Best Estrogen Blocker - Top Over the Counter Estrogen Blocking Supplements

If you are searching for the most effective estrogen blockers there are 4 supplements that are available over the counter that work extremely well. We have reviewed and compared the best estrogen blocker supplements detailing the pros and cons, benefits and ingredients. If you need a pill to balance healthy hormone levels these are the top choices.
Best Estrogen Blockers - Top OTC Supplements
“The best way to block or decrease your estrogen levels is to increase or boost your testosterone levels”
Why Use An Estrogen Blocking Supplement
There are lots of biological differences between men and women. The physical aspects are easy to pick up with the naked eye, but many more differences are not.
For instance, men have XY chromosomes but, in the case of women, the chromosomes are XX. There are hormonal differences too.
Although men and women have all the same hormones, including testosterone and estrogen, their production sites in the body are different. As are the blood concentrations and the ways the hormones interact with the body's organs and systems. [1]
Men produce more testosterone than women, along with lesser amounts of estrogen and progesterone. Women's bodies are higher in estrogen and progesterone but produce much less testosterone.
And all this is fine. Vive la difference!
However, when normal healthy hormonal balance is disrupted it can cause problems. In this article, we are going to concentrate on the problems men face when their estrogen levels become higher than normal.
We will also take a look at some of the top estrogen blocking supplements and the way they can help restore natural balance.
Top 4 Estrogen Blocker Supplements
Most supplements that allegedly block estrogen don't work as well as their manufacturers claim. There are a lot of duff products on the market but, thanks to clever marketing, avoiding them is difficult. It's very easy for men to get caught out.
We have done the hard work for you. After checking the ingredient profiles of dozens of products and looking at the science that supports each ingredient's use we narrowed things down and what began as a long list of estrogen-blocking supplements became quite short.
Based on the proven capabilities of their ingredients, these are the four estrogen blockers that work best.
Each one is different. Depending on your needs, certain choices may be more appropriate than others so will provide plenty of information about them to help you decide which estrogen blocker is the best fit for your needs.
#1 - Dim3X - Best Estrogen Blocker Supplement
- Metabolizes estrogen
- Preserves lean muscle mass
- Reduces body fat
- Supports testosterone levels
- Increases strength and stamina
- Increases physical performance
- Improves mood, focus and concentration
Dim3X is a quality estrogen blocker designed for men who are looking for a supplement to balance their hormones as they age.
Like all the best estrogen blockers, it uses natural ingredients that lower estrogen so it can longer push testosterone production down.
Dim3X gets its name from one of the key ingredients and the supplement's unique delivery system.
DIM is a bioactive compound found in cruciferous vegetables. 3X is a triple-advanced absorption system that enhances the bioavailability of the entire formulation.
Dim3X has excellent customer reviews. Plenty of men are loving the results. It also has a 67-day money-back guarantee so, if you want to try it you can do so with absolutely nothing to lose.
Estrogen Blocker Ingredients
Here are the natural ingredients included in the formulation.
DIM
DIM (Diindolylmethane/3,3′-Diindolylmethane) is a compound that's naturally occurring in cruciferous vegetables such as broccoli, cauliflower, kale, and cabbage. It's one of the best-studied natural estrogen blockers in the world.
High estrogen has been linked to thyroid diseases and breast cancer in women. This is one of the main reasons the scientific world has taken such a big interest in anti estrogenic compounds such as DIM.
Thyroid cancer is four to five times higher in women than it is in men. Researchers believe this is due to their higher levels of estrogen. Perhaps not surprisingly, one of the studies evaluating the antiestrogenic value of DIM was conducted on patients suffering from thyroid proliferative disease (TPD).
The study ran for two weeks, during which the patients got daily doses of DIM.
After the 14-day treatment, the researcher conducted several tests including urine sampling, which showed DIM had successfully modulated estrogen metabolism.
After evaluating the rest of the data, some of which was derived from thyroid tissue sampling, the researchers confirmed the potential value of DIM as an antiestrogenic in dietary supplements. [5]
In addition to being one of the best natural estrogen blockers, DIM has also been shown to be useful for supporting good prostate health.
