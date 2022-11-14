The State College Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in identifying two males involved in an alleged physical altercation outside of The Lion's Den on Oct. 26, according to a release.

The altercation occurred around 1:28 a.m., according to SCPD.

The release said one of the individuals is described as a black male with shoulder-length dreadlocks wearing a white sweatshirt.

The other individual is described as a male with a lighter complexion, short hair and wearing a plaid shirt, the release said.

State College Police is requesting that anyone with information contact the State College Police Department at 814-234-7150, by email or submit an anonymous tip on its website.

