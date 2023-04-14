Best Anti Aging Supplement for Men 2023 - Top Supplements for Men to Combat the Aging Process

All men get older. There's no way to escape it but there are things we can do to slow down the aging process such as making appropriate lifestyle changes and using high-quality anti aging supplements.
If you have already spent any time searching for good male anti-aging supplements, you may have noticed there is no shortage of options to choose from.
We have reviewed the most effective anti aging supplements to buy over the counter and online.
This article provides a brief introduction to the top three anti aging supplements for a man, they contain ingredients that can tackle the visible signs of aging, such as fine lines and wrinkles and/or other symptoms of age-related decline such as low testosterone levels, low libido, fatigue, feeling weak, poor memory, and brain fog.
Top 3 Anti Aging Products for Men
Here are the three supplements that offer the best anti aging benefits for males:
- GenFX (Best Anti Aging Supplement Overall)
- Testo Prime (Best Anti Aging Supplement for Men with Low Testosterone)
- Kollagen Intensiv (Best Anti Aging Cream for Skin)
The above supplements can be used in combination, each product combats a different aging issue. If you wanted to purchase and use all 3 antiaging products you will have to make 3 separate purchases.
#1 - GenFX - HGH for Men (and Women)
An excellent alternative to dangerous hormone injections, GenFX is an all-natural supplement that helps the body produce more human growth hormone (HGH).
Often referred to as the body's internal fountain of youth, HGH is a hormone produced by the pituitary gland. As is the case with several other important hormones, HGH production peaks during adolescence and then declines with each passing year.
By the time you have got two or three decades under your belt, your HGH production will probably be dropping by 14-15% every 10 years. [1]
When HGH is low, collagen levels decrease and the skin becomes more prone to wrinkles. Low HGH also contributes to some of the other signs of aging including poor mental performance, weak bones, slow wound healing, and loss of muscle mass and strength.
Renowned for being the leading natural HGH releaser, GenFX helps the pituitary gland produce more generous quantities of HGH. It achieves this by providing a carefully selected blend of amino acids and other natural ingredients that aid growth hormone secretion.
Although many people believe amino acids are only useful for building muscle, research suggests this is far from the case. They do other things too, including helping the pituitary gland to produce human growth hormone.
Research proves amino acid supplements deliver significant increases in HGH and have a lot of potential as a safe alternative to hormone injections. [2]
However, although GenFX is one of the best anti-aging supplements on the market, if you are vegan or vegetarian, it won't be for you because it contains an extract taken from cows.
The formulation also contains Panax ginseng. Although it is unclear if its presence will influence hormone production, ginseng does appear to have anti aging capabilities, along with a longstanding reputation as a "life-giving herb." [3]
Where to Buy GenFX
You can only buy GenFX from the official website. Although that means it's not possible to shop around, the price is reasonable and you can be certain you are getting the genuine article and have the protection of the 67-day money-back guarantee.
A 30-day treatment costs $49.95. That's a very fair price for such a high-quality anti aging supplement but it can get better if you add one or more extra boxes to your order. Doing so entails generous discounts.
#2 - Testo Prime - Testosterone Booster for Men
Testo Prime is a testosterone booster for men. Including a testosterone supplement in a list of the best anti aging supplements is a must - it is arguably the most important type of supplement for male menopause.
Testo Prime contains several herbs that boost anti aging capabilities. However, that's not the only reason it's such a good option for men who are trying to maintain or reclaim their vitality and fight the signs of aging.
Testosterone is an important hormone that's integral to many biological processes. It's also the male sex hormone so testosterone is especially important for men.
Testosterone has much in common with HGH. Levels peak during adolescence and then everything starts to go downhill.
Low testosterone can cause men to experience a lot of problems and feel their age catching up with them. Common symptoms of low testosterone include fatigue, poor concentration, weight gain, erectile dysfunction (ED), and loss of muscle mass and strength.
Low testosterone doesn't only make men feel older, it can make them look older too. Research explains this. When testosterone levels decrease, so do skin density and elasticity. [4]
Testo Prime can slow down aging and restore lost vitality by bringing testosterone levels back up again.
Each dose provides several of the best testosterone-boosting herbs in the world including ashwagandha and fenugreek. It combines them with Panax ginseng, along with several nutrients that enhance testosterone production.
Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera) and fenugreek are two of the most important anti-aging ingredients.
Research shows ashwagandha can boost mental alertness in elderly people and may also extend lifespan of older adults by up to 20%. [5, 6]
Not to be outdone, fenugreek is one of the best herbs for helping to keep the skin looking young. [7]
Where to Buy Testo Prime
Testo Prime is only available via the official website. At $64.99 per bottle, it's a little more expensive than GenFX but still provides excellent value for money.
If you want a better deal, two ongoing offers are always up for grabs. You can opt to order a couple of bottles and get an extra one free or buy five bottles for the price of three.
