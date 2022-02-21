5 Things No One Tells You About Starting College

Going to college is exciting, and you should be ready to embrace the experience and help it shape you for the rest of your life. You will meet people from across the world while also exposed to new ideas and ways of thinking. It’s essential to do this with an open mind to make the most of your experience. However, there are some things about going to college that are less talked about. Here are five things no one tells you about starting college.
You Will Network
Those you meet at college are one of the best parts of the experience. You will be meeting people from places you’ve never heard of before, and you will be meeting others from entirely different walks of life. You may not realize it now, but these people may play a crucial role in the direction your life takes. Meeting new people is always combined with opening doors and new opportunities, so be open-minded and get to know as many people as you can as you never know where your friends may take you. This will be especially important if you are thinking about going into business later in life as you will have the contacts to help and even go global.
It’s Expensive
Unfortunately, college can be expensive. Aside from paying for your course fees, you will also have to pay for everything involved in the act of living. Everything from food to nights out and the cost of your accommodation will be expensive. You will have to get your budgeting skills on point pretty early on if you don’t want to live on instant noodles for the rest of your college life. Private lenders also provide student loans that can help you pay the costs involved with the college. This is an excellent way to have the money behind you to make sure that life is comfortable and devote much of your time to your studies. Money is one of the most critical aspects of college, so be prepared.
You Will Become Independent
You’ve probably considered that your independence will grow but are unlikely to realize to what extent. You are going to be mostly doing everything on your own, which will help you build up essential life skills of high value. You might also be moving out of home for the first time in your life. Despite the excitement, this is also a scary prospect, and don’t be hard on yourself if you initially struggle with it. However, this is all part of the process of becoming independent, and you will look back at it as the time you truly started life on your terms. You will not know how to do many things, such as paying bills, budgeting, and all the other skills needed in life. Don’t be afraid to ask for help, everyone will be in the same boat.
It’s Hard
You might have an image in your head of constant partying, meeting new people, and living it up in the college dorms. It isn’t always like this, and the reality is that college can be difficult. The level of study you are now embarking on will be very high, and you will be expected to reach the required standards. You will be always trying to meet some deadline while balancing your social life and the workload may seem initially overwhelming. You will have resources to help you combat depression related to these adjustments, so don’t hesitate to enlist them. It is something that will take time to get used to, so don’t give up when you are struggling. As with anything else at college, you aren’t going to be the only one. Just don’t be surprised that it’s not all nightclubs, bars, and drinking.
Your Outlook on Life Will Change
You can probably rip up everything you’ve learned about life previously and start again because college will challenge all preconceived notions you have about the world. Since you will be meeting people from around the globe, they will have different living and cultures that will open your eyes. Your course materials will also challenge much of what you have already learned. The expectation that you learn more independently will mean you are constantly trying to balance views about different subjects. Always be open-minded, and you will finish college feeling enriched and understand that there are very few things in life that are black and white.