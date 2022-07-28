6 Ways to Help Your Child Succeed in School

We want the best for our children. As they grow older, setting them up for success can become more challenging. Choosing the right school or program for your child early on can significantly impact their academic success. Charter Schools in Orange County have many programs to fit your family's unique needs.
Learning becomes more personal when you work within a charter school system, allowing your child to thrive within a community that supports their needs. This system creates a personalized learning plan for your child, whether you choose to homeschool or send your child to the Santa Ana Student Center for in-person learning.
No matter what you choose for your child, these six tips can help you support your child’s success in school.
1. Model Good Behavior
We are an example for our children. Especially when our children are young, they will mirror us. That means we need to model good behavior to encourage their success. By allowing our children to see us set goals and accomplish them, we encourage them to do the same in their life. Let your child see you do some work every day, and show them the satisfaction you feel when you tackle your to-do list.
It can be hard to tell your child that reading is more important than TV time if all they see you do is watch Netflix every night. If you want your child to read, you must model that behavior yourself.
When they are young, set aside time each day to read to them and let them ask questions about the stories. Invite them to share which parts of the story were their favorite or why something made them laugh. Communicating thoughts and feelings about the book will help them learn to process information.
As they get older, they will be able to self-motivate to read. The more they see you enjoy reading, the more they will want to read themselves. Ask them about the books they love and share tidbits from something you're currently reading. Go on adventures to the library and pick out new books together.
2. Set High, Attainable, Expectations
Setting high expectations for your children won’t make you a helicopter parent or a tiger mom. Show your children that you expect them to do well while being gentle when they “fail” or make a mistake.
Help your child set achievable goals; you do not need to pressure them to achieve A’s in all their courses. Simply challenge your child to reach beyond the bare minimum—set expectations based on the work they’ve already presented. Share praise when they do well and help them find solutions when they struggle.
3. Create a Routine
A sense of routine makes it much easier for adults to reach their goals; why should it be different for our children?
Whether your child attends school or is homeschooled, it is essential to establish a routine. Set sometime aside each day for them to do their homework. Let them tackle these tasks independently to help them develop their independence. If they struggle with a specific subject, provide guidance rather than simply giving them the answers.
Work with your child to create a sustainable routine they can stick to with the ground rules you set. Maybe each day, you ensure there is homework time, snack time, reading time, and outdoor play. Let them help dictate which time of day they prefer doing certain items on that list and stick to it.
Then when they have accomplished everything, maybe they get to play a computer game or watch a favorite show as a reward.
4. Have a Sense of Play
Learning is fun! Encourage a sense of play, especially when your children are young. Incorporate blocks or play dough. Try taking the lesson outside. The more you can help your child discover a love of learning through play early on, the better setup they will be for success.
Create games to encourage imagination while learning. Encourage your children to create worlds by your side. Maybe you are explorers who have to solve a puzzle or equation to unlock a secret passage.
5. Participate in the Community
If your child attends school, be involved in the community—volunteer for the PTA. Take the time to get to know your child’s teacher. By actively participating, you are encouraging your child to do the same.
If you choose to homeschool, seek out homeschool groups or find ways to get involved in other activities. Charter Schools in Orange County offer many programs to help you and your child develop a richer connection in your community.
6. Be Flexible
What is best for one child may not be ideal for another. That is okay. We are all unique. Even in one family, certain children may have different learning styles, and you may need to use other tactics to best support their success.
Whether your child works better independently or as part of a team, Charter Schools in Orange County can help you find the best ways to support your child's success.