Best Nootropic Supplements 2022: Top Natural Brain Boosters

Often referred to as "smart drugs," nootropic supplements are products that provide natural ingredients to boost brain function and mental performance. This type of brain-boosting supplement is popular with students, entrepreneurs, and business professionals who want to ensure their brains function in top gear.
If you have seen the film Limitless, starring Bradley Cooper, you will know all about the smart drug called NZT-48. Smart drugs are not drugs; they are natural. And while they may not be able to make you learn another language in an hour, they can certainly increase your learning potential and help you achieve peak mental performance.
Quick Look: Top 4 Brain Supplements for 2022
1. Noocube - Editors choice
2. Mind Lab Pro
4. Hunter Focus
People who are actively involved in athletics or spots often use nootropic supplements. They also offer value to anyone who wants to maximize their brain's potential and slow cognitive decline.
Good nootropic supplements can improve cognitive performance in several ways, such as enabling clearer thinking, improving memory, and enhancing concentration and thought-processing speed.
Unfortunately, although the best nootropic supplements can deliver astounding results, there are also a lot of low-grade nootropics on the market.
These are sometimes cheaper than good nootropics are, but they can also be more expensive. Paying more money does not always guarantee you are purchasing a high-quality product. Nor does the presence of respected nootropic ingredients. Some manufacturers use low-quality versions or ruin the potency of their products by not providing high enough ingredient doses.
Good nootropics need to provide the best ingredients inadequate doses. They also need to be devoid of unnecessary fillers and ingredients of lesser value that may hamper the abilities of the key elements or cause side effects.
We have evaluated the abilities of 36 of the most effective ingredients for brain health on the market and selected the four that have the most synergistic ingredient profiles. All four of them also have excellent customer reviews. In addition, they are safe and easy to use, do what they are designed to do, and using them won't break the bank.
The 4 Best Nootropic Supplements of 2022
The following brain health supplements are considered best in class. They contribute to healthy brain function, improve mental performance, remove mental fatigue and increase brain power.
Noocube - Premium Nootropic Supplement
Click for pricing and special offers on Noocube
Easily one of the most popular nootropic supplements in the United States, if not the world. Noocube was developed by a team of leading neuroscientists working for Wolfson Brands.
Wolfson Brands is a respected manufacturer producing high-quality supplements for over 30 years.
Noocube has already clocked up more than 124,000 satisfied customers, and, as with all Wolfson Brands products, when you buy Noocube you have the protection of a money-back guarantee.
Each pill provides a blend of potent natural nootropics, including Huperzine A and Alpha GPC.
Huperzine A is a moss extract that optimizes neurotransmitter activity to improve mental clarity and enhance memory and mental focus. Research suggests it has great potential as a possible natural treatment for Alzheimer's disease.
Alpha GPC enhances neurotransmitter activity in a similar way to Huperzine A and research shows it can also improve cognitive function in people suffering from dementia.
Noocube provides seven more ingredients as well, all of which have plenty of research to show their ability to benefit the brain.
The nine key ingredients in Noocube are:
- Huperzine A
- Alpha GPC
- Cat’s Claw
- Oat Straw
- Bacopa Monnieri
- L-Theanine
- L-Tyrosine
- Pterostilbene
- Resveratrol
Noocube is a fast-acting product. After you take a couple of capsules you should feel a rapid increase in mental clarity. Other improvements in cognitive function should kick in within 30 minutes.
A bottle of Noocube costs just under $60. There are no additional charges for shipping. Although $60 is already cheap for such a high-potency nootropic, the official site offers some very good special deals, the best of which allows you to get six bottles of Noocube for the price of three.
Noocube Brain Boosting Benefits at a Glance
- Boosts mental energy
- Improves memory
- Boosts concentration and focus
- Improves communication
- Enhances multitasking and overall brain function
Mind Lab Pro - Universal Nootropic Supplement
Click for pricing and special offers on Mind Lab Pro
Mind Lab Pro is one of the best nootropic supplements for improving memory, increasing productivity, and sharpening mental focus. It's one of several high-quality health supplements made in America by Opti-Nutra.
A versatile natural brain booster, Mind Lab Pro is an excellent option for people who have mentally demanding lifestyles and often have to think on their feet.
The Mind Lab Pro formulation harnesses the abilities of 11 mind focusing natural ingredients including bacopa monnieri and lion's mane mushroom.
Bacopa monnieri is an Indian medicinal herb that can significantly improve memory retention and focus by enhancing neurotransmitter activity.
