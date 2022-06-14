Best CBD Gummies for Pain and Inflammation: Top 3 Pain Relief CBD Edibles

Are you suffering from chronic pain and have read about the tremendous benefits of CBD Gummies? If you haven't then seriously do so - Now! If you have absorbed the mountain of information available and are ready for purchasing CBD edibles, this buyer's guide will help you narrow down which brands are worthy and the overall best CBD gummies for pain to buy.
The 3 Best CBD Gummies for Pain - Quick Look
- Next Plant CBD Full Spectrum Gummies - Editor's choice
- Delta 9 Vegan CBD Gummies
- Lights Out CBD+CBN Gummies
Millions of people all over the world suffer from chronic pain. In the USA and Canada, pain affects around 25 percent of adults. [1]
Chronic pain may last months or years. It can affect all parts of the body and people who are really unfortunate may experience chronic pain in several areas at once.
In addition to interfering with daily life and making even simple tasks unpleasant, chronic pain can also cause fatigue, anxiety, depression, and insomnia. Pain is a major target of the CBD industry. If you do suffer from pain for chronic aches it is highly advised to use CBD in some form or another.
Research shows all pain is the result of inflammation. [2] For instance, the pain associated with arthritis is due to inflammation of the tissues in and around the joints.
Once you know about the connection between pain and inflammation, it makes it easier to understand why all the popular over-the-counter (OTC) pain relievers, such as aspirin, Ibuprofen, and Naproxen are NSAIDs (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs).
Most people use NSAIDs to control occasional episodes of pain. However, when the pain becomes more extreme or is ongoing due to conditions such as arthritis, a lot of people need to use prescription medications.
Unfortunately, pain medications can have unpleasant side effects. When people experience side effects due to pain medications, they often seek natural alternatives to use instead.
Due to their high success ratio and ease of use, CBD gummies are widely considered to be the best alternative treatment for chronic pain. After people experience them in action, there is generally no going back.
Top 3 CBD Gummies for Pain Relief
Here are the most effective brands and products in our opinion.
#1 - Next Plant CBD Gummies
Next Plant is a brand of CBD Gummies manufactured to high-quality standards in the USA. It's a 100% natural product that does not contain any unnecessary additives.
Next Plant CBD Infused Gummies cannot be beaten for potency and, although it's a fast-acting product the benefits will improve with consistent use.
Next Plant is targeted to reduce pain and chronic aches. It can also address anxiety and stress issues as well as help you sleep better.
Next Plant Benefits
High-Quality Product: Next Plant uses a special triple filtration technology to remove any lead and other heavy metals the hemp may have absorbed from the soil. To ensure the CBD oil in its gummies retains maximum potency it uses a cold press extraction technique.
Advanced Features: Next Plant CBD gummies utilize a superior sublingual delivery system that allows the full spectrum CBD oil to get to work faster by being absorbed through the soft tissue under the tongue.
Money-Back Guarantee: Next Plant backs its CBD pain relieving product with a 90-day money-back guarantee. So, if you are not 100% blown away by the way the gummies perform, you have plenty of time to ask for a refund.
Money-Saving Special Deals: Customers who order two bottles of gummies instead of one get free shipping and an extra bottle of gummies on the house. However, the best deal goes to customers who make a slightly larger investment and bag five bottles of gummies for the price of three.
Next Plant Pros
- Available without a prescription
- Reduces Inflammation and pain
- CBD Infused gummies
- Relieves Anxiety & Stress
- Enhances Focus & Clarity
- Promotes Healthy Sleep
- Helps you to fight smoking addiction and quit
Next Plant Cons
- Only available from the official website
- Price initially hidden on website until email given
Next Plant CBD Gummies Buying Options and Considerations
A single bottle of Next Plant CBD Gummies provides a 60-day treatment for $69.95. That's very reasonable for such a high-quality CBD product but chronic pain is an ongoing issue that requires ongoing relief so it makes sense to take advantage of special deals that provide even greater value for money.
When you buy two bottles of gummies and get a third bottle free of charge, it brings the price per bottle down to only $49.99.
Going one better, when you order the 5-month CBD pain relief pack (5 bottles for the price of 3), the cost per bottle plummets to $39.99.
#2 - Delta 9 CBD Gummies
This product may initially seem like a strange choice for a list of the best CBD gummies because the manufacturer is marketing it as a THC gummie. Yep! THC ‒ the cannabis compound that makes people high. WTF?
