Best Legal Steroids for Muscle Growth, Anabolic Alternatives

The traditional way to build muscle is to put in your time at the gym, eat a correctly balanced diet, and get adequate sleep. However, some men doing everything correctly still find it challenging to build the type of physique they desire.
Others, who are already making good gains, may want to speed up the muscle-building process.
One way to increase muscle mass and strength is to use anabolic steroids, but doing so presents certain risks.
The better and more beneficial way is to use muscle-building supplements that mimic the effect of steroids. These are called legal steroid alternatives. This article contains new information for 2022 and includes links to published data to verify claims.
The Top 4 Legal Steroids to Build Muscle for 2022
Here are the most effective, most popular, and best-selling legal anabolic steroids on the market.
- D-Bal (for Bulking and Muscle Growth)
- TestoPrime (for Increasing Testosterone Levels)
- Cardalean (for Cutting Fat and Burning Fat)
- HyperGH 14X (Human Growth Hormone Releaser)
To stack or not to stack, that is the question, and it's a question you will have to answer yourself. However, if you do decide to use a legal steroid stack, these are the three options we like best:
- Crazy Bulk Bulking Stack (Best for Bulking / Enhanced muscle growth)
- BrutalForce Definition Stack (Best for Cutting / Fat Loss, Fat Burning)
- Beast Stack (10-Product Legal Steroid Stack to Help You Build Your Physique Fast)
If you are confused about buying or want to get even better results, we suggest you buy a legal steroids stack.
"Stack" is a bodybuilding term that refers to using a combination of steroids, natural steroids, or supplements and pills.
People have been stacking steroids since the 70s and stacking up the side effects along with the benefits. These days, thanks to advances in supplement science, many bodybuilders are "big" on legal steroid stacks instead.
For one thing, steroids can cause side effects. For another, If you are a competing athlete, testing positive for steroids will almost surely result in competition bans.
Using legal steroids is a better alternative. These high-potency anabolic supplements provide the same kind of benefits as steroids but do not present the same risks to the health and won't endanger your ability to compete in competitions.
The best legal steroids are powered by 100% natural ingredients that enhance protein synthesis and provide other benefits to help you pack on lean muscle mass quickly, burn body fat more efficiently, and increase energy, stamina, and power.
There are plenty of natural legal steroid alternatives to choose from but, although some of them work incredibly well, others are not very good.
Finding the best legal steroids can be a challenging task. Of course, you could go it alone and see them for yourself via trial and error, but that can be an expensive route to take.
The other option is to let someone else do all the hard work for you, and that's what we've done.
We evaluated all the most popular steroid alternatives. After examining the formulations, reading customer reviews, and looking at other important factors, what began as a list of 28 products was reduced to just four.
#1. D-Bal: Best Legal Steroid for Bulking and Muscle Growth
D-Bal is the best safe and legal alternative to Dianabol. Crazy Bulk produces it.
The steroid Dianabol (methandrostenolone) is one of the most powerful anabolic drugs globally. Still, it screws up your ability to produce testosterone and can cause many dangerous side effects, including cardiovascular problems and organ failure.
The unique formulation of high-potency natural ingredients in D-Bal provides the same rapid bulking benefits as Dianabol without any side effects.
The main D-Bal benefits are:
- Rapid muscle gains
- Improved muscle strength
- Enhanced performance
- It helps burn body fat
D-Bal achieves these things in several ways.
The first thing it does is enhance protein synthesis. This optimizes the muscle-building process, helping you pack on lots of lean, high-quality muscle in your rest periods between training.
Next, Crazy Bulk D-Bal reduces serotonin and increases ATP.
Serotonin is a neurotransmitter that makes you feel sleepy and can increase fatigue. ATP provides energy at the cellular level.
By reducing serotonin and increasing ATP, D-Bal boosts your energy levels so you can train harder without fatigue holding you back.
The final thing D-Bal does is make your body produce extra testosterone. This further enhances your muscle gains, gives you even more energy, and makes it easier for you to burn fat.
D-Bal achieves these things by providing a unique combination of branched-chain amino acids (BCCAs), whey protein, and 20-hydroxy ecdysterone.
Although the muscle-building importance of BCAAs and the value of whey are well known, you may not be familiar with 20-hydroxy ecdysterone. It's a plant steroid that's 100% safe and legal to use.