Lion's mane mushroom is a species of fungi that reduces memory loss and supports improvements in cognitive health by helping fresh brain cells to grow.
All the other ingredients in Mind Lab Pro are equally good.
The 11 key ingredients in Mind Lab Pro:
- Bacopa Monnieri
- Lion's Mane Mushroom
- Phosphatidylserine
- Vitamins B6, B9, and B12
- Citicoline
- N-Acetyl L-Tyrosine
- L-Theanine
- Rhodiola Rosea
- Maritime Pine Bark Extract
Working together, these potent natural nootropics help you to maximize your brain potential and restore cognitive health.
Like all the best natural brain boosters, Mind Lab Pro gets to work fast. Many people using it say they feel the benefits in just a few minutes.
A 30-day supply of Mind Lab Pro costs $69. That's a little more expensive than Noocube but the price is not unreasonable for such a high-potency brain pill and, when you place a larger order, you can claim a 25% discount and free international shipping.
Mind Lab Pro Cognitive Function Benefits at a Glance
- Boosts brain energy
- Improves memory
- Reduces stress
- Increases motivation
- Improves creativity
- Supports strategic thinking
- Enhances mental clarity and focus
- Improves brain circulation and regeneration
- Supports long-term improvements in brain health and function
- Improves test-taking performance and mental processing speed
Performance Lab Mind - Long Term Brain Health
Click for pricing and special offers on Performance Lab
Another top nootropic from a reputable supplier, Performance Lab Mind is one of the best nootropics for boosting mental energy and focus and helping you be mentally productive.
In addition to helping your brain to work better when it's under pressure, Performance Lab Mind also aids end-of-the-day relaxation and helps your brain to recuperate while you sleep.
Each dose of Performance Lab Mind provides 250 mg of Cognizin citicoline to improve blood flow to the brain and aid brain cell repair; supporting improvements in attention, memory recall, and learning ability.
There are only four key ingredients in Performance Lab Pro. That's not as many as there are in our other top nootropics but fewer ingredients don't mean less power. Customer reviews show this nootropic consistently delivers mind-blowingly good results.
The four key ingredients are:
- Cognizin
- Maritime bark extract
- Sharp PS (phosphatidylserine)
- AjiPure (L-tyrosine)
Sharp PS and AjiPure are patented ingredients that are standardized for optimum potency.
Performance Lab Mind is a very successful nootropic and, like all the best brain-boosting supplements, it gets to work fast. helping you to think harder while also allowing your brain to recover faster.
Each bottle of Performance Lab Mind costs $69 and provides enough pills to last for a month. Again, this product is a little more expensive than Noocube but still provides excellent value for money and your purchase is protected by a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Unfortunately, shipping is extra but the manufacturer waives the charge if you order two bottles or more. It's also possible to get four bottles of Performance Lab Mind and only pay for three.
Performance Lab Mind Benefits at a Glance
- Boosts brain energy
- Stimulates healthy brain function
- Supports focus, memory, speed, and motivation
- Helps your brain recover from intense cognitive exertion
Hunter Focus - Brain Supplement for Men
Click for pricing and special offers on Hunter Focus
Hunter Focus is designed to be an ideal brain supplement for men who are keen to excel in the business world. As the name suggests, one of the things this nootropic does is provide super-sharp mental focus.
Although Hunter Focus was developed for men, there's nothing in the formulation that would prevent women from reaping the benefits too.
Professional success requires a keen ability to focus. You don't get far if you constantly allow yourself to be distracted. Hunter Focus is specially formulated to help you keep your mind on the job in hand.
In addition to boosting focus and concentration, Hunter Focus also improves creativity. That's important. Most successful business ventures require people who know how to think out of the box.
If you often fall victim to brain fog or want to improve your analytical skills, Hunter Focus could be a good nootropic to choose.
Thanks to several powerful ingredients, including bacopa monnieri and lion's mane mushroom, you won't need to worry about forgetting the name of business contacts or missing important meetings.
Hunter Focus contains nine key ingredients:
- Bacopa Monnieri
- Lion's Mane Mushroom
- L-Theanine
- Citicoline
- N-acetyl-L-tyrosine (NALT)
- Maritime Pine Bark
- Phosphatidylserine
- Ashwagandha
- Passion Flower
In addition to priming your mind for business success, Hunter focus also enhances mood. No matter how hectic your routine, this supplement makes it easier to wind down.
