Best Employer Give-Back Strategies for the Holiday Season

As the holiday season is upon us, students and their employers alike will be looking for strategies and ideas for giving back to the community and those in need during the winter months. This season is a time for giving back to the communities we serve and who ultimately keep us in business! It’s important especially for companies to represent give back initiatives as entities that typically have resources to host and sponsor things like fundraisers, holiday events, and food and toy drives. Giving back to the community can take many forms, such as monetary donations, pro-bono services, drives that raise either money or collect goods for homeless shelters, child care facilities or senior centers. Of course, no one business can tackle every form of give-back which is why it’s important for businesses to get creative each year and cycle the charities they donate to and the causes they fundraise for.
Additionally, it’s important to set an example for the employees at your organization that giving back is an important and intrinsic value for everyone! Companies should try to get their employees engaged with the process of serving and donating to the community. This will help your team bond and feel good about giving something essential to those in need during the holiday season. This is a great way to practice teamwork and show empathy not only as a company but on the individual level as well! We spoke to a few business professionals about ways that businesses can give back this holiday season, no matter what your preferred method is.
Fundraising, Donations, Sponsorships and Monetary Gifts
One of the easiest and most obvious strategies is to organize a company wide fundraiser. This is something you can organize throughout the year by encouraging employees to contribute small amounts to be donated at the end of the year. “Think about how you can involve your employees by encouraging a monthly or weekly donation to be donated during the holiday season. This is a great way to get employees engaged and seeing the donations collected over the year will be an exciting thing for everyone to see each year!” said Hector Gutierrez, CEO of JOI. A great way to incentivize a yearly donation is by setting up a company match, meaning that the company puts down an amount equal to the donations made by employees. “Launch a company match program that matches your employees contributions to a charity, cause or non profit,” said Remon Aziz, Chief Operating Officer of Advantage. “Companies have a chance to use their infrastructure to create lasting change in the world. If companies can give alongside their employees as a standard practice during the holidays, think of the difference we can make each year." Matching funds is a fantastic strategy to get your team engaged in charity and community giving.
You could also think about sponsoring an outside community event, such as a marathon, fair or concert to raise money for a particular cause. This also shows your values towards the community! “Set an example as a company leader by giving back in the form of sponsorships or charities to set an example and precedent to your employees. This can also be a great opportunity to sponsor a fun event for your employees to take part in like a marathon or tournament of some kind to raise money for a donation,” said Michael Hennessy, Founder and CEO of Diathrive. Not only does this get your company engaged with your give-back strategy, it is a great way for your team to bond during the holiday season.
Volunteer Days!
Giving back doesn’t always have to be monetary! Some companies set up volunteer days at the end of the year as a way for companies to give back to the community each year. Corey Ashton Walters, Founder & CEO of Here said, “Set up a volunteer day for your employees each year to give them an opportunity to give back to communities. This can be anything from beach clean up to odd jobs at community services. Not only does this give back to the community but supports team building and leadership amongst your employees.” There are many valuable causes to give back to this season and depending on your company values you might want to do something fairly specific, such as volunteering for animal rights or environmental organizations. “Volunteering for animal rights organizations or environmental causes is a great way to give back in an extremely practical and hands-on way. If your company has employees that you know would love a day out of the office and on their feet, this is a great way to give back to the community this season,” said Lauren Singer of Package Free Shop.
And remember, wherever you give back to is a clear way to show your values and goals as an organization. Gabrielle Mustapich, CMO of Hardpops said of volunteering for the environment, “Many companies are focusing on giving back to environmental causes. This is a great idea and clearly sets an example of what your company values are towards sustainability and supporting green initiatives. Businesses and corporations have a responsibility to support sustainable initiatives as much as possible.”
Food and Toy Drives
During the holidays, it’s important to take stock of what people actually need. Money is great, but giving back in the form of goods and services gets much needed help directly into the hands that need it most. “Monetary gifts are an amazing way to give back, but you can also explore office food and toy drives to homeless shelters and foster care facilities. These facilities need goods just as much as cash, and sometimes the gift of a delicious holiday meal means more than a donation,” said Adam Mitchell, CEO of SponsorPulse.
Companies can also think about merging the idea of a food drive with the donation matching idea mentioned earlier. Your company could consider matching each canned good donated. “Sponsoring local organizations, events, or drives is a great way to engage both the community and your team in your charity this holiday season,” said Schuyler Hoversten, Co-Founder and President Swoopt. “Sponsoring a local food drive by matching their donations, for example, gets you, your employees and your community in conversation about how to support the community we all live in.” This could be an event you organize yourself, or a community event that your company sponsors!
Pro-Bono Services
One of the biggest overlooked ways to give-back this holiday season is by offering classes, workshops or guest appearances at educational campuses to empower community members with valuable business skills and insight into your particular industry. “Schools are in big need of assistance these days, and your company could consider offering pro-bono workshops or classes to teens through after school programs and community centers,” said Tyler Read, Founder and Senior Editor of Personal Training Pioneer. “This is a great way to give back in a way that empowers members of the community with valuable knowledge of your industry.” No matter how much we give back to our community in the form of money and goods, skills and knowledge are the biggest think gate kept from less fortunate communities.
This is something your business can offer accordingly throughout the year, and does a lot to show that your business cares and values the community it exists in. Daniel Lehoczky of Hiya said “Offering workshops, classes or resources to community members is a great way to give back not just during the holiday season but throughout the entire year. These services can empower community members with essential skills and knowledge about starting a business and improving their careers, something that they can carry with them for years to come.” Giving back to the community with pro bono services gives community members something valuable that they can use and build on in their lives, something that will be a remembered and valued experience for years to come!
Community Events
Any of these donation models can be easily wrapped into a fun community event or party! The holidays are a time of year when people need celebration, camaraderie and friendship. It’s a great way to raise money and bring a little joy to your community this year. “Sometimes giving back can be in the form of a community event or ceremony! A fall festival is a great way to raise money and brings your company together with members of the community over delicious food, games and activities.” said James Shalhoub, Co-founder of Finn. Community events are not only a great way to fundraise but a great way for your employees to relax and get a well-deserved break at the end of the year.
Giving back during the holidays, and year round, should be a foundational part of any business. It’s important to remember that when we occupy communities, we occupy space and resources. Some of us may operate businesses that sell products and services that are out of budget for some of the people we share the streets with. So remember this holiday season to strategize with your team, and come up with a great way to give something back this year! This could be matched donations, toys, fundraising events or even pro bono workshops or classes. Whatever fits your businesses unique capabilities, it will surely bring a smile to your community and employees this year!