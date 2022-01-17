Best Appetite Suppressant Pills 2022: Control Hunger Cravings

Hunger is one of the worst aspects of dieting. Cravings for sugar and carbs are another problem that can make dieting unpleasant.
Fortunately, some excellent appetite-suppressing diet pills can make your weight loss journey less unpleasant by controlling hunger and cravings.
By helping you to avoid overeating and snacking, the best appetite suppressant can also speed up your weight loss.
Here are the latest and new pills to suppress appetite and control hunger cravings in 2022.
Top 5 Best Appetite Suppressants of 2022
- PhenQ: Best Level of Overall Weight Loss Support
- Leanbean: Hormone Support for Women
- Zotrim: Best Herbal Appetite Suppressant
- Trimtone: Top Appetite Suppressant for Busy Women
- Instant Knockout Cut: Appetite Suppressant for Men
Although significantly overweight people may be able to obtain prescription appetite suppressants, the average dieter will need to go with over-the-counter (OTC) appetite suppressant supplements instead.
All the top OTC appetite suppressants are powered by natural ingredients that can control hunger and cravings without causing any of the side effects prescription appetite suppressants do.
Unlike prescription options, the best OTC appetite suppressants are also suitable for long-term use.
The top weight loss supplements for suppressing hunger and cravings also provide additional weight loss support, such as boosting energy levels and increasing metabolism to help you burn extra calories each day.
However, although some excellent options are available, finding them is not easy. The market is saturated with diet pills, which are meant to control hunger.
The problem is some of them offer a poor level of support. Others may work for a while but contain overly high doses of stimulants and other ingredients that cause side effects.
To make your search for fast-working appetite suppressant pills easier, we have evaluated all the most popular over-the-counter options and selected the five that work best.
Although all five options contain effective ingredients and have excellent customer reviews, each of them does a lot more than provide help with hunger and cravings. Instead, they offer a diverse level of support.
#1. PhenQ: Best Level of Overall Weight Loss Support
Visit the official PhenQ website for the latest price and current offers
If you want appetite suppressing supplements that work and offer additional support, PhenQ is easily the best option.
Our top choice has already helped more than 190,000 people battle hunger and lose weight. It even has a 60-day money-back guarantee.
A lot of diet pills suppress hunger and boost metabolism. PhenQ does these things too. Fortunately, it also does an awful lot more.
PhenQ is a fat burner that targets stubborn fat cells, a natural appetite suppressant, a fat blocker, and can also help concentration and mood.
PhenQ supports you during your weight loss journey in five key ways:
- Controlling hunger and cravings for food
- Boost metabolism and fat loss and burn fat
- Blocking body fat creation
- Boosting energy
- Improving mood and focus
By boosting energy and enhancing mood, PhenQ helps you avoid feeling cranky and tired due to lessening your calorie intake.
Making your metabolism faster helps increase the energy shortage caused by your diet. This forces the need for you to burn extra fat cells and lose weight.
The main ingredient in PhenQ is a-Lacys Reset. However, even working alone can deliver respectable weight loss levels and help keep your metabolism high by improving muscle mass.
However, a-Lacys Reset isn't acting alone in PhenQ. It has several powerful fat-burning ingredients backing it up.
Capsimax is one of them. It's a powerful metabolism booster that controls hunger too. Its main mechanic of action is to burn fat.
PhenQ provides nopal cactus extract as well. Also known as Prickly Pear, nopal is a natural appetite suppressant helping people stay hunger-free in the days long before diet pills were invented.
PhenQ's ability to control food cravings is mainly due to chromium.
Chromium helps stop urges for sugar and carbs by preventing the blood sugar fluctuations that cause them.
If you want a good appetite suppressant covering all the other bases, you won't find a better option than PhenQ.
Value for Money & Special Deals
Although it's probably the most respected diet pill globally, PhenQ is reasonably priced. There are no additional charges for shipping, and the manufacturer offers some very enticing special deals. The best of them allows you to get five bottles of PhenQ for three.
