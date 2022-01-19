5 Best Fat Burners for Women 2022: Female Fat Burning Pills

Women searching for effective fat burners have two main options. They can buy a standard weight loss supplement that can burn fat that's allegedly suitable for women or men, or they can buy a fat-burning supplement that's specially formulated for women.
A lot of women choose to go the second route. However, although most of the best female fat burner supplements are designed for women, the main thing a good thermogenic fat burner needs to do is deliver results. If it can do this without causing any negative issues, it doesn't matter if it's also suitable for men to help burn fat.
We've evaluated 38 of the most popular fat burners to see which ones are most suitable for women and come up with the top 5 best fat burner supplements for a woman.
The Top 5 Fat Burners for Women In 2022
- PhenQ - Best Fat Burner Supplement
- LeanBean
- TrimTone
- Hourglass Fit
- Powher Cut
Perhaps not surprisingly, four of the most effective fat burner supplements are designed to function as female fat-burning pills. However, one of them is suitable for men as well.
It's called PhenQ. We had to include it because so many women use it to burn fat and report such excellent results. Thousands of men are doing the same. PhenQ is arguably the best fat burner for men as well.
We rank PhenQ no.1 on our list of top fat burners for females. Our 2nd top pick is a fat burner called Leanbean because it's the only natural fat burner on the market that tackles the hormonal issues that make it difficult for some women to lose weight and control calorie intake.
#1. PhenQ - Top Fat Burning Supplement for Women
Although it's not designed exclusively for women to help burn fat cells, PhenQ is arguably the most effective weight loss pill period. In addition, PhenQ has helped plenty of men and women get their bathroom scales providing the readout they wanted to see.
Since its launch, PhenQ has helped 190,000 people lose weight, and most success stories come from women.
One of the keys to these fat burner pills' success is their versatility. Although it cannot regulate estrogen as Leanbean does, it provides an unbeatable level of support in other areas. PhenQ provides so much help many people say it's like having five diet pills rolled into one.
Two of the things it does are reduce hunger and speed up metabolism. Industry critics rate PhenQ as the best Phentermine alternative on the market.
As you would expect, it also boosts energy. But, of course, the fat burner formulation needs a little caffeine to do it, but a dose of PhenQ doesn't provide any more caffeine than you'd get in a single cup of coffee.
PhenQ was the first thermogenic fat burner to provide natural ingredients that enhance mood. Mood-enhancing belly fat burners may seem a little strange, but it's a good idea because many people find dieting gets them down.
We weren't kidding when we said PhenQ offers an unrivaled level of support. One of the ingredients in PhenQ even appears to make it harder to store fat.
The key ingredient in PhenQ is a-Lacys Reset. It's a patented blend of alpha-lipoic acid and cysteine that helps burn extra fat without losing any muscle mass.
By helping you retain muscle, a-Lacys Reset helps you retain a fast metabolism and burn fat. Conversely, when you lose muscle, it slows your metabolism down.
PhenQ Ingredients
- Chromium
- a-Lacys Reset
- Calcium Carbonate
- Caffeine Anhydrous
- Nopal Cactus Fiber
- Capsimax (cayenne pepper)
- L-Carnitine Fumarate
Although a-Lacys Reset is a powerful thermogenic fat burner, it isn't going it alone. The formulation also contains some other good natural fat burners. One of them is Capsimax (or cayenne pepper). It's so good at torching fat some supplements use it alone.
Key Benefits of PhenQ
- 5 methods of weight loss action
- Natural fat burner
- Suppresses hunger and cravings
- Provides extra energy
- Boosts metabolism and calorie expenditure
- Improves mood
- Appetite suppression
- Over 190,000 satisfied customers
- 60-day money-back guarantee
#2. Leanbean - Women Only Fat Burner
Leanbean is a high-potency fat burner designed to cover all the bases and give women the extra support they need to lose weight.
Ultimate Life developed the Leanbean formulation. The company specializes in producing supplements for women. It does not produce any products for men.
As with other Ultimate Life formulations, Leanbean is vegan-friendly, stimulant-free fat burner, and suitable for adult women of all ages. In addition, it is the best burner for women with excess fat and needs a belly fat burner.
Leanbean accelerates fat loss and controls hunger as many other top fat-burning supplement does. But, it also does a lot more. One of the things it does is regulate estrogen to stop the fluctuations that cause so many women to gain weight.
Leanbean boosts energy as well. By doing this, it helps prevent diet-related fatigue. Most of the alternatives can do this too, but they use caffeine.
