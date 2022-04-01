Best Metabolism Booster Pills: Compare Metabolism Boosters for Weight Loss

Metabolism plays a significant role in weight loss. That's why all the top weight loss supplements are also metabolism boosters. Of course, the weight loss pills provide support in other areas, too, but it is the metabolism boost that is most useful for helping us lose weight quicker.
All the best metabolism booster pills suppress appetite, making it easier to eat less food. They also provide extra energy to help you avoid the feelings of fatigue that often accompany low-calorie diets. Pills that increase metabolic rate are available over the counter or online.
Top Metabolism Booster Supplements for Losing Weight
- PhenQ - Editors Choice
- Leanbean
- PhenGold
- Instant Knockout
- Prime Shred
There may be additional benefits depending on the option you choose, but all the best weight loss pills provide a metabolism boost.
Metabolism often slows as we get older, making it much easier to start gaining stubborn fat. This can be why some people suddenly start piling on the pounds.
When slow metabolism is mainly responsible for weight gain, good metabolism boosters can be particularly useful. However, even if your metabolism is already pretty fast, giving it a boost will still help you lose more weight than you could with diet and exercise alone.
If you already have experience with metabolism booster pills, you will already know there are many options available. However, you may also be aware that many of them are not as good as they appear to be.
However, some options work exceptionally well. Finding them is the problem. Unless you know someone who can point you in the right direction, it can be like looking for a needle in a haystack.
To make your life easier, we've put together a list of the best metabolism booster pills for 2022. Although they are all powerful, certain options may be more appropriate for you than others. Comparing them is the best way to get the right metabolism booster to support your weight loss needs.
The 5 Best Metabolism Booster Weight Loss Pills
Here are the most effective dietary supplements for increasing the metabolic rate. They can help raise the basal metabolic rate, help you lose weight, and also burn body fat. They are suitable for both men and women.
#1 PhenQ - Metabolism Booster Supplement
We're putting PhenQ at the top of the list. In addition to being one of the best metabolism booster supplements, it is also the option that offers the greatest level of overall weight loss support.
Like all the other weight loss pills on our list, PhenQ only provides natural ingredients. There are no chemicals or drugs. You won't find a better metabolism booster pill available without a prescription.
Many people who have relevant experience will tell you PhenQ is better than prescription diet pills.
As the name suggests, PhenQ is specially formulated to provide overweight people with a safe alternative to Phentermine. Both options work, but PhenQ is the only one that can boost metabolism and suppress hunger without causing side effects.
A lot of independent review sites highly rates PhenQ and, although it has only been available since 2015, it has already helped 90,000 customers to blitz their unwanted fat.
The formulation attacks fat from all sides, providing five key benefits. One of the main things it does is deliver a phenomenal metabolism boost. Several of the ingredients help make it possible. A-Lacy Reset is a special blend of alpha-lipoic acid and cysteine.
Alpha-lipoic acid is an antioxidant that is present in certain foods. Cysteine is an amino acid. You can get it from food too, but nothing you eat will provide the same metabolism boost as this special pairing.
A-Lacys reset doesn't only help you to burn fat. It also allows you to gain muscle. Doing so prevents your metabolism from slowing due to loss of muscle mass.
PhenQ Ingredients
The complete list of PhenQ ingredients looks like this:
- Calcium Carbonate
- Chromium Picolinate
- L-Carnitine Fumarate
- Caffeine Anhydrous
- Nopal Cactus Fiber
- Capsimax
- a-Lacys Reset
Reasons to Boost Your Metabolism with PhenQ
There are plenty of good reasons to choose PhenQ. Its ability to boost metabolism is just one of them. However, PhenQ also makes dieting easier by subduing hunger and cravings, giving you extra energy, enhancing your mood, and making it difficult for your body to continue storing fat.
- One of the best natural metabolism boosters ever created
- Provides an unparalleled level of weight loss support
- Made for burning fat, appetite suppression and weight loss
- Multi-buy savings and discounts
- Free international shipping
- 60-day money-back guarantee
- Vegan-friendly
#2 Leanbean - Weight Loss Supplement for Women
Leanbean is a diet pill for women designed for feminine biology from the ground up and was originally only available to women working in the modeling industry.
