Best Nighttime Fat Burner Supplements: Reviews Comparing Night Time Fat Burners

Lots of people want to know what the best night time fat burner is. There is a surprisingly large number of people seeking this information online.
It's difficult to say why this type of weight loss supplement has become so popular. However, the demand for good nighttime fat burners may be due to people wanting to lose weight without putting in the work required to become slimmer.
Best Nighttime Fat Burner Supplements: Quick Look
There is no way to be certain how many people are using nighttime fat burners as part of a structured weight loss plan. It's not a subject that researchers gather statistics on.
Nevertheless, certain supplements are very good for increasing the amount of fat you burn at night. However, most of the best options are not specifically designed for nighttime fat burning.
Do Nighttime Fat Burners Work?
Scientifically speaking, yes. There are several fat burners that work extremely effectively during your sleep cycle. These fat loss supplements usually do not contain a high level of stimulants.
When you see products that are marketed as nighttime fat burners, it's often just a marketing angle. Due to the level of interest in this type of weight loss pill, a lot of manufacturers are keen to cash in on the demand.
"Many fat burners are work equally well as a daytime fat burner and as a nighttime fat burner"
Because of this, finding the best fat burners to use at night can be like looking for a needle in a haystack. Most of the options offer little or no benefit and some of them may interfere with your ability to sleep.
We want to help so we have evaluated and compared dozens of the most popular thermogenic fat burners and found the three that work best at night.
If you use them with the correct diet, all three of them will increase the amount of fat you burn during your sleep. They will also do the same for you during the day and, when used correctly, none of them will keep you awake.
Top 3 Effective Night Time Fat Burners Reviewed and Compared
Of all the nighttime fat burners we compared, these three are the ones that have the most to offer. Daytime, nighttime, anytime, they are the best. Here are the nighttime fat burner reviews of the most effective weight loss pills that promote fat burning while you sleep
PhenQ - Night Time Fat Burner
Best Price on PhenQ Night Time Fat Burner
PhenQ isn't marketed as a nighttime fat burner. It's a multi-functional diet pill that's specially formulated to provide dieters with the maximum level of weight loss support.
Although it's generally considered a daytime diet pill, people often forget the metabolism boost it delivers continues right around the clock.
When you use PhenQ with a suitable diet plan, it has your torching extra fat night and day.
Since its launch in 2015, PhenQ has already helped more than 190,000 people to burn their excess fat and get thin. If you think that sounds like a lot, we do too but it's not the numbers that count, it's the results. PhenQ is a fat burner that gets the job done. It even has a 60-day money-back guarantee.
PhenQ Benefits to Burn Fat
PhenQ diet pill provides weight loss support in five key areas:
- Suppresses hunger and cravings
- Increases metabolism and fat burning
- Boosts energy levels
- Enhances and improves mood
- Suppresses fat storage
By controlling hunger and increasing metabolism, PhenQ works alongside your diet to prime your body for maximum fat burning.
Unfortunately, reducing your calorie intake to accelerate fat burning generally has some unpleasant consequences.
The first one is fatigue. That's a biggie. When you feel tired and listless all the time it can affect your productivity at work and ruin your quality of life.
The other big issue with dieting is it can be pretty depressing. A big part of the problem is you often have to avoid some or all of your favorite foods.
Let's face it. When you ask the average person about their favorite foods, it's not likely that they will say carrots, apples, and lettuce. The answer is more likely to include chips, dips, cookies, and potato fries.
Avoiding favorite foods gets most people down and it's double trouble when you also have to contend with diet-related fatigue. That's why PhenQ provides ingredients that move these two major dieting hurdles out of the way.
Like many fatigue-fighting fat burners, PhenQ contains caffeine. The dose is modest though and does not go over the top. Each dose provides no more caffeine than a single cup of coffee.
However, if you were taking the tablets at night, that may still be too much. Fortunately, that's not the case. You take one tablet at breakfast and another at lunch. That means you can enjoy an energy boost during the day and, by the time you hit the sack, the caffeine will no longer be active.