Caffeine can affect female hormones, so Leanbean does not provide it. Instead, the formulation uses B Vitamins to boost energy.
Leanbean is one of the best stimulant-free fat burners for women to help burn body fat and reduce stubborn belly fat.
Leanbean Ingredients
- Vitamins B6 + B12
- Turmeric
- Acai Berry
- Chromium
- Potassium
- Choline
- Garcinia Cambogia
- Glucomannan
- Green Coffee Bean Extract
Glucomannan is one of the best natural appetite suppressants globally, and Leanbean provides a very generous dose. So if you want to eat less without feeling hungry, Leanbean will help you do it.
The formulation also contains chromium and green coffee bean to control sugar cravings and stop you from snacking between meals. A lot of weight management supplements contain chromium or green coffee beans. Leanbean is one of the few that provides both.
By controlling hunger and cravings, Leanbean makes it easier to avoid overeating so you can burn away your fat and burn calories. However, it also contains natural ingredients that increase metabolism so you can lose weight even faster.
Regardless of whether you only want to lose a little weight or need to lose a lot, Leanbean can help you get where you want to be. It's already helped tens of thousands of women worldwide, and Ultimate Life offers a 90-day money-back guarantee.
Key Benefits of LeanBean
- Tailored to women
- Suppresses hunger and cravings
- Boosts metabolism and helps the body burn fat
- Increases energy without stimulants
- Suitable for vegan and vegetarian women
- Regulates estrogen
- Excellent customer reviews
- 90-day money-back guarantee
#3. TrimTone - Good Female Fat Burning Supplements
It's not quite as good as Leanbean or PhenQ, but TrimTone is a fat burner that may be the 2nd best fat burner for women who find it hard to remember to take a weight loss supplement.
You need to take all the other top female fat burners two to three times per day. With TrimTone, you take one weight loss capsule with your breakfast, and it's done.
Since it first became available in the Summer of 2020, TrimTone has helped thousands of women to burn extra fat and make their weight loss issues a thing of the past.
Reports of weight losses between 10 and 30 pounds are standard, and some women using TrimTone have lost considerably more.
Like the other top rating natural fat burners for women, TrimTone provides support in several areas.
Two of the things it does are control hunger and boost metabolism. The formulation also provides a little caffeine to boost energy levels and blow the mental cobwebs away.
One of the ingredients in TrimTone is grains of paradise. It's an unusual fat burner that helps you get slim by increasing your levels of brown adipose tissue.
By producing a small increase in this special type of fat-burning fat, it helps you to burn extra calories around the clock. That's one of the things that allows TrimTone to work so well with only one capsule per day.
TrimTone Ingredients
- Caffeine Anhydrous
- Green Tea Extract
- Glucomannan
- Green Coffee Bean Extract
- Grains of Paradise
Although TrimTone weight loss supplements are a good options for some women who want to burn stubborn fat, it's not suitable for all. The capsule casing has gelatin in it. That makes TrimTone unsuitable for vegans and vegetarians.
Key Benefits of Trimtone
- Made for women who need to lose weight
- Targets stubborn fat and fat cell
- Only one pill per day
- Controls hunger and cravings
- Increases metabolism
- Reduces belly fat and helps you enjoy a better physique
- 100-day money-back guarantee
#4. Hourglass Fit - Stimulant Free Fat Burner for Women
Like Leanbean, Hourglass Fit is a stimulant-free fat burner for women. It's a popular fat burner supplement that has many thousands of fans and is even recommended by the Hollywood actress Rachel Swindler. One of the things she likes best about Hourglass Fit female fat burner is its ability to keep her hunger under control. It is also good for belly fat and to burn calories. It is her weight loss supplement of choice.
Hourglass fit is another female fat burner that owes its appetite-suppressing to glucomannan. Much of its fat-burning capability is attributable to Capsimax. If you are not familiar with the ingredient, don't worry. We're going to give you the goods on that a little lower down in this review.
Hourglass Fit also provides several B vitamins. That's one of the main reasons it can remain stimulant-free and still provide extra energy.
HourGlass Fit Ingredients
- Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)
- Vitamin B6
- Vitamin B12
- Capsimax (cayenne pepper)
- Chromium
- Zinc
- Konjac Root (90% glucomannan)
- 5-HTP (Griffonia simplicifolia extract)
- Bioperine
Although Hourglass Fit has certain things in common with Leanbean, such as using B vitamins to compensate for the lack of stimulants, it also has something in common with PhenQ. The formulation provides ingredients that can help you to maintain a positive state of mind.
