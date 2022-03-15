Best Pre Workout for Women 2022: Compare Pre-workout Supplements

Pre Workouts are supplements you take before exercise. They help you to train harder by boosting energy and stamina, improving mental focus, and providing other benefits that help you to maintain greater determination and intensity while training.
Although some pre-workout powders and supplements are formulated especially for women, many pre-workout supplements are suitable for both male and female users.
Are you presently trying to find the best pre workout for women? You are here reading this, so we have to presume you are.
Best Pre Workout for Women: Quick Look
If you have already spent some time searching online, you are probably aware there are plenty of options available. If you've already tried a few and are still looking, you are probably also aware many of the options are not as good as the companies selling them say they are.
This article provides a list of the top pre workout supplements for women in 2022. As you will soon see, all of them are powders you mix with water and drink.
Good pre-workouts have a difficult task to do. It takes a lot of ingredients, in decent amounts. Powders are the best way to provide them and taking in the active ingredients in liquid form allows them to get to work faster.
Best Pre Workout for Women (Best Overall)
So, what are the four best Pre Workout supplements for women in 2022?
There are few close contenders but, the top four pre workouts for a woman are:
1. Intensive PreTrain
Price and special offers on Pre-Train
Intensive Pre-Train is part of an exciting range of supplements made by CrazyNutrition. It provides 19 powerful natural ingredients and is available in a choice of three great-tasting flavors - Blue Raspberry, Green Apple, and Fruit Punch.
If you want to train without stimulants, green apple is the flavor to go for, it's caffeine-free.
Regardless of which option you choose, you can be certain, you are getting a high-quality product that's specially formulated to help you train to the max without stomach upsets or other digestive issues.
Each scoop of Intensive Pre-Train provides a jitter-free energy burst to prevent you from running out of steam regardless of the intensity of your chosen sporting or athletic pursuit.
The formulation also sharpens mental focus and determination to help you make every second you spend training count.
When you choose this top pre-workout you also have the benefit of improvements in strength to help you to "pump up" the power and train with maximum intensity at the gym, during your home workout, or on the track.
The British fitness expert and author Danni Levy says Crazy Nutrition Intensive Pre-Train is "the best pre-workout" and recommends you "get this if you want to really hit it hard."
As with all the best energy-boosting supplements, Intensive Pre-Train provides plenty of B vitamins to help you make the most of the energy present in your food.
The formulation also provides a generous dose of KSM-66 ashwagandha extract. When it comes to providing extra vigor Ashwagandha has a reputation that's second to none and KSM-66 is the best form you can get.
Intensive Pre-Train Cost & Value for Money
You get 20 servings a tub and, with 25 grams per scoop, that's a decent dose and there are no unnecessary fillers.
There are two ways to buy Intensive Pre-Train. You can either make a one-off purchase and pay $39.99 or buy via Subscribe and Save and lock in a 20% saving.
Either way, shipping is free and you get a 60-day money-back guarantee.
The Subscribe and Save option is very good. A lot of companies lock you into a minimum commitment of several months. CrazyNutrition allows you to cancel anytime and the subscription is scalable. It's based on how many times you train each week.
Regardless of how many days you like to sweat, just select the appropriate option on the online order form and it will do the math for you. Depending on which option you choose, you could be getting a fresh tub every five weeks to three months.
2. Powher Pre-Workout Supplement
Price and special offers on PowHer
Pink and powerful, Powher Pre-Workout is a supplement made especially for women - no men allowed!
Powher Pre-Workout is part of a range of supplements for women by Ultimate Life. It's a British company that made a big splash with its flagship product, Leanbean - a diet pill for women.
Building on the success of its first venture, Ultimate Life decided to develop the ultimate pre-workout for women. It's since added a couple of companion products - a multivitamin for women and a female fat burner called Cut.
Powher Pre-Workout is not a "non-stimulant" pre-workout but, like all the other top options it is a low-stimulant option and, with several B vitamins included to aid energy metabolism, there is no need to rely on caffeine to do all the work.
Each serving of Powher Pre-Workout powder provides no more caffeine than you would get from a cup of coffee. However, the supplement also has EnXtra.
