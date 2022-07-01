Best CBD Gummies for Sleep: Top CBD Sleep Gummy Brands Compared

Do you have trouble sleeping? Are you looking for a natural way to help you get the rest you need? If so, CBD gummies may be the answer for you! CBD is known for its many health benefits, including its ability to improve sleep and sleep quality.
In this comprehensive guide, we will discuss the best CBD gummies for sleep and which brands are most effective. We'll also provide tips on how to use them to get the most out of this natural sleep aid.
Best CBD Gummies for Sleep: Quick Look
Here are the most effective CBD gummies for sleep. All gummy products are available directly.
- Lights Out CBD Gummies - Editors choice
- Joy Organic CBD Gummies
- Next Plant CBD Gummies
Why Use CBD Gummies for Sleep
If you are struggling with insomnia or poor quality sleep CBD gummies are an effective natural sleep aid you may want to try.
Sleep and sleep quality is important. Your body needs it. After a good night's sleep, you wake up refreshed and ready to make the most of your day.
However, when insomnia or other issues interfere with sleep, it can affect your mood, make you more susceptible to illness, and cause you to feel fatigued and out of sorts, severely impacting the quality of your life.
Although taking sleeping pills before bed is one of the "traditional" routes to better sleep, these medications have questionable value.
Research shows the drugs sleeping pills provide can present residual effects such as memory impairment, daytime drowsiness, and difficulty concentrating.
Sleeping pill side effects like these are common. They can also enhance sleep-related problems that may interfere with your work, impair home life, and put a strain on social relationships. [1]
Other common side effects of prescription sleeping pills like Ambien, Halcion, and Rozerem may include dizziness, headaches, and bowel disruptions.
Worryingly, some tranquilizers can present more serious side effects. For instance, benzodiazepines have the potential to cause or worsen long-term breathing difficulties such as sleep apnea. [2]
There are arguments for choosing alternative sleep aids instead and CBD gummies. Apart from the fact CBD is becoming an increasingly popular option to help you fall asleep and stay asleep, it is the best option.
Although some CBD gummies work well for sleep, some brands work better than others. Finding the best CBD gummies for sleep can be a difficult task.
But don't worry. We've analyzed and reviewed the 36 most popular CGD gummy brands. After rejecting all the poor quality products and near contenders we were left with the three brands of CBD gummies that work best for sleep.
Top 3 CBD Gummies for Sleep
According to our research, these are the three brands of CBD gummies that work best for sleep quality. We have compared the popular brands and listed the top 3 CBD sleep gummies.
#1 ‒ Lights Out CBD Gummies for Sleep
Our top choice, Lights Out is a Brand of full spectrum CBD gummies manufactured to high-quality standards in Phoenix, Arizona.
One of the nice things about Lights Out is each pot provides 30 gummies in a choice of three flavors. This allows you to enjoy a few different fruity sensations instead of treating your tongue with the same taste night after night.
Each Lights Out gummy provides 300 mg of cannabidiol (CBD). Lights out is easily one of the most potent CBD gummy brands on the market. Customer reviews often praise its ability to improve sleep. "Light's Out" is a very appropriate name.
In addition to being high in CBD, Lights Out gummies also provide a generous dose of cannabinol (CBN). Like CBD, CBN is one of the best cannabis compounds for improving sleep. It also shares CBD's ability to provide pain relief, so it's a powerful combination.
Lights Out CBD Benefits
Variety of Flavors: With a mix of three fruity flavors in each pot, you won't get bored with the taste.
High-Quality Certified Processing: The CBD and CBN oils Lights Out gummies provide are obtained by cold-press extraction. It's a superior extraction technique that ensures maximum potency with no risk of contamination during the process. After extraction, the oil is subjected to further processing that protects consumer health by filtering out any traces of lead. Each full-spectrum CBD gummy is ultra pure and free from side effects.
Try Before You Buy: You may be surprised to learn that, when you choose Lights Out CBD gummies, you don't need to part with any money upfront. There is a free trial. That means you won't need to lose any sleep due to fears the gummies won't work.
Lights Out CBD Gummies Pros and Cons
Pros
- Available without a prescription
- Promotes better sleep
- Full spectrum CBN
- Relieves anxiety and stress
- No known side effects
- Reduces chronic aches and pains
- Enhances mood
- Assists smoking cessation
- 100% pure CBD and CBN oil combination
Cons
- Can only purchase from the official website
- Popular product so stocks often run low
Lights Out CBD Gummies Buying Options and Considerations
Lights out CBD Gummies are only available via the manufacturer's website. This is true for all the best CBD gummies that improve sleep.
