Best Natural Andropause Treatment 2023: Top Male Menopause Supplements for Men Over 40

If you are male and over 40 and feeling your age you could be experiencing the male menopause. As a man ages his testosterone levels decline, he may experience decreased muscle mass and loss of libido (sexual dysfunction). Luckily there are natural treatments and supplements to raise testosterone levels, treat erectile dysfunction and increase muscle mass.
Here are the best supplements for male menopause
- Testo Prime (Best Male Menopause Supplement Overall)
- Performer 8 (Best Supplement for Men with Low Libido or ED)
- Dim3X (Best Estrogen Blocker for Men)
All three supplements work in different ways to address different issues. Testo Prime will fulfill most male needs - all three supplements work extremely well together in combination. Separate purchases will need to be made as they are from different manufacturers.
#1 - Testo Prime (Best Male Menopause Supplement Overall)
CLICK here to view price and availability on Testo Prime
Male menopause can cause a variety of issues. It can lower libido, resulting in little or no desire for sex. It can also hamper sexual performance, affect fertility, and even cause erectile dysfunction (ED).
As we have already pointed out, when you are affected by issues such as these, you are going to notice and your partner will notice too.
Menopausal men can suffer from fatigue, irritability, and depression. These and all the other symptoms of male menopause are due to low testosterone.
Low testosterone also makes it hard for men to retain their existing muscle mass. Many "menopausal" men notice reductions in muscle size and strength.
However, low testosterone can affect bone mineral density as well, leading to brittle bones and osteoporosis. This is a problem men are unlikely to become aware of until something goes snap.
So, if you are showing other symptoms of male menopause, it may be best to hope for the best but expect the worst and tackle the problem before things get out of hand.
Some men choose to undergo testosterone replacement therapy, but this route presents risks of its own. That's why using a natural supplement can be such an attractive option.
Although there are a few near contenders, when it comes to boosting testosterone and controlling the symptoms of male menopause, the abilities of Testo Prime are second to none.
What Is Testo Prime?
Testo Prime is a testosterone boosting supplement that provides 12 natural ingredients. As is the case with all the top male menopause supplements, Testo Prime is produced in capsule format. In this case, you need to take four capsules per day.
That may sound like a lot but with so many ingredients involved, it would be impossible to fit them all into a single pill.
If you have seen alternative products that have 12 or more ingredients locked into a single pill, the inclusion rates will likely be very low. Too low to be beneficial.
Fortunately, only one dose of Testo Prime is required per day, taken at breakfast.
It's important not to confuse Testo Prime with standard testosterone boosters. Although several of the ingredients boost testosterone, the formulation contains additional inclusions that bring other useful benefits to the table.
Testo Prime Benefits
- Supports increases in natural testosterone production
- Boosts libido, fertility, and sexual performance
- Enhances fat-burning and muscle mass
- Protects against anxiety and fatigue
- Supports memory, cognitive function, and mood
- Improves bone mineral density
- Supports cardiovascular health
How Testo Prime Treats Testosterone Deficiency
Testo Prime contains several natural testosterone boosters including Panax ginseng, ashwagandha (Withania somnifera), and fenugreek.
Panax Ginseng
You may have heard of ginseng because it has such a good reputation as an aphrodisiac. However, there are several plants in the ginseng family. Also known as red ginseng and Korean ginseng, Panax ginseng is the most powerful form.
Due to its ability to invigorate the body, treat many ailments, and (allegedly) increase lifespan, Chinese herbalists consider ginseng a life-giving herb.
Research supports using Panax ginseng to increase libido, fertility, and sexual function. [1]
Additional research, published in Aging and Disease (December 2017), shows ginseng also has anti-aging capabilities [2]
Ashwagandha
Like ginseng, ashwagandha offers many health benefits. It's a highly valued ingredient in traditional Indian Ayurvedic medicine.
Testo Prime provides ashwagandha as KSM-66. It's a standardized extract that boasts unbeatable potency.
