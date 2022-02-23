Anavar for Women: Anavar Weight Loss Reviews, Buying Guide

Anavar has a reputation for being the best steroid for women for losing weight. Most female bodybuilders use it during cutting cycles for fat loss. Although it increases fat burning, Anavar can also be used to build muscle and preserve lean muscle mass.
Many women also use Anavar as a diet pill or weight loss supplement to lose weight and body fat.
If you plan to use Anavar for weight loss and burn fat, there are several details you should be aware of. Is Anavar legal to buy, is it safe for female use, what results can I expect?
This article will detail the use of Anavar for women for weight loss. We will explore the pros and cons to help women decide whether to use Anavar for help in losing weight.
Click here to view Anvarol price and special offers
What Is Anavar?
Anavar is an FDA-approved treatment for various medical issues, including muscle wasting diseases, osteoporosis, and bone pain. It is not primarily intended for bodybuilding, weight loss, or sports.
Despite being an approved treatment for specific medical conditions, Anavar also presents some health risks. Anavar isn't as risky as most other anabolic steroids, though. This only goes to increase its popularity, especially among women.
Anavar is a branded version of the steroid Oxandrolone, a modified version of the catabolic hormone dihydrotestosterone (DHT).
Like testosterone, DHT is an essential anabolic hormone manufactured in the body. The modification dramatically enhances the hormone's anabolic activity causing it to become 3-6 times more potent than testosterone.
It was created in 1960 to help patients suffering from muscle wasting diseases. It works by increasing intracellular cell volume increasing muscle mass.
What to Expect from Anavar
A woman who embarks on an Anavar cycle can expect several key benefits. Reduction is fat storage, decrease in body weight and increase in muscle gains.
Some of the most important ones are listed below:
Anavar for Weight Loss and Burning Fat
Anavar can burn fat, and it is mainly thyroid-related. As you may be aware, the thyroid gland produces hormones that regulate metabolism.
Once it hits your system, Anavar reduces TBG (thyroid-binding globulin). It also spikes TBP (thyroxine-binding prealbumin), improving the uptake of Triiodothyronine (T3) at a cellular level.
These biological tweaks significantly improve the T3 to T4 (Thyroxine) ratio. T3 is the thyroid hormone responsible for increasing metabolism and enhancing fat loss.
Research shows an Anavar dose of 20mg can burn 4 pounds of fat in 12 weeks. However, the participants in the study also gained seven pounds of muscle. This clarifies that the steroid's anabolic effects are far more potent than its fat-burning ability.
The fat-burning capabilities of Anavar are a little different from other anabolic steroids. It doesn't only burn subcutaneous fat, it reduces visceral fat as well.
Alternative steroids increase visceral fat. This can reduce insulin sensitivity, increasing the dangers of steroid-induced diabetes.
As already stated, Anavar does not present this danger. So that is one of the things that makes it a slightly safer cutting steroid for women to use.
Improvements In Lean Muscle Growth
Anavar is an anabolic steroid, so women who use it can expect to see improvements in lean muscle mass. However, women who are not training their muscles to achieve muscle growth need not worry about gaining too much muscle mass.
However, even without training, there may still be some improvements in lean muscle mass. In addition, the presence of a little extra muscle may increase metabolism, making it easier to lose weight and keep it off for the long term.
Muscle tissue is denser and heavier than body fat tissue, so even when you burn a lot of fat, the extra muscle gain could present a misleading readout when getting weighed. In all probability, the level of fat loss will be greater than the level of weight loss suggests.
Anavar Increases Strength
Anavar also produces improvements in strength. So we're talking about a steroid that can improve muscle tone, and, let's not forget, this one is 3-6 times more potent than testosterone.
There will also be a reduction in muscle fatigue and cortisol levels.
How Female-Friendly Is Anavar?
Anavar will not turn the average woman into a muscular She-Hulk without the right kind of training. However, there is still a small risk it may make women develop masculine traits (virilization) such as facial and body hair.
Some of the virilization symptoms can disappear after women finish their Anavar cycles. However, when Anavar deepens the voice, the change is permanent.
So, although Anavar has a low risk of causing virilization (when used in moderate doses), the risk is still present. Furthermore, the risk increases with higher doses and frequent use of the steroid. This is an important consideration for women weighing up the pros and cons of using Anavar as a weight loss pill.
Anavar Cycle & Dosage
When used correctly, Anavar can boost fat loss and improve muscle hardness and definition. Many women want a firm, hard body so these abilities can be enticing. However, let us not forget you don't need to risk your health with anabolic steroids to achieve these things.
The Anavar cycle should last for about 8 weeks, and many women begin with a two-step dose. This helps maintain a consistent level of steroid activity in the blood. It's best to take this steroid with food, so a good routine is half the daily dose with breakfast and the other half with dinner.
Women require lower doses than men do. The cycles are also shorter. Beginners should start with 2.5 mg- 5mg of Anavar per day to ascertain their tolerance to the drug. Fortunately, it is possible to obtain Anavar in 2.5 mg tablets. There is no need to try and split larger size pills.
