Best Probiotic for Gut Health and Digestion: Probiotic Supplements for a Healthy Gut

For the health conscious, it is no secret that consuming probiotic foods and supplements is one of the best ways to improve gut health and the immune system. Probiotics are very popular and considered essential.
In addition to creating a healthy gut biome, the best probiotics aid, strengthen, and enhance digestion but these things are just the tip of the iceberg. By improving digestion and gut health, probiotics provide numerous indirect health benefits as well.
Certain strains of probiotic bacteria boost immune function. Others offer weight management benefits and/or increase energy and vitality, helping you to be more productive and feel more alive.
Good probiotic products are more versatile than most people think. However, in this article, we are going to keep things simple by only focusing on the best probiotic supplement for improving digestion and helping you achieve a healthy gut and immune system.
Top 4 Probiotics for Improving Gut Health & Digestion
A popular trend that is not without medical approval is cycle, stack or alternate probiotic supplements. To do this you purchase 2 different brands and take them on alternate days. The reason for this is because you will get the complete spectrum of probiotic strains. The recommendation is to take Probiology Gut+ with Biotics 8.
Although there are a few other probiotics, these four products offer that little bit more. Each of them provides an impressive lineup of the best probiotic bacteria strains for improving gut health, digestion, immune health and general wellbeing.
In addition to providing generous doses of alive and kicking probiotic bacteria, all four options also contain prebiotic fiber.
Although there is no denying probiotic yogurts are good for a healthy gut, foods like these generally have no prebiotic content.
This is an area where probiotic supplements have an advantage over many probiotic foods.
Combining live probiotic bacteria with prebiotic fiber enhances the potency and helps probiotic supplements deliver superior results.
As you may be aware, this type of fiber offers no nutritional value. How could it? Human digestive organs cannot process it so it enters the intestines intact.
But that's okay because probiotic bacteria feed upon this type of fiber. It's their food.
Supplements and foods that provide prebiotic fiber nourish the community of probiotic bacteria present in the gut and help it to multiply.
Some people take prebiotic supplements instead of probiotics and find them very beneficial. Others prefer to top up their gut bacteria with probiotic products. However, although each supplement type offers undoubted benefits, why settle for one when you can have both?
All the best probiotic supplements provide both. That's one of the reasons why they have greater potency and offer better results than any of the simpler options.
#1 - Probiology Gut +
The name says it all. This supplement improves gut health, "plus" it does a lot more. Needless to say, one of the things it does is aid digestion.
Like all the best probiotic supplements, Probiology Gut + provides strains from the Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium families of bacteria.
Although you'll find strains from these families in probiotic yogurts, they do not deliver the bacteria to the gut as efficiently as Probiology Gut +.
The digestive enzymes that are so good are breaking down food make the stomach a pretty harsh place for delicate bacteria. A lot of the bacteria probiotic foods provide don't survive long enough to reach the gut.
It's a different story with the bacteria in Probiology Gut +. The pills utilize a special coating, called MAKtrek, that prevents the capsule casing from disintegrating until it has safely transported its precious cargo to the gut.
When the MAKtrek coating releases the bacteria it delivers some Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) as well ‒ directly into the gut.
When it comes to quality sources of prebiotic bacteria, it doesn't get any better than FOS. It's one of the best prebiotic fibers available. Everything about this probiotic supplement is first-rate.
It is especially beneficial to women. Probiology contains beneficial bacteria for skin health, vaginal health and can also combat urinary tract infections.
Probiology Gut + Ingredient Profile
- Lactobacillius acidophilus
- Lactobacillus plantarum
- Lactobacillius paracasei
- Bifidobacterium lactis
- Fructooligosaccharide (prebiotic fiber)
- MAKtrek (capsule coating)
With 40 billion colony-forming units (CFU) per dose, there can be no doubting the probiotic potency of this supplement. Every time you take it, your guts are in for a treat.
Although there are only four probiotic strains present, they rank among the best when it comes to creating a healthy gut and immune health.