EnXtra is so under-exploited you may not have heard about this ingredient. It seems to have flown under the radar and escaped the attention of most supplement manufacturers.
EnXtra is a patented ginger extract that can amplify and extend the benefits of caffeine by up to five hours.
Powher Pre-Workout has 11 ingredients and there is no dead weight. The botanical extracts and nutrients it provides have plenty of science to support their abilities, but that's not surprising. Ultimate Life is one of the top names in female performance nutrition. If it puts anything in its supplements you can be sure it's not there without good reason.
If you need a pre-workout that can help you to train with extra intensity and tastes like pink lemonade, Powher is the best female pre-workout to choose.
Powher Cost & Value for Money
Each tub of Powher provides 25 servings for $45. That's very reasonable and, when you order three bottles you get free worldwide shipping, a free bottle of Powher, and a 90-day money-back guarantee.
3. PreLabPro
Price and special offers on PreLabPro
PreLabPro is a vegan-friendly pre-workout supplement with a natural berry flavor. It's manufactured in FDA-approved faculties in the USA for Opti-Nutra.
Opti-Nutra also owns the Performance Lab supplement brand.
PreLabPro is a "next-gen" pre-workout that replaces the Performance Lab Sport pre-workout supplement. It was good but this one is better.
PreLabPro is designed to deliver "next level" results alongside every type of training program. Regardless of whether you just need a little extra energy to get through your aerobics session or are training for serious muscle gains, this supplement can help you to do it.
The PreLabPro formulation is an all-around ergogenic supplement that provides you with plenty of extra speed, strength, stamina, and endurance while you train. It also supports improvements in cardio conditioning and helps you to recover faster so that every time you turn up to train you are fresh and ready to go.
This is an advanced pre-workout supplement. Every time you finish a glass you are getting some of the best ingredients available including Rednite beetroot powder.
You may already be aware red beetroot is one of the top nitric oxide boosters. Rednite is better because it's standardized to have a consistently high potency to help you to get plenty of extra blood flow to your muscles every time you train.
PreLabPro also provides Setria. It's a cutting-edge proprietary blend of L-Glutathione and L-Citrulline. Both these amino acids are known for their abilities as athletic performance enhancers and Setria's synergistic pairing makes them an unbeatable pairing.
Talking of winning teams, PreLabPro also pairs caffeine with L-theanine, which enhances caffeine's benefits and protects against side effects.
Pre Lab ProCost & Value for Money
PreLabPro costs $59.99 and there are 20 servings per tub. That's enough to improve your training five times a week. If you train less than that, a tub will last longer than a month.
Although the price is already reasonable, it can be better. If you order three tubs of PreLabPro, Opti-Nutra gives you a fourth tub free of charge and, regardless of the size of your order, you have the additional benefit of a 30-day money-back guarantee.
4. Black Wolf Pre Workout
Price and special offers on BlackWolf
Black Wolf Pre-Workout provides 11 high-potency ingredients to help you supercharge your workout and get the maximum benefits from your training.
It's available in three flavors - Fruit Punch, Green Apple, and Blue Raspberry. Choose Fruit Punch if you prefer to train stimulant-free.
If you ever struggle to find the energy or motivation to train, Black Wolf will help you unleash your inner beast by providing lasting energy, heightened focus, and maximum endurance.
It's not going to make you start howling at the moon, but this pre-workout will put you at the top of your game and keep you there. Some notable athletes choose to run with the Black Wolf including the Olympic Swimmer Ekaterina Avramova. The Bulgarian beauty says Black Wolf Pre-Workout gives her everything she needs to keep her going through her early morning sessions.
That's not surprising. One of the ingredients is Dynamite. The other 10 are excellent too but let's return to Dynamite.
Dynamite is one of the most powerful natural stimulants in the world. It's fast-acting and doesn't make you feel wired or jittery.
One of the best things about Dynamite is it suppresses adenosine build-up, preventing you from getting tired. It enhances dopamine to sharpen your mental focus as well.
Black Wolf Pre-Workout also provides coconut water powder to help you maintain hydration, retain optimum electrolyte levels while training, and prevent muscle cramps.