Many men suffer from prostate problems. Especially as they get older, so DIM's ability in this area is a noteworthy bonus. [6]
AstraGin
AstraGin is a branded ingredient that provides a combination of Panax ginseng and astragalus membranaceus. Both are respected Asian healing herbs but ginseng tends to be the most famous due to its prowess as an aphrodisiac.
AstraGin is included here due to its ability to improve ingredient absorption. Its presence helps maximize the potency of DIM. [7]
However, both herbs have value in several areas. For instance, among other things, ginseng is good for relieving anxiety and stress. Meanwhile, Astragalus membranaceus appears to have anti-aging capabilities.
BioPerine
BioPerine is a high-potency black pepper extract that's standardized to be 95% piperine. The piperine content of standard black pepper extracts is less than 10%.
Like AstraGin, piperine enhances the bioavailability of nutrients, drugs, and medicinal compounds.
Research shows piperine is very good at this, typically increasing absorption rates by 30% to 200%, depending on the compound. [8]
Vitamin E
Although some research suggests Vitamin E may reduce estrogen, its abilities in this area require more study. However, the nutrient has much better credentials as a testosterone booster. [9]
Dim3X Pros and Cons
Pros
- Contains one of the best studied natural estrogen blockers
- Utilizes an advanced delivery method to enhance ingredient potency
- Excellent customer reviews
- 67-day money-back guarantee
Cons
- Only available from the official website
#2 - Gynectrol - Reduces Man Boobs
- Helps limit estrogen conversion
- Reduces gynecomastia (man boobs)
- Reduces body fat
Gynectrol is a highly specialized supplement. It's designed for men who need a product that's good at getting rid of man boobs and lifting decreased testosterone.
High estrogen causes man boobs so, as with all the other top estrogen-blocking supplements, Gynectrol provides ingredients that are rich in antiestrogen compounds.
However, any man who has been cursed with man boobs is likely to want to get rid of them ASAP. When you have "moobs" even looking in the mirror can be soul-destroying so a speedy remedy is much to be desired.
So, in addition to lowering estrogen, Gynectrol also enhances lipolysis to help melt the fat around the chest area. It's easily the best chest fat burner on the market at the present time and the manufacturer backs it with a 60-day money-back guarantee.
Ingredients in the Formula
Gynectrol provides seven key ingredients, most of which enhance fat loss.
Three of the most important inclusions are cocoa, green tea, and evodiamine.
Cocoa
If you thought you knew all about cocoa, think again. There is more to this chocolaty wonder than most people realize and, among other things, it's an antiestrogen.
By providing cocoa to inhibit its activity, Gynectrol blocks estrogen production to stop further fat accumulation around the chest.
The science behind this ability is complex and difficult to understand and is largely due to the way certain cocoa compounds affect estrogen receptors and endogenous genes. [10]
Green Tea
Green tea is a very useful inclusion. Research shows it's both an aromatase inhibitor and a fat burner. [11, 12]
Aromatase is an enzyme that has key importance in estrogen production. Green tea's ability to suppress its actions makes it a perfect companion for cocoa. It's a powerful pairing that helps Gynecrol deliver the kind of rapid moob-busting results men seek.
Evodiamine
Evodiamine is a bioactive alkaloid. It comes from a plant (Evodia rutaecarpa). Like green tea, it's a powerful fat burner.
However, in addition to increasing the body's need to burn stored fat for energy, evodiamine also enhances lipolysis.
Lipolysis is the process the body uses to deconstruct the fat cells and free up the energy that's locked inside.
There are also indications that evodiamine may actually help prevent fat cells from re-forming. This is an area that requires further study but, if it can do this, it's going to be a very welcome bonus for any man who wants to bear his chest instead of trying to hide it away.
Gynectrol Pros and Cons
Pros
- Contains two of the best ingredients for blocking estrogen
- Provides powerful natural fat-burning ingredients
- Specially designed to get rid of man boobs
- 60-day money-back guarantee
Cons
- Unsuitable for vegans or vegetarians (due to gelatin in the capsule shell)
- Only available from the official website
#3 - Testonine - Testosterone Booster
- Increases testosterone levels
- Improves muscle growth
- Inhibit estrogen production
- Reduces body fat metabolism
Testonine is the best estrogen blocker for men who spend a lot of time training and like to go at it hard.
