Best Probiotics for Men: Effective Probiotic Supplements for Male Health

If you have been looking for a high quality probiotic supplement for male health we have reviewed and compared the best probiotics for men.
The best brands have the specific probiotic strains that can address many health issues that men face; poor gut health, digestive issues, aging, sexual health and much more.
Best Probiotic Supplement for Men - Quick Look
- Biotics 8 - editors choice
- YourBiology Gut+
- 1MD Complete Probiotics Platinum
Top 3 Probiotics for Men and Male Health
We selected these three probiotic supplement products (and rated them higher than any of the other options) because data from clinical trials prove the bacteria they provide is beneficial to men. They address many male health issues connective to the digestive system, immune health and sexual and fertility issues.
We have provided clinical proof and provided links to all of the relevant studies at the bottom of the page.
1 - Biotics 8 - Most Effective Probiotics for Men
Biotics 8 is different from the other two top probiotic supplements for men in a couple of ways. Firstly, it's the only one that was actually created for men. Although we encountered other options being sold with this claim, Biotics 8 is the only one that has the right probiotic inclusions to support it.
The other big difference between Biotics 8 and the other two supplements that made our list is it has a few extra (non-probiotic/prebiotic) ingredients that deliver additional benefits. a
Probiotic Benefits to Men
- Supports digestion and support gut health
- Helps stop bloating and intestinal gas
- Improves digestive and immune health
- Helps irritable bowel syndrome (IBS)
- Helps inflammatory bowel disease
- Enhances mood
- Boosts immunity
- Improves energy and focus
The above benefits are the ones the manufacturer appears to consider most important but the truth is many standard probiotic supplements offer a similar range of benefits.
It surprises us the marketing material fails to mention some of the other things the probiotic bacteria in Biotics 8 can do. It contains some very useful species or probiotic bacteria that have a lot of benefits to offer men.
Biotics 8 Ingredients
- Lactobacillus acidophilus
- Lactobacillus casei
- Bifidobacterium longum
- Lactobacillus fermentum
- Lactobacillus paracasei
- Bifidobacterium breve
- Lactobacillus rhamnosus
- Lactobacillus plantarum
- Bifidobacterium bifidum
- Saccharomyces Boulardii
- Fructooligosaccharide (FOS)
- Inulin (from chicory)
- Amylase
- Lipase
- Protease
- Vitamin D
Included Probiotic Strains for Men
As you can see, most of the probiotics in Biotics 8 are from the Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium families of bacteria. Species from these families rank among the best for enhancing digestion and overall gut health.
We are not even going to try and list all the things each of the included probiotics can do. This is a list of the best probiotic supplements for men. We don't want to turn it into a textbook so we are only going to highlight the benefits that are particularly useful to men.
Lactobacillus acidophilus (L. acidophilus)
Research suggests L. acidophilus may enhance testicular tissue quality, boost testosterone, and also support increases in other important male fertility hormones. [3]
Lactobacillus casei (L. casei)
Probiotic strains from the L. casei family of probiotic bacteria have proven to be effective in treating chronic bacterial prostatitis. [4]
Chronic bacterial prostatitis is a prostate infection. Some of the main symptoms are fever, chills, pain in the pelvic area, and discomfort during ejaculation.
Lactobacillus plantarum (L. Plantarum)
Research suggests L. plantarum may enhance fertility by increasing sperm motility and viability. [5]
Lactobacillus paracasei (L. paracasei)
L. paracasei appears to improve sperm quality. Research suggests this may be due to an ability to reduce oxidative stress in the testicular tissues. [6]
Additional Ingredients in Biotics 8
The Biotics 8 formulation provides inulin and FOS. Both are respected providers of prebiotic fiber. Many experts say FOS is the better of the two. We agree, but inulin comes a close second so it's an excellent companion ingredient.
Lipase, amylase, and protease are digestive enzymes. Supplements that provide these enzymes enhance the stomach's ability to break down and digest food. By doing so, they improve nutrient absorption and help the body make the most of the energy provided by food.
In real terms, the digestion enhancements these three enzymes provide are likely to increase energy and vitality.
Vitamin D is a very worthwhile inclusion because a surprisingly large number of men are vitamin D deficient.
Vitamin D is an important fat-soluble vitamin that supports testosterone production and immune function. It also enhances calcium absorption. This improves bone mineral density, helping to provide strong bones.