- A booze-free buzz
- Vegan & gluten free THC edibles
- Federally legal under the 2018 Farm Bill
- Organic ingredients
- 5 MG or 2.5 MG of THC per serving
The truth is, although these gummies are sold with the promise of a "booze-free buzz," the amount of THC they provide is not much. The CBD content is much higher.
There are two versions of this gummie ‒ Beach Chill and Beach Buzz. There are 20 gummies per tub. Each tub contains a mix of flavors.
Regardless of which option you choose, the flavors are the same: pineapple, lemonade, blueberry, and orange.
The big difference is the THC content. At only 2.5 mg of THC per gummie, Beach Chill is the tamest of the two. If you think you will get high on such a little dose, good luck with that.
However, each gummie also provides 25 mg of CBD oil. That's enough to be very effective for getting pain and swelling under control.
The Beach Buzz option provides the same amount of CBD oil per gummie. However, with 5 mg of THC, it's twice as strong as the other version. That may be enough to provide a modest buzz, for some people, but if want to get high you'd be much better off smoking a bong.
If you get a bit of a buzz from Delta-9 THC Gummies, see it as a bonus, this product has far greater potential as a CBD gummie for helping pain.
Delta 9 CBD Gummies Benefits
Suitable for most people: Delta-9 THC Gummies are vegan-friendly, gluten-free, and made entirely from organic ingredients.
Legal to use: The THC content is not high enough to break any laws. These gummies are federally legal under the 2018 Farm Bill.
Variety of flavors: With each pot providing a mix of four flavors, you are unlikely to get bored with the taste.
Money-Saving Special Deals: Although there are no options for multi-buy discounts with these gummies, you can grab an ongoing 20% discount by purchasing via Subscribe and Save.
Delta 9 Pros
- Available without a prescription
- Reduces Inflammation and pain
- Relieves Anxiety & Stress
- Calms the mind
- Helps you to sleep
Delta 9 Cons
- Only available from the official website
- Some people may feel a little intoxicated
- Inadvisable to use if you have to drive or use machinery
Delta 9 THC Gummies Buying Options and Considerations
You can only buy Delta-9 THC Gummies from the manufacturer's website. A single tub of gummies costs $39.99 when you make a one-time purchase. The cost drops to only $31.96 if you buy via Subscribe and Save.
#3 - Lights Out CBD Gummies
Lights Out is another brand of high-quality CBD gummies that provides several flavors per pot. However, this option does not contain any THC at all.
At 300 mg of CBN a pop, Lights Out CBD Gummies are one of the most potent options on the market. Customer reviews show it's also one of the best CBD gummies for controlling pain and chronic inflammation.
In addition to CBD, these gummies also provide CBN (cannabinol). Like CBD, CBN is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid that will not alter your state of mind.
Although it has yet to become as popular as CBD, research shows CBN is also good for providing pain relief. It appears to function as a sleep aid as well.
Lights Out CBD Benefits
High-Quality certified Processing: The CBD and CBN oils in Lights Out CBD gummies are obtained via cold-press extraction to ensure maximum potency. It's then triple filtered to remove any traces of lead. Each gummie provides full spectrum cannabinoids and is free from side effects.
Variety of flavors: With each pot providing a mix of three flavors, you are unlikely to get bored with the taste.
No need to part with any money upfront: Lights out is the only option on our list of best CBD oil gummies that you can obtain via a free trial.
Lights Out CBD Pros
- Available without a prescription
- Relieves anxiety and stress
- Reduces chronic aches and pain
- Aids smoking cessation
- Promotes better sleep
- Enhances mood
- 100% pure CBD oil
- Also provides CBN
Lights Out CBD Cons
- Only available from the official website
- Sells like hot cakes so stocks often run low
- Another website that initially hides the price
Lights Out CBD Gummies Buying Options and Considerations
Like all the top CBD gummies, Lights Out is only available from the manufacturer's website.
One of the best things about this option is you don't need to part with any money upfront. The manufacturer provides new customers with a free trial bottle.