At $75 per bottle, Hunter focus is a little more expensive than the other supplements that made our best nootropics list. However, $75 per month is a wise investment if you are truly interested in furthering your business success.
Hunter Focus Benefits at a Glance
- Improves memory and mental focus
- Increases mental energy
- Reduces cognitive decline
- Boosts creativity
- Enhances mood
- Optimizes your brain for an improved learning experience
What Are Nootropics?
"Nootropics" is an umbrella term that covers any product or substance that improves mental focus and or provides other improvements in cognitive function.
Due to its ability to boost mental focus and concentration, caffeine is a nootropic. However, as with similar stimulants, caffeine can also cause some people to experience side effects. Its benefits also vary from person to person, depending on their caffeine tolerance.
For these reasons, we chose not to add any products with caffeine in them to our list of best nootropic supplements.
Certain drugs, such as Adderall, also have nootropic abilities. However, they are very limited in their abilities and can cause side effects and/or addiction.
Mind-bending drugs are only available via prescription. Doctors only prescribe them for specific ailments, such as attention deficit disorder (ADHD). They are not designed for people who wish to think smarter.
If you want to boost your cognitive abilities in a number of areas, nootropic supplements are a better option than drugs. They utilize powerful botanical extracts, amino acids, and other natural compounds that can help you to increase your smarts without causing side effects, are easily obtainable, and are designed for long-term use.
A Look at Some Good Natural Nootropics
This is not a definitive list of the best nootropics. We only include it to give you a better insight into the things the best natural brain boosters can do.
Huperzine A
Huperzine A is a natural brain booster and a powerful natural nootropic that's sourced from a species of moss. It's one of the most popular nootropic ingredients in the world and there is plenty of research that proves it has value.
Among other things, huperzine A is an acetylcholinesterase (AChE) inhibitor.
Acetylcholinesterase is an important neurotransmitter that supports memory function and helps sustain mental clarity and concentration.
Huperzine A and similar AChE inhibitors prevent the breakdown of acetylcholinesterase, helping you to maintain the maximum benefits it provides.
In one study, involving Alzheimer's disease patients, Huperzine A successfully improved memory and cognitive ability in 58 percent of cases.
Lion's Mane Mushroom
Lion's mane mushrooms take their name from their shaggy-looking appearance. In Japan, they are popular both as a food and a medicinal herb. This ingredient offers value in several areas including improving heart and intestinal strength.
Some of the compounds in lion's mane mushrooms aid the production of fresh brain cells. The shaggy wonder also boasts regenerative abilities that could be good for treating Alzheimer's disease. Some studies are highly supportive of this ability.
Data from other studies show lion's mane mushroom can also be good for controlling depression and anxiety.
Citicoline
Citicoline energizes brain cells and optimizes the neural impulses that power thought. It further supports healthy cognitive function by enhancing neurotransmitter activity.
The compound also has antioxidant capabilities that help protect the brain from damaging free radical toxins.
Benefits include improvements in mood, reaction time, memory, and attention.
Some evidence suggests citicoline may also offer protection against age-related mental decline.
L-Theanine
L-theanine is an amino acid. Green tea is one of the best sources but it's also present in certain types of mushrooms.
L-theanine has a calming effect that makes it good for reducing anxiety and stress. However, unlike certain alternative ingredients, it calms the mind without causing drowsiness so there's no need to worry about taking it early in the day.
L-theanine also increases alpha wave activity, helping to increase creativity.
Bacopa Monnieri
Bacopa monnieri is a perennial herb that has a long history of use in traditional Indian medicine.
The herb's ability to improve memory retention and enable clearer thinking has allowed it to become a very common nootropic ingredient.
The results of one study, involving 76 adult volunteers, show the herb significantly improved ability to retain new information.
Follow-up tests suggest that bacopa monnieri also decreases the rate of forgetting newly acquired information.
Rhodiola Rosea
Rhodiola rosea is an adaptogen herb. Like similar adaptogens, such as ginseng (also a popular nootropic), ginkgo biloba, Rhodiola rosea is very good at relieving anxiety and stress.
The herb also boosts dopamine (happy hormone) helping you to attain an even better state of mind.
Additionally, the rhodiola rosea appears to increase mental focus by functioning as a norepinephrine booster. It's a good all-rounder that offers an excellent level of cognitive support.
Alpha GPC
Alpha GPC is a botanical compound with strong nootropic capabilities. Among other things, it improves memory and boosts mental focus.