If you want to be at the top of your game, every time you train, Black Wolf Pre-Workout can help you to do it.
Black Wolf Pre-Workout Cost & Value for Money
Each tub of Black Wolf Pre-Workout provides 22 servings. The price is $44.99 per tub. Unfortunately, there is no discount if you order two tubs and, unless you live in the US, there are shipping charges on top.
However, all things considered, the price is okay and there is a free training program and cookbook with every order.
Other Pre Workout Supplements
The following products are good pre-workout supplements that are not in the same league as our top-4 but they knock spots off the other options women have available to them.
Transparent labs Lean Pre Workout
Transparent Labs Pre-Workout supplement is a little different from the other top pre-workouts. It's specially formulated to provide training support during cutting cycles.
Transparent Labs Pre-Workout also comes in a choice of five flavors and costs $49.99 per tub. Bulk-buy savings are available and customers have the option of paying in four interest-free installments via Sezzle.
Cellucor C4
Cellucor C4 Pre-Workout Powder has been around for a long time and has many fans, of both sexes. What began as a single product expanded into a range of options and, needless to say, some of them are stimulant-free. However, with 11 options to choose from, you are spoiled for choice.
Xwerks Ignite
Xwerks Ignite is another pre-workout supplement you can buy in installments via Sezzle. There are four flavor choices and customers can make modest savings if they buy via subscribe and save.
Formulated with professional athletes in mind, XWerks Ignite provides ingredients that tackle lactic acid build-up in the muscles by encouraging them to use it as fuel.
Jacked Factory - Nitro Surge
Part of a range of popular Jacked Factory "Surge" supplements, Nitro Surge is a cheap and cheerful pre-workout that comes in 13 flavor choices. Sour peach rings and blueberry lemonade are two of the more interesting options.
Nitro Surge has fewer ingredients than some of the other options we've looked at and is more reliant on stimulants but it's very popular and only costs $7.50 per installment if you spread the cost via Sezzle.
Pre-Workout Supplement Benefits & Why Women Use Them
Women use pre-workout supplements to help them train harder and get more from their exercise or sporting activities. This type of supplement is popular with athletically inclined ladies of all fitness levels.
Women who want to keep in shape also combine a good pre workout with an appetite suppressant pill to reduce cravings for sugary foods and maybe meal replacement shake.
Another tactic is to use a fat burning supplement to cut excess body fat and leave lean muscle mass. Anavar is often used to burn fat, it comes in pill or capsule form.
This use of several supplements for a common goal is called stacking.
Top-level female athletes use pre-workouts to help them maintain the level of training commitment that's necessary to remain at the top of their game.
At the other end of the scale, women who have to squeeze their training sessions into hectic lifestyles often rely on pre-workouts to provide the extra energy and motivation they need to turn up and train.
Whether you are training every day, or just doing a couple of aerobics or Zumba sessions a week, a good pre-workout supplement can help.
In addition to fighting fatigue, the best pre-workouts can also speed up post-workout recovery rates.
After a strenuous workout, many women are still feeling the burn a couple of days later. When you are still coping with the aftermath of your last workout, it's hard to feel enthusiastic about going back for more. By speeding recovery rates the way they do, the best pre-workouts can be real game-changers. The top options may even limit muscle stress during training.
You don't have to lift weights or attend exercise classes to reap the benefits of good pre-workout supplements though.
Many women take them before running, cycling, or swimming. A lot of women use pre-workouts before sports as well. Regardless of whether they are playing hockey, volleyball, lacrosse, or any other fast-moving sport, they take advantage of their chosen supplements' ability to increase speed, stamina, strength, and focus.
Proof That Pre-Workout Supplements Work
There is plenty of scientific evidence that shows the value of pre-workout supplements for women and men. One study published in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition shows pre-workout supplements proved to be extremely effective ergogenic aids for any active men and women who worked out regularly.
The researchers conducting the study concluded pre-workout supplements offer one of the best ways of enhancing workout performance at a gym, at home, or on an athletic field.
However, the best evidence comes from the thousands of clinical trials that evaluate the abilities of the ingredients supplement manufacturers include in their performance-boosting formulations.
