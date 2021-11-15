State College Police Department request assistance in identifying suspect allegedl involved with stealing speaker

The State College Police Department announced it is requesting assistance in identifying an individual allegedly involved with stealing a Harman Onyx Bluetooth speaker, according to an SCPD release.

The incident allegedly occurred at 6:11 p.m. on Saturday at the T-Mobile on East College Avenue, the release said.

The individual walked into the store, took the $579.99 speaker from the wall and walked out of the store, according to the release.

Anyone with information on the suspect is encouraged to call the department at (814) 234-7150, email or by submitting an anonymous tip.