When you choose this option, you only need to pay a small delivery fee. The manufacturer is so confident in its gummies' abilities it allows you to get a free bottle on trial.
#2 ‒ Joy Organic CBD Gummies
If you are experiencing sleep difficulties that are getting you down, Joy Organics CBD Gummies are another sweet option that can harmonize your circadian rhythm and help return some happiness to your life. As with the other top options, it does this without making you high.
In common with our #1 choice, Joy Organics CBD Gummies come in a choice of flavors. However, in this case, there are only two options ‒ green apple or strawberry lemonade ‒ and there is only one flavor per bottle.
There are also two strength options. You can either choose to use gummies that provide 10 mg of CBD per dose or go 150% stronger and opt for 25 mg of CBD per dose. If you have severe sleep issues, the maximum strength CBD gummy may be the best one to choose.
Unfortunately, although the 10 mg option is available in both flavors, if you want the 25 mg version you will have to buy strawberry lemonade.
Joy Organics CBD Benefits
Third-party testing: The quality and CBD consistency of these gummies has been independently tested at third-party labs.
Variety of flavors (10 mg CBD gummies only): Joy organics makes it easier for you to keep things fresh by providing a choice of two flavors.
Suitable for most people: Joy Organics CBD gummies are gluten-free, vegan-friendly, and 100% organic.
Money-saving special deals: You can make long-term use of these gummies 20% cheaper by ordering via subscribe and save.
Satisfaction is guaranteed: Joy Organics backs its gummies with a 90-day money-back guarantee.
Joy Organics CBD Gummies Pros and Cons
Pros
- Available without a prescription
- Provides a tranquil treat to help you to sleep
- High-quality broad spectrum CBD gummy
- Choice of strengths and flavors
- Reduces stress
- Helps you to relax without losing focus
- 90-day money-back guarantee
Cons
- May not be able to match your required CBD strength with your ideal choice of flavor
Joy Organics CBD Gummies Buying Options and Considerations
You can only buy Joy Organics CBD gummies from the official website. Each bottle provides a 30-day supply of gummies for $49.95.
Joy Organics also allows customers to buy its CBD gummies via subscribe and save. Choosing this option delivers a 20% saving and brings the cost per tub down to $39.96.
#3 ‒ Next Plant CBD Gummies
Next Plant is another popular brand of CBD gummies that is great for de-stressing your mind and helping you to sleep. Like the other gummies that made our list, they are a high-potency option made with an eye for quality.
Most customers praise these gummies for providing rapid benefits. The word is the improvements actually tend to improve when you use Next Plant CBD gummies consistently.
In addition to helping you to bag a lot more high quality sleep. Next Plant CBD Gummies also have a reputation for working wonders as a treatment for chronic pain.
Next Plant CBD Benefits
High-quality standards: Next Plant Gummies contain ultra-pure CBD oil obtained via cold pressing. The oil is triple-filtered to remove all traces of lead or other heavy metals the hemp may have sucked up through its roots.
Advanced delivery system: Next Plant CBD gummies boast a cutting-edge "sublingual" delivery system. It's a big part of the reason so many customers praise this option for being so fast-acting. The Next Plant sublingual delivery method helps the CBD get into your blood more quickly by enabling it to pass through the soft tissue under the tongue.
Money-saving special deals: There is nothing complicated about the way the Next Plant deals can save you money. When you order two bottles of gummies, you always get a third one free. Taking things further and going one better, Next Plant gives you two free bottles of gummies for every three bottles you order.
Satisfaction guarantee: New customers can buy with complete confidence their money is safe because Next Plant offers a 90-day money-back guarantee.
Next Plant CBD Gummies Pros and Cons
Pros
- No prescription is necessary
- Promotes healthy sleep
- Full spectrum CBD gummie
- Relieves anxiety and stress
- Reduces inflammation and pain
- Enhances mental focus and clarity
- Also useful as a smoking cessation aid
Cons
- Only available via the manufacturer's website
- Only available in one flavor
- The official sales page does not reveal the price until you input your personal details
Next Plant CBD Gummies Buying Options and Considerations
If you are curious about the price, don't worry. There is no need to part with your email address just yet because we are going to provide you with this important information.
A 30-day supply of gummies costs $69.95. That makes these CBD gummies more expensive to use than the ones available from Joy Organics.
However, the usage costs become very similar when you take advantage of the Next Plant money-saving deals and, let's face it, it's hard to put a price on a good night's sleep.
What Is CBD?
CBD (cannabidiol) is part of a family of compounds called cannabinoids. As the name suggests, these mainly occur in cannabis plants.
So far, scientists have identified 113 cannabinoids, but future research may reveal there are more.
