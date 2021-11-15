You are the owner of this article.
State College Police Department request assistance in identifying suspect allegedl involved with stealing speaker

Police training (State College Police Department)

A State College Police car on Nov. 8, 2019.

 Ken Minamoto

The State College Police Department announced it is requesting assistance in identifying an individual allegedly involved with stealing a Harman Onyx Bluetooth speaker, according to an SCPD release.

The incident allegedly occurred at 6:11 p.m. on Saturday at the T-Mobile on East College Avenue, the release said.

Bluetooth Speaker suspect

The individual walked into the store, took the $579.99 speaker from the wall and walked out of the store, according to the release.

Anyone with information on the suspect is encouraged to call the department at (814) 234-7150, email or by submitting an anonymous tip.