A Look at the PhenQ Fat-Burning Ingredients
PhenQ provides three proven fat burners. One of them is caffeine. [1]
However, as we are mainly interested in PhenQ's value as a nighttime fat burner we won't dwell on that here. As we have already mentioned, by the time nighttime comes, the effects of caffeine will have worn off.
The second fat burner is Capsimax. It's a branded form of capsicum extract that offers a few extra whistles and bells.
The most notable difference between Capsimax and standard capsicum extracts is that it's designed to be very gentle on the stomach. However, just like the more basic version, it's extremely hard on your fat.
Research shows the capsaicin capsicum extracts can deliver a 24-hour metabolism boost. [2]
The third fat-burning ingredient in PhenQ is an exciting proprietary ingredient called a-Lacys Reset. It's pretty special and PhenQ appears to be the only weight loss pill that provides it.
a-Lacys Reset provides a special pairing of alpha-lipoic acid (ALA) and cysteine. ALA is an antioxidant that's present in certain foods. Cysteine is an amino acid.
Even acting on its own, ALA can deliver significant improvements in fat loss. [3] When it's combined with cysteine it becomes dynamite.
In addition to delivering serious fat loss, a-Lacys reset provides improvements in muscle mass. By doing so, it helps keep your metabolism high. [5]
PhenQ Fat Burner Summary
If you want to burn the maximum amount of fat during the night, PhenQ can help you to do it. However, unlike specialist nighttime fat burners, it will provide similar and additional benefits during the day. Impartial and real PhenQ reviews are very positive.
Phen24 - Nighttime Fat Burner Supplement
Best Price on Phen24 Night Time Fat Burner
Not only is Phen24 one of the best nighttime fat burners; it can hang with all the best daytime fat burners as well. How can that be? The answer is simple. Phen24 isn't a single product, it's a 2-part weight management system that consists of two separate products ‒ Phen24 Night + Phen24 Day.
As the name suggests, working together, the two supplements help you to burn extra fat 24 hours a day.
Both supplements share certain abilities. For instance, they both boost metabolism and control hunger. However, they use a different combination of ingredients to do it.
The big difference is that Phen24 Day gives your extra energy to help you get through the day. Phen24 does the opposite, it provides hops extract to help you to wind down and drift off to sleep.
Research shows the value of hops as a sleep aid is mainly due to their ability to reduce circadian rhythm activity. [5]
Phen24 Benefits to Burn Fat
Like all the best fat burners, Phen24 supports weight loss in several ways:
- Controls hunger
- Increases metabolism and fat burning
- Boosts daytime energy
- Helps you to sleep better at night
There are differences between nighttime metabolism and daytime metabolism. That's why Phen24 is a fat-burner consisting of two parts. Regardless of whether you are out and about in the sun or lying on your back admiring the stars, Phen24 will provide the most appropriate form of fat-burning support.
A Look at the Phen24 Fat Burning Ingredients
To prevent this article from going off topic, we are only going to focus on the fat-burning ingredients in Phen24 Night. However, we should point out that Phen24 Day contains cayenne (capsicum) extract. As we have mentioned already, once it gets your metabolism revved up, the benefits take a long time to wear off.
The nighttime fat burner contains green tea extract, which is one of the best natural fat burners in the world.
Research proves that green tea is a fat burner that works and, like cayenne/capsicum, the metabolism boost it provides can last for 24 hours. [6] That means the metabolism boost the Phen24 Night provides should overlap into the day.
Phen24 night also contains choline bitartrate. It provides the nutrient choline in a form that is very easy to absorb.
Choline bitartrate is present in many of the best brain pill formulations. It's very useful for improving memory and overall cognitive function.
However, although this is interesting and may make Phen24 Night more attractive to some people, choline bitartrate has an additional value that makes it a better fit for a fat-burning formulation.
Research conducted on female judo and taekwondo artists shows choline bitartrate significantly improves lipid metabolism, resulting in rapid reductions in body mass. [7]
Phen24 Fat Burning Supplement Summary
Phen24 is a 24-hour fat-burning supplement combo that provides one of the best nighttime fat burners ever created. In addition to providing proven fat-burning ingredients, it also contains hops extract to aid restful sleep.