Key Benefits of HourGlass Fit
- Stimulant-free fat burning supplement for women
- Powerful appetite suppressant and thermogenic fat burner
- Suitable for vegans and vegetarians
- Tailored to support women's fat burning needs
#5. Powher Cut - 5th Best Thermogenic Fat Burner for Women
Powher Cut is another top fat burner for women that has something in common with Leanbean. In this case, though, the connection may not be what you think.
It isn't stimulant-free (but it is low stim), but it is made by the same company. However, although Leanbean is easily the best fat burner for most women needing help to lose weight, Ultimate Life created Powher Cut for ladies of a specific type.
As the name suggests, Powher Cut is a "cutting" fat burning supplement for women who are very athletic and love to train. It helps with fat oxidation and appetite suppression.
The formulation contains the same hefty dose of glucomannan that Leanbean does, so it's good for controlling hunger. But it doesn't help with hormone issues or provide the same overall level of weight loss support.
It doesn't need to, though. The typical Powher Cut user is likely to spend so much time training and keeping fit she's unlikely to be overweight. Her interest in fat burning and fat loss won't be to escape obesity, it will be due to a desire to apply those final finishing touches that improve her muscle definition and allow her to show off her great shape.
Powher Cut Ingredients
- Glucomannan
- Magnesium
- Selenium
- Chromium
- Choline
- Natural caffeine
Powher Cut is one of our top female fat burners that provides magnesium. For any woman who is trying to carve out an Amazon-like physique, it's a great fat-burning ingredient to have.
Many women suffer from water retention, and magnesium can help reduce it.
Many top-cutting supplements and legal steroid alternatives contain fat-burning ingredients that provide this kind of help because even a little puffiness due to water retention can spoil your muscle definition.
Critical Benefits of Powher Cut
- A fat burner designed specifically for athletic women
- Contains appetite suppressants
- Increases energy
- Boosts metabolism and endurance
- Controls hunger and cravings
- 90-day money-back guarantee
How We Judged The Best Fat Burners for Women
What makes some fat burners work better for women than others? Judging and rating them is a complex task. There are many different things we had to take into account.
Some others that didn’t make the grade include PhenGold, Cira Flare, Legion Phoenix, VitaRaw, and Nobi Nutrition.
Reputable Manufacturer
The reputation and experience of manufacturers are essential. We don't put much faith in a weight loss supplement produced by fly-by-night companies that are here today and maybe gone tomorrow.
We wouldn't buy fat burners from companies like that ourselves, and we could never recommend their products to our readers.
Reputable manufacturers publish their contact details on their websites. They also make it easy for customers to get in touch if they need product information or support eating a healthy diet and losing weight.
The five natural fat burners for women that we recommend on this page come from reputable companies we know and trust. They all have a keen eye for quality and produce their supplements in facilities that follow Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP).
When you buy supplements from companies of such good standing, you don't need to worry about undisclosed ingredients or inaccurate labeling. You can be sure they will remain true to their word when they offer a money-back guarantee.
Good Ingredient Profile & Ingredient Inclusion Rates
All of the products that made our list have full ingredient disclosure on the labels, along with all the inclusion rates. The labels tell you what is in the supplements and how much. The official websites provide this information as well.
We had to reject the products that did not provide this vital information. Unfortunately, perhaps not surprisingly, most of these products had abysmal customer reviews as well.
When manufacturers make it hard to find out about the ingredients in their products, the best thing to do is give them a wide berth.
They are not playing fair. It's wrong to expect people to pay for products without knowing what they contain. It makes it impossible to spot ingredients that may be dangerous or ones that you have had bad experiences with in the past.
Not disclosing the inclusion rates is also a disgrace. Even if products contain proven ingredients, it's nothing more than bragging value if they do not provide enough.
When you don't know the inclusion rates, there is no way to be sure the main ingredients are not useless binders and fillers.
At the other end of the scale, some ingredients in overly high doses may cause side effects. This is quite a common problem with fat burners that contain stimulants.
Supplements and fat burners that provide caffeine or its alternatives in too high a dose may cause heart palpitations, jitters, nausea, and other unpleasant reactions.
Full disclosure is always the correct way to go.
Pills to Burn Fat Without Side Effects
None of our best fat burners for women have a reputation for causing side effects, but we had to reject many.
However, suppose you have any existing health issues or would need to use your fat burner alongside medication. In that case, it's always a good idea to seek medical advice before using any brand of supplement for the first time.
And it would be unwise to use this type of supplement during pregnancy or if you are planning on breastfeeding a child.