#2. Leanbean: Best Natural Appetite Suppressant for Women
Visit official LeanBean website for the latest price and current offers
Did you know women trying to lose weight have more significant difficulties than men? Some people will tell you that's an old wives' tale, but plenty of research proves it is not.
Leanbean is a diet pill that takes all the extra challenges into account. Because women feel greater hunger than men do, this diet pill, made by women for women, provides an additional robust appetite suppressing effect.
The main appetite suppressing ingredient in Leanbean is glucomannan, and each serving provides a hefty dose.
Glucomannan is a super-absorbent natural fiber that soaks up water and then swells in your stomach to make it feel full.
Women trying to lose weight also have to contend with hormone problems that men do not. Unfortunately, caffeine and similar stimulants can make these issues worse. That's why Leanbean is specially formulated to be stimulant-free.
It's not just caffeine that can affect female hormones. Menstruation does it too. As do the changes that occur around menopause.
It's not unusual for women to gain several pounds around their periods, and menopausal weight gain can be a problem for women who have previously always managed to stay slim. Leanbean makes weight loss easier for women by keeping those unruly hormones in check.
The key Leanbean weight loss benefits are:
- Controls hunger and cravings
- Speeds up metabolism and fat loss
- It helps you to smash through plateaus
- Fights diet-related fatigue
- Regulates female hormones
This ground-breaking supplement works so well that it's a big hit with professional female athletes and fitness models and has changed the lives of thousands of women worldwide.
Value for Money & Special Deals
Like all the best appetite suppressants, Leanbean is very reasonably priced. You can choose to buy a single bottle or go for a Leanbean weight loss bundle. The "complete bundle" is a particularly popular option because it provides a complimentary bottle of Leanbean, workout plans and meal guides, a 90-day money-back guarantee, and free shipping to addresses anywhere.
#3. Zotrim: Best Herbal Appetite Suppressant
Visit the official Zotrim website for the latest price and current offers
Zotrim is a powerful natural appetite suppressant supplement that contains some of the best extracts available from plants. It's a unisex product that's been around for a long time and has excellent customer reviews and a 100-day money-back guarantee.
Zotrim's value as a weight loss aid is supported by plenty of study data. In addition, the unique combination of herbs has even outperformed prescription drugs in clinical trials.
Zotrim diet pill is not as versatile as the other products that made our list of best appetite suppressants for 2022. The main thing it does is control hunger. It may also provide a modest energy boost due to the caffeine, but there is not much else.
This is an appetite suppressant pure and straightforward and an excellent option if your primary interest is getting help with hunger control.
The team of scientists responsible for creating this product spent years researching the abilities of many herbal extracts. Zotrim's appetite-suppressing formulation is the result of a lot of hard work.
The weight loss pills contain six active ingredients:
- Yerba mate leaf extract
- Guarana seed extract
- Damiana leaf extract
- Caffeine
- Vitamin B3
- Vitamin B6
Although Zotrim won't be the best appetite suppressant if you are extremely sensitive to caffeine, each dose is only the caffeine equivalent of a single espresso.
Damiana could seem like a strange inclusion because it's most famous for being an aphrodisiac. However, it may help prevent comfort eating because it has a beneficial effect on your mood.
Research from the University of Liverpool suggests a combination of damiana, yerba mate, and guarana provides a potent appetite suppressing effect. This appears to be due to a special synergy the three ingredients share.
Value for Money & Special Deals
Zotrim is slightly cheaper than many other top-rated weight management products. It becomes even cheaper if you take advantage of the Zotrim website's special deals.
When you buy a two-month supply of Zotrim, you get an extra month's treatment free of charge. That's the most popular option, but it's not the one that provides the greatest savings.
If you want to stretch your back further, you can pay for three boxes of Zotrim and get two more boxes free.
#4. Trimtone: Best Appetite Suppressant for Busy Ladies
Visit official Trimtone website for the latest price and current offers
Like Leanbean, Trimtone is a diet pill for women that suppresses appetite and provides additional weight loss support.
