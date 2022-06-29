Applications for Load Cells

Unless you work in an industry that uses them, you don’t know what a load cell is, but it is an essential component in many industries. For example, it is one of the standard components used in weight/force measurement products and devices. A load cell converts a force source like tension, compression, pressure, and torque into measurable electrical signals.
Some of the most common load cells are used in strain gauges, pneumatic, and hydraulic lifts. The use of load cells is not limited to a specific industry, as it is used in everything from hospital equipment to the defense industry.
Where are Load Cells Used?
Everywhere! They are widely used in the following industries:
- Aerospace industry: Load cells are used during many phases of development within the aerospace industry. They are used in both commercial and military aircraft.
Load cells are used:
- In the preliminary design and building stages
- During structural, fatigue, and pre-flight testing
- During In-Flight testing and monitoring
- In flight-qualified force monitoring and control functions
- Medical/Pharmaceutical Industries: Load cells are a crucial part of the medical and pharmaceutical industries because they have extremely accurate force and moment measurements. They are used in medical, neonatal, and other medical scenarios. They are used when precision and accuracy are crucial.
- Military Application: Many types of military hardware and control programs rely on load cells. The need for load cells is diverse in this industry, where various measurement sources are needed during testing.
- Food Production: Food-grade sensors and electronics rely on load cells for food processing and weighing components, such as various weighing systems, vessel weighing systems, and batch weighing systems. They are used during the manufacturing, packaging, and food shipping process.
- Automotive Industry: The auto industry uses several load cells for force transducers and torque applications. They are used during the manufacturing, examination, and each stage of the automobile build-out process when precision and technical controls are required.
Here are some of the ways load cells are used in the automotive industry:
- Brake sensing equipment
- Shock force measurement
- Spring loads
- Gasket force monitoring
- Motor mounts
- Suspension measurement
- Impact tests
- Brake pedal
- Clutch
- Accelerator
- Horn
- Seat endurance and seat belt
- Oil, gas, and petrochemical industry: Load cells are widely used in these industries, including research, testing, and monitoring. Oil, gas, wind, coal, solar, and other emerging industries use load cells and torque transducers.
- Railway and road weight applications: Weighbridges are used to disclose the weight of a vehicle, either loaded or unloaded. Accuracy is critical for a weighing machine that monitors and restricts weight and speed levels.
Choosing Load Cells for a Specific Application:
Because it is used in so many ways, there are numerous types of load cells, including:
- Miniature or sub-miniature load cells
- Strain load cells
- Beam load cells
- Platform load cells
- Canister-style load cell
- Tension and compression load cell
It is difficult to identify an industry that does not utilize load cells in some of the development and testing. Load cells are an integral part of many existing and emerging industries, and businesses will continue to utilize load cells where accuracy is crucial.