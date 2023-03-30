Police Vehicles

State College Police vehicles on Beaver Avenue on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022 in State College, Pa.

 Jackson Ranger

The State College Police Department is requesting the public's assistance identifying an individual involved in an alleged retail theft, according to a release.

The theft occurred at LIONSDELIVER, 512 E. College Avenue, at 2:30 p.m. March 20, the release said.

SCPDRetail

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is asked to contact the State College Police Department at (814) 234-7150, by email or submit an anonymous tip through its website.