As the name suggests, Trimtone is designed to work alongside exercise to help you to trim your fat and tone up your body. It's also an excellent option for women who are pressed for time or find it challenging to remember to take pills because you only need to take one pill per day. Instead, you take it with breakfast. What could be simpler than that?
Leanbean provides glucomannan to control hunger and green coffee bean to reduce cravings.
Green coffee beans provide chlorogenic acid, which regulates blood sugar similarly to chromium.
Unlike Leanbean, Trimtone is not caffeine-free. However, each pill only contains slightly more caffeine than a standard cup of coffee.
Unless you prefer to keep your mornings caffeine-free, taking a Trimtone capsule could be a great start to the day.
Trimtone is one of the few diet pills that provide Aframomum melegueta seed extract, more commonly known as grains of paradise.
A member of the ginger family, grains of paradise is an unusual fat burner that boosts your metabolism by increasing your levels of BAT.
BAT (brown adipose tissue) is a particular type of fat that increases thermogenesis. To put it simply, BAT is a fat-burning fat that helps you to burn extra calories all through your day.
Value for Money & Special Deals
Trimtone is a cheap, cost-effective diet pill available in several package options and has a 100-day money-back guarantee.
The best package allows you to get five bottles of Trimtone and only pay for three.
#5. Instant Knockout Cut: Best Appetite Suppressant Supplements for Men
Visit the official Instant Knockout website for the latest price and current offers
Although many active women use Instant Knockout and get excellent results, the product was initially developed as a men's fat-burning pill.
A powerful appetite suppressant that provides incredible energy and helps you to shred fat like a pro, Instant Knockout Cut was originally only available to professional fighters.
The formulation provides enough glucomannan to floor your hunger and has capsicum and green tea extract to help you torch through your fat.
It also pairs caffeine with L-theanine. This combination enhances the benefits caffeine provides and reduces the chances of jitters because, as you can imagine, getting jittery in the ring would never do.
Instant knockout Cut also provides Vitamin D. Besides boosting immune function, this essential fat-soluble nutrient is a potent testosterone booster.
Testosterone is a critical player in protein synthesis, so anything that elevates it is good for your muscles. However, an important androgen steroid and hormone, testosterone also improves bone mineral density and helps your body to burn its fat.
You take an Instant Knockout Cut four times per day. Doing so helps you to benefit from around-the-clock appetite suppression and fat-burning support.
The four regular does also help maintain higher energy levels. That's very useful for men who work hard or need extra energy to allow them to train.
Value for Money & Special Deals
Instant Knockout Cut is not the cheapest appetite suppressant, nor does it rank among the most expensive. However, some of the products that we had to exclude from this list are considerably more costly to use.
A single bottle of Instant Knockout Cut costs less than $60 and, when you buy three bottles, you get a fourth bottle free of charge.
The 5 Best Appetite Suppressant Supplements Compared
|PhenQ
|Leanbean
|Zotrim
|Trimtone
|IKO
|Vegan
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Low Stim
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|Dose
|Two
|Six
|Three
|One
|Four
|Shipping
|free
|free
|free
|free
|free
|Guarantee
|60 Days
|90 Days
|100 Days
|100 Days
|None
What to Look for In Good Effective Appetite Suppressant Supplements
This page lists the top five appetite suppressants for 2022 but, if you do some internet searches, you will find alternative options galore. Unfortunately, most of them will be sold on the back of clever marketing hype that appears very convincing. Few, if any, of them will have money-back guarantees.
After reading this far, you may wonder why so many diet pills that allegedly suppress appetite do not work.
The biggest reason is greed.
A lot of manufacturers are only interested in making a quick profit. Therefore, they are unwilling to develop good products that work.
It's easier and cheaper to develop convincing marketing hype. However, although this can get them one-off sales, the poor quality of their products won't encourage customers to go back for more.
Many manufacturers know which excellent ingredients work but lower their production costs by not providing enough of them. To make it difficult for potential customers to see what they've done, they often bundle all the critical ingredients into proprietary blends. Such blends show what is in them but don't reveal how much.