Even acting alone Lactobacillus acidophilus is a force to be reconned with. Research examining its ability to treat dyspepsia (indigestion) shows that, as well as calming the stomach, Lactobacillus acidophilus successfully reduced bloating, flatulence, and abdominal pain. [1]
Probiology Gut + Pros and Cons
Pros
- 40 Billion CFU
- Provides 4 powerful probiotic strains
- Contains prebiotic Fiber
- Has a special protective coating
- Shelf-stable probiotic (no need to refrigerate)
- 60-day money-back guarantee
Cons
- Only available from the manufacturer's website
- Due to the high demand, there could be a short wait for restocking if the available stock sells out
#2 - Biotics 8
Biotics 8 is a little different from the other probiotic supplements on this list because it's designed to improve the gut health of men. There is nothing in the formulation that would prevent women from using it too, it just offers a perk that may make it especially attractive to guys.
Like Probiology Gut +, Biotics 8 contains a mix of probiotic bacteria and prebiotic fiber. As we already pointed out, all the best probiotics have this type of fiber to enhance their ability to improve digestion, gut health, and overall well being.
However, Biotics 8 also provides Vitamin D.
Vitamin D may same a strange choice for a probiotic supplement but the manufacturer states it can "help support men’s overall gut health and well-being."
Recent research shows Vitamin is, indeed, a gut-friendly nutrient that can modify the gut microbiota of healthy individuals. Yes, individuals. Vitamin D supports improvements in female gut health too. [2]
The manufacturer of Biotics 8 appears to be deliberately omitting this point to give its supplement extra credibility as the best probiotics/gut health supplement for men.
However, although the claim that Biotics 8 is a "men's probiotic formula" appears to be mainly a marketing angle, Vitamin D is a testosterone booster. Many men struggle with issues related to low testosterone, so getting some extra Vitamin D may increase their vitality and libido. [3]
Working alongside the probiotics, Vitamin D has the potential to seriously improve some men's quality of life.
Biotics 8 Ingredient Profile
- Bifidobacterium bifidum
- Bifidobacterium breve
- Bifidobacterium longum
- Lactobacillus acidophilus
- Lactobacillus casei
- Lactobacillus fermentum
- Lactobacillus paracasei
- Lactobacillus rhamnosus
- Lactobacillus plantarum
- Saccharomyces Boulardii
- Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol)
- Inulin (from Chicory)
- Fructooligosaccharide (FOS)
- Lipase
- Amylase
- Protease
As you can see, Biotics 8 provides Lactobacillus acidophilus. All the best probiotics have it because it's so good for improving digestion and enhancing a healthy gut.
Needles to say, it's keeping good company, all the probiotic bacteria strains in Biotics 8 are first-rate,
Saccharomyces boulardii is a less common addition to probiotic products. Nevertheless, there are plenty of good arguments for its presence here.
Saccharomyces boulardii is a probiotic yeast. Not only does it support improvements in gut health, it's also a good probiotic treatment for diarrhea and other symptoms of gastrointestinal (GI) tract disorders.
Additionally, this under-exploited probiotic improves gut barrier function, fights pathogens, and helps immunity.
Saccharomyces boulardii can be especially useful for rectifying the damage caused to the gut microbiome after a course of antibiotics. [4]
Biotics 8 Pros and Cons
Pros
- 20 Billion CFU
- 10 Probiotic strains
- Contains prebiotic Fiber
- Provides Vitamin D
- 60-day money-back guarantee
Cons
- Exclusive to the manufacturer's website
- Only 20 servings per bottle
#3 - 1MD Probiotics Platinum
Complete Probiotics Platinum is a versatile probiotic supplement made in the USA by gut health specialist 1MD Nutrition.
It's scientifically formulated to provide a broad spectrum of digestive health benefits and improve gut health. It's also one of the best options for people suffering from leaky gut.
Complete Probiotics Platinum is a versatile supplement that offers numerous other health benefits. It's also fast acting. Some people who use it report noticing favorable changes in their gut condition within only a few hours.
If you currently suffer from bloating or gas, Complete Probiotics Plus is one of the best options for delivering rapid relief.
