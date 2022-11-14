Police Vehicles

The State College Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in identifying two males involved in an alleged physical altercation outside of The Lion's Den on Oct. 26, according to a release.

The altercation occurred around 1:28 a.m., according to SCPD.

The release said one of the individuals is described as a black male with shoulder-length dreadlocks wearing a white sweatshirt.

The other individual is described as a male with a lighter complexion, short hair and wearing a plaid shirt, the release said.

State College Police is requesting that anyone with information contact the State College Police Department at 814-234-7150, by email or submit an anonymous tip on its website.