Prostate issues are very common in older men. Although incontinence and other bladder-related problems are among the most common indications of an enlarged prostate, the prospect of prostate cancer is a cause of great concern for many aging males.
However, some research links Vitamin D deficiency to the condition as well. [7]
All things considered, there are some very good reasons for men to make sure they are getting plenty of Vitamin D. It may not be a probiotic, but Vitamin D is still an excellent addition to any supplement that's primarily aimed at men.
Biotics 8 Main Selling Points
- Specially formulated probiotic for men
- 20 Billion CFU
- One dose per day (3 capsules)
- Contains 10 species of probiotic bacteria
- Contains two of the best forms of prebiotic fiber (FOS + Inulin)
- Has additional ingredients that further enhance male health
- 60-DAY MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE
2 - YourBiology Gut+
In comparison to the other two products on our list of best probiotics for men, YourBiology Gut+ is somewhat simpler. The formulation only provides four probiotic species.
However, research shows these species offer benefits that will be valuable to most men and that's what counts. You don't need to throw in everything but the kitchen sink to get the job done.
With most probiotics, you only need to take one dose per day. With YourBiology Gut+, you need to take two - one dose in the morning and another at night.
Although it has a reputation for being fast-acting and many people notice benefits within a couple of weeks, you may have to use YourBiology Gut+ for three months or more before all the positive changes become apparent.
YourBiology Gut+ Benefits
- Better digestion
- Less bloating
- Healthier bowel function
- Feeling lighter and slimmer
- Increased energy and mental focus
- Enhanced immunity
- Protection from stress
- Mood enhancement
Once again, the manufacturer is highlighting the benefits it thinks will bring in the most customers. It does not mention any benefits that are likely to be of particular interest to men. But perhaps that's not surprising. YourBiology Gut+ is marketed as a general (unisex) probiotic, not a probiotic for men. This probiotic supplement is particularly good for weight loss and reducing belly fat.
YourBiology Gut+ Ingredients
- Lactobacillius acidophilus
- Bifidobacterium lactis
- Lactobacillus plantarum
- Lactobacillius paracasei
- FOS
- Maktrek
Key Probiotic Strains for Men
As you can see, some of these probiotic species are a match for the ones in Biotics 8. There is a good reason for this. All the top supplement manufacturers prefer to use the best-studied formulated probiotics, all of which have value in many areas.
In this case, the manufacturer is focusing on the most attractive benefits. We are focusing on the ones that offer the most relevance to men.
Lactobacillus acidophilus (L. acidophilus)
We have covered this probiotic already. It enhances testicle tissue and boosts testosterone. [3]
Lactobacillus paracasei (L. paracasei)
Again, we have covered this popular species already. It appears to be good for improving sperm quality and protecting the testicles from oxidative stress. [6]
Lactobacillus plantarum (L. Plantarum)
Another old friend, L. Plantarum appears to improve sperm motility and viability. [5]
Bifidobacterium lactis (B. lactis)
B. lactis has a positive influence on metabolic syndrome. The condition is associated with weight gain. It also appears to increase susceptibility to cardiovascular issues and type-2 diabetes.
Some research suggests men have a greater susceptibility to the condition than women have. [8, 9]
Additional Ingredients in YourBiology Gut+
Like all the best probiotic supplements, YourBiology Gut+ has FOS. The pills also boast a special coating that delays disintegration so that the probiotics inside them are released directly into the gut instead of the stomach.
Seaweed-based and 100% natural, this special slow-release technology is called Maktrek and it's a very useful design feature.
YourBiology Gut+ Main Selling Points
- 40 Billion CFU
- 2 capsules per day
- Provides 4 species of probiotic bacteria
- Provides FOS
- Utilizes Maktrek delivery technology
- 60-DAY MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE
3 - 1MD Complete Probiotics Platinum
Complete Probiotics Platinum is a probiotic supplement manufactured by 1MD Nutrition. It's intended to be suitable for most people and you probably won't be surprised when we tell you it's mainly marketed for its ability to enhance gut health.
Complete Probiotics Platinum provides more species of bacteria than the previous two products. However, with this option you only need to take one pill a day so, in this case, good things really do come in small packages.
If you don't relish the idea of swallowing pills and want to limit the need to do so, Complete Probiotics Platinum may be the best probiotic to buy.
