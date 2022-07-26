3 Simple Steps To Cope With Your Parents’ Divorce

It is never easy for anyone to go through their parents’ divorce, no matter their age. The trauma from seeing your parents break up can affect you emotionally, psychologically, and academically. Parents know it is vital to explain the situation to their children and help them cope.
However, this is very different for teenagers and young adults who want to learn how to cope. How you handle these circumstances might differ depending on what stage you are in your life.
You could still be living with your parents, in a college dorm, or in your own place.
You must learn to differentiate, validate, and experience your feelings in any of those cases. That is the first step in what will probably be a long healing process.
A common mistake most young adults make is suppressing their emotions during this situation. Hiding your feelings is a terrible way to cope and can have severe physiological and psychological consequences. Here are three things to remember during your parents’ divorce that will make coping easier.
1. Never Blame Yourself
Witnessing the end of your parents’ relationship is one of the most emotionally damaging things any young adult will experience. You might start thinking it was your fault with all the emotional turbulence around you.
You will likely feel vulnerable and worried about what things you did that could have caused this situation. You should never think you had anything to do with their reason for ending their relationship. You need to understand that relationships between spouses are complicated.
Whatever reasons they have for splitting up are issues between themselves and have nothing to do with you. That also means that there is not a thing you could have done to fix your parents’ relationship.
2. Stay Out of It
Some parents use their children to relay messages to one another to give updates between homes. At this point, you need to put your feet down and tell them you are not their messenger.
Make it clear that you are not one of the lawyers handling their divorce. Your parents are supposed to be responsible for straightening things out and communicating without involving you.
3. Acknowledge Your Emotions
Feelings about their parents getting a divorce can differ from person to person. Usually, a young adult will feel confused or angry from being blindsided by the news. Some will feel sad, especially if they are close to their parents. In rare cases, some teens will feel relieved about their parents splitting up if they always get into fights.
How you handle your feelings is essential regardless of what you feel in this situation. Do not make the mistake of bottling up your emotions.
You have the right to feel what you feel since this divorce affects you as much as it affects your parents. Denying yourself a means to express your emotions or vent may worsen your mental health.
Suppressed teen emotions are usually the cause of adults turning to substance abuse, alcoholism, or overeating. Your emotions will always be part of your life, and expressing, validating, and accepting them is crucial.
Divorces are always complicated for parents and their children to handle. The best thing you can do, as their child, is to make it as painless as possible on your end. If you follow these three simple steps, there is no doubt you will get through it without as much issue.