1MD Complete Probiotics Ingredient Profile
- Lactobacillus acidophilus
- Lactobacillus casei
- Lactobacillus plantarum
- Lactobacillus gasseri
- Lactobacillus salivarius
- Lactobacillus rhamnosus
- Lactobacillus bulgaricus
- Lactospore (bacillus coagulans)
- Bifidobacterium lactis
- Bifidobacterium longum
- Bifidobacterium bifidum
- NutraFlora (Provides FOS)
In addition to providing 11 of the best probiotic strains for improving gut health and digestion, Complete Probiotics Platinum dietary supplements also has one of the best sources of FOS.
NutraFlora boasts an unusually high potency. It's standardized to be 95% short-chain Fructooligosaccharide (scFOS). When it hits your guts the resident probiotic community is in for a feast.
Of the probiotics that made our "best of" list, Complete Probiotics Platinum, is the only one that provides Lactobacillus bulgaricus, which is known to improve leaky gut syndrome to help restore optimal and benefial gut bacteria.
Complete Probiotics Platinum also provides Lactobacillus rhamnosus. Research shows it's one of the best probiotic strain for controlling the symptoms of IBS. [5]
Complete Probiotics Platinum Pros and Cons
Pros
- 51 Billion CFU
- 11 Probiotic strains
- Provides high-potency prebiotic fiber
- Delayed release capsules
- 90-day money-back guarantee
- Available via many third-party retailers
Cons
- Danger of buying a counterfeit version if you don't buy via the manufacturer's website
#4 - Probiotic 40 Billion
Probiotic 40-Billion is a high-potency supplement. Its name draws attention to it and makes it nice and clear. There are 40 billion CFU in every dose.
Like the other three products, Probiotic 40-Billion can do wonders for a healthy gut flora and immune system health. It's also one of the best probiotics for aiding digestion. However, the manufacturer plays these things down, preferring to focus more on its value in other areas instead.
However, we are going to ignore its value as an energy booster and weight loss aid. Nor will we focus on its ability to improve immune function. As we stated at the beginning of this article, our primary focus here is digestion and gut health.
Probiotic 40 Billion is unusual in that it only provides strains of bacteria from the Lactobacillus family. All the other top options provide one or more strains from the Bifidobacterium family as well.
There are only four strains but, in this case, less is more because limiting the diversity has made it possible to provide each strain in larger CFUs.
Probiotic 40-Billion Ingredient Profile
- Lactobacillus acidophilus
- Lactobacillus lactis
- Lactobacillus plantarum
- Lactobacillus paracasei
- Fructooligosaccharide (Prebiotic)
- Marine Polysaccharide Complex (delayed release coating)
As you can see, our old friend Lactobacillus acidophilus is there again and, as usual, it's keeping pretty good company.
The other Lactobacillus strains are present in our other three chosen probiotic supplements too.
You can be sure these four probiotics don't keep turning up by accident. All the leading probiotic manufacturers know these four strains rank among the best.
Customer reviews for Probiotic 40-Billion are extremely good. This probiotic gets plenty of praise for its ability to improve gut health. One reviewer who had an ailing gut microbiota due to antibiotics, states his amazement after the supplement got his gut health back on track in record time.
Probiotic 40-Billion Pros and Cons
Pros
- 40 Billion CFU
- 4 Probiotic strains
- Provides prebiotic fiber
- Delayed release capsules
- Cheaper to buy than the other top probiotics
- Available via third-party suppliers
Cons
- No money-back guarantee
What Are Probiotics and Why Are They Important?
Probiotic is a term that refers to foods and supplements that contain live probiotic bacteria. Also known as flora, this is a beneficial or "friendly" type of bacteria that is naturally occurring inside the gut.
The human gut is also home to less friendly types of bacteria that can slow metabolism, cause disease, and are the root cause of many health problems.
When they start using good probiotics, many people are amazed to discover some of the health issues they were having, such as rashes, insomnia, and fatigue were due to having unhealthy guts.
In addition to bacteria (good and bad), the gut also contains yeasts and other microbes. Collectively, this diverse colony of microscopic life is known as the gut microbiome.