This option is primarily marketed as a testosterone booster and its credentials in that area are first-rate. The Testonine formulation contains some of the best natural testosterone boosters available.
However, when you increase testosterone levels, there is always a danger some of it will convert to estrogen. That's why most of the best T-boosters contain ingredients that prevent this from happening. Testonine is no exception.
Key Ingredients to Boost Testosterone
Testonine utilizes a very complex formulation of natural ingredients. There are 18 in total. Most of them stimulate testosterone production and some of them have proven to work particularly well with exercise.
However, the two most important estrogen blockers are nettle extract and licorice.
Nettle
The common stinging nettle (Urtica dioica) has some very useful abilities. It's an excellent addition to any supplement that aims to increase free testosterone levels and/or keep the amount of estrogen circulating in men's blood in check. It is a natural estrogen inhibitor.
Nettle achieves this by providing Hydroxy-10,12-octadecadienoic acid, which is an aromatase Inhibitor. [13]
Nettle also protects free testosterone by preventing it from binding with sex hormone-binding globulin.
Licorice
If you are a man, licorice is a very helpful ingredient but women may be better off staying away from it. That's not a problem here because Testonine is a testosterone booster for men.
Licorice's ability to lower estrogen is pretty well known. Many women have used it to manage the symptoms of menopause. It provides a compound called isoliquiritigenin that decreases estrogen production.
Data from one study suggests isoliquiritigenin can reduce aromatase gene expression by at least 50%. That's a notable estrogen-blocking action that also protects circulating testosterone levels by preventing the conversion of testosterone to estrogen.
Estrogen is the female sex hormone though. Blocking it to such an extent may have serious implications for women's fertility levels.
However, men want more testosterone, not more estrogen so as an ingredient in a testosterone booster for men, licorice is bang up to the mark. [14]
Testonine Pros and Cons
Pros
- Blocks estrogen and boosts testosterone
- The best estrogen-blocker for men who love to train
- 100-day money-back guarantee
Cons
- Unsuitable for vegans or vegetarians (due to oyster extract)
- Only available from the official website
#4 - Testogen - Muscle Growth and Test Boost
- Increase natural testosterone levels
- Reduces primary female sex hormone levels
- Maintains healthy hormonal balance
- Boosts muscle mass and muscle growth
- Reduces excess body fat
Testogen is another good option for men who like to train. Like Testonine, it's primarily a testosterone-boosting supplement but also blocks the conversion of testosterone to estrogen.
The product is actually a good option for most men but its estrogen-reducing capability is limited to just one ingredient so, as an estrogen blocker, it has slightly less potency than the other three options that earned a place on our list.
However, due to the inclusion of a very generous dose of ginseng, Testogen is easily the best estrogen blocker for men who are suffering from high estrogen coupled with low libido and/or poor sexual performance.
Key Ingredients
Testogen provides 11 key ingredients, several of which are proven testosterone boosters. BioPerine is present in the formulation as well to enhance ingredient absorption.
Nettle leaf is also included. It's the only natural estrogen blocker in the formulation. However, it's worth pointing out, in this case, it's provided as a 4:1 extract that's concentrated to four 4 times normal potency and there is enough of it present to deliver a very satisfactory reduction in estrogen as well as protecting against loss of testosterone due to the binding effects of SHBG.
Ginseng is provided in the form of a 4:1 extract as well. This is one of the main reasons Testogen is such a good option for men hoping to increase their fertility and libido. [15]
Testogen Pros and Cons
Pros
- Blocks estrogen
- Boosts testosterone
- Provides a powerful aphrodisiac
- 100-day money-back guarantee
Cons
- Only available from the official website
Prescription Estrogen Blocker Medication
The following brands are via doctor prescription only and not available over the counter.
- Tamoxifen
- Anastrozole (Arimidex)
- Letrozole (Femara)
- Taloxifene (Evista)
High Estrogen In Men: What You Need to Know
When estrogen levels rise, it can affect a man's health and physique in a number of ways. One of the worst things high estrogen does is dampen testosterone production. Testosterone is the male sex hormone and an anabolic steroid so that's not a situation any man wants.