Although many of the best unisex metabolism boosters provide good results for women and men, there are strong arguments for using Leanbean instead.
Women have to contend with hormonal issues that men do not. Some women gain weight when they are ovulating. It is not a problem all women have to contend with, but many of them do, and it is all thanks to fluctuations in estrogen.
Even women who have never had to contend with this hurdle may suddenly start gaining weight as they approach the "change of life." But, again, it is the fluctuations in estrogen that causes the problem.
Caffeine and other stimulants have the potential to cause these fluctuations in estrogen to occur more often. Leanbean is stimulant-free. The formulation even provides ingredients that calm estrogen down. Unisex diet pills don't offer women this kind of support.
Whether they are made for men or women, all the best metabolism booster pills provide appetite suppression. However, none of them are as geared towards hunger control as Leanbean. The formulation is extra tough on hunger because research shows that women find it harder to control their appetites than men.
Each dose of Leanbean provides a whole gram of glucomannan, a natural fiber that soaks up water and expands in the stomach, making it feel friendly and complete.
The European Safety Authority evaluated numerous studies and decided that one gram of glucomannan, three times per day, is the best dose. Leanbean provides this and has other appetite suppressants as well.
Leanbean Ingredients
Leanbean Ingredients

The complete list of Leanbean ingredients looks like this:
- Vitamin B6
- Vitamin B12
- Chromium Picolinate
- Acai Berry
- Green Coffee
- Glucomannan
- Garcinia Cambogia
- Green Tea Extract
- Turmeric Powder
- Cayenne Pepper
- Raspberry Ketones
- Black Pepper
Reasons to Boost Your Metabolism with Leanbean
Leanbean provides two of the best natural metabolism boosters globally - green tea and cayenne. We say they are the best because so many studies prove their abilities.
The formulation also contains raspberry ketones. It further enhances weight loss by causing the body to produce more of a fat-burning hormone called adiponectin.
- Designed to work in harmony with the female metabolism
- Extra tough on hunger
- Stimulant-free
- Vegan friendly
- Free worldwide shipping and 90-day money-back guarantee when you buy The Complete Bundle
#3 PhenGold - Thermogenic Fat Burner
PhenGold is the best one-dose metabolism booster. You take three capsules with your breakfast, and it sets you up for the day. If you find it hard to fit multiple doses into your daily routine, PhenGold may be the best option to choose.
Like all the other top metabolism-boosting supplements, PhenGold is no one-trick pony. It also controls hunger, increases energy, sharpens mental focus, and enhances mood. So if you think PhenGold sounds like another Phentermine substitute, you got that right, and the fact it's designed to compete with a prescription drug should give you an idea of its power.
PhenGold gets a lot of its metabolism-boosting capabilities from green tea and cayenne. However, it also provides a generous dose of caffeine, a scientifically proven metabolism booster.
At 225 mg per dose, PhenGold is a thermogenic fat burner that has slightly more caffeine than a couple of cups of coffee. However, the formulation also provides L-Theanine, which contrasts with caffeine by improving tolerance.
When you take PhenGold with your breakfast and boost your metabolism, it will clear your mind and give you extra energy well into the day. PhenGold is ideal for weight maintenance when used with a balanced diet.
The energy-boosting ability of PhenGold is not reliant on caffeine though. The formulation also provides B vitamins to help you extract the maximum amount of energy from your food.
PhenGold Ingredients
The complete list of PhenGold ingredients looks like this:
- Green Tea
- Caffeine Anhydrous
- L-Theanine
- Cayenne Pepper
- Green Coffee Bean Extract
- Rhodiola Root
- L-Tyrosine
- DMAE Bitartrate
- Niacin
- Vitamin B6
- Vitamin B12
- Bioperine
Reasons to Boost Your Metabolism with PhenGold
When you compare PhenGold with the other best metabolism boosters for weight loss, you will notice some ingredients are the same. There is no mystery about that. We only chose supplements that provide ingredients with plenty of research to prove that they work. Green tea and cayenne are a couple of examples.
