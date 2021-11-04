3 Tips for Success for Returning to College in Your 40s

Going back to school in your 40s comes with many mixed emotions. You're excited but anxious, nervous but inspired. Continuing your education with a master's degree or doctorate can open so many doors. It gives you the opportunity to establish yourself even further as a dedicated professional in your field. In some cases, you might be returning to college so you can change career paths, which is equally exciting. If you ever thought 40 was too old to go back to school, now is the time to shake that mindset. More adults are learning in higher education than ever. This article will help you navigate the everyday challenges older students face so you can thrive in your classes and beyond.
Set Your Hours
Will you be taking off work or studying while working part-time or full-time? If you can afford to be at home, then you'll be able to structure your day with a bit more flexibility than someone who has to work a 9-to-5. Working professionals will have to prioritize schoolwork without sacrificing their performance on the job. This can be tricky, so it requires teamwork if you're a parent or in a relationship. Let your family know that you'll need downtime in the evenings and weekends to dedicate yourself to your studies.
Sticking to a schedule that works for you is easiest if you attend classes online. Most online degree programs are self-paced, so you can study and complete assignments when it's most convenient for you. The most important thing is to treat your coursework like a real commitment rather than an afterthought on your to-do list. Higher education, especially graduate degrees, are demanding. You'll need to cut back on some socializing and hobbies if you want to get the most out of your program.
Get a Hold on Your Finances
If you plan on taking out student loans for your degree, then you'll want to make sure outstanding debts are already meticulously organized. Negotiate lower rates with lenders, refinance old loans, and snowball as many small bills as you can before tuition comes into play. If you have life insurance, you may want to sell your life insurance policy to pay for college. You can learn all about how life settlements work in an online guide. Working adults tend to be better off financially than their younger classmates, so you may be able to pay for half your degree out-of-pocket and borrow less. Talk to your school about different financing options, and don't forget to look into scholarships as well. There are many grants and awards available specifically for older students, parents, professionals, and more.
Don't Be Afraid to Ask for Help
In addition to letting family and friends lend a hand when you need it, talk to your professors and peers, too. Things may have changed since you were last a student, and everything from traditional academic essays to classroom expectations might all be new to you. In graduate programs, you are surrounded by people from all walks of life with varying degrees of experience. There is plenty to learn just by striking up conversations and being willing to ask questions. You should also take full advantage of any resources your school offers, including tutoring for courses you're less familiar with. Finally, remember that the point of college is to help you grow and learn new things. This means there will be challenges. Rather than feeling inferior, use the opportunity to push yourself further and grow as a person.