus paracasei. You may remember both these probiotic species appear to be good for helping to prevent osteoporosis. [4]
Probiotic 40 Billion also provides Bifidobacterium lactis. Research involving healthy Japanese adults suggests this probiotic species may be capable of supporting reductions in visceral fat (belly fat) in overweight or mildly obese people. [8]
So, again, we are looking at a probiotic supplement that could have the potential to prevent or reduce menopausal weight gain.
No. 4 - Biotics 8
CLICK FOR BIOTICS8 LOWEST PRICE
Before we go any further, it may be a good idea to help you to get things into perspective. Although Biotics 8 is at the bottom of our list, it still tops all the other probiotics we reviewed except for our top 3.
It's an excellent product. It's just that the other three are better.
The manufacturer says Biotics 8, is one of the best probiotics for men. That's a ridiculous statement that has more to do with marketing than anything else and has no factual basis.
If anything, this option offers more benefits to women than it could ever do for men. Somebody somewhere has fumbled the ball.
Notable Probiotic Supplement Features
Biotics 8 lacks any form of slow-release coating. That's a great pity. It's also one of the main things that hold this product back.
However, the formulation does provide FOS so it gets a few extra brownie points for that.
Biotics 8 is also notable for being the only supplement on our list that provides additional ingredients that are neither probiotic or prebiotic. One of them is Vitamin D. The other three are digestive enzymes.
Protease is the enzyme responsible for breaking down protein. Amylase processes carbohydrates, and lipase does the same for dietary fats.
Vitamin D can be beneficial to menopausal women because the change of life can trigger changes that result in Vitamin D deficiency. Some experts believe lack of Vitamin D may be a factor that contributes to many of the symptoms of menopause. [9]
However, regardless of whether lack of Vitamin D is only one of the results of menopause or has a more causal role regarding other symptoms, lack of Vitamin D is not good. It's an important fat-soluble vitamin that's necessary for a strong immune system and contributes to good health in many other ways. By aiding calcium absorption, it also helps provide strong bones. [10]
But digestive enzymes in a probiotic pill? That's a questionable idea. The enzymes may kill some of the bacteria. This will reduce the overall potency but plenty of the bacteria should still survive.
On a more positive note, by enhancing digestion the enzymes will release extra energy from food. This will increase vitality. That's going to be a bonus for many menopausal women because the condition can also cause fatigue.
Key Probiotics Strains in the Supplement
Biotics 8 contains Lactobacillus plantarum and Lactobacillus paracasei. So, although the CFU may have decreased somewhat by the time the supplement reaches the gut, Biotics 8 is another probiotic that may improve bone mineral density and help prevent osteoporosis. [4]
Probiotic Supplements Vs Hormone Replacement Therapy
Before we introduce the probiotic products that work best for menopausal women, it may be helpful if we explain why probiotics may be preferable to hormone replacement therapy (HRT)
Although there are other alternatives, such as patches, the main way doctors treat the symptoms of menopause is by prescribing estrogen pills.
It's easy to understand why women who are suffering from problems caused by changes in their vaginal flora may prefer to use a good probiotic treatment instead. Doing so is a good way to tackle the problem at the source.
Unfortunately, blood clots and strokes are just two of the potential side effects HRT can present. Although experts say these issues are rare, some women prefer to tackle menopause issues by going an alternative route.
These days, a lot of people are trying to move away from using chemicals and drugs, so natural products are very popular.
However, although certain herbs can be good for controlling menopause symptoms, probiotic supplements often have greater appeal.
Lots of menopausal women find probiotic products are very effective and, when something works well, word soon gets around. Probiotics for weight loss and belly fat work incredibly well.
But let's not forget the best probiotic capsules also improve gut health. This can result in many additional benefits including weight loss, more energy, and healthier-looking skin. The benefits are far-reaching. The same cannot be said for most herbal HRT alternatives.
Other Health Benefits of Probiotics
A good product can help relieve and treat many health issues and ailments and not just for women.
- irritable bowel syndrome and inflammatory bowel disease
- vaginal health, vaginal flora and yeast infections
- digestive health and digestive system
- recurrent urinary tract infections
- immune health and immune function
Sources
1. Probiotics in the Prevention and Treatment of Postmenopausal Vaginal Infections: Review Article: https://e-jmm.org/DOIx.php?id=10.6118/jmm.2017.23.3.139
2. Primary Osteoporosis In Postmenopausal Women: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5643776/
3. The Effect of Lactobacillus acidophilus YT1 (MENOLACTO) on Improving Menopausal Symptoms: A Randomized, Double-Blinded, Placebo-Controlled Clinical Trial: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7408745/
4. Lactobacillus plantarum GKM3 and Lactobacillus paracasei GKS6 Supplementation Ameliorates Bone Loss in Ovariectomized Mice by Promoting Osteoblast Differentiation and Inhibiting Osteoclast Formation: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32605314/
5. Lactobacillus Acidophilus Ameliorates Obesity in Mice Through Modulation of Gut Microbiota Dysbiosis and Intestinal Permeability: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34896249/
6. Lactobacillus Paracasei as a Protective Factor of Obesity Induced by an Unhealthy Diet in Children: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32518007/
7. Effects of Lactobacillus gasseri CP2305 on Mild Menopausal Symptoms in Middle-Aged Women: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9101532/
8. Effect of Bifidobacterium Animalis Ssp. Lactis GCL2505 on Visceral Fat Accumulation in Healthy Japanese Adults: A Randomized Controlled Trial: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5107634/
9. Vitamin D Levels and Menopause-Related Symptoms: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4764124/
10. Vitamin D and Bone Health; Potential Mechanisms: https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/2/7/693
Best Probiotic for Women Over 50 Going through the Menopause Summary
Menopause is an unpleasant condition that can bring many changes to women's lives. Most of them are due to hormonal changes but menopausal problems such as vaginal infections are generally due to changes in the vaginal microbiome.
HRT is the most accepted treatment for menopause. It is generally very effective but, although the risk is slight, some women find the potential side effects of HRT unacceptable and opt to go with natural treatments instead.
Probiotic supplements are not the only alternative option available, but many menopausal women aged 50 or more find they are the option that works best.
Research is highly supportive of using probiotic bacteria in this way. Data from numerous clinical trials show probiotics have proven value when it comes to strengthening bones, improving the vaginal microbiota, and fighting menopausal weight gain, etc.
Will probiotic supplements be the right option for you? Perhaps the best thing to do is try one and see. You have nothing to lose because all the top options have money-back guarantees.