Benefits of 1MD's Bacterial Strains
- Enhances nutrient absorption
- Supports immune function
- Reduces bloating, intestinal gas, and indigestion and stomach acid
- Improves digestive health
- Reinforces the lining of the gut
1MD Complete Probiotics Platinum Ingredients
- Lactobacillus acidophilus
- Lactobacillus casei
- Bifidobacterium lactis
- Lactobacillus gasseri
- Lactobacillus plantarum
- Bifidobacterium bifidum
- Lactobacillus rhamnosus
- Lactobacillus salivarius
- Bifidobacterium longum
- Lactobacillus bulgaricus
- Lactospore (bacillus coagulans)
- NutraFlora (FOS)
Most Important Bacterial Strains
Lactobacillus acidophilus (L. acidophilus)
By now, this probiotic should be feeling like an old friend. It's present in all the top probiotic products. In case you have forgotten what it does, we will remind you. L acidophilus is linked to improvements in fertility. [3]
Lactobacillus casei (L. Casei)
Another popular probiotic that turns up again and again. Here's another quick reminder of what it does: L. Casei is good for the prostate gland. [4]
Lactobacillus plantarum (L. plantarum)
Strains from the L. plantarum species may improve sperm motility and viability. [5]
Bifidobacterium lactis (B. lactis)
Do you remember this popular probiotic? It's the one that has a positive influence on metabolic syndrome. [8]
Lactobacillus rhamnosus (L. rhamnosus)
L. rhamnosus is another popular probiotic strain that may help promote good prostate health. [12]
Other Ingredients in the Probiotics for Men formula
1MD Complete Probiotics Platinum provides NutraFlora. It's a branded form of FOS. As far as we are concerned, FOS is FOS, but this form does appear to get a lot of respect. We are guessing this is probably more due to marketing than anything else but, either way, it's a good addition to the formulation.
Health Benefits of 1MD
- You only need to take one capsule per day
- 51 Billion CFU
- Contains 11 species of probiotic bacteria
- Contains FOS Prebiotic fiber
- Improves immune health and helps a weakened immune system
- Has a special coating that slows pill disintegration
- 90-day money-back guarantee
Probiotic Supplements for Men and Male Health
There is a growing interest in gender-specific dietary supplements. Many men want supplements that are "made for men," while a lot of women have a preference for supplements designed with women in mind.
Although it's easy to understand how certain types of supplements, such as testosterone boosters, may be more suitable for men, it's hard to see how this could be true for probiotics. Nevertheless, it is. Certain strains of probiotic bacteria offer benefits that can be very attractive and beneficial to men.
However, whenever a manufacturer says its probiotic supplement is made for men, it's best not to take anything at face value. It's far too easy to be misled.
Strange as it may seem, many of the best probiotic supplements for men are not sold with this claim. In fact, some of the most important man-specific benefits are not even mentioned in the marketing campaigns.
Because probiotics have such a strong association with gut health, and quite rightly so, manufacturers often focus on their abilities in this area. They may also highlight their use of probiotic bacteria that boosts immunity, fights fatigue, improves the digestive system, or is associated with other areas of health that are likely to interest typical probiotic supplement users.
However, without exception, strains and species from each probiotic bacteria family support good health in numerous different ways. Far too many to mention in a standard marketing campaign, so manufacturers tend to focus on the abilities they deem most important and/or will generate the most sales.
This article provides information about the best probiotic supplements for men. It's based on science, not marketing claims, and is the result of much in-depth research.
What are Probiotics and Why Should I Care?
The name probiotic was originally only used to refer to certain types of bacteria that are naturally occurring in the human gut. These days people also use the word probiotics to refer to supplements that contain this type of beneficial bacteria.
The best probiotic supplements contain live probiotic bacteria. They have prebiotic fiber in them as well. The human digestive organs cannot process this type of fiber. When you consume it, it reaches the gut intact. This is desirable because, for probiotic bacteria, prebiotic fiber is food.
The human gut contains 1000 trillion microbial cells. On a microscopic level, it's teeming with life.
In addition to the "good bacteria" we know as probiotics, the gut also contains harmful bacteria strains. At this point, it's worth mentioning something important: bad gut bacteria get no benefit from prebiotic fiber. They feed on something else.
The gut also houses viruses, fungi, and other forms of microscopic life. Collectively, this hidden world is known as the gut microbiome and it influences metabolism, nutrition, immune function, and many other aspects of life. Some of them, such as sperm motility, may surprise you.