When looking for good appetite suppressant pills it's best to avoid the options that use proprietary blends.
It's equally important to look for fair pricing and plenty of good customer reviews.
Free trial bottles are also best avoided, as is the offer of discounts for buying via auto-ship.
The offer of a free bottle is often just a ploy to trick you into an auto-ship agreement, and such arrangements are notoriously difficult to escape.
Stick with reputable companies with a reputation for providing good customer service and effective products.
Better still, choose one of our top-5 appetite suppressants. We've already researched so that you don't have to. Using a pill to curb hunger and cravings for sugary foods is the easiest way to reduce calorie intake.
What are the Best Natural Appetite Suppressant Ingredients?
Many natural ingredients can suppress appetite. However, some of them only take the edge off hunger. That's okay when they are only included to support the abilities of stronger ingredients but not when they are left to go it alone.
For instance, although caffeine reduces hunger, the effect is only mild. It has more value as an energy booster and a thermogenic fat burner.
Options such as glucomannan and nopal have far greater hunger suppressing capabilities and, if necessary, are more than capable of going it alone.
Glucomannan
Glucomannan is one of the most popular natural appetite suppressing supplements to help you lose weight. It's also one of the most powerful options and does not have a reputation for causing side effects.
Glucomannan is also known as konjac because it's sourced from the roots of the konjac plant.
Konjac roots are high in water-soluble fiber. The fiber's ability to absorb water is incredible. It can soak up 50 times its weight in water.
The hydration process causes the fibers to expand rapidly and form a jelly-like compound. When this process happens in the stomach, it delays gastric emptying and helps support a feeling of fullness that reduces the desire for food.
Nopal
Nopal cactus flesh is highly nutritious and rich in amino acids. It's also a good source of natural fiber. In some parts of the world, it's a popular food.
Nopal is one of the top modern appetite suppressants but using the flesh of this spiky customer to control hunger is nothing new. People have been doing it for thousands of years.
Indian hunters indeed used nopal in this way. They used to chew on chunks of the cactus' flesh to help them avoid the distraction of hunger during extended hunting trips.
Although it's traditionally used as an appetite suppressant, research shows nopal is also a fat blocker.
That makes it doubly useful. Firstly, by controlling hunger, the nopal helps you create the calorie shortage necessary to make your body burn its fat.
Then by reducing fat digestion capabilities, it limits the number of calories you get from the fat present in your food.
Capsicum Extract
Capsicum is an excellent all-rounder to help you lose weight. Although it gets the most attention for its abilities as a thermogenic fat burner, research indicates it's perfect for suppressing hunger.
Garcinia Cambogia
Garcinia cambogia is a tropical fruit. Therefore, extracts from the rind are often key ingredients in diet pill formulations.
The rind provides hydroxycitric acid (HCA), which is good for controlling hunger.
The HCA garcinia Cambogia rind extracts also appear to protect against further weight gain by limiting the excess calories your body can store as fat.
Chromium & Green Coffee Bean Extract
Most of the top appetite suppressants contain chromium or green coffee bean extract.
Although neither ingredient is an appetite suppressant in the truest of terms, they are still valuable weight loss allies that can help you avoid putting unnecessary food into your mouth.
As already touched upon earlier in this article, chromium and green coffee bean extract suppress cravings for sugar and carbs.
Cravings like these are not related to an empty belly. Instead, they generally occur after meals, when your stomach is full.
After a meal, your blood sugar level often rises quite rapidly and can become too high. When this happens, your pancreas creates extra insulin, which brings your blood sugar back down.
In an ideal world, this would be a case of a problem solved. Unfortunately, we don't live in a perfect world. The extra insulin often causes blood sugar to become too low. This is known as a crash. Not ideal for your weight loss journey.
When your brain senses a blood sugar crash, it initiates cravings for sugar and carbs because eating foods that provide them can bring blood sugar levels back up rapidly.