Let's not forget, manufacturers use the ingredients they do for a reason. They base their choices on the scientific data provided by research conducted at prestigious institutions.
All the top manufacturers do this. That's one of the reasons why certain ingredients are common to so many of the best options.
Let's take a look at some of the best pre-workout ingredients and the benefits they can provide.
Caffeine
In addition to being common to many of the top pre-workout supplements, caffeine is present in many other supplements as well. And don't forget it's a key ingredient in all of the best energy drinks. That alone speaks volumes for its abilities as an energy booster.
Due to its ability to clear the mind and sharpen mental focus, caffeine is often present in nootropic supplements. Decades before these modern-day "brain pills" became popular students used to take caffeine tablets before cramming sessions and often swatted through the night.
Many diet pills have caffeine in them too. Needless to say, its presence helps the pills to ward off diet-related fatigue. However, caffeine is also a proven fat burner. That's an ability that makes it an especially good addition to pre-workout supplements.
A lot of people who use pre-workouts are keen to improve their physique. Getting rid of their excess body fat is an important part of that process and caffeine can help them to do it.
However, in a pre-workout, caffeine's primary function is as an energy provider. A recent article published by the International Society of Sports Nutrition (Jan 2021) references data from numerous studies and confirms caffeine's value in many areas including aerobic endurance, exercise performance, and attention.
The article also points out caffeine's ability to improve physical performance in both trained and untrained individuals.
Beetroot
It's amazing that something as mundane as beetroot can offer such exciting performance benefits, yet it does and plenty of research proves it.
Beetroot is high in nitrates. This makes it good for boosting nitrogen levels within the body. Foods and supplements that can do this are known as nitric oxide (NO) boosters.
NO boosters relax the blood vessel walls, allowing them to dilate slightly. This lowers blood pressure, making life easier for the heart. It also improves circulation.
This relaxing of the blood vessels is termed vasodilation. If you've already spent any time researching pre-workouts you will have probably encountered the term before.
By improving circulation in this way, beetroot helps the muscles get a better supply of oxygen, energy, and nutrients. This is beneficial on many levels but let's stick with the one that matters most during your workout sessions - better oxygen supply.
Exercise activity can be aerobic (with oxygen) or anaerobic (without oxygen).
Let's not write a science paper here, but oxygen plays a vital role in the process that releases energy in the muscles during exercise.
Hard exercise requires extra oxygen. That's why we get out of breath when we push ourselves hard. It's the heart and lungs trying to keep up with the muscle growth.
When there is insufficient oxygen, lactic acid builds up within the muscles causing them to burn. It doesn't matter how tough you are, when that burn kicks in, it's not going to be long before you have to stop. In the case of running and other aerobic activities, slowing the pace can return things to normal but with resistance training workout sessions, you need to stop and rest.
Beetroot cannot stop this from happening but it does slow down the onset, helping you to train longer. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29311764/
L-Citrulline
L-Citrulline is an amino acid that's generally associated with watermelons because they are such an excellent source of it.
Like beetroot, L-Citrulline is a popular NO booster that's good for enabling harder training. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31977835/
B Vitamins
B Vitamins are another common addition to pre-workout supplements. They are also key ingredients in nearly all brands of energy drinks.
B Vitamins tune up your metabolism by helping your body extract energy from food. They all do this and offer individual benefits as well
For instance, Vitamin B6 aids hemoglobin production.
Hemoglobin is a component in the red blood vessels. It has the task of transporting oxygen around the body. Now you are familiar with the value of beetroot and L-Citrulline, you should be able to appreciate the ways B vitamins can enhance your workout.
Vitamin B2 (riboflavin) assists the breakdown of fats, Vitamin B3 (niacin) improves cholesterol balance and provides vasodilation, and Vitamin B12 helps prevent anemia, a condition women are more prone to than men are.
Creatine
Although several other pre-workout ingredients are equally beneficial, creatine has a reputation for being the number one supplement for improving performance in the gym. It's held in high regard for its ability to increase muscle mass as well.
Some people mistakenly believe creatine is unsafe and causes side effects. Nothing could be further from the truth.