When we talk about a healthy gut microbiome or good gut health, we are not referring to a situation where probiotic bacteria have ousted the other organisms from the gut. Gut health is at its best when the gut microbiome maintains the optimum balance of the various organisms living there.
Within the confines of a healthy gut, the probiotic bacteria retains the upper hand and regulates the harmful bacteria strains. By doing this, these probiotic warriors prevent many problems, some of which may surprise you:
- IBS
- Crohn's disease
- Yeast infections
- Bacterial vaginosis
- Weight gain
- Poor state of mood
These are just a few examples. There are many more. Even people who eat a healthy, well-balanced diets and get plenty of exercise can still experience poor health and loss of vitality due to imbalances in the gut.
Fermented foods usually contain bacterial strains to support immune health and a healthy digestive system. Taking probiotics increases the health benefits exponentially.
Do You Need the Help of a Good Probiotic Supplements?
Although probiotic bacteria influence many areas of our lives, the main focus of this article is gut health and digestion. The fact that you are presently reading it suggests you have problems in one or both of these areas.
Perhaps you are prone to indigestion or heartburn. Or maybe you have ongoing issues with IBS (irritable bowel syndrome), bloating, flatulence, diarrhea, or constipation. All the best probiotic supplements can tackle these problems, improve your gut microbiome, and restore digestive health.
A healthy immune system starts with a healthy gut microbiome.
Of course, many different factors can influence medical problems such as bacterial vaginosis and Crohn's disease. So, if you have issues like these before you begin using any probiotic treatment, it's a good idea to talk to your doctor about it first.
Conditions That a Good Probiotic Supplement Can Treat
Here are some health issues that can be improved, prevented and treated by taking an effective probiotic supplement regularly.
- Immune health
- Vaginal health and vaginal flora
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Stomach acid
- Gastrointestinal tract issues
- Improved digestive and immune function
- Increase in good bacteria
Probiotic Supplement Results (What to Expect)
When you begin taking probiotic supplements to stop gut problems or restore digestive health, you are likely to notice extra benefits on top. As we have already explained, any change to the gut microbiome can have far-reaching effects.
The improvements in gut health the supplement provides have the potential to make you feel more energetic and alive. You may also notice improvements in concentration and mental focus. There may be improvements in your mood as well.
Due to the relationship between the gut microbiota and immune function, you may also notice you a less susceptible to influenza, colds, and similar maladies. You could find you experience better quality sleep too, along with all the benefits it provides.
Even the best probiotics won't turn you into a superman or superwoman but they all have the potential to improve your quality of life.
Probiotics: Side Effects and Usage Considerations
So far we have only dealt with the enormous benefits the best probiotics can provide. However, we also need to point out that probiotics also have the potential to cause some people to experience side effects. It's reasonably rare, but it does happen.
Some people who are new to probiotic supplements may experience one or more of the following side effects:
- Gas
- Bloating
- Constipation
- Diarrhea
- Abdominal pain
At first blush, this may appear very strange. Let's face it, these are some of the gut health problems probiotics are meant to fix.
However, if and when side effects like these occur, it's generally only within the early days of treatment. It's a little like teething trouble. Problems like these tend to be short-lived. Things settle down when the gut microbiome adjusts to the new state of play.
It's also worth being aware that gas and bloating are even less likely when probiotics use special coatings or slow-release technology.
The average person seeking a good probiotic supplement already has gut issues and normally knows it. When they begin using any of the best probiotics, they are likely to notice notable improvements in both gut and digestive health.
However, people suffering from HIV, AIDS, or other conditions that impair immune functions may need to avoid probiotic products. Certainly, it would be unwise to go this route without speaking to a doctor first.
Probiotics and the Risk of SIBO
If your gut health is already unusually good, it's worth being aware of a condition called small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO).
SIBO happens when there is an abnormally high increase in the overall bacteria levels in the small intestine. This condition is also known as blind loop syndrome.
SIBO often occurs when surgical procedures or disease retard the progress of food and waste products traveling through the digestive tract. This creates a breeding ground for bacteria.
