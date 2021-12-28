3 Approaches to Business Education

Business education doesn't always mean getting a bachelor's degree in the field. While that is one option, there are many other ways to learn more about the business world. You might remember in the classroom, on the job, or through a combination of the two.
College Courses
A bachelor's degree probably comes first to most people's minds when thinking about business education. However, there can be a lot of variety under this broad category. For example, some people may opt for a more general degree while others might want to pursue a specific area, such as human resources or marketing. In addition, at some schools, students can experience skill-enriching opportunities that award them badges in addition to their eventual degree.
Another popular degree is the MBA. There are some caveats around this one. While it can be beneficial and even a requirement in some contexts, it isn't necessary for every situation, especially if you've just completed your bachelor's. In that situation, most good MBA programs prefer that you get some work experience first. An MBA can be a great way to make connections and advance in your field, but just make sure that it's the right path for your plans. Students might also consider further study in a specific business field.
Finally, specific career paths may require additional courses and testing for certification, though it usually varies from state to state. However, many of these certification programs lead to careers that pay well comparatively. For example, if you want to become a certified public accountant or chartered financial analyst, this is the case. In other fields, a certificate may not be required but could be helpful, such as a certification in project management.
On-the-Job Training
Every job has an element of this, but this may be the primary means of education for some people. Not having a degree can impede getting an office job, but it's not impossible. Some experience can help. You might work your way up from driving as part of fleet-to-fleet management. Once in that job and any training you may receive, you can also teach yourself a great deal.
The internet has made this much easier. For example, suppose you're looking for better tools for your department. In that case, you can review a fleet manager's guide to dashcams integrated with GPS tracking rather than relying on a salesperson to give you the information. In this position, some general management training can also be helpful, whether you get it on the job or read some books about it in your free time.
Programs Combining Work and School
In the argument of education versus experience, somewhere in between learning purely on the job or in the classroom are several different programs that begin training students in high school for a business career. Some high schools have tracks specifically aimed at this. Others work in partnership with colleges, allowing students to begin in their junior year of high school and go on after graduation to an apprenticeship, which can earn them a certificate or an associate's degree. In cooperative education, students work a job while taking classes that are usually paid for by their employer. Sales and IT are just a few sectors where this may be possible. School-to-work programs also pair students who have had training in high school with apprenticeships, jobs, or more education.