The main advantage PhenGold has over the other four dietary supplements is that it is an excellent option for people with poor memories or busy schedules. In addition, you only need to take it at the start of the day to help your weight loss regimen.
- Only one dose per day
- Great for losing weight
- It supports fat loss in multiple ways
- Savings and discounts for placing larger orders
- Free fast shipping
- 100-day money-back guarantee
- Vegan-friendly
#4 Instant Knockout - Lose Weight and Burn Fat
It provides more caffeine than any of the other top metabolism booster pills. Still, Instant Knockout is the perfect fat loss companion for bodybuilders, fighters, and anyone else who spends a lot of time training.
Instant Knockout is somewhat of a hybrid product. In addition to helping you to burn more fat, it functions well as a pre-workout supplement. It can help you lose weight by igniting your fat-burning hormones and raising body temperature.
Thanks to green tea and cayenne pepper extract, Instant Knockout is equally good for cutting cycles. And with plenty of caffeine and B vitamins, you need not worry about running out of steam in the gym or the ring.
Nor will you need to worry about being floored by hunger. The formulation has a generous dose of glucomannan and some chromium picolinate to prevent sugar cravings.
Instant Knockout is a very specialized metabolism-boosting supplement. It was developed specifically to help professional fighters with their weight management. The bottle pays homage to the supplement's roots. It looks like a fist.
Instant Knockout Ingredients
The complete list of Instant Knockout ingredients looks like this:
- Glucomannan (1800mg)
- Green Tea Extract
- Caffeine Anhydrous
- Green Coffee Extract
- Cayenne Powder
- Zinc
- Vitamin B6
- Vitamin B12
- Chromium Picolinate
- Piperine
Reasons to Boost Your Metabolism with Instant Knockout
Instant Knockout is one of the best metabolism-boosting supplements on the planet. If you are serious about building an awesome physique, it can help you do it. If you seek success in fighting sports, it will take more than a weight loss supplement to do it, but this one will ensure you have all the right tools for the job.
Some supplements are all about hype. Instant Knockout is about results. Many fighters swear by it. Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) legend Diego Sanchez is one of them.
Instant Knockout is also endorsed by top MMA coach Greg Jackson, who recommends it to his fighters.
- Boosts energy and focus on helping you to train
- It helps fat oxidation and reduces body fat
- It helps retain lean muscle mass during cutting cycles
- Controls hunger
- Free same-day shipping
- Vegan-friendly
- Endorsed by MMA professionals
#5 Prime Shred - Male Thermogenic Fat Burner
Prime Shred is another powerful metabolism booster that utilizes all of the diet pill industry's star players. With 500 mg of green tea extract per dose, you can be sure of some significant fat-burning action.
Prime Shred dietary supplement also provides a hefty dose of cayenne pepper but is included as a concentrate with ten times standard potency. Using this type of extract is a neat trick that stops the capsules from becoming too big and bulky.
Prime Shred has a few things in common with Instant Knockout. Like its punchy fat-burning competitor, Prime Shred is aimed at people who like to train.
The formulation has slightly less caffeine than Instant Knockout but compensates by providing an extra B vitamin.
Better known as Niacin, Vitamin B3 energizes your body like other B vitamins do. However, it also relaxes the blood vessels to improve circulation. This ability has allowed Vitamin B3 to become a popular bodybuilding supplement ingredient.
Vitamin B3 helps the muscles get extra oxygen and blood by improving circulation. This makes it possible to train harder for longer before lactic acid build-up and fatigue forces you to stop.
Training harder increases your metabolism even more. So it is a win-win situation.
Prime Shred Ingredients
The complete Prime Shred ingredient list looks like this:
- Niacin (Vitamin B3)
- Vitamin B6
- Vitamin B12
- Green Tea
- L-Tyrosine
- Rhodiola Rosea
- Caffeine Anhydrous
- L-Theanine
- Cayenne Pepper 10:1
- DMAE Bitartrate
- Green Coffee Bean Extract 4:1
- BioPerine
Reasons to Boost Your Metabolism with Prime Shred
The reasons for choosing this metabolism booster are the same as those for choosing Instant Knockout. In addition to helping you burn fat faster, it can help you train harder and build a lean, well-defined physique.
