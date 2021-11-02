6 Ways That You Can Save on Prescriptions

It doesn't matter whether you're dealing with a chronic illness or if you're suffering from something manageable. The fact of the matter is that your doctor will prescribe some sort of medication, be it antibiotics or something more substantial, to help you get better quickly. However, any medication that you need to get comes with a bit of a hefty price tag.
According to a survey conducted to track health polls, 1 in 4 Americans struggles to afford prescription medications. Unfortunately, this means that the chances of you deciding to skip getting your prescription are at an all-time high. Not only does this mean that you risk getting sicker, but it also increases your out-of-pocket costs. Learn how you can save on your prescriptions by reading more.
1. Ask for Generic Medication
Did you know that there are many generic versions of the drug that you have to pay so much for? These are cheaper even though they contain the same ingredients and quantities as your prescription medications. Always ask your doctor or pharmacist for a generic alternative.
2. Get Medication in Bulk
Sometimes, you might need to take your prescription for more than a month. If this is the case with you, you should consider asking your doctor for a prescription for two months instead of one. When you buy your medications in bigger quantities, you're likely to save money. Moreover, you save money on co-payments since you don't have to refill your script more than once.
3. Compare Prices
It's easy for you to think that all pharmacies charge the same amount of money for your prescription. But you'd be surprised when you call a few to compare prices. When you're making your calls, don't forget the big box retailers. These can also help you to save a chunk of money that you wouldn't have if you'd opted to just go to Joe's pharmacy down the road from you.
4. Use Discount Coupons
Did you know that online discounts on your prescriptions from places like USA Rx Digital Health Marketplace can offer you instant savings? The advances in technology have made it convenient for you to get online and type in the name of your prescription on these websites. The results are filtered according to your location. In addition, you get automatic quotes that have been calculated on your behalf. And you get a free prescription discount card that you can use as a savings program for your future prescriptions.
5. Find Out About Financial Assistance
The great news is that when you apply for financial assistance offered by your state, you don't have to get rid of your prescription discount rewards program. These can be used together. You need to find out more about the program requirements for financial assistance. Moreover, you should have an idea of how these programs can vary.
6. Ask for Samples
Lastly, you should always ask your doctor for free samples whenever they prescribe expensive medication. This way, you'll know if you won't have any effects should you buy this medication.