Easily one of the best supplement ingredients for controlling the symptoms of male menopause, study data show ashwagandha can boost testosterone by 10-22% in as little as 3 months. [3]
The results of another study show elderly people using the herb daily became more mentally alert and enjoyed a better quality of life. [4]
Fenugreek
Like ashwagandha, fenugreek is a herb from India. In addition to having medicinal value in several areas, fenugreek is also a popular culinary herb that's a key ingredient in many Indian dishes.
The results of a meta-analysis of randomized studies published in Phytotherapy Research (July 2020), show supplementing with fenugreek can produce significant increases in testosterone. [5]
Other research, published in Pharmaceuticals (February 2022), suggests fenugreek may also offer protection against skin aging. [6]
Green Tea
Green tea is rich in antioxidants that fight free radical toxins and reduce oxidative stress. It's so healthy many people consider it a superfood. That's pretty good going for something you drink.
Green tea boasts several proven health benefits including, improvements in mental alertness, weight loss support, and reducing the symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis. [7]
Research published in Nutrition Research (July 2009), suggests green tea may also offer protection from age-related bone loss and osteoporosis. [8]
B Vitamins
B vitamins boost vitality by helping the body to extract energy from food. They can also improve physical stamina by aiding red blood cell production. Most of the best energy drinks have B vitamins in them.
Testo Prime Pros
- Contains several of the best natural testosterone boosters
- Proven to promote healthy testosterone levels
- Tackles all the symptoms of male menopause
- Does not have any known side effects
- The manufacturer offers a lifetime money-back guarantee
Test Prime Cons
- You can only buy it from the official website
- Not available on some countries
#2 - Performer 8 (Best Supplement for Men with Very Low Libido or ED)
CLICK here to view price and availability on Performer 8
If the aging process is mainly affecting your sex life and causing drop in hormone levels and doing so in a big way, Performer 8 may be the best supplement to buy. However, you need to bear in mind some of the symptoms of andropause, such as reduced bone mineral density, are not readily apparent.
Fortunately, although Performer 8 is primarily geared towards improving libido and sexual health, its ability to support increases in natural testosterone should also help it to tackle some of the other aspects of male menopause.
So, although Testo Prime offers greater overall value, Performer 8 still has plenty to offer to aging men. It's a male enhancement product that has a few extra whistles and bells.
What Is Performer 8?
Performer 8 is a capsule-type supplement you take once each day. The dose is three capsules, taken with a meal. You can choose any meal you want, but it's best to remain consistent.
The Performer 8 formulation consists of 9 key ingredients that boost testosterone and greatly influence libido, fertility, and sexual performance for the better.
According to the manufacturer, Performer 8 makes men who use it 8 times better in bed. That explains the name, but it's unclear how anyone can measure this type of thing.
Regardless of the level of improvement, be it 3 times or 12 times, men who have experience using this product claim it has done wonders for their sex lives. Some men are even using Performer 8 as a side-effect-free alternative to Viagra.
Performer 8 Benefits
- Boosts testosterone
- Combats androgen deficiency
- Increases the desire for sex
- Revitalizes sexual stamina
- Improves erection hardness and girth
- Increases sperm volume and motility
- Improves sexual focus
- Prevents premature ejaculation
- Increases self-confidence
How Does Performer 8 Treat Andropause Symptoms
Each dose of Performer 8 provides 9 key ingredients. Some of them stimulate elevations in testosterone, others support a healthier erection mechanism.
Panax Ginseng & Ashwagandha
We already covered both of these herbs in the Testo Prime ingredient evaluation. Panax ginseng and ashwagandha boost testosterone production.
Ashwagandha has also been shown to benefit elderly people by enhancing mental alertness and improving their quality of life. [4]
Horny Goat Weed
Also known as bishop's hat, horny goat weed (Epimedium alpinum) is a natural source of icariin.