As with all the best anti-aging supplements, Testo Prime has a money-back guarantee and it's pretty much unbeatable because it's good for a lifetime.
#3 - SkinCeption Kollagen Intensiv
SkinCeption Kollagen Intensiv is an anti aging cream developed by a cosmetic surgeon. As is normally the case with this type of "beauty cream," SkinCeption is marketed towards women but is equally suitable for men.
However, there is no reason why men cannot take advantage of its wrinkle-banishing powers as well. After all, skin is skin. We all have it regardless of our sex.
Ask women who have experience using the product and they will tell you that they love it. SkinCeption has stacked up some exceptionally good customer reviews and the before and after pictures show some remarkable transformations.
We evaluated all of the top anti aging creams and SkinCeption was miles ahead of the rest. It's easily the top option but it's important not to forget it's limited in what it can do.
SkinCeption is a skin cream. The only benefits it provides are skin-related. Although it can make you look a lot younger, it won't help you to reclaim lost vitality or address any of the other non-skin-related symptoms of aging.
If you only want to look younger, SkinCeption can help you to do it. If you want to feel younger as well, you will need to choose GenFX or Testo Prime or consider using SkinCeption alongside one of them.
SkinCeption firms the skin and reduces crows feet and fine lines by enhancing collagen production. It's a powerful product that has been shown to reduce wrinkles by up to 354%.
In addition to making the skin look younger, SkinCeption also moisturizes it, helping it to look healthier. It is also good for reducing dark circles under the eyes.
However, the health benefits do not end there. SkinCeption offers protection from UV radiation and photoaging as well.
Sounds too good to be true? Don't worry, the manufacturer offers a 67-day money-back guarantee.
Where to Buy SkinCeption
You probably won't be surprised to learn you can only buy SkinCeption from the manufacturer's website.
Each pot provides a 30-day treatment for $59.95. Unfortunately, it's not possible to get any free pots for placing larger orders but doing so will allow you to snag a reasonable discount.
How to Support Healthy Aging
The word “Aging” describes the physiological changes that happen during life. Grey hair, crows feet, less energy to carry us through the day, and a greater need for sleep - these are just of few of the changes that happen as we get older
There are two types of aging:
- Intrinsic aging
- Extrinsic aging
Intrinsic aging is inescapable. It's predetermined. Although we may be able to slow it down we will never be able to stop it. Everything that happens is pre-written in our DNA.
Issues caused by low HGH and/or testosterone, are part and parcel of intrinsic aging.
Extrinsic aging is a different matter entirely. It's caused by outside factors such as the types of food we do and do not eat, our lifestyle habits, and the environments we live in.
In reality, there is no way to prevent this type of aging either but there is a lot more you can do to slow it down and the best anti aging supplements can help you to do it.
Extrinsic aging happens in response to the presence of free radical toxins. They are all around us but we can limit our exposure by avoiding certain types of cosmetic products and foods.
Tobacco smoke is packed full of free radicals so, if you are a smoker, that's another good reason to stop.
When we make poor dietary and lifestyle choices, in addition to speeding up extrinsic aging it enhances intrinsic aging by causing additional problems with our hormones.
If you want to feel and look young for as long as possible, the best anti aging supplements can help but, if you want to get the best results, you will need to make appropriate lifestyle changes as well.
8 Things You Can Do to Slow Down Aging
1. Use a High-Quality Anti Aging Supplement
All the best anti aging supplements provide natural ingredients that deliver biological tweaks that can help you to look and feel younger and may also provide extra longevity.
Collagen supplements can benefit skin health and increase skin hydration. HGH supplements can improve both immune system function and cellular damage. They can also slow aging and have anti-inflammatory properties.
2. Use Natural Soaps and Cosmetic Products
Many soaps and cosmetic products contain chemicals that can increase the risks of premature skin aging. Don't make the mistake of thinking it's only the cheap options. The same is true for many top brands.
Even when products do contain natural ingredients, they are often combined with ones that are chemical-based. The only way to avoid items that may contribute to extrinsic aging is to scrutinize the labels and learn what they contain.
3. Avoid Tobacco Products and Smoke
You only have to look at the wrinkles many smokers have around their lips to realize how tobacco smoke can contribute to extrinsic aging. So, if you smoke, try to stop if you can. If you don't try to avoid standing within the clouds made by people who do.
4. Make Smart Food Choices
Some foods are higher in free radicals than others. For instance, whole grain breads and pastas are smarter choices than breads and pastas that are made with processed (white) flour.
If you want to look and feel younger, it's also best to avoid processed foods. They contain preservatives, colorants, and/or other chemical additives that contribute to oxidative stress and early aging. [8]
Unfortunately, it's beyond the scope of this article to provide in-depth dietary advice. Instead, we will offer a suggestion: consider following the Mediterranean Diet. With its focus on fish and fruits and vegetables, it's one of the healthiest diets in the world.
