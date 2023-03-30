The State College Police Department is requesting the public's assistance identifying an individual involved in an alleged retail theft, according to a release.

The theft occurred at LIONSDELIVER, 512 E. College Avenue, at 2:30 p.m. March 20, the release said.

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is asked to contact the State College Police Department at (814) 234-7150, by email or submit an anonymous tip through its website.

MORE CRIME AND COURTS COVERAGE

State College police arrest juvenile in burglary, aggravated assault The State College Police Department arrested a juvenile in connection to an alleged burglary…