Icariin is a phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor (PDE5 inhibitor). So is Viagra so it's not surprising some men are using Performer 8 as an alternative to that famous "blue pill." [9]
To become hard, the penis needs to fill up with blood. PDE5 inhibitors support this process by relaxing the muscles in the penis so the blood can flow into the corpus cavernosum (erectile tissues) more easily. [10]
Muira Puama
Muira puama is a bush native to the Amazon jungle. A popular "potency wood," its roots provide compounds that have a reputation for enhancing libido and making the penis harder.
Some studies suggest Muira puama may also increase nerve sensitivity in the penis, improving the joy of sex.
Maca
Like a lot of other sex pills and male enhancement products, Peformer 8 contains Maca (Lepidium meyenii). Also known as Peruvian ginseng, Maca is an edible plant from South America.
People in Peru and nearby countries have been using maca as an aphrodisiac for many generations. Research is also supportive of using maca in this way. However, it does not appear to boost testosterone. [11]
Performer 8 Pros
- Provides several natural libido boosters
- Increases testosterone production
- Enhances sexual performance
- There are no known side effects
- The manufacturer provides a lifetime money-back guarantee
Performer 8 Cons
- You can only buy it from the official website
- Doesn't ship to some countries
#3 - Dim3X (Best Estrogen Blocker for Men)
CLICK here to view price and availability on Dim3X
Although the supplement's ability to boost testosterone production is limited, Dim3X does something the previous two supplements cannot. It inhibits the activity of the enzyme that causes testosterone to convert to estrogen (the female sex hormone). It's easily the best estrogen-blocking supplement for men and offers undoubted value to some men who are battling the symptoms of male menopause.
It may not be desirable for testosterone to convert to estrogen, but it's a normal occurrence. It's known as aromatization.
Men need a little estrogen, so the process is not totally undesirable unless things get too out of balance. Several things can cause this to happen including steroid abuse and excessive belly fat.
If medical tests show you have high estrogen or you jiggle when you wiggle due to excess fat around your midsection, Dim3X could be the best supplement to help you to fight male menopause.
What Is Dim3X?
By now, you probably won't be surprised to learn Dim3X is a pill. However, in this case, instead of just one, you will need to take three doses each day.
As we have already pointed out, its ability to increase testosterone is limited. However, presuming you are already producing a reasonable amount of testosterone, Dim3X can help you to reap its benefits by reducing aromatization.
Dim3X Benefits to the Aging Male
- Blocks aromatase enzyme
- Metabolizes estrogen
- Supports testosterone
- Improves mood, energy, and overall health
How Does Dim3X Ingredient Highlights
The Dim3X formulation only has four ingredients so we may as well mention them all.
DIM (Diindolylmethane)
DIM is a compound that is naturally-occurring in cruciferous vegetables. It has been the subject of much research, nearly all of it involving women.
This scientific bias is largely due to the relationship between high estrogen and breast cancer. As a whole, study data is highly supportive of using DIM to modulate estrogen and attempts have been made to develop it into a drug. [12]
Vitamin E
Vitamin E is a fat-soluble nutrient that serves many roles in the body including supporting eye health and immune function.
Research suggests Vitamin E also plays a role in testosterone production. [13]
Astragin
Astragin is a proprietary ingredient that provides a combination of Panax notoginseng with Astragalus membranaceus. It's important to confuse Panax notoginseng with Panax ginseng because it's not the same.
Panax notoginseng is not a testosterone booster.
Rat-based research suggests Astragalus membranaceus may boost testosterone but, even if it can do this, with only vitamin E to help it, the herb is unlikely to offer much benefit.
BioPerine
BioPerine is a brand of black pepper extract that's 95% piperine. It's a common supplement inclusion because it aids the absorption of other ingredients.
Dim3X Pros
- Reduces aromatization
- Does not have any known side effects
- Lifetime money-back guarantee
Dim3X Cons
- Limited value as a testosterone booster
- You need to take it 2 times per day
- Only available from the official website
Male Menopause Symptoms and Treatment Options
These days, there are supplements designed to rectify most problems. That includes male menopause (andropause).
However, as with diet pills, muscle growth enhancers, smart pills, or any other type of supplement, the quality of male menopause products varies.
