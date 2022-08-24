5 New Ways to Boost Your Energy Levels

You may feel fatigued more easily after reaching the age of 50. It can be harder to achieve the high energy levels you had in your youth. Even though you’ve gotten a little older, that doesn’t mean you can’t get out there and enjoy everything the world offers. You may need to make a few lifestyle changes to help reinvigorate you and raise your energy levels.
As we age, our bodies create vital enzymes needed to function at their best. For example, coq10 benefits energy production at the source, our cells. Implementing coq10 to your routine in addition to these other tiny tweaks can help you find more stamina to conquer your day.
1. Healthy Diet and Exercise
Consider what you feed your body as fuel. While diet and exercise certainly aren’t “new” trends to help boost energy levels, you cannot ignore these simple adjustments if you want to feel your best. Focus on a balance of healthy fats like avocados, almonds, and fatty fish. Food rich in omega-3 fatty acids, like salmon, helps you maintain a healthy weight, serves as brain food, and can aid focus and clarity.
You’ve probably heard your doctor say it a hundred times but eating a balanced diet of protein, complex carbs, and vegetables combined with regular movement will help you lose weight. While you may not be running a marathon anytime soon, find activities you enjoy that increase your heart rate. Try swimming, biking, or dancing. Not only will you feel more energized, but the cardiovascular benefits will help improve your heart health and promote longevity.
2. Coq10
Once you reach a particular age, diet and exercise alone may not be enough to help raise your energy levels. If you don’t remember the importance of ATP from your biology class years ago, it’s what the mitochondria in our cells use to create energy. As we age, our cells decrease the production of essential nutrients like coq10, or Coenzyme Q10, which is the catalyst that sparks ATP. The less coq10 you have, the harder it will be for your body to function at the rate it did in your youth.
Adding a coq10 supplement starting at the age of 40 can help support energy at the cellular level. Start by taking divided doses each day with food. Providers recommend taking 50-100mg from the ages of 40-60 and upping the level to 100-200mg for those 60+ or who take cholesterol-lowering statin drugs.
For those who have suffered from a heart attack, open heart surgery, or are experiencing congestive heart failure, coq10 can help provide the energy required to aid the heart in pumping blood through the body. In fact, a clinical study found that 87% of those who supplemented their diet with coq10 significantly improved their heart health for patients suffering from congestive heart failure.
3. Have Sex
Once we get older, we may find that our sex drive diminishes along with our energy levels. But finding ways to get in the mood and share intimacy with your partner can raise endorphins, stabilize your mood, and help elevate your stamina. Like exercise, sex can increase your heart rate and oxygenate the blood – just in a way that’s a little more fun. Sex before bed is also clinically proven to help you sleep deeper and longer. Getting the rest you need and connecting with your partner can increase your energy levels and quality of life.
If you are struggling with low libido, it could be due to low testosterone. Discuss options with your doctor if diet and exercise alone don’t make a difference in your sex drive, as there may be medications that can help.
4. Ashwagandha
Ashwagandha is an ayurvedic adaptogen used to treat fatigue for thousands of years. Rather than giving you an energy boost, ashwagandha enables you to regulate your sleep struggle. Adding Ashwagandha to your daily routine can help treat stress and anxiety. This supplement can also help with focus and memory.
Many people over 50 struggle to fall asleep due to chronic pain, sleep apnea, kidney function, or general feelings of anxiety or depression. If you struggle with insomnia taking a daily low dose of ashwagandha could help.
5. Magnesium
Magnesium is a mineral that keeps our bones and heart strong. Foods like beans, dark chocolate, avocados, and leafy greens are all rich in this essential nutrient; however, after 50, it becomes more difficult for our bodies to absorb magnesium from our diets alone. Taking a multivitamin with magnesium can especially benefit women post-menopause.
Many older women are at risk of developing osteoporosis. After menopause, estrogen levels drop, which leads to bone loss. By taking magnesium, you can prevent bone turnover and bone loss. Studies have found that women who regularly take 334-442mg of magnesium had higher bone density than those who did not.
In addition to helping you feel stronger, magnesium aids in converting glucose eat into energy. It can reduce the body’s stress response and help you sleep longer and deeper to have more sustained stamina in your everyday life.