State College Police Department request assistance in identifying 2 alleged criminal mischief suspects

State College Police Department announced it is requesting public assistance in identifying two suspects involved in alleged criminal mischief, according to a SCPD release.

The alleged incident occurred at around 4:52 a.m. on Friday near the area of 124 South Pugh Street, the release said.

One suspect, in blue, was seen allegedly damaging a parking garage gate before leaving the parking garage, according to State College Police, according to the release.

If you have any information on the suspects, Anyone with information on the suspects is encouraged to call the department at (814) 234-7150, email or send an anonymous tip online.

