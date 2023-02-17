The State College Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run vehicle accident that occurred at 10:24 a.m. on E College Avenue, according to a release.

A blue Jeep four-door Wrangler with a fish skeleton cover on its rear backed into a CATA bus and fled the scene, the release said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the State College Police Department at 814-234-7150, via email or submit an anonymous tip through its website.

MORE COPS COVERAGE