A study conducted in Russia suggests that 20-hydroxy ecdysterone may have greater anabolic properties than traditional bodybuilding steroids.
D-Bal - Other Things to Know
D-Bal is an encapsulated supplement. You take three capsules per day. Although you can use it in cycles if you wish to do so, there is nothing to stop you from using it long-term.
Unlike anabolic steroids, this legal Dianabol replacement does not suppress average testosterone production - it increases it - so when you do stop, you won't need to do a Post Cycle Therapy (PCT).
You can only buy D-Bal from the official website. A 30-day supply costs just under $70. That's cheap to start with, but the price gets even better if you take advantage of bulk-buy discounts or arrive at the site while a flash sale is running. The flash sale discounts can be significant. Often up to 20 percent.
The other thing to be aware of is the money-back guarantee. It's good for 60-days!
#2. TestoPrime: Best Legal Steroid for Increasing Testosterone
Several legal steroids aim to increase testosterone, but TestoPrime is easily the best.
Testosterone is an androgenic hormone and steroid. In addition to being the hormone responsible for providing men with typical male characteristics, such as facial hair and a deep voice, testosterone plays an essential role in protein synthesis and muscle growth. In addition, it can help men lose weight.
One of the reasons the average man has greater muscular strength than the average woman is higher testosterone levels.
Women have testosterone in their bodies, but not nearly as much as men. This is because they have greater levels of estrogen instead.
Most steroids are designed to take over the role of testosterone. That's why female bodybuilders who use anabolic steroids often lose much of their femininity and develop masculine traits.
Undoubtedly one of the best legal steroids ever developed, TestoPrime is also an excellent option for men suffering from fatigue, low libido, and similar problems that can result from low testosterone.
Low testosterone is a problem most men will need to face sooner or later. After adolescence, testosterone production decreases year after year. The older you get, the less testosterone you are likely to produce. That's one of the reasons the aging process makes it harder to attain good muscle gains.
If you want to increase your natural testosterone production levels and your lean muscle ratio, TestoPrime should be considered.
The Main TestoPrime Benefits are:
- Increased energy
- More motivation
- Greater physical stamina
- Increasing muscle mass
- Up to 138% increase in muscle strength
- Up to 92.2% greater endurance
- Faster fat loss
- Stress reduction
- Improvements in sex drive and sexual performance
With no chemicals, drugs, or illegal ingredients, TestoPrime is a 100% natural product that uses 12 carefully selected natural ingredients, including Aspartic Acid, Vitamin D, and fenugreek. Working in unison, the ingredients boost your testosterone production and make sure your circulating levels of the hormone remain sufficiently high.
Other TestoPrime Benefits
Like all the best legal steroids, TestoPrime is a supplement you take orally. Therefore, there is no need for painful intramuscular injections.
You take four capsules daily with breakfast, and each bottle of TestoPrime provides a 30-day supply.
At around $60 per bottle, using this legal steroid isn't going to break the bank, and the manufacturer has so much faith in TestoPrime's abilities it offers a no-questions-asked lifetime guarantee.
As with most other top steroid alternatives, TestoPrime has free worldwide shipping, and the official website always has some spectacular special deals up for grabs. The best one allows you to buy three bottles of TestoPrime at the normal price and get an extra three bottles on the house.
#3. Cardalean: Best for Cutting Cycles and Burning Fat
Cardalean is a top-ranking legal steroid manufactured by Brutal Force. The company developed it to provide bodybuilders with a safe and natural alternative to Cardarine.
Cardarine (GW501516) is an experimental drug that works similarly to anabolic steroids, is often mistakenly classed as a SARM, and is a common addition to SARMs cutting stacks.
Like steroids, SARMs (selective androgen receptor modulators) boost muscle growth by binding with androgen receptors.
However, SARMs only bind with the androgen receptors in muscle and bone. Steroids bind with every androgen receptor they encounter.
Because SARMs are so selective, they cause fewer side effects than steroids. They still cause side effects, though.
This is somewhat irrelevant in the case of Cardarine because, despite its association with SARMs, it's a PPARδ receptor agonist that was developed as a treatment for metabolic and cardiovascular disease.
The companies that created Cardarine ceased development after research showed it could cause side effects.