- Enhances metabolism
- Helps you to break through plateaus and burn extra fat
- Targets fat in stubborn areas
- Helps you to get ripped and lean
- Multi-buy discounts and special deals
- Free international shipping
- 100-day money-back guarantee
- Vegan friendly
How We Rate and Rank the Leading Metabolism Boosting Pills
We compare, review and rank the principle and chief supplements that increase the metabolic rate by looking at the ingredient profile, the customer reviews and testimonials, and the reputation of the company that makes the dietary supplement.
We also consider the metabolism supplements cost, customer service, and refund policy.
How Do Metabolism Booster Pills Work?
Metabolism boosters increase energy expenditure. So does exercise, but the best booster pills can do it while your body is at rest.
Good booster pills cannot take the place of exercise. The metabolism boost exercise provides greater. Pills provide a little extra increase on top and help you to burn more fat than normal by increasing your basal metabolic rate. They usually achieve this by increasing thermogenesis.
In addition to speeding up metabolism, all the best booster pills also control hunger and provide extra energy.
Let's look at how these benefits fit into the broader picture of things.
Increasing Thermogenesis
Thermogenesis is a normal part of life. It generates heat within the body. Exercise increases it. That is why training hard makes you work up a sweat.
Some natural compounds, like cayenne, caffeine, and green tea, increase thermogenesis, too, causing you to lose extra energy as heat.
That extra energy has to come from somewhere and if your diet is not providing enough calories, your body starts burning fat.
Suppressing Appetite
All the top metabolism-boosting pills provide hunger control. However, some provide more than others and for obvious reasons, Leanbean tops the list in this regard.
People take a metabolism-boosting pill because they want to burn more fat than they could by diet and exercise alone. Unfortunately, hunger is a powerful opponent, and you won't get far if more calories enter your mouth than it's possible to burn.
That is why it's so important for metabolism boosters to be able to provide hunger control.
Boosting Energy
One way to boost energy and prevent fatigue is to use stimulants. Another way is to use B vitamins, and, as you may have noticed, the top metabolism booster pills often have both.
Ingredients like these make it easier to get through the day without having to contend with fatigue or eat extra food.
Popular Metabolism-Boosting Ingredients
Here are the most effective ingredients often found in metabolism supplements. The following ingredients can also promote weight loss, burn stored fat (burn calories) and help maintain muscle mass.
Caffeine
Some people frown on using caffeine, often associating it with unpleasant side effects such as anxiety, jitters, and headaches.
Unless you have low tolerance, side effects like these only occur if you take overly high doses. The problem is that many diet pills provide way too much caffeine, often exceeding the maximum recommendation of 400 mg per day.
When you go stupid with caffeine, it often causes problems. You can enjoy the benefits without worrying about side effects when you go easy with it.
Caffeine clears the mind, improving concentration and focus. It also livens you up by providing extra energy.
Caffeine increases thermogenesis as well and is cheaper than many alternative options. That's why some manufacturers use it in ridiculously high quantities.
Green Tea Extract
Green tea is one of the most-studied natural metabolism boosters in the world. It works, and there is plenty of data that proves it.
Green Tea is a source of caffeine. It doesn't provide a lot, but it's there.
However, even if you were to choose a decaffeinated version, it would still help you lose weight. Research shows that the antioxidants in green tea make it such an excellent natural metabolism booster.
Capsicum Pepper
Capsicum is a source of capsaicin, and the hot property the pepper produces prevent insects from eating it. However, we humans are a different kettle of fish. Many of us love hot and spicy food.
Capsaicin enhances thermogenesis and weight loss. Even if you were unaware of what was happening, you might have experienced this when you got all hot and sweaty while eating a spicy meal.
Capsaicin also suppresses appetite. That makes it doubly useful, and there is plenty of research to support using capsaicin as a fat loss aid.
Scientists have been aware of these abilities for decades. However, recent research shows that capsaicin further supports fat loss by converting white adipose tissue (WAT) to brown adipose tissue (BAT). This further boosts metabolism by increasing non-shivering thermogenesis.
L-Carnitine
L-carnitine is a versatile amino acid. It builds muscle, enhances physical performance, aids testosterone production, and reduces fatigue.
