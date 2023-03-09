Best Over the Counter Sleep Aids 2023 - Top Natural Sleeping Aids OTC

If you suffer from insomnia, keep waking up during the night or have other sleep disorders, sleep aids can provide a solution. However, some people are unable to obtain sleep medicine prescriptions from their doctors. Fortunately, there are some very good natural sleep aids that anyone can buy over the counter (OTC) and use instead.
Top 3 Natural Sleep Aids for 2023
After reviewing and evaluating dozens of natural sleep aids, these are the three brands that work best to give you a good night's sleep.
- NooCube Sleep Upgrade [best sleep aid for 2023]
- Sleep Breakthrough
- Sleep Support Plus
Customer reviews show all three options are effective natural sleep supplements that work.
The truth is, many people prefer to use natural sleep aids instead of prescription sedatives. Natural sleep aids are very popular, as are natural treatments in general. These days, many people prefer to use natural products instead of filling their bodies with chemical-based drugs.
Several factors have contributed to the demand for natural OTC sleeping pills. One of them is the risk of side effects.
All the sleeping pills that are produced by the pharmaceutical industry have the potential to cause undesirable issues such as headaches, dizziness, nausea, memory problems, and daytime sleepiness.
Feeling dizzy or sleepy during the day can be very dangerous because these issues increase the risk of accidents while driving or using machinery. Even doing simple tasks, such as chopping vegetables, can present hazards.
Some prescription sleeping pills can also cause more worrying side effects including irregular heartbeat and suicidal thoughts but side effects are not the only things to worry about.
Many prescription sedatives, including Daridorexant (Quviq) and Temazepam (Restoril), can also be addictive. The dangers of addiction can be especially great for people who suffer long-term sleep problems that require ongoing support.
This article introduces three of the best over the counter sleep aids for 2023. If you have difficulty sleeping and are seeking a good natural remedy for insomnia, the three supplements we have selected are excellent alternatives to counting sheep.
However, saying these over the counter sleep aid work is only giving you half the story. We don't expect you to take anything on faith so let's take a closer look at all three options and the ingredients that allow them to promote sleep.
#1. NooCube Sleep Upgrade [most effective natural sleep aid]
NooCube Sleep Upgrade
We are rating NooCube Sleep Upgrade #1 because it's so much better than any of the other natural sleeping pills we reviewed.
NooCube Sleep Upgrade is undoubtedly the best OTC sleep aid for most people. However, it won't be attractive to anyone who finds it difficult to swallow pills. If you have this problem, you may as well scroll down the page and learn more about our #2 sleep aid instead.
Still here? That's great. Like most people, you obviously don't have an aversion to taking pills.
What Is NooCube Sleep Upgrade?
NooCube Sleep Upgrade is a natural sleeping pill that's the perfect choice for all adults that have ongoing or occasional sleep issues such as insomnia or waking up multiple times during the night.
Most OTC sleep aids have melatonin in them. NooCube Sleep Upgrade is one of the few options that do not. That's one of the best things about it. We would not have been able to rate it so highly if it did.
Melatonin is a sleep hormone that's synthesized and used as a sleeping pill ingredient. In some parts of the world, melatonin sleeping pills are only available via a doctor. However, in the US, the UK, and many parts of Europe, melatonin is available in over-the- counter sleep aids.
Although sleep medications that provide melatonin help many people to sleep better, they don't work for everyone and are known to cause a variety of unpleasant side effects such as headaches, irritability, nausea, and dizziness. Some people also find melatonin products cause them to have nightmares.
Worse still, like prescription sedatives, melatonin sleep aids can cause daytime sleepiness. They can also be addictive and are best avoided unless you have occasional sleep issues and will only need to take them now and again. [1]
A superior alternative to melatonin sleeping pills, NooCube Sleep Upgrade aids restful sleep by utilizing a formula that's 100% powered by natural ingredients that have science-backed value in areas relating to sleep.
There are no known side effects or any threat of addiction. If you choose this option, you can also rest assured your investment is safe because the manufacturer provides a 60-day money-back guarantee.
NooCube Sleep Upgrade Ingredient Highlights
NooCube Sleep Upgrade provides two of the best herbal sleep aids and backs up their abilities by combining them with nutrients that play a key role in relaxation and sleep.
- Lemon Balm
- Lavender
- Vitamin D3
- Calcium
- Magnesium
One of the top natural sleep aids, lemon balm (Melissa officinalis) is also one of the best herbs for controlling anxiety and stress. Its value in all three areas has been proven in numerous clinical trials.
The results of one 8-week study are particularly interesting because they highlight lemon balm's ability to improve sleep and reduce anxiety, stress, and depression. [2]
Lavender is another one of the best herbal sleep aids. Many people believe lavender only works if you inhale its scent but this is not true. The results of a study evaluating a branded lavender oil show orally-taken lavender preparations can be very effective for relieving anxiety-related sleep disturbances. [3]
NooCube Sleep Upgrade provides vitamin D, calcium, and magnesium because many people are deficient in one or more of these important nutrients. All of them play a role in sleep and relaxation.