Even without the support of the daytime version, Phen24 Night is miles ahead of all the other nighttime fat burners we evaluated while researching for this article ‒ and we looked at a lot of them.
However, it's important not to lose sight of the fact that Phen24 is a 2-part supplement because the metabolism boost it provides during the day, will continue on through the night.
LeanBean - Nighttime Fat Burner Supplement for Women
Best Price on Leanbean Night Time Fat Burner
Leanbean is a weight loss supplement that's marketed on its virtues as a female fat burner. However, although it may be the most appropriate option for many women, it can be equally useful to men.
So, what the devil is a diet pill for women doing on a list of best nighttime fat burning supplements? Although it may not seem like an ideal fit, it is. Allow us to explain.
Leanbean is stimulant-free. That makes it a good option for anyone who cannot or does not want to consume caffeine or similar dietary supplements or stimulants.
The dose is two capsules, three times per day. The last dose is at dinner and it provides a powerful appetite suppressant.
When it comes to controlling hunger, Leanbean is pretty much unbeatable, which makes it ideal for anyone who normally has to contend with nighttime hunger pangs or is prone to give in to temptation and get up for a midnight feast.
Needless to say, the formulation contains some very good natural fat burners as well. Green coffee bean extract and chromium provide fat burning benefits and burn calories effectively.
LeanBean Benefits for the Fat Burning Process
- Controls hunger and cravings
- Speeds up and increases fat loss
- Helps you to smash through plateaus
- Fights diet-related fatigue
- Stimulant free fat burner
To say LeanBean is heavily geared towards appetite suppression would be an understatement. It contains several ingredients that control hunger and offers a very generous dose of glucomannan.
Glucomannan is a natural fiber that swells with water, making the stomach feel full. The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), confirms the value of glucomannan as a weight loss aid. [8]
In place of caffeine, LeanBean uses B vitamins to boost energy. One of them is Vitamin B12. Other than aiding energy metabolism, it serves numerous other roles in the body. One of them appears to be aiding restful sleep. [9]
A Look at the LeanBean Fat Burning Ingredients
Like Phen24, LeanBean provides choline, albeit in a slightly different form. We have already explained choline's value as a fat burner so there is no need to detail it again. [7]
The formulation also contains zinc. Although this may not sound like an exciting addition, research shows a relationship between zinc and fat loss. [10]
LeanBean also provides another notable ingredient that's good for helping you to burn extra fat ‒ Garcinia cambogia. It's a fruit extract. The hydroxycitric acid (HCA) it provides supports fat loss in several ways.
HCA is normally associated with appetite control. It also appears to limit your body's ability to store fat.
More interestingly, Garcinia cambogia extracts appear to be capable of preventing and reducing the accumulation of visceral fat (belly fat). [11]
LeanBean Nighttime Fat Burner Summary
LeanBean has much to offer as a nighttime fat burner, with the exception of PhenQ and Phen24, the abilities of the other fat burners we evaluated were a very poor comparison.
In general, PhenQ and Leanbean are somewhat better options than LeanBean. However, if you are prone to bouts of nighttime hunger, LeanBean is probably the best nighttime fat burner to choose.
Nighttime Fat Burner Supplements Compared
Here are the best of the rest nighttime fat burners. Some also act as daytime fat burners.
Although PhenQ, Phen24, and LeanBean are easily the best nighttime fat burners, five of the other supplements we evaluated deserve honorable mentions.
None of them are capable of producing the same level of nighttime fat burning as our top 3 but they are still leagues ahead of any of the other contenders some people are using to help them to burn extra fat during the night.
Instant Knockout
Instant Knockout is a fat burner developed to support the needs of professional fighters. It significantly enhances fat burning, controls hunger, and provides a tremendous energy boost.
You take Instant Knockout four times per day. The last dose is at 5 pm. So, unless you are ultra-sensitive to caffeine, Instant Knockout won't stop you from sleeping. However, the metabolism boost it provides will help you to burn extra fat all through the night.