All being well, it should be possible to begin increasing the dose on the second week of the cycle. The increases should be very gradual. The maximum dose for women is 20 mg per day.
It is generally best to stick to a 4-week cycle but some women continue using Anavar for 6 weeks.
Regardless of whether they are using Anavar for cutting or general weight loss purposes, it remains important to place the correct focus on diet.
Anavar Side Effects
Anavar may be milder than other steroids are, and more suitable for women too, but using it still presents some risks.
A recent clinical review shows anabolic steroid abuse can lead to adverse effects in all the body's tissues and organs.
Don't try and kid yourself that Anavar is the exception. It's not. It's only a lesser evil.
Anavar produces hormonal changes in the body. It tricks it into doing some of the things it normally does but with greater intensity. Burning fat is one of those things. Improving muscle growth is another.
Common Anavar Side Effects
Some of the common side effects women (and men) using Anavar may have to contend with include:
- Nausea
- Headaches
- Oily skin
- Skin rashes
- Hair loss
- Lower libido
Depending on their intensity, some of the mild Anavar side effects, such as nausea and headaches, could be seen as nothing more than a minor inconvenience. However, side effects such as these also can interfere with your ability to train or function at full capacity at work.
Women who are only seeking weight loss will probably be better off using a good diet pill or natural Anavar alternative instead.
Anavar side effects like oily skin, rashes, and hair loss probably won't affect most users' ability to function or make it harder to get through their day. However, none of these things are likely to be acceptable to the average woman who wants to look her best.
Other Anavar Side Effects
We've already mentioned the danger of virilization, so there is no need to delve into it further here. Instead, we'll look at one of the most dangerous Anavar side effects - liver damage.
Oral steroids like Anavar can be harder on the liver than injectable steroids because, after you have consumed the drug, it has to pass through this very important organ.
All organs are important of course but, as with the heart, when it comes to the liver you've only got one. At least with your kidneys and lungs you are carrying a spare.
Due to the extra strain Anavar places on the liver, it is extremely unwise to drink alcohol during your steroid cycle. If you have a personal or family history of liver disease, you shouldn't be considering using Anavar at all.
Although Anavar does not present as great a risk of cardiovascular issues as other steroids do, the danger of heart attacks and strokes is still there.
Testosterone Suppression
Like men, women need testosterone. Their need for it may not be as great but it is still there.
Anavar suppresses testosterone production within the body. It may not be as bad for this as some of the other steroids are but research suggests even a dose of 15 mg per day is enough to retard testosterone production by around 40%.
In the earlier stages of their Anavar cycles, women will be taking less than this but that doesn't mean they will get off Scot free.
Because Anavar can suppress testosterone levels, a post-cycle therapy (PCT) will be necessary. You can't just stop taking Anavar and leave it at that. If you do, your body may lose muscle tone quickly and show other symptoms of low testosterone including weight gain, impaired thinking ability, mood changes, and fatigue.
Where to Buy Anavar Legally
It is illegal to buy Anavar online or in stores without a prescription. If you see Anavar for sale on the internet then do not attempt to purchase. To use the steroid legally you will need professional medical advice.
It is not possible to buy Anavar from GNC, CVS, Walmart or other pharmacies or health supplement stores.
Several companies are marketing bodybuilding and weight loss supplements that work like Anavar.
Anvarol is the most popular and industry leader, it is a powerful natural muscle gain and fat burning supplement developed by Crazy Bulk. The company also offers safe alternatives to all the other cutting cycle and bulking steroids and, as with the anabolic drugs they replace, it is possible to stack Crazy Bulk legal steroids to maximize the benefits.
Anvarol is popular with female athletes for increasing muscle mass and burning fat - it can mimic the effects of Anavar. Women who previously used Anavar for cutting body fat confirm the Crazy Bulk alternative works equally well. They also often remark on the lack of side effects.
Although Anvarol is a steroid alternative developed for use during cutting cycles, a lot of women who are not athletically inclined use it as a diet pill.
This slight shift in purpose is probably largely due to word-of-mouth marketing. When women find a fat burner that works, word soon gets around.
Anavar for Women -The Bottom Line
Anavar is a powerful anabolic steroid and a powerful fat burner that improves athletic performance, burns fat, and helps you to avoid muscle loss while dieting. It has a reputation as the best fat-burning steroid for women because it's less likely to cause virilization.
However, although Anavar is mild steroid compared to others such as Trenbolone for example, virilization cannot be completely ruled out and women who do begin developing male characteristics may not be able to fully reverse the process.
Bearing in mind all the potential side effects and the need for a PCT, there are a lot of reasons why it may be better to use Anvarol instead. Especially if you are not athletic and are only considering using the steroid to help you to lose weight.
If you are a bodybuilder, it is easy to see a PCT as a necessary part of your physique improvement program.
If all you are seeking is weight loss, a PCT is going to be an unnecessary expense. What's the point of paying for fat-burning pills and then having to pay for an additional treatment to rectify the problems the original pills caused?
Anavar for cutting cycles is an option women may want to consider. For general weight loss, Women should use Anvarol.