Good Customer Reviews on Fat Burning Supplements for Women
Customer feedback is essential. It shows how well the best fat burner supplements perform and reveals any side effects they may cause.
We had to discount a lot of thermogenic fat burners due to poor customer reviews. But, to be honest, some of the bad experiences people were sharing made for frightening reading. Especially the ones detailing fat burner side effects.
All five of the fat burners we chose have excellent customer reviews. In the case of PhenQ, because it's Unisex, we didn't count any of the reviews written by men. It's not that they were not good, it's just a case of us making sure the experiences we were reading about were typical for women, not men.
Fat Burning Supplements that aren't Expensive
You'd be surprised how much money many fat burners cost. Using other fat burners can cost upwards of $100 per month.
That's too much, and the most shocking thing about it is a lot of the most expensive options either don't work at all or have unpleasant side effects.
As far as the price goes, we set the top bar at $80 for a 30-day supply of weight loss pills. That works out at around $20 per week. Most women should find that acceptable. How can anyone complain if losing weight costs less than $3 per day?
Although we set $80 as the maximum amount, all the fat burners suitable for a woman we chose cost considerably less, take advantage of multi-buy savings and special deals, and they become even kinder to your purse.
How Fat Burners Help With Weight Loss
All the best female fat burners offer a combination of benefits that speed up weight loss and make it less unpleasant.
Every product on our list contains ingredients that suppress appetite.
Female fat-burning diet pills need to be tough on hunger because research shows that women feel hunger worse than men.
All five products increase metabolism too. So doing this, they help you to burn more calories than you could with diet and exercise alone.
The other thing the dietary supplements do is boost energy. This is important too because, in addition to warding off diet-related fatigue, the energy boost they provide makes it easier to keep active and burn more calories through exercise.
Certain options, such as Leanbean and PhenQ, provide support in additional areas. However, all we can do is provide information. It's up to each woman to decide for herself which are the best fat-burning supplements to burn belly fat.
Ingredients to Look for in Female Fat Burners for Women
Many natural ingredients can support fat loss in one way or another. Some of them turn up in formulations again and again. Others, although every bit as credible, tend to be less popular.
This is mainly because manufacturers prefer to use ingredients their customers are likely familiar with. As a result, people are more likely to buy ingredients with well-known abilities in preference to ones that contain ingredients they have not heard of and may need to research.
For instance, grains of paradise is a good fat burner, but few people have heard of it. On the other hand, capsicum and green tea extracts are very popular.
Nevertheless, due to its ability to increase BAT and deliver a long-term metabolism boost, grains of paradise are a better choice for a once-a-day fat loss treatment like TrimTone.
Moving forward, let's look at some of the most popular ingredients and the things they can do.
B Vitamins
B Vitamins are versatile nutrients. However, one virtue they all share is the ability to help the body extract energy from food and use it to fuel biological function and physical activity.
Most energy drinks contain B Vitamins. You may already be aware of this but, if you have noted their presence and wondered about it, now you know the reason why.
Glucomannan / Konjac
Some fat burner ingredient lists mention glucomannan. Others refer to konjac. Either way, the ingredient you are dealing with is the same.
Konjac is the plant's name, glucomannan is the name of the natural fiber that comes from its roots.
Glucomannan is incredibly absorbent. When it comes into contact with water, it can soak up 50 times its weight. This causes the fibers to expand. And they expand a lot!
Glucomannan is a crucial appetite suppression ingredient in many weight loss pills and
When you take glucomannan supplements with water, the fibers expand in your stomach. This makes it feel nice and full, reducing your desire to eat.
A ton of research proves glucomannan's ability to provide satiety and support fat loss. It's also one of the few natural ingredients that have been evaluated and approved by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA).
Nopal
Nopal is a cactus extract high in fiber and rich in amino acids. It's an age-old hunger remedy. Before the days of thermogenic fat burners, people used to eat chunks of the cactus' flesh to make their stomach feel full and drive their cravings away.
A good Fat burner that provides nopal is a better option. They give the weight loss ingredient as a concentrate, and there's no need to worry about any unfortunate encounters with spikes.
Chromium / Green Coffee Bean Extract
Chromium is a mineral that regulates blood sugar and insulin. Green coffee beans contain a compound that does the same thing. It's called chlorogenic acid.
Both natural ingredients are good for preventing sugar and carb urges that may make you overeat and put on weight.
After a meal, your stomach is full, and you lose the desire to eat. However, your blood sugar can rise rapidly and become too high as your body processes the food.