You cannot treat SIBO with probiotics. Trying to do so may only make it worse. [7]
Unfortunately, when people already have exceptionally good gut health and begin using supplements that provide probiotic top-ups, there may be a slight chance of SIBO.
Ever hear the phrase "If it ain't broke, don't fix it"? It's a good match for a situation like this.
However, most people who are attracted to probiotics have gut problems and disorders. That's why they are seeking something that can help.
How We Ranked the Best Probiotics for Gut Health and Digestion
As with any other type of supplement, some probiotics are better than others. There are a lot of very poor options available. We set ourselves a difficult task when we decided to evaluate all the most popular options and discover which ones work best.
During our evaluation we looked at the following factors:
Probiotic Supplement Manufacturer Credibility
The origin of any supplement is vitally important. As it with anything people will be putting into their bodies. We could never recommend any probiotic supplement produced by unknown suppliers.
Nor could we recommend products produced by manufacturers that lack experience in the fields of probiotics or supplement technology.
Even with manufacturers that have the necessary experience and knowledge, we had to do a little digging to make sure of the company's good standing and check for allegations of scams and customer complaints.
Quality Probiotic Strains
Some probiotic strains are better than others. All the supplements we recommend contain probiotics that have the best reputation for improving digestion and gut health.
In all cases, the reputations have a strong scientific grounding. None of the probiotics in our top four options have reputations built on shaky facts or hearsay.
Suitably High CFUs
We also paid a lot of attention to the CFUs (colony forming units). These indicate the level of viable bacteria in a dose.
A high CFU alone is not sufficient to make a good product but probiotics with high CFUs can deliver more beneficial bacteria to the gut.
We wanted to see CFUs of at least 1 billion. That was our bottom line. All four of the top probiotics exceed this but we did not base our decisions on CFUs alone.
Probiotic Supplements Customer Reviews
Regardless of the brand, nobody knows more about the things probiotic supplements can do than the people who have experience using them.
When we were ranking each of the 27 supplements that made our initial short-list, we wanted to see plenty of positive customer comments. We also needed to see a pattern between them that showed the majority of customers were on the same page.
Things we did not want to see included reports of side effects, billing or quality issues, shipping problems, or auto-ship scams.
We had to reject several probiotic supplements pretty quickly when we discovered reviewers were reporting such issues.
In the case of our top four probiotics, customer reviews were very positive, across the board, with many customers stating their commitment to buying their chosen option again and again.
Probiotic Supplement Buying Tips
Using probiotic supplements to address problems with gut health or digestion is probably going to entail a long-term commitment. Although the best probiotics can control these issues, they are unlikely to stay away. If you stop using the supplement, there is a good chance they will be back.
The reversion is unlikely to be instant, but nor is it likely to be overly slow in appearance. The bottom line is you will probably have to keep buying again and again. The best probiotics are more likely to function as a temporary gut health patch than a permanent repair.
Fortunately, the companies behind all the best probiotics offer their customers money-saving discounts and special deals.
These options allow you to avoid having to pay the full price month after month by allowing you to buy more to save more or get a free month or two on the house.
For instance, when you choose Complete Probiotics Platinum, the manufacturer will give you a 12% discount if you order two bottles of pills. If you order three bottles, the discount increases to 24%.
The companies distributing Probiology Gut +, and Biotics 8 do things differently. Instead of discounts, they allow you to buy three bottles for the price of two. You can also extend your savings even further and get five bottles for the price of three.
As for Probiotic 40-Billion, you can get a discount when ordering two bottles or bag a discount plus a free bottle of pills if you pay for three bottles instead of two.
Best Probiotic for Gut Health and Digestion: Final Thoughts
Regardless of whether you are suffering from digestion issues or problems deep in your gut, such as symptoms of IBS or intestinal gas, all four of our best probiotics and probiotic supplements are geared towards providing a solution.
If you are unsure whether probiotics are the best fit for your situation, we suggest booking an appointment with your doctor and getting some expert advice. There may be alternative avenues you could pursue. It's not the route you take that matters, it's the end result. In this case improvements in your gut health and digestion. An effective probiotic supplement is essential for gut health and digestion.