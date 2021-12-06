State College Police Department, PA Game Commission investigate alleged hunting related shooting

The State College Police Department along with the Pennsylvania Game Commission responded to a hunting related shooting on Saturday, according to a release.

According to SCPD, an 81-year-old man was found with a bullet wound on the top of his head, after allegedly being shot by another hunter.

The hunter said he allegedly believed the man to be a deer, SCPD said.

After realizing he shot a man, the hunter aided the person he allegedly shot, who was then life-flighted to UPMC Altoona and underwent surgery.

According to SCPD, the man is in stable condition, and the incident is being investigated by police and the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

Anyone with information on this incident can contact the State College Police Department at (814) 234-7150, send an email or anonymous tip through their website.