Other Brands That Didn't Make the List but Worthy of a Mention
How many cbd gummies are there on the market? At last count, we lost count. We feel that the top 2 brands listed above are the best CBD infused gummies to treat pain. Here are some others that have positives (either affordable price, natural ingredients or great brand reputation
- Exhale Wellness: no artificial flavors, broad spectrum CBD extract
- BudPop: organic hemp plant,
- Cheef Botanicals: hemp derived CBD products
- Hollyweed: CBD extracts, potent gummies,
- Fab CBD Gummies : CBD isolate products, natural ingredients
What Is CBD?
CBD (cannabidiol) is one of the cannabinoids present in cannabis plants. To date, scientists have identified 113 cannabinoids but it is possible there may be more.
CBD belongs to a class of cannabinoids known as phytocannabinoids. It's the most abundant one and accounts for almost 40% of total extracts taken from cannabis plants. Although it has tremendous therapeutic value, CBD does not cause you to become "high."
The cannabis high that is so valued by people who use cannabis as a recreational drug is caused by a different cannabinoid. It's called tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). CBD comes from a form of cannabis plant, called hemp, which is very low in THC.
CBD-infused oils have been available for quite a while. Many people use them for pain relief and there are even special CBD oil products available for pets.
CBD gummies could be seen as the next big thing. They are relatively new but, largely driven by word-of-mouth recommendations, their popularity is increasing surprisingly fast.
In addition to reducing pain, the best CBD gummies are also good for controlling anxiety and aiding relaxation.
Full Spectrum CBD, Broad Spectrum CBD - What Does it all Mean?
CBD is short for cannabidiol, and it is one of the many cannabinoids found in the cannabis plant.
Unlike THC, CBD does not have psychoactive effects, and it is often used for its therapeutic benefits. Full spectrum CBD products contain all of the plant's cannabinoids, including THC.
This allows the CBD to work more effectively, as the different cannabinoids work together to provide a stronger effect.
However, it also means that full spectrum CBD gummie products may have psychoactive effects, and they are not legal in all states.
Broad spectrum CBD oils and gummies contain most of the plant's cannabinoids, but they have had the THC removed.
This makes them less likely to have psychoactive effects, but it also means that they are not as effective as full spectrum products.
CBD isolate is the purest form of CBD, as it contains only cannabidiol and no other cannabinoids. It is not as effective as full spectrum or broad spectrum CBD, but it is legal in all states and does not have any psychoactive effects.
How to Use CBD Gummies to Reduce Pain and Inflammation
All the best CBD Gummies use high potency full spectrum hemp extract. They are so powerful that you may only need to take one gummie per day.
However, as with similar products, you should always use your gummies in strict accordance with the manufacturer's guidelines.
How We Ranked the Best CBD Gummies for Pain
The quality of broad spectrum CBD Oil products is continuously improving. There are some very good options available but when it comes to providing a mix of maximum potency and ease of use, CBD gummies can't be beaten.
They taste pretty good as well. The same cannot be said for many of the alternatives.
However, some options are better than others so we had to evaluate, review, and chew a lot of CBD gummy brands before we finally came up with our top three.
In addition to looking at the quality of the CBD products, we also had to filter out the ones being used to set up CBD oil scams. Ranking the gummies was a challenging endeavor but, as you can see, we got there in the end.
Some of the main things we looked at were:
- Manufacturer Reputation
- Transparency
- Customer Reviews
- Product Safety
CBD Gummies Manufacturer Reputation
When you are evaluating products, manufacturer reputation is vitally important. That's why it's one of the first things we look at.
Each manufacturer's reputation is built around its products and ability to deliver a good service. When manufacturers have a history of disappointing their customers or even scamming them, word gets around and they develop a bad reputation online.
We would never encourage anyone to deal with companies like these. If they've done it before, they will do it again.
Some companies develop such a bad reputation they rebrand their products and/or begin trading under different names. This type of deception can be tough to uncover but, when you know the correct databases and sites to search, it is possible to get to the truth.
Before we began evaluating each brand of full spectrum CBD gummies, we thoroughly investigated the manufacturer's reputation. We had to reject a lot of products solely due to their manufacturers having a troubled history.
All three of our top picks come from respected manufacturers that have a reputation for producing high-quality products and providing excellent customer service. If they didn't they wouldn't be there.
Transparency of the Supplement Company
Transparency is closely linked to manufacturer reputation. All the top manufacturers provide plenty of information about their products because they have nothing to hide.