Unfortunately, other research shows that the drug has great potential as a performance booster and fat burner dietary supplement. Despite the dangers and a ban by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), Cardarine has become popular with athletes.
Many supplement manufacturers have tried to develop safe substitutes to Cardarine, and Brutal Force Cardalean is the best one.
The formulation consists of six natural ingredients that allow Cardalean to be every bit as good as Cardarine, and, best of all, it doesn't cause side effects.
The main Cardalean benefits are:
- Explosive energy
- Greater endurance
- Improvements in vascularity
- Creates lean muscles and strength
- Extreme fat burning and muscle protection
Many of the supplement's benefits are due to its ability to boost nitric oxide (NO). This is partly due to the presence of the amino acid Arginine-alpha-ketoglutarate (AAKG), but it's not the only natural NO booster in the formulation.
Other Cardalean Benefits
To get the best results from Cardalean, you need to take three capsules every day, preferably before breakfast. Then, you should commit to using it for at least two months. After that, it's best to use it in cycles of eight weeks followed by ten days off.
With a usage cost of around $60 per month, Cardalean is another good steroid alternative that can help you attain a phenomenal physique without spending a lot of money. In addition, it has free worldwide shipping a 100-day money-back guarantee, and when you order two bottles, you always get a third one free.
#4. HyperGH 14X: Best HGH Releaser
Another one of the top legal alternatives to steroids, HyperGH 14X, is a natural supplement you can use as a substitute for human growth hormone (HGH) injections.
Although testosterone is your body's most crucial muscle-building hormone, HGH is right there next to it, sitting at the top of the tree.
Research shows these two bodybuilding hormones have a unique synergy. Your body produces more of each of them during sleep, and each one appears to aid the secretion of the other.
It's the hormone equivalent of you scratch my back, and I'll scratch yours.
In addition to supporting improvements in lean muscle mass, HGH helps keep you young. It's sometimes considered the body's internal fountain of youth.
However, as with testosterone, HGH production peaks at adolescence and reduces year after year.
When you see all those aging Hollywood stars who seem unusually fit and young-looking, it's often not all down to plastic surgery. Instead, a lot of them reclaim their lost youth by injecting HGH.
Injecting synthetic HGH may offer many benefits, but it also causes many problems. In addition to having the potential to cause dangerous side effects, using chemical equivalents to HGH also suppresses your average HGH production.
HyperGH 14X is a natural HGH releaser designed to help male bodybuilders increase their muscle mass and strength.
The main HyperGH 14X benefits are:
- Speeds up muscle recovery after training
- Helps increase muscle growth
- Reduces unwanted body fat and improves body composition
HyperGH 14x achieves these things by providing 15 natural ingredients that encourage your body to secrete extra HGH.
One of the ingredients in HyperGH 14X is GABA. Studies show even acting alone can improve HGH production by up to 400%.
Other Things to Know on HyperGH 14H
HyperGH 14X is another encapsulated muscle-building supplement. The dose is three capsules per day, and each box provides a 30-day supply.
With a price tag of just under $70 per box, HyperGH 14X is a tad more expensive than some other legal steroid alternatives. However, it has such a good reputation for delivering results it's still excellent value for money. In addition, when you order a three or six-month supply, the resulting discounts help you get an even better deal.
The other thing you need to know about is the money-back guarantee. It's good for 67 days, with no questions asked.
The Top 3 Legal Steroid Stacks
If you want to get the maximum benefits from legal steroid alternatives, using a stack is then the best way to do it.
However, creating a good stack can be very challenging. It's easier if you have previous experience stacking anabolic steroids because you can simply replace your favorite steroids with their legal alternatives.
If you do not have any experience in this area or prefer to let the experts do the hard work, it's easier to buy a manufacturer-chosen stack.
Best Legal Steroid Stack for Bulking: Crazy Bulk Bulking Stack
The CrazyBulk Bulking stack provides four of the best legal steroid alternatives for helping you to pack on extra muscle:
- Testo-Max
- Trenorol
- D-Bal
- DecaDuro
Using these four top legal steroids together will allow you to make the kind of dramatic improvements in muscle mass that only used to be available to people using anabolic steroids.
The main key benefits are:
- Higher levels of testosterone
- Faster metabolism and reduction in body fat
- Greater physical strength
- Faster muscle growth
- Improved athletic performance
The CrazyBulk Bulking Stack is the perfect option when you want to get big fast without breaking any laws or getting side effects.