Like most supplements, NooCube Sleep Upgrade provides vitamin D3 because it's more potent than vitamin D2. However, although vitamin D3 is generally made from sheep's wool, NooCube Sleep Upgrade uses a form that's made from algae. The manufacturer is using this algae-based version to keep its sleep aid vegan-friendly.
NooCube Sleep Upgrade Pros and Cons
Pros
- Melatonin-free natural sleeping aid
- Vegan and vegetarian-friendly sleep aid
- Excellent customer reviews
- Safe and effective
- No known side effects
- Free shipping on all orders
- 60-Day Money-Back Guarantee
Cons
- You need to take four capsules per dose
- You can only buy it from the official website
Sleep Breakthrough
#2. Sleep Breakthrough - natural sleep aid powder
Sleep Breakthrough
Although it's not quite as good as NooCube Sleep Upgrade, if you have difficulty swallowing pills or simply prefer not to do so, Sleep Breakthrough is the best over the counter sleep aid to pick.
The ultimate night-cap, Sleep Breakthrough is a powder-type supplement you mix with water and drink before going to bed.
Like NooCube Sleep Upgrade, Sleep Breakthrough relies on the sleep-enhancing abilities of natural ingredients instead of melatonin. That's a point in its favor. Unfortunately, if you don't like the drink's berry taste, it may be a problem because it's the only flavor available.
What Is Sleep Breakthrough?
Sleep Breakthrough is a sleep-enhancing supplement for people who prefer natural products over prescription medications.
However, although the supplement is good, the way it is marketed is not. The official website introduces the product by claiming it's the result of a discovery that was made during research involving an "odd mutant fly" and then goes on to provide mind-boggling information about the four phases of sleep and the merits of activating various sleep pathways.
The site also contains a lot of information about the ways sleep deprivation affects people's lives. Anyone who has taken the time to seek out natural sleep aids will probably have first-hand experience of these things. Much of the on-site information is unnecessary and may actually drive potential customers away.
That's a pity because Sleep Upgrade has so much to offer people who are looking for a good natural treatment for insomnia.
Sleep Breakthrough Ingredient Highlights
Here are some of the most important Sleep Breakthrough ingredients:
- Calcium
- Magnesium
- Potassium
- GABA
- L-Theanine
As you can see, in common with NooCube Sleep Upgrade, Sleep Breakthrough provides calcium and magnesium to help prevent nutrient deficiencies that may impair sleep.
It also provides potassium. It's another mineral that plays an important role in sleep. Its presence also ties in with the story about the odd mutant fly.
In 2008, a sleep expert was doing various experiments, some of which were conducted on mutated fruit flies. His investigation revealed the value of taking potassium before going to bed. Doing so calms down neuron activity in the brain, making it easier to sleep. [4]
GABA (Gamma-aminobutyric acid) is an amino acid. The body uses it as a neurotransmitter. Higher levels of GABBA appear to reduce stress. Gabba also helps prep the body for sleep but its value as a supplement ingredient is unclear.
However, Sleep Breakthrough combines GABA with L-theanine. This changes the state of play.
L-theanine is an amino acid that is renowned for its ability to calm the mind without causing sedation. It's a key ingredient in many of the best brain pills and anti-anxiety supplements.
Research published in Pharmaceutical Biology in 2019, shows the combination of GABA and L-theanine has "a positive synergistic effect on sleep quality and duration as compared to the GABA or l-theanine alone." [5]
More recent research, published in Frontiers in Nutrition in 2022, shows L-theanine's ability to improve sleep is further enhanced when it's used alongside magnesium. [6]
So, although GABA and magnesium may be good on their own, it could be argued that L-theanine is the linchpin that holds them together.
Sleep Breakthrough Pros and Cons
Pros
- Vegan and vegetarian-friendly sleeping pill alternative
- Best natural sleep aid for people who find it difficult to swallow pills
- Does not contain melatonin
- Safe and effective
- No known side effects
- Excellent customer reviews
- 365-Day Money-Back Guarantee
Cons
- Only available in one flavor
- You can only buy it from the official website
- Free shipping is only available to US residents who order two or more jars
#3. Sleep Support Plus - Melatonin Supplements
Sleep Support Plus
Although melatonin can present a number of undesirable issues, some people prefer to use sleeping pills that contain it. This may be due to positive experiences they have had in the past or personal recommendations from people they know.
Although it could be argued the benefits of melatonin sleeping pills are not great enough to justify the risks, if you have made your mind up to use this type of product, Sleep Support Plus is one of the best over the counter sleep aids to use.
However, unlike the previous two otc sleep aids, Sleep Support Plus is unsuitable for tackling long-term sleep problems. It's intended for occasional use only and the manufacturer makes this clear.
What Is Sleep Support Plus?
Sleep Support Plus is an over the counter sleep aid that combines melatonin with several herbal ingredients and one amino acid. Unfortunately, the manufacturer fails to reveal if the melatonin it's using is synthetic or extracted from animal pineal glands.
The manufacturer says its supplement is gluten-free and vegan-friendly but, if you are vegan or vegetarian, you may want to contact them directly and seek confirmation before you take a chance.