One of the most important things probiotic bacteria does is control the level of bad bacteria and other pathogens present inside the gut. As long as it remains on top of the situation, our guts maintain balance and support overall good health.
However, when the gut microbiome falls out of balance, it can negatively influence our lives in many ways. Weight gain, eczema, fatigue, diarrhea, constipation, and greater susceptibility to illness are just a few of the possible problems that can arise when our army of probiotic bacteria loses control.
The gut microbiome is so important that scientists often describe it as the hidden metabolic organ. [1]
How We Identified the Best Probiotic Supplements for Men
The first thing we did was visit respected research sources, such as the National Library of Medicine, and search their databases for studies involving probiotics. Needless to say, we were specifically interested in the families of probiotic bacteria that offer value in areas that are particularly beneficial for men.
Next, we compiled a list of all of the best probiotic supplements and checked each product to see if it contained any of the guy-friendly bacteria we had already identified.
Although we found several supplements that initially appeared to meet the criteria for inclusion in our list of best probiotics for men, we had to reject some of them due to low potency.
Probiotic potency is judged according to colony-forming units (CFUs) [2]. To offer the maximum level of benefit, good probiotics need to be 20 billion CFU or higher. We rejected all the products with lower CFUs.
In addition to providing the right species of bacteria in sufficient amounts, we also required each product to be reasonably priced and have a money-back guarantee.
A Quick Summary of What are Probiotics Are
Probiotics are live bacteria that are believed to provide health benefits when consumed. They can be found in yogurt and other fermented foods, as well as in supplements. Probiotics are thought to aid a healthy digestive system, reduce inflammation, and boost immunity. Some research has also suggested that they may help to prevent certain types of diseases.
Do Probiotic Cause Side Effects
While probiotics are generally considered safe, some people may experience side effects, such as gas and bloating. It's important to select a probiotic supplement that contains live, active cultures and to take it at the recommended dose. Probiotics are available in many different strains, so be sure to choose one that is specific for men's health. In this article, we will compare and review the best probiotic for men.
FAQ
What type of probiotic should men take?
Lactobacillus acidophilus and Lactobacillus casei are two of the most beneficial probiotic strains that a man can take. Both have clinical data highlighting the positive effect on prostate health, male fertility and testosterone. They can also improve the male digestive system and all round gut health.
Are probiotics good for men's health?
Yes, probiotics are good for all aspects of mens health ranging from the digestive system, immune system and fertility and sexual health.
What is the best selling probiotic supplement over the counter?
One of the best selling probiotics supplements for a man to take is Biotics 8. Women can also benefit from this brand but would be more suited to taking Youbiology Gut+.
What are probiotics?
Probiotics are live microorganisms that are similar to the beneficial bacteria that already live in your gut. When taken regularly, they can help to maintain a healthy balance of gut bacteria. Probiotics are available in supplement form and can also be found naturally in fermented foods like yogurt, sauerkraut, and kimchi.
How do probiotics benefit men’s health?
Probiotics have a number of potential benefits for men’s health, including improved digestion, a reduced risk of urinary tract infections, and increased immunity. Some research also suggests that probiotics may help to reduce the severity of certain types of allergies and eczema.
Are there any side effects associated with probiotic Use?
In most cases, probiotics are safe and well-tolerated. However, some people may experience mild side effects like gas or bloating. If you experience any severe side effects, stop taking probiotics and speak to your doctor.
How do I choose a probiotic supplement?
When selecting a probiotic supplement, it’s important to look for a product that contains live and active cultures. You should also make sure that the supplement has been tested for safety and efficacy by an independent third party. Be sure to follow the manufacturer’s directions for taking the supplement, and always start with the lowest possible dose to see how your body reacts.
Can I get probiotics from food?
Yes, you can get probiotics from certain fermented foods like yogurt, sauerkraut, kimchi, and kefir. You can also take a probiotic supplement if you prefer not to eat fermented foods.
Best Probiotic for Men Summary and Conclusion
If you are male and have digestive disorders, poor gut health, compromised immune system, skin complaints or sexual health issues, a probiotic supplement can be of immense benefits.
Some probiotic strains are better suited for men to take. With this in mind we have reviewed the best probiotic brands and rated them accordingly.
Biotics 8 is the most effective probiotic for men. It contains the exact strains and species that can cover a range of male specific health issues, ailments and conditions.