Burn PM
As the name suggests, Burn PM is designed to increase fat burning at night. Unfortunately, the increase in fat loss is likely to be limited but it should work and is unlikely to interfere with sleep.
BPI Sports Night Burn
Worthy of an honorable mention but still somewhat of a gamble, Night Burn is a supplement developed by BPI Sports.
Customer reviews show it works well for some people but this option also has a reputation for causing unpleasant side effects.
Envy Night Time Fat Burner
Envy is another nighttime fat burner that appears to work well for some people but lets itself down by causing side effects.
Some people appear to be lucky enough to enjoy the benefits with none of the associated perils. It all boils down to the luck of the draw.
Lean PM
Lean PM is a nighttime fat burner supplement that provides a combination of ingredients that boost metabolism while calming the mind.
This is another option that works well for some people but causes others to experience unpleasant side effects. Night terrors are one of them so, although it has potential as a nighttime fat burner, Lean PM is not good enough to be included on the list of most effective night-time fat burning supplements.
Where to Buy Nighttime Fat Burners?
Night fat burners can be purchased restriction free. They do not need a prescription - that are classed as over the counter weight loss pills. Although you can buy nighttime fat burners at GNC, WalMart, Walgreens and many other health stores and pharmacies, we suggest ordering the supplement directly from the manufacturer.
How Do Nighttime Fat Burners Work?
Nighttime fat burners boost your metabolism to help you to burn more fat than you could with diet and exercise alone. Daytime fat burners do the same thing. The only difference is night time fat burners are marketed on their ability to do this at night.
Many of the supplements that aim to help you to burn more fat at night are designed to aid sleep as well. They may also provide support in other areas such as appetite suppression.
Several natural ingredients can help you relax and get ready for sleep. Hops can be very useful in this role.
Unfortunately, many supplements for burning fat designed to be used at night contain the sleep hormone melatonin. Although there is a synthetic version, it's also possible to obtain it via animal pineal glands. The labels on sleep supplements rarely specify the type they provide.
Regardless of the source (synthetic or animal), melatonin supplements have the potential to cause many side effects including anxiety, depression, and daytime sleepiness. They can also produce unfavorable reactions to certain medications including blood thinners and birth control pills.
As for the value of taking melatonin to improve sleep, it's open to debate. Some research suggests it may help you to get to sleep more easily, other research indicates it does not. [12]
The bottom line is that, although some supplements are very good at increasing fat loss during sleep, the ones that work best at night are rarely sold with this focus. PhenQ and Leanbean are two of the best examples.
Night Time Fat Burner Supplements Conclusion
The fact that you arrived on this page and read this article suggests you want to burn extra fat at night. As we have already pointed out, you are not alone in this. Losing weight while you sleep is a common ambition.
However, unless you also have difficulties sleeping, it's highly unlikely that you will require a specialist product.
Many people only spend six to eight hours in bed. That's a small fraction of a 24-hour day and, during the day, is when most of the important things happen, such as eating. You don't eat while you are asleep.
When people gain weight, it's due to consuming too many calories. When they struggle to lose weight, it's generally because they cannot commit to a low-calorie diet due to an inability to fight hunger.
The best fat burners control daytime hunger. This makes it easier to eat less food and burn more fat ‒ during the day.
They also boost metabolism, helping you to burn more calories and fat than normal. With all the most powerful options, such as PhenQ and Leanbean, the increase in metabolism is still present well into the night, helping you to burn extra fat while you sleep.
Good nighttime fat burners can do this too but they offer little or no benefit throughout the day. The metabolism boost wears off and they will do little or nothing to address daytime hunger.
That's no good. If you want to lose weight quickly and efficiently, you need to maximize your fat-burning 24 hours a day. PhenQ and Leanbean can help you to do this. So can Phen24.
If you have difficulty sleeping, Phen24 can help with this too. It does it without using melatonin and has no known side effects.
All nighttime fat burner supplements should be used in conjunction with a healthy diet.