When you are dealing with CBD products, all the details are essential. In the case of our three best brands of CBD gummies, we were able to check the way the oils were obtained (cold-pressing, etc.) and make sure everything was done to a sufficiently high quality.
CBD Gummies Customer Reviews
Customer reviews of the brands, be it a full spectrum CBD gummie or vegan CBD gummies are another critically important aspect of the ranking process. People who have experience using products, of any kind, are the real experts on the things they can and cannot do.
For instance, in the case of Delta 9 THC Gummies, so many customers were praising their ability to take away pain that it was impossible for us not to allow it to hang with the best. The marketing angle may make the gummies seem like a strange choice but, in this case, the results were speaking for themselves.
In addition to helping us to discover which brands of full spectrum CBD gummies work best for reducing pain and inflammation, customer reviews also helped us to discover which ones have side effects. None of our top three gummies present such issues but there are plenty of alternatives that do.
Quality CBD Products
Another thing CBD edible customer reviews are good for is revealing quality issues.
When we read about customer experiences with a certain CBD gummy brand we take a dim view of reports of clumping together, unsealed products, or bottles that arrive half-filled or with the wrong number of gummies inside.
Nor do we want to see any reports of unpleasant flavors or gummies that leave a bad taste in the mouth.
CBD Gummies for Pain Product Safety
Obviously, we do not want to see any reports of side effects. We have already covered that but our safety evaluation goes a lot further than that.
We had to double-check the CBD gummies for pain safety profiles by checking the hemp sources and looking at third-party lab reports.
CBD Gummies for Pain - CBD Market
The CBD market is flooded with CBD gummy brands and, even though the option is relatively new, that goes for gummies too. Not all of them are as good as the three CBD Gummies for pain products that made our list of best gummies. So, if you decide you want to gamble on an alternative instead, you will need to tread carefully.
Some of the worst CBD products are marketed with the best hype. It's very easy to be fooled and end up with a brand of CBD gummies that provides little or no pain relief
Be it toothache, neuralgia, or something else, when you are searching for full spectrum CBD gummies that are strong enough to control the pain, there are certain things you need to look at.
Hemp Source and Method of Extraction
When you are looking for quality CBD products, it's important to take note of the origin of the hemp. Where possible, try to go with products that use cannabinoids taken from hemp grown on US farms.
The way the oils are extracted is equally important. Even high-quality hemp will fail to produce powerful extracts if the cannabinoids are impaired by poor extraction techniques.
Most of the best CBD gummies use oils that are extracted by cold pressing. Oils that are extracted using heat or solvents are seldom as good.
Unfortunately, some manufacturers use oils obtained by these other methods because it lowers their production costs. The oils are cheaper because the extraction methods produce a higher yield. [3]
CBD Concentration - How Much CBD
CBD concentration is also important. You need to make sure the concentration of the CBD in the product you choose is a good match for your needs. Ask yourself, how bad does it hurt? Then make the most appropriate choice.
It's no good choosing an option that is too weak. However, at the other end of the scale, there is little point in using a sledgehammer to bang in a nail.
It may be helpful if you take the time to learn the basics of full spectrum CBD gummies, along with broad spectrum CBD gummies and gummies that use CBD isolate.
Unfortunately, it's beyond the scope of this article to go into this in detail but full-spectrum CBD products contain all the cannabinoids in hemp. They also retain THC, terpenes, and flavonoids.
Broad-spectrum CBD products provide additional cannabinoids like CBN, CBG, and CBC.
Finally, full spectrum gummies and other products that use CBD isolate contain only pure CBD.
It's not our intention to overwhelm you with information. If you don't want to do the research and become a CBD expert, we suggest you stick with our top three choices.
Buy CBD Gummies for Pain Price
Some CBD gummies are quite cheap. Others are ridiculously expensive and a higher price rarely indicates a superior product.
We suggest you avoid the most expensive options. One of the things we like best about the three CBD gummies on our list is they are reasonably priced.
Of course, there are cheaper options but none of them can match our top 3 for quality or potency and will be unable to provide such good value for money.
Accessibility and Customer Services
When you are shopping for pain-killing CBD gummies, it's also best to stick with established brands. Many of the options that are available online can be here today and gone tomorrow.
Established brands have been around for a while and are likely to stick around. Why risk your money with a fly-by-night brand? If there's a problem there is a good chance they will just take your money and run.
