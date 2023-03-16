Best Diabetes Medication for Weight Loss - Natural and Cheaper Alternatives to Diabetes Drugs for Losing Weight

If you are presently thinking of using diabetes medication to help with weight loss, due to cost and the potential dangers, we suggest you think twice.
But what can you use instead of blood sugar lowering injections like Wegovy and Ozempic? Here are the two best natural and cheaper alternatives to diabetes weight loss drugs and medication.
1. PhenQ (Natural Fat Burner and Appetite Suppressant)
CLICK to view PhenQ pricing and special offers
If you are serious about losing weight and don't want any side effects, PhenQ should be your #1 choice. It's got a 60-day money-back guarantee and has already helped more than 190,000 dieters to lose weight.
PhenQ is an all-natural supplement that provides a mix of powerful appetite suppressants and fat burners. There's no needle required, to lose weight with PhenQ you only need to take two tablets per day.
Easily the most versatile dietary supplement for burning body fat on the market, PhenQ also provides natural energy boosters and mood enhancers.
If you want to avoid diet-related fatigue and depression, PhenQ can help you to do it. The same cannot be said for any of the diabetes medications if you decide to use them instead.
2. Zotrim (Herbal Hunger Reducer)
CLICK to view Zotrim pricing and special offers
Zotrim is a herbal diet pill that has been available for more than 20 years and it's still going strong. Like diabetes medications, it supports your efforts for losing weight by providing appetite suppression.
However, that's the only thing it does. So, although Zotrim is an excellent alternative to using diabetes medications for weight loss, it doesn't offer as much support as PhenQ.
Zotrim's herbal formula works the same way as GLP-1 receptor agonists, it delays gastric emptying and research proves its ability to do this. [5]
Zotrim is so good it has even outperformed several prescription drugs in clinical trials and you have nothing to lose by trying it because the manufacturer offers a 100-day money-back guarantee.
Reducing Body Weight and Treating Obesity
The simplest way to lose weight is to follow a low-calorie diet plan and get more exercise. However, many dieters find it difficult to go it alone and seek out something that will make losing weight easier.
One way to make weight management easier is to use diet pills. Other options include bariatric surgery (gastric band) and hypnotherapy. A further alternative is to use slimming injections. These days an increasing number of dieters are taking this route but all of the most popular injections for losing are actually treatments for type-2 diabetes.
How Diabetes Medications Support Weight Loss
Diabetes medications help prevent blood sugar from becoming too high. One of the ways they do this is by aiding insulin production. Insulin is a hormone produced by the pancreas gland. When blood sugar is high, insulin brings it down.
Certain diabetes medications also reduce appetite. It's a side effect and although not all users respond in this way, if you are trying to become slimmer, anything that reduces your hunger is welcomed.
Nobody likes to feel hungry. The hunger sensation is distracting and highly unpleasant. It's also very hard to ignore and one of the main reasons so many diets fail.
There are over the counter supplements that can lower blood sugar naturally that don’t cause side effects.
Diabetes Medications That Reduce Hunger
All the diabetes medications that work best for weight loss belong to a class of drugs known as GLP-1 receptor agonists. This type of drug provides a synthetic version of a gut hormone the body manufactures when food enters the small intestine.
GLP-1 receptor agonists do three things. The first thing they do is delay gastric emptying. This slows down the rate at which food leaves the stomach and passes into the gut. So, instead of getting a lot of food at once, the gut receives it at a more measured rate. This helps prevent the blood from absorbing too much sugar too quickly.
When food does arrive in the intestines, GLP-1 receptor agonists support improvements in insulin secretion. They also inhibit the release of glucagon.
Like insulin, glucagon is produced by the pancreas but instead of bringing down blood sugar levels, it forces them up. [1]
Although the way GLP-1 receptor agonists affect hormones and blood sugar is interesting, it need not concern us here so we will maintain focus on the way this type of diabetes medication helps people to lose weight.
As you may have already realized, GLP receptor agonists suppress appetite by helping to keep food inside the stomach for longer. Hunger is the body's response to an empty stomach, so, by delaying gastric emptying, this type of medication also delays the onset of hunger.
Research proves the value of using GLP receptor agonists in this way. [2]
Which Diabetes Medications Work Best for Weight Loss in 2023?
There isn't a lot to choose between one GLP-1 receptor agonist and the next. However, these four diabetes medications rank among the best drugs meant for diabetics for people who are trying to lose weight:
- Wegovy (Semaglutide)
- Mounjaro (Tirzepatide)
- Trulicity (Dulaglutide)
- Victoza (Liraglutide)
We have already explained the way this type of medication works. Later, after we have provided a brief introduction to each of the four options, we will take a look at some of the dangers GLP-1 receptor agonists may present and suggest a couple of safe and natural alternatives you may want to use instead.
#1. Wegovy (Semaglutide)
Wegovy is a brand name for the drug Semaglutide. You take it once every week by injecting it just under your skin. Although it's possible to choose other areas, including the upper arms and thighs, many users find it easiest to deliver the injection into the skin covering their stomach.