Getting a little more technical now, CBD can be subdivided into a special class of cannabinoids called phytocannabinoids.
CBD is the most abundant phytocannabinoid in cannabis plants. Some people make the mistake of thinking it can get you high. It can't.
The high that makes cannabis such an attractive option for recreational use is due to a different cannabinoid called tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).
There is a lot of confusion over this, but CBD oil is sourced from hemp, while THC is taken from marijuana. Hemp is high in CBD and very low in THC. With marijuana, it's the other way around.
Some people believe hemp and marijuana are two different plants. The truth is, they are one and the same. Both are names for the cannabis plant (Cannabis sativa).
Depending on how it is cultivated, the cannabis plant can have higher or lower levels of THC.
The 2018 Farm Bill states hemp cannot contain more than 0.3% THC. Cannabis plants that provide a greater amount are non-hemp cannabis, which is also known as marijuana. [3]
The CBD oil in all three of the best gummies is high in CBD and provides little or no THC.
CBD oils have been around for a while. Lots of people use them to control pain, fight stress, and/or aid restful sleep.
However, effective or not, the truth is CBD oils don't taste great. They can also be fiddly and messy to use. Most people like to keep things clean and simple, that's why CBD gummies have become so popular in recent years.
Does CBD Really Help With Sleep?
CBD is a well-studied compound. The same is true for THC and, in both cases, research is ongoing. A lot of studies published by credible sources are highly supportive of using CBD as a natural insomnia treatment and to aid restful sleep. [4, 5]
People who have experience using CBD oils and gummies also confirm its value as an effective sleep aid.
Unlike sleeping pills, which are chemical-based drugs, CBD is a medicinal compound that comes straight from Mother Nature.
These days more and more people are moving away from products that come from the pharmaceutical industry in favor of switching to natural alternatives.
Most drugs have side effects and people don't want that, so this is a trend that is only likely to increase. Especially now there have been such notable advances in supplement science.
Modern extraction and filtration techniques have made it possible to produce CBD oils that boast superior purity and potency. It's not surprising so many people find them so good for aiding sleep and tackling chronic pain.
Due to their ease of use and ability to provide accurate pre-measured doses, CBD gummies could be seen as the next big step forward.
CBD is also extremely beneficial to other areas of health. There are CBD gummies for pain that can ease symptoms and reduce inflammation.
CBD Gummies for Sleep: What to Look for in CBD Sleep Gummies
Even if you have a good basic knowledge of CBD and the various benefits it provides, finding the best gummies for sleep can be a challenge and we know it. That's why we decided to research so many brands of gummies and find the top three.
All three options are good. They knock spots off all the other brands we evaluated. Choose any one of them to help you to sleep and you cannot go wrong.
However, we know many people like to go it alone. Maybe you are one of them.
Then again, maybe you already have a specific brand of gummy in mind. That's okay. We understand and we still want to help so, we are going to be good sports and give you some pointers on the various things you need to look out for.
Potency of CBD Gummy
CBD potency is an important consideration. If the gummies you choose don't provide enough CBD, all you will be buying is a supply of expensive candy.
Ideally, you don't want to be looking at anything less than 10 mg of CBD per dose.
If you are new to CBD products, beginning with a 10 mg option may be a good idea. Anytime you try something new, you can never be sure how your body will respond.
There is every chance, 10 mg of CBD may be all you need to help you enjoy pleasant dreams. However, if, after a few nights you don't notice an improvement, you could consider taking two (10 mg) gummies instead of one. You can always order a stronger version next time around. If you are using Joy Organic CBD gummies, you may even be able to stick to the same flavor.
If you already have some CBD experience under your belt, it may be a good idea to choose a stronger option right from the start. However, if your previous experience has been with low-quality products, you may need to tread a little more carefully.
Top-ranking CBD gummies like the ones we suggest may be more potent than you are used to. It's also possible your body may absorb them more easily and completely because the CBD they provide is so pure.
The Ingredients of the Sleep Gummies
The best CBD gummies are made from high-quality natural ingredients. Run a mile if you encounter options that contain chemicals or unnecessary binders and fillers.
These additions add no value. They also have the potential to interfere with your body's ability to absorb the CBD the gummies provide. Any gummy that contains a lot of unnecessary junk will likely provide junk results.
The Type of CBD Oil
Just when you thought it couldn't get any more complicated, we are going to have to prove you wrong. The type of CBD oil your gummies provide is important too.
CBD oil has three forms:
- Full spectrum CBD
- Broad spectrum CBD
- CBD Isolate
Full spectrum CBD retains all the cannabinoids from the cannabis plant, including THC (at less than 0.3%). This is the most potent version because it allows you to enjoy the benefits of the entire cannabinoid family working in synergy.