Creatine is one of the most researched supplement ingredients in the world and it has an excellent safety profile. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2048496/
There are plenty of other credible pre-workout ingredients. We could provide a much longer list, but the main aim here is to prove a point.
That point is there are plenty of proof supplements can improve your workout.
Of course, that's not to say all pre-workout supplements are good. If that were the case, there would be no need for an article like this.
However, all the supplements on our list of best pre-workouts for women have plenty of good ingredients and they provide them in sufficient doses. Choose any of them and you cannot go wrong and the top four are especially good.
Pre-Workout Supplement Side Effects
We can't just beat our drum and say how good pre-workout supplements are. To keep an even balance and be objective, we also need to look at the negative aspects.
Fortunately, if you choose any of the supplements on our list, the chances of side effects are slim to non-existent unless you have an allergy to any of the ingredients. However, all the manufacturers provide full ingredient breakdowns so, if there are any inclusions you have had problems with in the past you will know to avoid them.
Things aren't so simple with some of the poorer alternatives. And there are plenty of those.
One of the main problems with the pre-workouts you'll find lurking at the bottle of the barrel is they tend to be packed with stimulants. Some contain three, four, or more different stimulants and provide them in overly high doses.
Supplements like that give pre-workout supplements and powders a bad name. When people who buy them experience jitters, nausea, heart palpitations, and worse; they often tar all pre-workout supplements with the same brush. It's unfair but that's the way it is.
When less experienced manufacturers provide good ingredients in overly large doses or combine ingredients that clash, that can cause side effects too.
Again, you need not worry about these things if you choose any of the pre-workout supplements on our list. They are all produced by experienced manufacturers who understand their customers' needs and know the best ingredients to give them the support they need.
However, it's important to always follow the usage guidelines. Taking overly high doses or too many doses a day is a surefire way to get some side effects. You wouldn't do it with medications, don't do it with supplements either.
How Should a Women Use Pre Workout Supplements
There's only one way to use pre-workouts. That's the way the manufacturer tells you to use them. Never presume. Even if you have years of supplement use under your belt. Always read the instructions.
More often than not, you will need to take the supplement 30-60 minutes before training. Taking your supplement too early or too late could cause you to run out of steam towards the end of your workout or make the benefits take too long to kick in.
If a manufacturer says take the supplement 30 minutes before working out, do that. If they say an hour is best, you can be sure they know what they are talking about. The recommendations they give are based on the type and combination of ingredients they are using and how long your body will take to absorb them.
For instance, certain ingredients, such as piperine (a black pepper extract), enhance absorption allowing you to get the full benefits of the other ingredients much faster than normal. They can also help muscle growth, increase energy levels giving you the optimal workout performance.
Other ingredients, such as guarana (a berry that provides caffeine), deliver their benefits more slowly and can keep on doing so for a long time.
When supplements contain caffeine in reasonably high doses, manufacturers often suggest starting with a lower dose and seeing how you go. There's a lot to be said for this type of softly soft approach. You don't have to go full steam ahead from day one. Have a few test days instead.
Best Pre Workout Supplements for Women FAQs
Can pre-workouts get you banned from athletic competitions?
It's unlikely, but it doesn't pay to take chances. If you are not sure about a certain supplement or ingredient, have a word with your coach or the relevant sporting body.
It's also important to be aware some manufacturers add undisclosed performance-enhancing drugs to their formulations. That's why it's best to only deal with reputable companies such as the ones that produce the supplements on our list.
Do pre workout supplements help you lose weight?
Although weight loss is not a primary aim, many pre-workouts contain ingredients that offer a combination of benefits, some of which may support improvements in weight loss. Caffeine is a good example. As well as being an energy provider, it's a proven fat burner.
Is it safe taking pre-workout supplements during pregnancy?
No. Women who are pregnant or nursing a child should never take any type of dietary supplements unless their doctor has told them it is safe to do so.
Does my pre workout supplement need to be made for women?
No. Many of the best pre-workout supplements are unisex options that deliver excellent results regardless of sex.
It's the results that count. In many cases, the "made for women" claim is just an attempt to pull in female buyers. Our research tells us, Powher is the only option that's worth its salt.