We consider Sleep Support Plus to be superior to standard melatonin sleeping pills. It's the herbal extracts that make the difference. They should work well alongside melatonin and, the truth is, Sleep Support Plus would still work well as a sleep aid if the melatonin were omitted. In this case, it's the melatonin that's holding this product back.
Sleep Support Plus Ingredient Highlights
Here are the most important ingredients in Sleep Support Plus:
- Melatonin
- Lemon Balm
- Goji Berry
- Chamomile
- Valerian
It seems pointless to say anything more about melatonin. We have already covered its potential benefits and dangers several times.
We have also covered lemon balm because it's one of the key natural sleep aids in NooCube Sleep Upgrade. However, in case you need a recap, lemon balm (Melissa officinalis) has scientifically proven value as a natural sleep aid and as a herb for treating anxiety, stress, and depression. [2]
Goji berry, chamomile, and valerian are not included in the previous two sleep supplements so we have not mentioned them before.
As you may be aware, goji berries are a good source of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Many people consume goji berry products to try and improve or maintain good health.
Goji berries (Lycium barbarum) can also help improve sleep but this is one of the fruit's lesser-known benefits.
The results of one study, in particular, highlight some of the many benefits goji berries can provide. They show that, in addition to functioning well as a sleep aid, goji berry extracts can calm the mind, improve mental focus, increase daytime energy levels, and improve athletic performance. [7]
Of course, many of the additional benefits could be due to the berry extract's ability to revitalize the body and mind by improving sleep quality.
Chamomile is famous for its ability to promote relaxation and aid restful sleep. Many people drink it as a tea just before going to bed.
Valerian is another herb that makes it easier to get to sleep and has a reputation that stretches back through the centuries.
Research shows chamomile and valerian are natural sleep enhancers that work. [8, 9]
Sleep Support Plus Pros and Cons
Pros
- Suitable for vegans and vegetarians
- Cheaper than many other OTC options
- Good customer reviews
Cons
- Contains melatonin
- Unsuitable for long-term use
- You can only buy it from the official website
- No free shipping
- No money-back guarantee
Common Sleep Disorders
Sleep disorders are very common and can have a big impact on your overall health.
Insomnia
Many people suffer from insomnia, characterized by difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep for longer periods of time. The most common insomnia treatment is sleep medication and sedating antihistamines.
Narcolepsy
Another common disorder is narcolepsy, which causes sudden attacks of sleepiness during the day and can even cause people to fall asleep suddenly in an unplanned or unwanted situation. It can impact normal sleep patterns.
Sleep Apnea
Sleep apnea is another condition, which stops the breathing in sleep numerous times and is usually caused by an obstruction in the airways. Sleep apnea results in poor sleep and often results in suffers taking sleeping pills or other sleep medications.
Restless Leg Syndrome
Restless Leg Syndrome is yet another issue which leads to an urge to move the legs while laying still in bed. This can give people trouble falling asleep and lead to chronic insomnia.
All these conditions can result in poor sleep and require medical attention and should not be taken lightly as lack of sleep can negatively affect both physical and mental health.
What is the Sleep Wake Cycle?
The sleep wake cycle is your body's biological clock that regulates when you should be sleeping and when you should be awake. It is regulated by hormones like cortisol, released during the day to keep us alert, and melatonin, released at night for sleep.
When this cycle is disrupted, it can lead to various problems like insomnia or fatigue. Your environment and lifestyle choices can have a major effect on this cycle - bright lights, caffeine consumption late in the day, and irregular sleep patterns are just some of the factors that could disrupt it. Jet lag is a major cause of circadian rhythm sleep disorders.
To keep your sleep wake cycle healthy, try to find a regular sleeping pattern that works best for you and stick with it as much as possible.
Other Medications to Treat Insomnia and Induce Sleep
Insomnia is an increasingly common problem that has affected people of all ages and backgrounds. Fortunately, there are a variety of medications available to help people suffering from insomnia to get the restful sleep they need.
Popular treatments for insomnia include Zolpidem, Doxepin, and Eszopiclone; all of which are designed to provide short-term relief for those having trouble sleeping.
These medications work by targeting specific brain receptors that are responsible for producing feelings of calmness, relaxation and drowsiness.
With regular use, these medications can be effective in helping individuals fall asleep and stay asleep throughout the night. While they may not be appropriate for everyone, they can offer much needed respite from insomnia when taken as directed.
Best Natural Sleep Aids Over the Counter Summary
If you have problems sleeping, using prescription-only tranquilizers is one possible solution. Using an over the counter sleep aid is another.
Both options can be very effective and work well for most people. However, the best natural sleep aids don't have any known side effects. The same cannot be said for prescription tranquilizers and many of them pose a threat of addiction.
There are many good reasons to choose natural sleep supplements over their prescription-only alternatives. In addition to being safer, they often contain ingredients that provide other benefits.
For instance, NooCube Sleep Upgrade contains Lavender and vitamin D. Lavender is esteemed as a natural antibiotic. Vitamin D enhances immune function. So if you choose this natural sleep aid you will get bonus benefits pharmaceutical alternatives could not hope to provide.
The truth is, there are many good reasons to ditch the idea of using tranquilizers and chose natural alternatives instead.