Although its abilities as a memory enhancer are yet to be fully exploited elsewhere in the world, alpha GPC is a key component in certain European prescription medications for treating Alzheimer's disease.
Research suggests alpha GPC also has value as a treatment for dementia.
In one 90-day study, involving 120 people with vascular dementia, researchers put alpha GPC up against another nootropic with similar capabilities (cytidine diphosphocholine). Both ingredients produced improvements in word fluency and similar psychometric tests but alpha GPC came out on top.
Maritime Pine Bark Extract
People living in Mediterranean countries have been exploiting the medicinal benefits of maritime pine bark extract for thousands of years. Traditional uses include easing the symptoms of asthma, and improving circulation.
The ingredient's ability to improve circulation makes it good for improving blood flow to the brain. Like other organs in the body, the brain relies on the blood to supply it with important nutrients, energy, and oxygen; all of which are necessary for optimum cognitive function.
In addition to improving circulation, maritime bark extract also contains a potent complex of proanthocyanidin antioxidants that cross the blood-brain barrier and neutralize the damaging effects of free radical toxins.
The proanthocyanidins in maritime bark also relax the blood vessels in the brain. This further enhances cerebral circulation, increasing the brain-boosting benefits of the formulation.
L-Tyrosine
L-tyrosine is a versatile amino acid the body utilizes in many ways. Among other things, it uses L-tyrosine to manufacture dopamine, noradrenaline, and other important neurotransmitters.
The noticeable nootropic benefits of L-tyrosine include reductions in stress and anxiety, and greater mental focus.
Some nootropic supplements provide L-tyrosine as N-acetyl L-tyrosine (NAT). Although other forms are good, NAT is much easier to absorb so it's faster-acting and has superior potency.
Ashwagandha is a powerful adaptogen herb that's present in many different types of supplements including sports supplements, diet pills, and potency boosters for men.
Like other adaptogens, ashwagandha is good for reducing stress and anxiety. It also functions well as a memory enhancer.
Ashwagandha's prowess as a memory enhancer is partly due to its ability to aid the repair and renewal of axons and dendrites in the brain. It further supports memory and recall by increasing choline activity in the brain.
Cat's Claw
Cat's claw comes from a vine that grows in the Amazon rainforest. It's rich in antioxidants that have neuroprotective capabilities.
Cat's claw has antispasmodic capabilities that give it potential as a possible treatment for Parkinson's disease.
It also improves overall brain health and cognitive performance.
Why Customer Reviews on Nootropic Pills are Important
When you are searching for good nootropic products, customer reviews are an important source of information. They are based on first-hand experience and reveal the strong and weak points of different products. Reading customer reviews is also a good way to discover if products have any side effects.
All of the products that made our list of top natural brain boosters have excellent customer reviews. None of them have a reputation for causing side effects and they do the things they are designed to do.
How Much Do Nootropic Pills Cost
You should be able to buy a good nootropic supplement for $80 or less (30-day supply). All the best options cost less than that so there can be no justification for the greedy manufacturers who ask for more.
How to Choose the Best Nootropic?
Before you choose any specific nootropic product, you need to sit and think about the type and range of benefits you hope to receive. The next step is to look at the abilities of different nootropic products and choose the one that is the best fit for your needs.
Our best nootropic supplements list contains four excellent options and, for many people, Noocube is likely to be the best option to choose. It can't be beaten on potency or price.
However, people who have very specific needs may find one of the other options more attractive. For instance, if you work in a demanding business environment, Hunter burn will have obvious appeal. If you need a simpler product to boost mental focus, you may be better off choosing Performance Lab Mind.
Final Thoughts – Are Nootropic Supplements Right for You?
Although not everyone requires the help of nootropic supplements, many people do. Some people seek out this type of supplement because they cannot function well under pressure or they want to improve mental performance and boost memory. Others do so through a desire to have an extra edge at work or while studying.
Good nootropics can provide support in these and many other areas. Regardless of the mental challenges you face, there are nootropic supplements that can help.
However, it's important only to choose products manufactured by reputable companies that use high-quality ingredients with proven abilities. It's also best to avoid nootropics that are loaded with stimulants or contain other ingredients that may cause side effects.
In this article, we've selected four of the best brain supplements on the market. We've also provided additional tips about the things to look out for and avoid when buying nootropic supplements. We hope the information we've provided helps you avoid disappointment and choose a brain health nootropic that's a perfect match for your mental agility and cognitive improvement.