By increasing your natural testosterone, Testo-Max gives you extra energy and endurance during your workouts. Later, it enhances protein synthesis to help you heal rapidly and gain extra muscle.
During your workouts, Trenorol works alongside Testo-Max helping you to work out even harder due to improvements in nitrogen retention.
It also boosts red blood cell production. By doing this, Trenorol helps your muscles to get extra oxygen, allowing you to work out longer before having to stop due to muscle fatigue.
D-Bal works alongside the first two legal steroids, helping you to burn more fat for energy and sculpt your muscles.
One of the best things about D-Bal is its ability to reduce muscle soreness and assist tendon healing.
You need to lift heavy if you want to get big. That puts a lot of strain on your muscles and tendons so D-Bal is a perfect addition to the CrazyBulk legal steroid bulking stack, as is DecaDuro.
DecaDuro works alongside Trenorol to further enhance nitrogen retention. Its ability to boost collagen production and strengthen ligaments to reduce joint pains, makes DecaDuro a great partner for D-Bal as well.
Best Legal Steroid Stack for Cutting: CrazyBulk Cutting Stack
Bulking cycles are all about gaining muscle mass. Cutting cycles are about burning fat and getting lean. The CrazyBulk Cutting Stack provides the best combination of steroid alternatives to help you to do it.
The four legal products in the stack are:
- Clenbutrol
- Anvarol
- Winsol
- Testo-Max
You may have noticed CrazyBulk includes Testo-Max in its bulking stack as well. That's not surprising. It's the best natural testosterone booster available and, in addition to supporting muscle growth, testosterone also helps you to burn fat.
When you are cutting, you need to decrease your calorie intake. You have to do this to force your body to burn fat. More often than not, the calorie shortage also results in loss of muscle mass. It's counterproductive, no bodybuilder wants that.
Working together, the four supplements in the CrazyBulk Cutting Stack help you to torch through your fat while continuing to achieve improvements in muscle mass.
Clenbutrol is the most potent fat burner in the stack. The ingredients it provides increase thermogenesis. This boosts your metabolism, helping you to burn extra calories and fat.
Clenbutrol also increases oxygen flow to help you work your muscles harder before getting tired.
Anvarol further boosts your training capabilities by increasing ATP. Next, it helps you to shred more fat without water retention.
Winsol is a potent natural fat shredder too and, thanks to ingredients such as CLA and wild yam, it's one of the best natural steroid alternatives for ensuring your fat loss is not accompanied by muscle loss.
Beast Stack: 10 Packs of Legal Steroids to Develop Your Dream Physique Fast
The Brutal Force Beast Stack is the perfect choice for hardcore athletes who take their training seriously and want incomparable results.
The stack contains everything you need for your bulking and your cutting cycles.
This 2-cycle stack provides nine of the best legal steroid alternatives. One of them (SBulk) is a key player in bulking and cutting, so the stack provides it twice.
With five legal steroids for each cycle, the Brutal Force Beast Stack offers unbeatable value for money.
For Bulking Cycles
- SBulk: Powerful testosterone booster.
- HBulk: Speeds up muscle recovery, boosts growth, and helps you burn fat.
- ABulk: A legal Anadrol alternative that boosts testosterone, enhances performance, and maximizes muscle growth.
- DekaBulk: Safer than Deca-Durabolin and capable of matching its muscle-building power, DekaBulk increases strength, speeds up recovery, and helps you enjoy some phenomenal pumps.
- DBulk: Another one of the best legal steroids for bulking, DBulk helps you to train harder and steps up protein synthesis for maximum gains.
For Cutting Cycles
- SBulk: To boost testosterone levels
- CCut: One of the top options for cutting, CCut helps you to train harder and burn fat fast without losing muscle.
- WinCut: A powerful Winstrol steroid alternative that increases your metabolism to get you burning fat fast.
- TBulk: Improves nitrogen retention and protein synthesis. TBulk is one of the best legal steroids for helping you to burn fat without losing muscle.
- ACut: A potent Anavar alternative that gives you extra energy while training and helps you to burn more fat.
