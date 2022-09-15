6 Tips for Buying Your First Lingerie

Let‘s be real for a second lingerie can feel intimidating if you‘ve never worn it or shopped for it before. There is a whole world of stereotypes and cultures associated with this type of specific undergarment.
But the truth is, lingerie doesn‘t have to be intimidating at all. In fact, with some top tips to follow, buying lingerie can be something that ends up being a fun and empowering experience.
The real trick to it is understanding the type of mindset to get yourself into and also understanding the priorities to consider when finding the perfect lingerie for you to wow your partner in.
To support those getting lingerie for the first time, we have rounded up all the best things to know about this beautiful undergarment. When you get the right one for you, you can literally feel your persona be transformed into someone who is more confident and sexy than you ever thought possible.
Women have been benefiting from owning their own lingerie since the 18880s. Two centuries later, and there are more options than ever before. So we‘re here to help you learn from the past and others' first-time experiences so that this shopping spree can be your most memorable and beneficial yet.
1. All Brands are Different
This can perhaps be the most frustrating factor to remember when it comes to shopping for lingerie. But no two brands make them the same especially when it comes to sizing. So just because you are a b-cup with one brand does not mean you will be a b-cup for all. This means that you need to be a bit flexible when it comes to sizing and not boxing yourself in.
The sizes of lingerie are not reflection on your body in any way at all. It is just a realization that there is no consistency with sizing lingerie. The best piece of advice would be to get the support of a store worker and ask to be measured. They will be able to get an accurate measurement and find sizes from their store that best match up.
2. Anyone Can Rock Lingerie
While we often see stick-thin supermodels rocking lingerie on the runway, there is by no means only that one body type that can look stunning in it. In fact, wearing lingerie has never been so inclusive. No matter how tall or curvy you may be, there will be the perfect set of lingerie for you. The trick is to really search for brands that cater to your unique body.
3. Seamed Bras are the Best
Fun fact, the most popular type of bra that American women buy are the t-shirt bra. But the best quality lingerie is actually bras that are sewn bras meaning that the fabric is sewn into the actual cup, rather than molded. Not only will it make your breasts look amazing, but provide you with ample support and comfort. Support is one of the most important qualities to consider when getting lingerie because comfort will translate over into confidence!
4. Be Bold with Color
One of the main reasons to get lingerie is to feel confident, sexy and empowered. So you should of course equally choose colors that support that too. You do not have to go for the traditional black or nude. Go for bold colors like red, pink, purple or even bedazzled with rhinestones. Even if it is just you who will see the lingerie, it is important that you look after yourself first before anyone else.
5. The Most Expensive is Not the Best
While of course there is that balance between quality and cost, you do not have to get the most expensive piece of lingerie to feel great in it. In fact, there are plenty of brands that offer incredible quality without breaking the bank. Use what you see on the runways as inspiration and know that you can likely find a great alternative for much less than that.
Of course, there is that fine line with the cost too. If you go too cheap, the quality for longevity will not necessarily be there. This means that you will have to buy a replacement much sooner.
The perfect balance is where you invest a bit into your lingerie but know that it can equally get you through many years of use.
6. It is Okay to be Confused
Finally, the last piece of advice is to not feel bad if you are confused or overwhelmed. Every girl has been in the same situation as you. Everyone has their first time buying lingerie, so do not shy away from asking for help. It is better to get extra guidance than talk yourself out of buying lingerie altogether.
Conclusion
With these six tips, you will be ready to officially get your first piece of lingerie.