By regulating insulin and blood sugar levels, chromium and green coffee bean extract prevent the post-meal cravings that have the potential to make you grab for a high-calorie snack.
Black Pepper Extract
Most of the premium natural appetite suppressant supplements contain black pepper extract. More often than not, it's included as a branded extract named Bioperine.
Black pepper extract is present in many supplement formulations, not just those for people needing extra help to lose weight.
Black pepper provides a compound called piperine. It is popular because it boosts the absorption rates of other ingredients.
Standard black pepper extracts are generally between seven and ten percent piperine. However, Bioperine boasts greater abilities because it's standardized to have a piperine potency of at least 95%.
Do Appetite Suppressants Work for Weight Loss?
The most effective appetite suppressants promote weight loss by helping you to avoid hunger and reduce food cravings. Doing this doesn't only speed up your weight loss progress; they also make the weight loss process less unpleasant.
All the best natural appetite suppressants work pretty fast. You will usually feel the effects within half an hour. You will find you consume fewer calories daily, which helps your calorie-controlled diet.
If you are using an appetite suppressant that provides chromium or green coffee beans, you should also notice you have less inclination to snack.
In all probability, you may not notice this at first, then one day, you will suddenly realize your habits have changed.
Depending on which option you choose, you should notice other benefits. For instance, most products will give you an energy boost. Doing this will help you feel more energetic and be less prone to diet-related fatigue.
If you use a mood-enhancing appetite suppressant supplement, like PhenQ, you will also notice your diet becomes less frustrating and is not so likely to get you down.
If your appetite suppressant boosts metabolism, you should notice greater progress when you step on the scales. In addition, most natural metabolism boosters help you burn extra calories night and day, even when you are relaxing or sleeping.
OTC Appetite Suppressants Vs. Prescription Diet Pills
Most of the best OTC appetite suppressants are more versatile than prescription-only options. In addition, their ability to provide multiple benefits helps them deliver faster results.
The only exception is Zotrim. However, although it is similar to the prescription options because it mainly controls hunger, it has outperformed prescription options in a clinical trial.
Phentermine is the most famous prescription appetite suppressant. Even if you were not familiar with the way it works, there's a good chance you will have heard the name. It is also obtained under the brand names Adipex, Adipex-P, and Duromine (phentermine in Australia)
Phentermine suppresses hunger by initiating a stress response known as fight or flight. After you take the pill, it gets you too wound up to eat.
The way Phentermine achieves hunger control does not work in harmony with your body. Instead, it raises blood pressure and produces additional changes that have the potential to cause severe side effects and make you feel very unwell.
The side effects are one of the worst aspects of using Phentermine. As a result, many supplement manufacturers have attempted to produce safer alternatives.
As the name suggests, PhenQ was created for this reason, and it has become one of the most popular over-the-counter Phentermine alternatives made to date.
The Advantages of OTC Appetite Suppressant Pills
OTC appetite suppressants are easier to obtain than prescription-only options, and you can use them for as long as you need to.
The top OTC appetite suppressants are also generally cheaper than the prescription options and present any risk of addiction.
How to Get the Best Results from Appetite Suppressants
Regardless of whether you are using a prescription appetite suppressant or a natural alternative, you will need to commit to making healthier food choices and eating smaller portions.
The name of the game is calorie control and, although the best appetite suppressants can help you become a weight loss winner, none of them can do all the work for you.
If you want to lose weight faster, it's a good idea to try and get plenty of exercise. Unfortunately, doing so increases the calorie shortage caused by your diet. This forces you to burn even more fat.
There are also strong arguments for getting plenty of sleep. When you don't get enough sleep, it causes your body to produce extra cortisol.
Cortisol is a stress hormone that can cause you to overeat and makes you more susceptible to further weight increases.
Food isn't the only source of calories. Most drinks provide them, too, with water being a notable exception.
If you want to get the best from your appetite suppressants, avoid calorie-rich options such as sodas and energy drinks and have water instead.
It's also best to avoid alcohol. At the very least, you should try to impose tough limits on the amount of alcohol you drink because pure alcohol provides seven calories per gram. In addition, most drinks, such as wine and beer, contain other calories and excess fat sources.