Although there are some excellent options available, the sad fact is most of them have limited value and many offer no benefits at all.
So, what's the best male menopause and andropause supplement? That will depend on the areas of your life the condition is affecting.
Andropause Symptoms
Some men going through andropause mainly experience reduced libido and problems with sexual function. However, male menopause can cause a variety of other issues as well, and generally does.
The problem is, many of the symptoms of male menopause are easy to miss. For instance, when men start tiring more easily, they may put it down to a variety of issues such as too many late nights or working too hard.
When their sex lives start going down the pan, it's a different matter. That sort of problem is pretty hard to ignore.
Here and the Signs and Symptoms of Male Menopause
Male menopause, also known as andropause or late-onset hypogonadism, refers to a gradual decrease in testosterone levels in men as they age. The signs and symptoms of male menopause can include:
- Erectile dysfunction or reduced sex drive
- Difficulty sleeping or insomnia
- Reduced muscle mass and strength
- Decreased bone density
- Fatigue or decreased energy levels
- Mood changes, such as irritability or depression
- Hot flashes or night sweats
- Increased body fat, particularly around the waist
- Decreased cognitive function, including memory loss and difficulty concentrating
- Reduced facial or body hair growth
- Gynecomastia, or the development of breast tissue.
It is important to note that not all men will experience these symptoms, and some of these symptoms may be caused by other medical conditions. A diagnosis of late-onset hypogonadism should be made by a healthcare professional after a thorough evaluation of symptoms and testing of testosterone levels. Testosterone therapy may be recommended.
Natural Treatments for Andropause FAQs
What's the difference between andropause and male menopause?
Andropause is a condition that only affects men. It's caused by low testosterone. However, although andropause is often referred to as male menopause it's different from the menopause women have to endure.
Female menopause is the result of changes in estrogen. These changes happen quite fast. The hormonal changes that cause andropause happen over several decades. After adolescence, testosterone levels decrease a little, year after year.
What's the average age for male menopause or andropause?
Although the age can vary from one man to the next, male menopause generally occurs at age 40.
Is male menopause worse than female menopause?
Female menopause always results in infertility. Andropause may not so it could be argued that female menopause is worse.
Andropause Research Sources and Clinical Trials 2023
1. Ginseng and Male Reproductive Function: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3861174/
2. Ginseng: An Non Negligible Natural Remedy for Healthy Aging: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5758347/
3. Withania somnifera Improves Semen Quality in Stress-Related Male Fertility: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3136684/
4. Efficacy and Tolerability of Ashwagandha Root Extract in the Elderly for Improvement of General Well-being and Sleep: A Prospective, Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled Study: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7096075/
5. Effect of Fenugreek Extract Supplement on Testosterone Levels in Male: A Meta-Analysis of Clinical Trials: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/ptr.6627
6. Ethanolic Fenugreek Extract: Its Molecular Mechanisms against Skin Aging and the Enhanced Functions by Nanoencapsulation: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8879298/
7. Potential Health Benefits of Green Tea Backed by Science: https://www.everydayhealth.com/diet-and-nutrition-pictures/life-sustaining-reasons-to-drink-green-tea.aspx
8. Green Tea and Bone Metabolism: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0271531709001110
9. Effects of Icariin on Cgmp-Specific PDE5 and Camp-Specific PDE4 Activities: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/12646997/
10. Phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE5) Inhibitors In the Management of Erectile Dysfunction: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3776492/
11. Effect of Lepidium Meyenii (Maca) On Sexual Desire and Its Absent Relationship With Serum Testosterone Levels in Adult Healthy Men: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/12472620/
12. First Results of the Double-Blind Randomized Placebo-Controlled Multicenter Clinical Trial of Dim-Based Therapy Designed as Personalized Approach to Reverse Prostatic Intraepithelial Neoplasia (Pin): https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/s13167-016-0057-3
13. Effect of Vitamin E on Function of Pituitary-Gonadal Axis in Male Rats and Human Subjects: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/6816576/