​​Are AI Content Generators Productive? The 5 Pros and Cons

As a business owner, you know how important it is to keep your website content up to date. Posting content consistently is extremely important in order to stay relevant and ensure that your company’s page shows up at the top of results on popular search engines, like Google. In addition to generating a good amount of content, you want it to be informative and engaging, providing consumers with even more of a reason to interact with your brand. However, producing a wealth of quality content on your own can be time consuming. Sure, you could hire a staff of freelance writers to work for you, but it’ll likely come at a high cost. One of the fastest, most cost-effective ways to generate top tier content is by utilizing the services of an AI content generator. AI content generators utilize keywords pertaining to your brand in order to create well-crafted longform written content for your website within minutes. If you’re on the fence about whether an AI content generator would be a productive business solution for your company, it’s best to consider the possible pros and cons.
Pros of Using an AI Content Generator
There are a number of positive features associated with using an AI content generator to create written content for your business.
Automated Writing Process
An AI content generator automates the content writing process for you, so you can save time and money. By allowing an AI content generator to produce articles for your website, you don’t have to worry about meeting content deadlines on time. Simply feed the AI content generator a keyword, and it will create great written work within minutes that you can upload to your site whenever you need. You can also use an AI content generator to assist in bulk content creation if you’re looking to create a wealth of content to post about a specific business endeavor, or if you just want to have backup content on hand to post when you need it. You’ll never have to worry about writer’s block with an AI content generator doing the work for you!
Search Engine Optimized Keywords
AI content generators use deep learning based models to absorb the information of thousands of documents online. As such, they’re able to choose what keywords will be best for search engine optimization (SEO) purposes. By using smart keyword phrases throughout the articles they write, AI content generators ensure that the content they produce for you will be more likely to show up at the top of internet search results.
Avoid Spelling Errors and Plagiarism
AI content generators are programmed to avoid common spelling errors, so the work they produce for you will have perfect grammar. In addition to this, the content they produce is also guaranteed to be 100 percent original, so you won’t have to worry about accidental plagiarism.
Cons of Using an AI Content Generator
While AI content generators are an easy-to-use, innovative form of technology that can help you create written content for your business, there are some potential cons to using them depending on your personal preferences.
Lack of Personal Interaction
One downside of using an AI content generator is that you don’t get to contribute to writing the material yourself, or collaborate with others to write it. While you can rest assured that you’ll be getting quality written material from an AI content generator, if you’re someone who enjoys the collaborative creative process of writing, you might want to opt for writing your own material or hiring writers to do it. Additionally, if you want your website to feature articles written from personal experience, AI content wouldn’t be the best to suit your needs. Sometimes people feel that written work by AI content generators can lack pathos, making it hard for consumers to be emotionally moved by the material. If you feel utilizing solely AI written content to be too emotionally underwhelming, you could opt for a combination of work written by freelance writers and an AI content generator.
Still Requires Human Editing Input
While an AI content generator will get writing done for you, it’ll still be your responsibility to read the material that they’ve created and edit it in the way that you see fit. Typically, a freelance writer would do a first round of edits on their work before getting final approval from you, the client. While AI content generators will save you a great amount of time in the content creation process, you’ll still need to make space in your schedule to quality check the articles they put out.
In Conclusion
AI content generators are an innovative form of technology that allow you to streamline the process of writing content to build your business’ brand online. AI content generators utilize information from all around the internet to create accurate, engaging written content while saving you time and money. Would you consider utilizing an AI content generator to promote your business?