A healthy balanced diet is essential. Combine foods that help the body's fat-burning process and also curb cravings.
FDA-Approved Dietary Supplements Vs. FDA-Approved Facility
Some dietary supplement manufacturers claim their supplements have FDA approval and often back this up by showing copies of certificates awarded to FDA-approved manufacturing facilities.
However, the FDA only approves drugs. It does not give its approval to supplements.
FDA-approved manufacturing facilities are subject to regular inspections that make sure the standards of manufacture are sufficiently high.
Facilities must follow current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) to obtain FDA approval.
Weight loss pills that come out of these facilities are generally high-quality, too, but that does not mean they are effective, and it certainly does not mean they are FDA-approved.
How Much Do Appetite Suppressant Supplements Cost?
The best natural appetite suppressants cost around $50 to $70 per 30-day supply. However, the price can be considerably lower with special offers and discounts.
Some natural weight loss pills for sale in the shops and online cost $100 or more, but a higher price tag does not mean they provide superior results. All it means is the company that makes them is greedy.
It has to try and get as much money as possible the first time around because it knows its customers will be too disappointed to come back for more. But, unfortunately, many appetite suppressant supplements do not help you lose weight.
Who Shouldn't Use Appetite Suppressants to Control Hunger?
Although natural appetite suppressant pills are generally safe for most people if you have any existing health conditions, such as diabetes or high blood pressure, it's advisable to check with your doctor before using them.
You will also need to seek medical advice before using any brand of appetite suppressant alongside medication.
Many appetite-suppressing diet pills contain caffeine. This could be an issue if you have problems tolerating stimulants. Depending on how bad the problem is, you may need to choose a stimulant-free appetite suppressant, such as Leanbean, instead.
Final Thoughts – Deciding Which Appetite Suppressant is Right for You?
Choosing the appetite suppressant for food cravings that best match your health and fitness goals and lifestyle can be challenging. Three are many thousands of options available. But, unfortunately, most of them are incapable of fulfilling their manufacturers' claims for them.
The five appetite suppressants we have detailed on this page are very effective if you need extra support while losing weight. They all subdue hunger, and most of them provide many additional weight loss benefits. However, you will also need to take them with a healthy diet and lessen your food intake.
Although there is no one-size-fits-all, PhenQ is likely to be the best choice for most people. This is because it offers the broadest range of benefits and is suitable for most men and women except those who wish to keep their lives 100% stimulant-free.
However, we suggest not rushing in. Instead, take your time to look at each appetite suppressant's pros and cons and then choose the one that is the closest match to your needs.
FAQs
Are any of the best appetite suppressants FDA-Approved?
No. The FDA does not control the distribution of supplements. However, most of the best appetite suppressants are manufactured to CGMP quality standards in FDA-approved facilities.
Do the best appetite suppressants cause side effects?
Although it's never possible to rule out side effects, none of the top appetite suppressants likely cause the average user side effects.
Poor quality appetite suppressants are a different matter. They are often overly reliant on caffeine and other stimulants to help them lose weight. This gives them a more significant potential for side effects. Although four out of the five products we recommend have caffeine in them, in no case is the dose provided unreasonably high.
Can I use appetite suppressants while pregnant?
Unless your doctor or a suitably qualified healthcare professional tells you otherwise, you should not use any supplement during pregnancy or nursing a child.
What is the best appetite suppressant Supplement?
The most effective appetite suppressant supplement will contain natural hunger-reducing ingredients such as nopal and glucommanan. They will also offer other weight loss methods, such as fat burning or fat blocking.
Where can I get Appetite Suppressant pills from?
Most retailers, health stores, and pharmacies will stock pills for reducing hunger or suppressing appetite. GNC, Walmart, CVS, and Walgreens sell hunger suppressing supplements. Top pills that suppress appetite can be found directly on the manufacturer's website. PhenQ, LeanBean, and Zotrim for example can be bought directly.