Research shows the Mediterranean Diet can promote longevity and also slow down the progression of aging and frailty. [9]
5. Get Plenty of Exercise
Do you go to the gym regularly or do a home workout, go jogging, or perform any other exercise activity? If not, there are many reasons why you should but we are only going to focus on the ones that relate to aging.
Exercise increases blood flow to the skin. This allows the various skin cells to receive a better supply of nutrients.
When we exercise, it also improves the flow of lymphatic fluid. This can help prevent puffy-looking skin around the eyes.
Exercise helps us to sleep better and aids the secretion of growth hormone and testosterone.
6. Protect Your Skin from the Sun
UV radiation is damaging to the skin. It can even cause skin cancer. If you want your skin to remain young-looking and healthy, you will need to cover it up with clothing and/or apply sunscreen to all exposed areas.
7. Drink Less Alcohol
Alcohol is not kind to the skin. It dehydrates it and the damage this causes mounts up over time.
Alcohol can also cause nutrient deficiencies which can be damaging to the skin and may contribute to reduced elasticity and dryness.
Nobody is suggesting that you avoid alcohol entirely but it's important to drink sensibly and not go over the top.
8. Get Plenty of Sleep
Many people don't get enough sleep. If you are getting less than 8 hours of quality sleep per night, you should consider getting more. It's not called beauty sleep for nothing.
The skin regenerates and repairs itself during sleep. If you don't get enough sleep it makes it much harder to look good.
The body also produces most of its HGH and testosterone during sleep. If you rob yourself of sleep, you limit your body's ability to perform these and other important tasks.
How to Prevent Your Skin from Aging Prematurely
There are several things you can do to prevent your skin from aging prematurely:
- Protect your skin from the sun: The sun's UV rays can cause damage to your skin, leading to premature aging. So it's important to wear sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 and protective clothing when you're outside.
- Avoid smoking: Smoking can cause wrinkles and fine lines to appear on your skin prematurely.
- Stay hydrated: Drinking plenty of water can help keep your skin hydrated and prevent it from becoming dry and dull.
- Eat a healthy diet: A diet that's rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains can help keep your skin elasticity and prevent premature aging.
- Get enough sleep: Lack of sleep can cause your skin to become dull and tired-looking, so make sure you're getting enough rest.
- Use skincare products that contain antioxidants: Antioxidants can help protect your skin from damage caused by free radicals, which can lead to premature aging.
- Avoid harsh skincare products: Some skincare products can be harsh on your skin, causing irritation and damage that can lead to premature aging. Stick to gentle, non-irritating products.
- Manage stress: Stress can take a toll on your skin, so make sure you're finding ways to manage stress, such as practicing yoga or meditation.
By following these tips, you can help keep your skin looking healthy and youthful for years to come.
Anti Aging Vitamins
Vitamin C and Vitamin E are antioxidants that can help slow down the aging process by protecting cells from damage caused by harmful molecules known as free radicals.
Free radicals are highly reactive molecules that are produced by various processes in the body, such as metabolism and exposure to environmental factors like pollution and UV radiation. When free radicals accumulate in the body, they can damage cells, including DNA, proteins, and lipids. This damage can lead to various health problems, including premature aging.
Vitamin C and Vitamin E work by neutralizing free radicals, preventing them from causing damage to cells. Vitamin C is water-soluble, meaning it is found in the watery parts of cells and tissues, where it works to protect the inside of cells from oxidative stress.
Vitamin E is fat-soluble, meaning it is found in the fatty parts of cells and tissues, where it protects cell membranes from damage.
Additionally, Vitamin C is involved in the production of collagen, a protein that provides structure to skin, bones, and other tissues. As we age, collagen production declines, leading to wrinkles, sagging skin, and other signs of aging.
By promoting collagen synthesis, Vitamin C can help maintain healthy skin and reduce the appearance of wrinkles.
Overall, a diet rich in Vitamin C and Vitamin E, along with other antioxidants, can help slow down the aging process by reducing oxidative stress and protecting cells from damage.
Most Effect Anti Aging Products and Supplements for Men Summary
If you want to defy your biological clock and look and feel younger, there are anti-aging supplements that can help you to do it and none of the best products will cost you an arm or a leg.
As with any other type of supplement, certain options are better than others. Many anti aging supplements offer little or no benefits at all so finding the best options can be challenging, to say the least.
This article provides information about three anti-aging supplements that actually work and will not let you down.
All of them are produced by reputable companies that offer money-back guarantees. There is no need to worry about failure or that anyone will mislead you then take your money and run.
However, if you are serious about looking and feeling young for as long as possible, it's no good depending on a supplement to do all of the work. You will need to look at your diet and lifestyle choices as well.
Aging is a complex process. Some things, like the top anti-aging supplements, can affect it for the better. Other things, such as smoking, can have the opposite effect.
Instead of only using one of the best anti aging supplements, consider changing your life by putting together an anti aging battle plan.