How We Ranked The Top Legal Steroids
Good legal steroids have to be capable of doing the same things traditional steroids do. If they cannot do this, they are not fit for purpose, so we can only recommend products that deliver the goods.
Legal anabolic steroid alternatives also need to be safe. Again, if they are not, they are not fit for purpose. There would be no point in using natural alternatives instead of illegal steroids if the risk of side effects was going to be the same.
In fact, when it comes to legal steroids, we expect to see zero side effects. Anything that makes you feel even a little unwell can interfere with your ability to train.
Ability and safety are two of the most important criteria we take into account when ranking products like these. However, they are not the only things we look at.
We like to see ingredients that have proven abilities. We also need to see them included in amounts that are known to deliver good results.
Customer reviews are also an important ranking factor. When plenty of users say how well a supplement works, it says a lot about its abilities. When they confirm there are no side effects, that's important too.
Price is another important consideration. In our view, the cost of using a good steroid alternative should never be more than $80 per month.
Even without special deals and discounts, all of the steroid alternatives that made our list cost less than that.
Although some people may disagree with this, we feel it's also important to see a money-back guarantee.
When manufacturers say their products are as good as steroids, it's only right that they should back this up with the promise to refund customers if the product does not deliver results.
Anabolic Steroids Vs Legal Steroids
Legal steroids are steroids in name only. The only similarity between them and illegal anabolic steroids is the kind of results they provide.
Anabolic steroids are chemical-based products. Although a few are taken orally, most of them are delivered to the body via intramuscular injection.
Injections are always unpleasant. Nobody likes to feel like a pincushion but, the bodybuilders who use steroids tend to think of this as a necessary evil.
A lot of them see the side effects as necessary evils too. However, by causing side effects such as acne, hair loss, and man boobs, certain steroids don't help a guy to look his best.
It's not just a case of messing with your self-confidence though. Steroids can also cause more serious side effects such as liver damage, heart attacks, and strokes.
Anabolic steroids can affect people's temperament too. When you use an alternative, you don't have to worry about side effects or the dangers of "roid rage" and how it may affect your life.
There are many other ways legal steroids are better than traditional steroids. For one thing, using them is not illegal. For another, they won't get you banned from competing in competitions.
The other big difference is the price. Legal steroids are cheaper. Use any of the products we suggest and it will cost you less than $80 a month.
Use anabolic steroids instead and it could cost you hundreds of dollars per month. Then, when you come off your cycle, you will have the expense of a post-cycle therapy until normal testosterone production comes back online.
Some Things to Consider Before Buying Legal Steroids to Build Muscle Mass
In this article, we've provided information about the best legal steroids and three of the best legal steroid stacks.
As far as quality, ability, and value for money go, if you choose any of our recommendations you can't go wrong.
Nevertheless, before you buy legal steroids, or any other muscle growth stimulant for that matter, it's best to take a little time to think about what it is you want.
Are you more interested in gaining muscle, burning fat, or do you simply want something to enhance the way you train?
Legal steroids can help in all these areas. They can also offer support in other areas such as reducing muscle soreness and joint and ligament pain.
Take some time. Decide what you want, and then choose the legal steroid(s) that are best suited to your needs.
How to Get the Best Results from Legal Steroids
This goes without saying but, if you want to get the maximum benefits from your legal steroids, it's important to use them in the way the manufacturer suggests.
Skipping doses will work against you and taking higher doses or extra doses will not work for you. The companies that produce the best legal steroids know their stuff. The ingredient inclusion rates and supplement doses are based on intensive scientific research. They know which quantities work best.
If you are reading this, it's probable you are already a bodybuilder or thinking of commencing a bodybuilding routine.
Alternatively, you may be involved in a different athletic or sporting pursuit and are hoping to find the best legal steroids to help you improve your training capabilities, stamina, strength, or physique.
If any of these things are so, you will probably already be knowledgeable about the importance of a correct diet and exercise.
However, if you are reading this article because you have the misconception legal steroids can help you become fit and muscular without eating right and training correctly. Prepare to be disappointed. They won't. Nor will traditional illegal steroids.
Regardless of whether you are using anabolic steroids, a legal alternative, or some other type of natural supplement, you will still need to eat the right foods, train hard, and get plenty of sleep.
These things are foundation stones you need to "build" upon. Legal steroids for muscle growth help you to build stronger and faster. They do not offer an alternative way.