The fact that the established brands have been around so long is also a strong testament to their quality and ability to deliver the kind of results people expect from CBD oils.
The established brands also offer a superior level of after-sales service. That's certainly the case with our top 3.
CBD Gummies Customer Feedback
When we are evaluating CBD products we always make a point of checking the customer reviews.
We mentioned that already but, if you truly want to go it alone and pick a brand of gummies that is not on our list, we suggest you take careful note of customer reviews too.
Latest CBD Gummies Clinical Evidence and Scientific Research
Here is the very latest clinical research and scientific evidence that CBD products can reduce and treat pain for many chronic conditions.
- 1. Cannabidiol (CBD) in Rheumatic Diseases (Musculoskeletal Pain) - published May 2022
- 2. Topical Cannabidiol (CBD) After Total Knee Arthroplasty Does Not Decrease Pain or Opioid Use: A Prospective Randomized Double-Blinded Placebo-Controlled Trial - published April 2022
- 3. Pain response to cannabidiol in induced acute nociceptive pain, allodynia, and hyperalgesia by using a model mimicking acute pain in healthy adults in a randomized trial (CANAB I) - published January 2022
FAQs About CBD and Pain Relief
How does CBD work for pain relief?
We humans have an endocannabinoid system (ECS) that contains a framework of cannabinoid receptors. The ECS plays an important role in the central nervous system. [4]
Among other things, these receptors regulate pain, anxiety, and stress.
CBD contributes to your existing ECS. This enhances its ability to tackle pain and inflammation.
How long do the pain relieving benefits of CBD last?
How long CBD gummie benefits last can vary a little from one person to the next. The potency of your chosen product will also influence this.
However, in general, the benefits should last for two to six hours. When you are dealing with conditions that involve chronic pain, you should find the overall benefits improve over time.
Do CBD gummies go off?
CBD gummies contain natural sugars that help to preserve them. Unfortunately, the cannabinoids inside them break down after a year or two, reducing the potency. So, even with the best gummies, the shelf life has limits.
Most gummies will still be edible and will remain safe to eat, but they will no longer be capable of providing pain relief.
Can you use CBD gummies for pain alongside other pain relief medication?
Possibly. It depends on the type of medication and the condition it is treating. If you have an existing medical condition or use medication, you should never use CBD products without asking your doctor first.
Can I get arrested for having CBD gummies on my person? Is CBD Legal?
No. CBD gummies are 100% legal to use. This includes most full spectrum cbd edibles, cbd gummy bears and wellness gummies.
Can CBD gummies get you high?
No. The "high" people get from marijuana is due to THC. The hemp-based CBD oils used in most gummies do not contain any THC.
However some brands of gummies ‒ Delta 9 THC Gummies are one of them ‒ have a little THC in them. Not enough to cause a high, but some people may experience a mild and pleasant buzz.
Are CBD gummies addictive?
No. Consuming organic CBD gummies do not present a risk of addiction. However, if you have been in pain for a long time, your lack of it could be seen as a kind of addiction.
Best CBD Gummies for Pain and Inflammation Conclusion
Unfortunately, pain is a very common problem. The world is full of people who are desperately searching for something that provides relief.
Products that provide high-quality CBD oils are one of the best non-prescription options available. Due to their ease of use and pleasant flavor, gummies can be particularly good and are fast becoming one of the most popular options.
One possible downside is that it's very easy to let the taste make you get carried away and eat more than you should. That can get expensive.
Fortunately, it's not possible to overdose on CBD. Nevertheless, eating too many could cause diarrhea and/or other mild side effects.
So, although taking CBD gummies can be a very effective cure for pain, it's best never to eat them like candy.
Buying CBD gummies for pain can be a difficult task with so many CBD brands on the market. I hope this buyer's guide will help you choose the most effective pain relief CBD gummies for your condition.
CBD References and the connection to relieve and treat pain and aches
1. Chronic Pain: https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/diseases/4798-chronic-pain
2. The Biochemical Origin of Pain: The origin of all Pain is Inflammation and the Inflammatory Response. PART 2 of 3 –Inflammatory Profile of Pain Syndromes: CBD and pain relief https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2771434/
3. CBD oil and pain: Cold Press in Oil Extraction. A Review: https://nuft.edu.ua/doi/doc/ufj/2018/4/9.pdf
4. An Introduction to the Endogenous Cannabinoid System: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4789136/