That's not to say estrogen is bad or unnecessary. Believe it or not, estrogen actually plays a key role in male sexual health. Problems only arise when male estrogen levels become too high.
Excess estrogen can cause weight gain and stimulate the growth of man boobs (gynecomastia). By lowering testosterone, it can reduce bone strength and lean muscle mass, lower libido, and even cause fertility problems and erectile dysfunction (ED).
There are many reasons why men's estrogen levels may become higher. For instance, exposure to certain plastic products can elevate estrogen. [2]
Plastics are all around us. Many foods are wrapped or encased in plastic. Frozen convenience meals can be particularly bad because they are supplied in disposable plastic trays that contain the food during reheating.
Unfortunately, avoiding plastics is next to impossible. All any of us can do is try to limit our exposure.
Estrogen levels also increase as men get older, just as testosterone levels become lower. Certain foods can increase estrogen too. So can stress and the presence of excess belly fat.
To make matters even worse, the body contains aromatase enzymes that convert testosterone into estrogen. [3]
If you are finding it harder to gain or retain muscle, finding it more difficult to burn fat, or are experiencing problems related to libido or sexual function, it may be because your estrogen level is high.
Things Men Can Do to Lower Estrogen
There are several things men can do to try and block excess estrogen production. As we have already pointed out, one of them is to limit exposure to plastics.
You can do this by trying to buy more fresh food. Instead of doing all your grocery shopping at supermarkets, buy from greengrocers, butchers, and fishmongers.
Adopting a healthier lifestyle and getting more exercise, is another good step to take toward lowering estrogen production. [4]
Raising Testosterone Levels
Using a testosterone booster or test boosting supplement.
Reducing Excess Estrogen
Using an estrogen blocker pill, supplement or capsule
Nevertheless, good as these steps are, many men feel the best thing to do is take a good estrogen blocker.
There's nothing wrong with that. There are some excellent options available.
However, if you are going to do that, we suggest taking additional steps as well, such as limiting your exposure to plastics and making appropriate lifestyle modifications. Doing so will enable you to work with your chosen estrogen blocker instead of working against it.
What Do Estrogen Blockers Do?
Also known as antiestrogens and estrogen antagonists, estrogen blockers are supplements that reduce estrogen. Some of the best estrogen blockers increase testosterone as well and may even have this as a primary aim.
Estrogen blockers block the estrogen receptor, inhibiting its ability to produce estrogen. This allows for an increased capacity to produce testosterone.
The truth is even without the interference from estrogen, many men suffer from low testosterone.
Testosterone production peaks during adolescence. After that, it diminishes, little by little, with each passing year. That's why so many men take testosterone boosters.
Nevertheless, when high estrogen is the root cause of the problem, good estrogen-blocking supplements can make a huge difference to men's lives.
By preventing estrogen from pushing testosterone levels lower, the best estrogen blockers can improve workout capability, enhance fat loss and muscle growth, and rejuvenate flagging libido.
Reference Sources
Estrogen Blocker Supplements Takeaway Points
Estrogen blockers are popular with a wide range of men including bodybuilders, strength athletes, and older men who are struggling with issues such as fatigue, erectile dysfunction, or low libido.
These issues are as much to do with low testosterone as they are to do with too much estrogen so it's not surprising that some of the best estrogen blockers are testosterone boosters.
If you want to keep your testosterone levels high while also ensuring your estrogen levels remain low, all four of our top products can help you to do so. However, as we pointed out earlier in this article, it's a good idea to limit your exposure to estrogenic plastics as well.
It's also advisable to keep active and get plenty of exercise. One of the things high estrogen does is encourage your body to store extra fat. Although some of this will contribute to man boobs, high estrogen can also cause fat deposits to build up in other areas of the body too.
Fat cells actually produce estrogen so high estrogen can become a self-feeding problem. If you are overweight or obese and suffering from high estrogen and low testosterone, your fat could be a big part of the problem.
All the best estrogen-blocking supplements can help you to turn things around, but the results will happen more quickly if you take appropriate additional steps to reduce estrogen as well.