Semaglutide is likely to be the best diabetes medication to use for weight loss because it's FDA-approved (food and drug administration) for use for chronic weight management (such as high blood pressure and chronic kidney disease).
The company that produces Wegovy also distributes Semaglutide under the Ozempic brand name. Ozempic is the original Semaglutide medication. The FDA approved its use as a prescription-only diabetes medication in 2017. Ozempic's main function is to lower blood sugar levels and treat diabetes. Blood sugar control is also a highly effective way to treat obesity and other weight related health conditions.
Due to the way Ozempic reduces appetite, doctors and healthcare providers soon began prescribing it as an "off-label" injection for reducing body weight. Keen to take advantage of the medication's value in this area, the manufacturer made a slightly higher dose version and called it Wegovy.
The FDA approved Wegovy for weight loss (but not as a diabetes treatment) in 2021. The only difference between Wegovy and Ozempic is the dose. Wegovy has a maximum dose of 2.4 mg per week. The maximum dose for Ozempic is 2 mg per week.
Ozempic and Wegovy have both experienced global supply constraints in 2023 - largely due to celebrity social media activity. There are expected to be intermittent supply disruptions and lack of stock throughout the year.
#2. Mounjaro (Tirzepatide)
Mounjaro is a brand name for Tirzepatide. It's FDA-approved for treating diabetes, but not for weight loss. Nevertheless, due to its appetite-reducing capabilities, many doctors prescribe Mounjaro as an off-label diet medication.
In addition to being a GLP-1 receptor agonist, Tirzepatide is a glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) receptor. It's the first drug ever to function both as a GLP-1 receptor agonist and a GIP receptor.
Its dual agonist nature has been shown to be superior to standard GLP-1 receptor agonists (for controlling blood sugar, not BMI reduction).
As with Wegovy, you only need to inject Mounjaro once each week.
#3. Trulicity (Dulaglutide)
Trulicity injections provide the drug Dulaglutide. It's a GLP-1 receptor agonist that's FDA-approved for treating type-2 diabetes and for reducing the risk of cardiovascular problems in type-2 diabetics.
Trulicity injections are not intended to be prescribed for weight loss but many doctors still do it.
The FDA permits this type of off-label use of drugs when doctors consider it is likely to offer value to patients.
If you use Trulicity for weight loss, you will only need to inject it once a week.
#4. Victoza (Liraglutide)
Victoza provides a GLP-1 receptor agonist called Liraglutide. The same drug is distributed under several other brand names including Saxenda.
Regardless of the name, Liraglutide only has FDA approval for treating type-2 diabetes. Nevertheless, it's another diabetes medication doctors sometimes use as an off-label weight loss injection.
However, if you want to use Victoza for reducing body mass index, you will need to inject it once each day.
Diabetes Medications and Weight Loss: A Look at the Dangers
GLP-1–based treatments are controversial. They have been linked to many nasty side effects and have to be distributed with cancer warnings.
The dangers have been apparent right from the start but the FDA believes the potential benefits outweigh the risks.
However, if you are thinking of using this type of diabetes medication for weight loss, you will need to decide if you are happy to take those risks.
As time passes, research is becoming less supportive of using this type of drug, and scientific opinion is changing.
In 2013, Diabetes Care published a study that evaluated the cancer risks associated with GLP-1 receptor agonists and concluded "Apparently there is neither firm evidence in favor of this hypothesis nor evidence strong enough to rule out any such increased risk based on results available at present." [3]
More recently, in 2021, the same journal published a study that offered an opposing conclusion: "In the current study we found an increased risk of all thyroid cancer and medullary thyroid cancer with the use of GLP-1 RA, in particular after 1–3 years of treatment." [4]
Diabetes Medications for Weight Loss: A Look at the Natural Alternatives
Diabetic medications support weight loss by reducing appetite. That's all they do. Many diet pills can do this as well and the best over-the-counter (OTC) options do not have any known side effects at all.
They are also a lot cheaper to buy. All of the top options cost less than $80 for a 30-day treatment. Diabetes medications cost more than $1000 per month.
As we have detailed at the start of this best diabetes drug for losing weight, PhenQ and Zotrim are cheaper and safer natural alternatives.
Diabetes Drugs for Chronic Weight Management Research Sources and Clinical Studies
- Glp-1 Suppresses Glucagon Secretion in Human Pancreatic Alpha-Cells by Inhibition of P/Q-Type CA2+ Channels: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30187652/
- Glucagon-Like Peptide 1 Promotes Satiety and Suppresses Energy Intake in Humans: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/9449682/
- Do GLP-1–Based Therapies Increase Cancer Risk?: https://diabetesjournals.org/care/article/36/Supplement_2/S245/30403/Do-GLP-1-Based-Therapies-Increase-Cancer-Risk
- GLP-1 Receptor Agonists and the Risk of Thyroid Cancer: https://diabetesjournals.org/care/article-abstract/46/2/384/147888/GLP-1-Receptor-Agonists-and-the-Risk-of-Thyroid?redirectedFrom=fulltext
- Weight Loss and Delayed Gastric Emptying Following a South American Herbal Preparation in Overweight Patients: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/11424516/