L-carnitine also helps the body convert fat into energy by shuttling fatty acids from the fat cells into the blood.
A recent clinical review, published in April 2020, examined the data from 37 studies and confirmed the amino acid's ability to support weight loss and improvements in body composition.
Other ingredients worthy of mention that can help metabolic health are CLA (conjugated linoleic acid), turmeric and green coffee.
How Much Do the Best Metabolism Booster Pills Cost?
All the top metabolism boosters cost around $50 to $70 for a 30-day supply. Surprisingly, many inferior alternatives cost considerably more.
The five supplements we include on our list come from reputable suppliers that don't scrimp with ingredients or bulk out their products with cheap, useless fillers. Instead, they deliver excellent value for money.
Although the price of all five options is already very reasonable, customers who want an even better deal can bag a bargain by taking advantage of multi-buy savings and free shipping.
Weight loss supplements (metabolic supplements) produce the best results involving multiple benefits. The essentials are stopping food cravings, burning calories, and promoting weight loss.
How to Get the Best Results with Metabolism Booster Pills
When you want to burn fat faster, pills that boost metabolism can help, but they are only part of the solution. You need to use them alongside diet and exercise to get the best results.
Diet, exercise, and metabolism boosters are like the Holy Trinity of weight loss. However, relying on the pills alone would be a devil of a job.
When you get your diet right, your body has fewer calories per day. Exercise causes you to have more calories being used. Because of your diet, your body has to use the energy it reclaims from its fat.
Then, when you bring a good metabolism booster into the equation, it can be like fitting a turbocharger to a car. It allows you to get where you want to be much faster by burning more gas.
Exercise is still important even if you are more interested in fat loss than muscle gain. It keeps you fit, and any improvement in muscle mass increases metabolism.
You don't have to go to the gym if you don't want to. Nor do you need to hit the track. Even lighter activities can help. Many lifestyle modifications, such as avoiding the elevator in favor of the stairs, can make a difference.
Greater effort will equal more significant benefits, and by giving you extra energy, the best metabolism boosters can allow you to provide yourself with that little extra push.
Help with Calorie Control
Many people are unaware of this, but eating fewer calories per day can stall your metabolism. Because your body requires calories to keep it going, when it senses a shortfall, it may slow your metabolism to try and conserve energy.
That's another extra hurdle that is not fair.
Fortunately, the supplements on our list help prevent this ugly scenario by enabling you to enjoy a quicker metabolism without going into fight or flight.
Just remember to always combine a metabolism-boosting supplement with a healthy diet. Eat protein-rich foods and foods that promote weight loss.
How Boost Metabolic Rate Naturally
Here are some natural ways to increase your resting metabolic rate.
- Eat Spicy foods
- Drink cold water
- Eat more protein-rich foods
- Lift heavyweight to build muscle mass
- HIIT workouts
- Drink coffee
Metabolism Booster Supplements - The Bottom Line
Metabolism booster pills can help you improve your rate of fat loss. However, the best options can ease your road to victory by providing you with extra energy and additional support, such as hunger control.
This page lists five of the best pills for boosting metabolism ever created. Regardless of which one you choose, it will help you get where you need to be.
Each option has its distinct benefits. It is up to you to decide which one is the best fit for your needs.
However, if making a choice is difficult, we suggest you go with PhenQ because it offers the broadest level of support. In addition, it is a one-size-fits-all option, so it's pretty hard to go wrong.
If you have a lot of weight to lose, we suggest you consider taking advantage of one of the special deals on metabolism booster pills. There is no point in ordering a fresh bottle every month when ordering an extra bottle or two can save you money by entitling you to free bottles of pills.
Metabolism Boosting Supplements FAQ
Can metabolism booster supplements help you lose weight?
Yes, when you increase metabolism, you burn body fat and calories, resulting in weight loss.
What is fat metabolism?
Metabolizing fat is how your body breaks down ingested fat cells into simpler compounds that your body can use for energy.
Can anyone use a fat metabolism booster supplement?
Anyone over 18 can use metabolism supplements to increase metabolic rate and ultimately lose weight.