Because full spectrum CBD provides a tiny bit of THC, it may deliver a slight psychoactive buzz but not enough to get you high.
Broad spectrum CBD retains most of the cannabinoids but the THC has been purged. If you prefer to use CBD gummies for sleep that have zero psychoactive effects, choose a broad spectrum option. We recommend Joy Organics CBD gummies but you are free to go your own way.
CBD isolate is the purest form of CBD because all the other cannabinoids have been removed.
Unfortunately, because CBD has to go it alone, CBD isolate is not as strong or effective as the other two versions. None of the best gummies for sleep contain CBD isolate and, if you want to experience good results instead of wasting your money, we strongly suggest you avoid products that use it.
Hemp Source
The highest quality CBD oils come from a hemp plant that's grown on farms in the USA. Hemp farming in the USA is closely monitored and regulated. Low-grade options do not make it through.
All three of our top gummies use hemp extract grown in the USA. We would not recommend them if they did not. It is surprising how many CBD gummies are not grown in the USA and advertised as such.
If you are considering using an alternative CBD gummy check the label carefully and make sure the hemp oil in the gummies does not come from somewhere else.
CBD Gummy Manufacturer Reputation
Whether you are hoping to use CBD gummies to help you to sleep or manage pain or anxiety, it's best to only deal with reputable, established companies. Avoid gummies that come from fly-by-night companies or ones that make it difficult to find out who they are or where they are based.
If your research reveals a CBD extract manufacturer has a history of not fulfilling orders, refusing to honor guarantees, or offering poor customer service, don't give them the benefit of the doubt. If they have done it before, they will probably do it again.
Having to deal with lost orders, delivery issues, products that arrive open, or customer helplines that have nobody manning the phones, isn't likely to be something that will help you to sleep better at night.
CBD Gummies for Sleep Reputation
Some CBD companies develop such bad online reputations they decide to disappear. Then they return with re-branded CBD edibles and begin playing the same old game under a different name.
When you know how to do the right searches, it's easy to reveal this type of deception and we had to reject several brands of sleep gummies when we uncovered the truth.
Needless to say, the companies behind our three top products check out okay. All three are reputable, honest, produce quality products, and offer a good level of customer service.
If you decide to go it alone, we suggest you do some company checks too. If this is too difficult, the next best thing is to check out some recent customer reviews.
CBD Gummies for Sleep Customer Reviews
Customer reviews can tell you a lot. In addition to indicating the way companies treat their customers, they also give you an idea of the kind of results to expect.
If the CBD gummies you are considering buying appear to work well for a lot of people, there is every chance they will work for you too. At the other end of the scale, when you are seeing a lot of reports of side effects, think twice. If you buy the gummies and use them, you could be in for a rough ride.
CBD Gummies for Sleep Final Thoughts
Insomnia and sleep difficulties are common problems. CBD gummies are a natural product that can help. Many people find them an excellent alternative to chemical-based sleeping pills and tranquilizers. One of the main reasons they favor them is the lack of side effects.
CBD gummies are also a popular choice with people who have difficulty sleeping but cannot obtain a sleeping pills prescription. These days, they are also quickly becoming the first choice of many insomniacs who prefer to only use natural products.
But will CBD sleep gummies be the right choice for you? Unfortunately, only you can answer that question. All we can do is advise and we have done our best to do so by providing plenty of CBD information along with suggestions for the best products to buy.
We hope you will take our advice and purchase CBD gummies with care and the ones we suggest. It could save you a lot of time, money, and frustration.
However, if you do not, we still wish you every success in finding sleep aid gummies that helps you to sleep.
CBD Sleep Gummies FAQs
Are CBD gummies addictive?
No. Products that provide CBD oil do not pose any threats of addiction. If you want to stop using them, you can do so. There will be no cold turkey or anything pulling you back.
Are CBD infused gummies safe?
CBD gummies are generally considered safe, but there have been some reports of side effects, such as tiredness, diarrhea, and changes in appetite. If you're concerned about taking CBD, speak to your doctor first.
Do CBD gummies make you high?
No. Even gummies that provide full spectrum CBD oil will not make you high. At less than 0.3% THC, you will be lucky if you experience a bit of a buzz.
Are the best CBD gummies and CBD edibles legal?
Yes. You will not be breaking any laws if you buy CBD gummies, consume them, keep them in your home, or carry them on your person.
What are the best CBD gummies for sleep?
Although this is a subjective question we feel that the Lights Out CBD gummy for sleep brand covers all the necessary bases. It is a full spectrum CBD gummy capable of aiding restful sleep.