When your brain senses this, it sends a signal to your liver, instructing it to secrete insulin to bring your blood sugar level back down.
This response can often cause your blood sugar level to "crash" and become too low. It may even become lower than it was before your meal.
When your brain detects this change, it swoops into action again, initiating cravings for sugar and carbs.
Responding to these cravings will bring your blood sugar level back up quickly. However, you have already eaten. Your body does not need the extra calories, so it will have to store them as fat.
Fat burners that provide chromium or green coffee bean extract can help you avoid further weight gain by preventing this unfortunate scenario.
Garcinia Cambogia
Garcinia cambogia is a popular appetite suppressant. The key component is hydroxycitric acid (HCA), which comes from the fruit's rind.
In addition to suppressing hunger, the HCA in Garcinia Cambogia extracts also interferes with the body's ability to store excess calories as fat. Therefore, it is also a thermogenic fat burner that can help weight loss and preserve lean muscle mass.
Green Tea Extract
Green tea provides antioxidants known as catechins. Like other antioxidants, the catechins in green tea extract support good health by helping to purge free radical toxins from the body and reducing oxidative stress.
Data from many clinical trials show green tea catechins also support weight loss by increasing metabolism and thermogenesis. As a result, it is one of the best belly fat burner ingredients used in the best natural fat burners.
Capsicum / Cayenne / Capsimax Natural Fat Burner
Just as with green tea extract and green coffee beans, Capsicum extracts are very common fat-burning supplement inclusions. Sometimes they appear on supplement labels as cayenne pepper. Both names refer to the same thing.
Capsimax is a branded capsicum extract that boasts superior potency and is gentler on the stomach than standard capsicum extracts.
Research shows the capsaicin that occurs naturally in capsicum fruits supports weight loss and fat loss in several ways, most notably by reducing hunger and increasing metabolism via thermogenesis.
It can help reduce fatty acids burn fat cells, and target stubborn belly fat.
Black Pepper Extract / Bioperine
Black pepper extracts are present in many supplements. Manufacturers use them because the pepper provides an alkaloid, called piperine, that enhances the absorption of other ingredients.
A branded version called Bioperine is particularly popular because of its superior potency. It's standardized to be 95% piperine. This is a huge increase on the standard version, less than 10% piperine.
How to Get the Best Results from Female Fat Burning Pills
Although the best fat-burning supplements can offer a great deal of support to women who wish to lose weight, they should not be seen as a substitute for diet and exercise.
A healthy diet and a suitable exercise plan should be at the heart of every weight loss program.
By reducing the number of calories available for your body to use as fuel, good weight loss diets force you to burn excess fat. Conversely, by increasing the fuel shortage in your body, exercise makes you burn more fat still.
The best fat-burning pills make your metabolism faster during exercise. In addition, they make it faster while you are relaxing by increasing your basal metabolic rate. Doing this, they help you to burn more fat than you could by diet and exercise alone.
The best fat burners also make dieting more bearable by controlling hunger and fighting fatigue. Depending on the option you choose, there may be other benefits as well apart from losing weight.
The best fat burners can also suppress appetite as well as boost metabolism. Appetite suppression is key for permanent weight loss.
The critical thing to remember is dietary supplements only offer support. The best weight loss supplements may offer a lot of help, but don't expect them to do all of the weight loss for you.
Final Thoughts on Women's Thermogenic Fat Burners
It doesn't matter if you only need to burn body fat to put the finishing touches on an already good physique or have a severe problem with obesity; good fat-burning supplements can help.
Although the best fat burner for women is designed for female use, PhenQ is a notable exception. It may not have been developed especially for women, but it still offers women the right level of weight loss support.
This article provides a brief guide to the five best fat burners for women who need to lose weight in 2022. Of course, there may be equally good weight loss supplements available in future years, but it seems likely our top five fat burners will stand the test of time.
Although TrimTone is pretty new to the market, it isn't often that something good comes along. However, the other four natural fat burners have been supporting women's weight loss needs for several years, and time has shown their formulations are hard to beat.
PhenQ and Leanbean sit at the top of the list of best fat burners for women. Still, the other three options have individual virtues that may make them better options for certain women, such as those who are looking for a fat loss or belly fat burning supplement or ones who can only find time to take one pill per day.
If you are a woman and want to burn extra fat and lose weight, all five will help you do it. They may not be magic weight loss supplements, but they will still work like magic if you sensibly use them.
If you are searching for the best fat burner for women to use in 2022, we highly recommend PhenQ fat burner for women and men!